Tatva Indian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

$$

2443 Centreville Rd Suite G1

Herndon, VA 20171

Popular Items

Idli (3)
Medhu Vada(3)
Paneer Biryani

BREAD

Poori (3) - Aloo Curry

$9.99

“Fried fluffy whole wheat bread served with mashed potato & onion curry (Aloo Saag)”

Poori (3) - Channa Curry

$9.99Out of stock

Chana Bhatura

$9.99

Single Poori

$2.99

Poori No Curry

$7.99

Poori No Curry (3)

$7.99

DOSA

Butter Dosa

$8.99

Butter Masala Dosa

$9.99

Chettinad Dosa

$9.99

“Delicious Chettinad spice smeared in the thin rice & lentil crepe topped with onions served along with chutneys and sambar”

Chetinad Masala Dosa

$10.99

Choclate Dosa

$8.99

Manchurian Dosa

$9.99

Ghee Roast

$8.99

“Thin crispy rice & lentil crepe smeared with ghee served along with chutneys and sambar”

Ghee Rost Masala

$9.99

Karam Dosa

$8.99

“Andhra style spicy chutney spread in the thin crispy rice & lentil crepe served along with chutneys and sambar”

Kadapa Karam Dosa

$9.99

Kadapa Karam Masala Dosa

$10.99

Masala Dosa

$8.99

“Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes & onions served along with chutneys and sambar”

Madras Dosa

$8.99

Madras Masala Dosa

$9.99

Mysore Dosa

$8.99

“Homemade masala spiced chutney spread in the thin rice & lentil crepe served along with chutneys and sambar”

Mysore Masala Dosa

$9.99

“House masala spiced chutney spread in the thin rice & lentil crepe stuffed with mildly spiced mashed potatoes & onions served along with chutneys and sambar”

Onion Dosa

$8.99

Onion Chilli Dosa

$9.99

“Thin rice & lentil crepe topped with onions served along with chutneys and sambar”

Onion Chilli Masala Dosa

$9.99

“Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes topped with sliced onions & chilis served along with chutneys and sambar”

Onion Masala Dosa

$9.99

“Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes topped with onions served along with chutneys and sambar”

Paper Dosa

$7.99

“Thin crispy rice & lentil crepe served along with chutneys and sambar”

Paper Masala Dosa

$8.99

“Thin crispy rice & lentil crepe stuffed with mildly spiced mashed potatoes & onions served along with chutneys and sambar”

Plain Dosa

$6.99

“Thin crispy rice and lentil crepe served along with chutneys & sambar”

Podi Dosa

$7.99

“Thin rice & lentil crepe topped with delicious homemade spiced powder served along with chutneys and sambar”

Set Dosa

$9.99

Paneer Dosa

$10.99

“Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with grated paneer & Indian spices served along with chutneys and sambar”

Egg Dosa

$8.99

Cheese Dosa

$7.99

70 MM Dosa Plain Dosa

$15.99

70 MM Masala Dosa

$17.99

IDLI

Idli (3)

$5.99

“Made with lentils known as Urad dal and rice semolina served along with chutneys and sambar”

Podi Idli (2)

$6.99

“Lentil patties served with homemade flavorful spice powder served along with chutneys and sambar”

Chettinad idli

$8.99

“Lentil patties dipped in freshly ground black pepper, coriander flavored tomato extract and tamarind soup”

Sambar Idli(2)

$6.99

“Lentil patties dipped in delicious South Indian sambar served along with chutneys and sambar”

Tawa Idli *

$7.99

“Medley of Idli sauté with tomato, onion, ginger & garlic along with homemade spice mix”

Idly(2) Vada(1)

$6.99

Mini Ghee Idli (16)

$6.99

Sambar Mini Idli (12)

$6.99

Rasam Idli(2)

$6.99

Ghee Idly

$6.99

MISCELLANEOUS

Extra Tomato Chutney ( 2 oz )

$0.49

Extra Ginger Chutney ( 2 oz )

$0.49Out of stock

Extra Peanut Chutney ( 2 oz )

$0.49

Extra Rasam ( 4 oz )

$0.99

Extra Sambar (4 oz )

$0.99

8 Oz Peanut Chutney

$2.00

8 Oz Coconut Chutney

$2.00Out of stock

8 Oz Rasam

$2.00

8 Oz Sambar

$2.50

16 Oz Peanut Chutney

$4.00

Chikoo Juice

$2.99

16 Oz Rasam

$4.00

16 Oz Sambar

$5.00

Extra Dosa Masala

$1.00

Cutlery

$1.00

Extra Paneer 12

$2.00

Sweet Paan

$2.99

SNACKS

Andhra Mirchi Bajji

$6.99

“Famous Andhra mouthwatering snack made with long hot pepper stuffed with besan flour & house spices garnished with diced onions, lemon & chili powder”

Cut Mirchi

$6.99

Mysore Bonda

$7.99

“Mangalore style crispy dumplings made with flour, yoghurt, coconut & house spices served along with chutneys”

Samosa (2)

$4.99

Aloo Bhajji

$6.99Out of stock

Mirchi Bhajji

$6.99

Punugulu

$6.99

UTTAPAM

Mix Veg Uttapam *

$9.99

“Thick rice & lentil pancake cooked with mix vegetables served along with chutneys and sambar”

Onion Chilli Uttapam

$9.49

“Thick rice & lentil pancake cooked with chopped onions & chilis served along with chutneys and sambar”

Onion Uttapam

$8.99

“Thick rice & lentil pancake cooked with onions served along with chutneys and sambar”

Plain Uttapam

$7.99

“Thick rice & lentil pancake served along with chutneys and sambar”

VADA

Dahi Vada (2)*

$8.99

Medhu Vada(3)

$6.99

“Crispy lentil Indian doughnut made with Urad dal served along with chutneys and sambar”

Rasam Vada(2)

$6.99

“Crispy lentil Indian doughnut made with Urad dal served along with Rasam”

Sambar Vada(2)

$6.99

“Crispy lentil Indian doughnut made with Urad dal served along with sambar”

Vada(2) Idly(1)

$6.99

RAVA DOSA

Rava Dosa

$8.99

Rava Masala Dosa

$9.99

Rava Onion Dosa

$9.49

Rava Onion Masala Dosa

$9.99

Rava Onion Chilli Dosa

$9.99

Rava Onion Chilli Dosa

$10.99

BEVERAGES

Mango Lassi (12 oz) *

$3.99

Mango Lassi (12 oz) *

$3.99

Coke Can

$1.99

Diet Coke Can

$1.99

Sprite Can

$1.99

Chikoo Juice

$3.99

butter milk

$2.99

Masala Tea

$0.99

Water

$1.00

Thumsup

$2.49

Sweet Paan

$2.99

Thumps Up Bottle

$2.99

Limca

$2.49

PESARATTU

Pesarattu

$9.99

Upma Pesarattu

$10.99

Onion Pesarattu

$10.49

Onion Chilli Pesarattu

$10.99

RICE ITEMS

Cashew Ghee Pongal

$8.99

Chakkari Pongal *

$6.99Out of stock

Cocunut Rice *

$6.99Out of stock

“Also known as thengai sadam made with steamed rice added with grated coconut, curry leaves & homemade spices”

Cashew Ghee Upma *

$8.99

Daddojanam(Dahi Bhaat) *

$8.99

“Andhra style curd rice served with accompaniments”

Lemon Rice *

$7.99Out of stock

“Steamed rice tossed in homemade lemon spice mix”

Pulihora *

$7.99

“Steamed rice tossed in homemade tamarind spice mix”

Tomato Rice *

$6.99Out of stock

“South Indian rice recipe with tomatoes, chillis, onions, and garlic in dum flavor served with coconut chutney”

Veg Pulav

$6.99Out of stock

“Fluffy basmati rice cooked in Andhra style with mix vegetables & mild Indian spices served along with raitha”

Veg Dum Biryani

$8.99Out of stock

Bisibelabath

$7.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Gobi 65

$11.99

Gobi Chilli

$11.99

Chilli Paneer

$11.99

Chili Mushroom Pepper Fry

$11.99

Paneer Tikka

$12.99Out of stock

Gobi Manchurian

$11.99

Veg Manchurian

$11.99Out of stock

Chilli Baby Corn

$11.99

Baby Corn Manchuria

$11.99

Bhendi Fry

$11.99

paneer 65

$11.99

Peanut Masala Dry

$6.99

Omlet

$6.99

Omlettee

$6.99

Boiled Eggs

$2.00

Chicken 65

$12.99

Chicken Tikka

$12.99

Chilli Chicken

$12.99

Chilli Shrimp

$14.99

Karampodi Chicken Fry

$13.99

Tandoori Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Manchurian

$13.99

Chicken Pepper Fry

$13.99

Royal Chicken Fry

$13.99

Apollo Fish

$14.99

Goat Sukka (dry)

$14.99

Goat Pepper Fry

$14.99

Shrimp Pakoda

$14.99

Hariyali Chicken

$13.99Out of stock

Entrées

Bhendi Masala

$11.99

Mirchi Ka Saalan

$10.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Paneer tikka masala

$13.99

Dal Tarka

$11.99

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Navaratan Korma

$12.99

Subzi Nawabi Handi

$12.99

Veg Hyderabadi

$11.99

Chana Saag

$11.99

Bagara Baingan

$11.99

Kadai Mushroom

$12.99

Malai Kofta Curry

$13.99Out of stock

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Bendi Fry

$12.99

Butter Chicken(Murg Makhani)

$14.99

Chicken Hyderabadi

$13.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Andhra Chicken Curry

$13.99

Chicken Ghee Roast

$13.99

Chicken Pepper Masala

$13.99

Chicken Saag

$12.99

Shrimp Masala

$14.99

Mutton Ghee Roast (Semi Gravy)

$14.99

Andhra Goat Curry

$14.99

Gongura Mutton

$15.99

Mutton Pepper Masala

$15.99

Gongura Chicken

$13.99

Fish Curry

$14.99

Mutton Vindaloo

$14.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.99

Chicken Mughlai

$13.99

Chetinad Chicken Curry

$13.99

Kadai Chicken

$13.99

Mutton Rogan Josh

$14.99

Biryanis / Fried Rices

Goat Dum Biryani

$14.99

Chicken Dum Biryani

$12.99

Chicken 65 Biryani

$13.99

Tatva Special Boneless Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Shrimp Biryani

$14.99

Egg Dum Biryani

$12.99

Paneer Biryani

$12.99

Gongura Paneer Biryani

$13.99

Jackfruit Dum Biryani

$12.99

Veg Dum Biryani

$11.99Out of stock

Basmati rice cooked with Veg., blended with herbs and spices then garnished onion and lemon. (Served with yogurt raitha & mirchi salan gravy)

Breads

Plain Naan

$2.49

Butter Naan

$2.99

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Roti

$3.49

Kulcha

$3.49

Tatva Bread Basket

$9.99

Butter Roti

$3.49

Butter Kulcha

$3.99

Chilli Garlic Naan

$2.99

Phulka

$2.49

Chapathi

$1.25

Desserts

rasmalai

$4.99

gulab jamun

$4.99

Ice Cream and Gulab Jamun

$7.99

Double ka meeta

$4.99

Soda

Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Water Bottle

$1.00

Fruity

$1.99

Sweet Paan

$2.99

**Combos/Specials**(exclude Groupons)

2 Chicken Dum Biryanis + 5 Piece Tandoori Chicken Combo

$29.99

2 Baby Goat Dum Biryanis + 5 Piece Tandoori Chicken Combo

$34.99

2 Veg Fried Rice + 1 Veg Appetizer Combo

$26.99Out of stock

2 Egg Fried Rice + 1 Veg Appetizer Combo

$26.99

2 Jackfruit Dum Biryani + 1 Veg Appetizer Combo

$26.99

1 chicken dum biryani + 1 Baby Goat Dum Biryani + 5 Piece Tandoori Chicken Combo

$31.99

2 Chicken Fried Rice + 5 Piece Tandoori Chicken Combo

$29.99

Naatukodi Curry + Bagara Rice Combo

$18.99

1 Chicken Biryani + 1 Chicken Fried Rice + 5 Piece Tandoori Chicken Combo

$29.99

Liver Fry

$12.99

Tatva Special Mutton Keema Balls

$13.99

Special Prawns Dum Biryani

$13.99

DRINKS

Madras Filter Coffee

$3.99

Masala Tea

$2.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Mango Lassi

$2.99

Sweet Lassi

$2.99

Salt Lassi

$1.99

Water

$1.99
Sunday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
2443 Centreville Rd Suite G1, Herndon, VA 20171

