Tatts and Tacos imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Brewpubs & Breweries

Tatts and Tacos - 3200 Ne 12th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3200 Ne 12th Ave

Oakland Park, FL 33334

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Lunch Fish Tacos

Bottles & Cans

Holy Mackerel Panic Attack

$8.00Out of stock

Holy Mackerel Golden Ale

$7.50

Holy Mackerel Cafe Cubano

$8.00Out of stock

Guiness Can

$8.00

Holy Mackerel Pink Froyd

$7.50Out of stock

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$8.00Out of stock

American Icon - Icon Haze IPA 16oz

$9.00

Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$8.00

Founders All Day IPA 12oz Can

$10.00

Prosperity Brewing Green Screen Hazy IPA 16oz

$9.00Out of stock

Wicked Weed Freak Of Nature IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$8.00

Dog Fish 60 Min Ipa Can

$10.00

Holy Mackerel Passakos Blonde Ale

$7.00

Prosperity Brewers Intra-KÖLSCH-tal

$7.00Out of stock

Pacifico Lager

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.50

Stella Artois

$7.50

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Corona

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Heineken 0.0%

$7.00

Highnoon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Blackcherry

$5.00Out of stock

High Noon Bucket

$25.00Out of stock

Estrada Coco

$8.00

Estrada Peach

$8.00

Estrada Strawberry

$8.00

Beer Bucket 35$

$35.00

$23 Bucket Bud Light

$23.00

Pompano Beach Moodoo Voodoo Milk Stout

$7.00Out of stock

Freshie Lime

$8.00Out of stock

Dos Equis

$7.00

Dragon's Milk White Stout

$9.00

Summer Shandy

$8.50

Sunshine City Strawberry Lager

$9.00

Heretic Lager

$8.00

30$ Domestic Bucket

$30.00

35$ Imported Bucket

$35.00

Corona Light

$6.50

Presidente

$7.50

Stella Cidre

$7.00

Wickd Weed Pernicious

$7.95

Sunshine City Green Bench

$6.95

Oyster City Apalach Ipa

$6.95

Oyster City Mill Pond

$6.95

Save The Day Ipa

$6.95

Elysian Space Dust

$7.95Out of stock

Estrada Passionfruit

$8.00

Cocktails

$0 refill bloody mary

$0 refill michelada

Black russian

$9.00

Blue Long Island

$12.00

Bottomless Bloody Mary

$15.00

Bottomless Bloody Mary w/o

$20.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Paleo Margarita

$12.00

Smoke and Fire Margarita

$13.00

Sunday Bloody

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Black Out Bowl

$75.00

Smoke And Fire Pitcher

$45.00

Smokey Margarita

$14.00

Draft Beer

Panic Attack

$7.00Out of stock

Holy Mackerel Pink Froyd

$8.95Out of stock

Seirra Nevada Hazy Little Thing Ipa

$7.00Out of stock

Melvin Brewing Back In Da Haze Ne Hazy Ipa

$7.00Out of stock

Hollywood Brewing Hollyweird

$7.95Out of stock

Elysian Brewing Space Dust IPA

$7.95Out of stock

Destihl Deadhead Series: Looks Like Haze

$7.95Out of stock

Melvin Brewing 2x4 IPA

$7.95Out of stock

Steal Your Haze Double Dry Hopped Hazy IPA

$7.95Out of stock

Broski Crisp Cider

$7.95Out of stock

Holy Mackerel Passakos

$8.95Out of stock

Orange Blossom Pilsner

$7.95Out of stock

Leatherback Brewing Island Life Lager

$7.95Out of stock

Islamorda Key Lime

$7.95Out of stock

Funky Buddha Floridian

$8.95Out of stock

Hollywood Hefner

$7.95

South Beach Brewing Strawberry Orange Mimosas

$7.95

Pompano Beach Toasted Coconut Cream Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Veza Sur Spanglish Lager

$8.95

Blue Point Imperial Sunshine

$7.95Out of stock

Veza Sur Lulo Imperial Sour

$7.95Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$7.95

Infinite Into the Dark Unknown Imperial Stout w/coffee

$7.95Out of stock

Shock Top’s Twisted Pretzel Wheat

$7.95Out of stock

Pitcher Of Beer

$35.00Out of stock

Infinite Ras Goose

$9.00

Blue Point Toasted Lager

$8.95Out of stock

Veza Sur Mangolandia

$8.95

La Rubia

$8.95

Tropical Ale Elima Hua

$8.95Out of stock

Sweetwater 420 Extra Pale Ale

$8.95Out of stock

Shipyard Pumpkin head

$8.95Out of stock

Voo Doo Ranger IPA

$8.95Out of stock

Funky Hop Gun

$8.95Out of stock

Wicked Weed Smores

$8.95

Vesa Sur Born And Raised

$8.95

American Icon Hefe

$7.95

Cigar City Amber

$9.00

Yuingling Hershey

$9.00

Liquors

BLUEBERRY MULE

$10.00

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$8.95

DOUBLE CROSS

$9.00

KETEL ONE CUC MINT

$10.00

KETEL ONE GRAPEFR ROSE

$10.00

KETEL ONE PEACH ORANGE

$10.00

KETEL PEACH MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

LEMON DROP SHOT (HOUSE)

$7.95

NEW AM MOSCOW MULE PITCHER

$35.00

NEW AMSTERDAM APPLE

$7.95

NEW AMSTERDAM COCONUT

$7.95

NEW AMSTERDAM MANGO

$7.95

NEW AMSTERDAM ORANGE

$7.95

NEW AMSTERDAM PINEAPPLE

$7.95

NEW AMSTERDAM RED BERRY

$7.95

NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA

$7.95

STOLI

$9.95

STOLI BLUEBERRY

$9.95

STOLI CITROS

$9.95

STOLI HARD LEMONADE

$9.95

STOLI ORANJ

$9.95

STOLI PEACH

$9.95

STOLI RAZBERRI

$9.95

STOLI VANIL

$9.95

STOLI VODKA MOJITO

$13.95

TITO'S MOSCOW MULE

$10.95

TITOS

$9.95

KETTLE ONE

$10.95

SMIRNOFF TAMARIND

$8.95

5$ New Amsterdam

$5.00Out of stock

HENDRICKS GIN

$9.50

HORIZON GIN

$8.00

NEW AM GIN BTL

$100.00

NEW AMSTERDAM GIN

$7.95

THE MINTY CUCUMBER (NA Gin)

$12.95

Tanqueray

Bombay Saphire Gin