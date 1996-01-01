- Home
- /
- Fort Lauderdale
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Tatts and Tacos - 3200 Ne 12th Ave
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Brewpubs & Breweries
Tatts and Tacos - 3200 Ne 12th Ave
No reviews yet
3200 Ne 12th Ave
Oakland Park, FL 33334
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Bottles & Cans
Holy Mackerel Panic Attack
$8.00Out of stock
Holy Mackerel Golden Ale
$7.50
Holy Mackerel Cafe Cubano
$8.00Out of stock
Guiness Can
$8.00
Holy Mackerel Pink Froyd
$7.50Out of stock
Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
$8.00Out of stock
American Icon - Icon Haze IPA 16oz
$9.00
Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
$8.00
Founders All Day IPA 12oz Can
$10.00
Prosperity Brewing Green Screen Hazy IPA 16oz
$9.00Out of stock
Wicked Weed Freak Of Nature IPA
$8.00Out of stock
Lagunitas IPA
$7.00
Victory Golden Monkey
$8.00
Dog Fish 60 Min Ipa Can
$10.00
Holy Mackerel Passakos Blonde Ale
$7.00
Prosperity Brewers Intra-KÖLSCH-tal
$7.00Out of stock
Pacifico Lager
$7.00
Bud Light
$5.50
Stella Artois
$7.50
Mich Ultra
$6.00
Corona
$6.50
Heineken
$6.50
Heineken 0.0%
$7.00
Highnoon Pineapple
$5.00
High Noon Blackcherry
$5.00Out of stock
High Noon Bucket
$25.00Out of stock
Estrada Coco
$8.00
Estrada Peach
$8.00
Estrada Strawberry
$8.00
Beer Bucket 35$
$35.00
$23 Bucket Bud Light
$23.00
Pompano Beach Moodoo Voodoo Milk Stout
$7.00Out of stock
Freshie Lime
$8.00Out of stock
Dos Equis
$7.00
Dragon's Milk White Stout
$9.00
Summer Shandy
$8.50
Sunshine City Strawberry Lager
$9.00
Heretic Lager
$8.00
30$ Domestic Bucket
$30.00
35$ Imported Bucket
$35.00
Corona Light
$6.50
Presidente
$7.50
Stella Cidre
$7.00
Wickd Weed Pernicious
$7.95
Sunshine City Green Bench
$6.95
Oyster City Apalach Ipa
$6.95
Oyster City Mill Pond
$6.95
Save The Day Ipa
$6.95
Elysian Space Dust
$7.95Out of stock
Estrada Passionfruit
$8.00
Cocktails
$0 refill bloody mary
$0 refill michelada
Black russian
$9.00
Blue Long Island
$12.00
Bottomless Bloody Mary
$15.00
Bottomless Bloody Mary w/o
$20.00
Long Island
$12.00
Mojito
$10.00Out of stock
Paleo Margarita
$12.00
Smoke and Fire Margarita
$13.00
Sunday Bloody
$10.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$15.00
Black Out Bowl
$75.00
Smoke And Fire Pitcher
$45.00
Smokey Margarita
$14.00
Draft Beer
Panic Attack
$7.00Out of stock
Holy Mackerel Pink Froyd
$8.95Out of stock
Seirra Nevada Hazy Little Thing Ipa
$7.00Out of stock
Melvin Brewing Back In Da Haze Ne Hazy Ipa
$7.00Out of stock
Hollywood Brewing Hollyweird
$7.95Out of stock
Elysian Brewing Space Dust IPA
$7.95Out of stock
Destihl Deadhead Series: Looks Like Haze
$7.95Out of stock
Melvin Brewing 2x4 IPA
$7.95Out of stock
Steal Your Haze Double Dry Hopped Hazy IPA
$7.95Out of stock
Broski Crisp Cider
$7.95Out of stock
Holy Mackerel Passakos
$8.95Out of stock
Orange Blossom Pilsner
$7.95Out of stock
Leatherback Brewing Island Life Lager
$7.95Out of stock
Islamorda Key Lime
$7.95Out of stock
Funky Buddha Floridian
$8.95Out of stock
Hollywood Hefner
$7.95
South Beach Brewing Strawberry Orange Mimosas
$7.95
Pompano Beach Toasted Coconut Cream Ale
$7.00Out of stock
Veza Sur Spanglish Lager
$8.95
Blue Point Imperial Sunshine
$7.95Out of stock
Veza Sur Lulo Imperial Sour
$7.95Out of stock
Modelo Especial
$7.95
Infinite Into the Dark Unknown Imperial Stout w/coffee
$7.95Out of stock
Shock Top’s Twisted Pretzel Wheat
$7.95Out of stock
Pitcher Of Beer
$35.00Out of stock
Infinite Ras Goose
$9.00
Blue Point Toasted Lager
$8.95Out of stock
Veza Sur Mangolandia
$8.95
La Rubia
$8.95
Tropical Ale Elima Hua
$8.95Out of stock
Sweetwater 420 Extra Pale Ale
$8.95Out of stock
Shipyard Pumpkin head
$8.95Out of stock
Voo Doo Ranger IPA
$8.95Out of stock
Funky Hop Gun
$8.95Out of stock
Wicked Weed Smores
$8.95
Vesa Sur Born And Raised
$8.95
American Icon Hefe
$7.95
Cigar City Amber
$9.00
Yuingling Hershey
$9.00
Liquors
BLUEBERRY MULE
$10.00
DEEP EDDY RUBY RED
$8.95
DOUBLE CROSS
$9.00
KETEL ONE CUC MINT
$10.00
KETEL ONE GRAPEFR ROSE
$10.00
KETEL ONE PEACH ORANGE
$10.00
KETEL PEACH MOSCOW MULE
$12.00
LEMON DROP SHOT (HOUSE)
$7.95
NEW AM MOSCOW MULE PITCHER
$35.00
NEW AMSTERDAM APPLE
$7.95
NEW AMSTERDAM COCONUT
$7.95
NEW AMSTERDAM MANGO
$7.95
NEW AMSTERDAM ORANGE
$7.95
NEW AMSTERDAM PINEAPPLE
$7.95
NEW AMSTERDAM RED BERRY
$7.95
NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA
$7.95
STOLI
$9.95
STOLI BLUEBERRY
$9.95
STOLI CITROS
$9.95
STOLI HARD LEMONADE
$9.95
STOLI ORANJ
$9.95
STOLI PEACH
$9.95
STOLI RAZBERRI
$9.95
STOLI VANIL
$9.95
STOLI VODKA MOJITO
$13.95
TITO'S MOSCOW MULE
$10.95
TITOS
$9.95
KETTLE ONE
$10.95
SMIRNOFF TAMARIND
$8.95
5$ New Amsterdam
$5.00Out of stock
HENDRICKS GIN
$9.50
HORIZON GIN
$8.00
NEW AM GIN BTL
$100.00
NEW AMSTERDAM GIN
$7.95
THE MINTY CUCUMBER (NA Gin)
$12.95