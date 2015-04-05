Starters

Anticucho

$14.00

Marinated chunks of beef heart skewered and served with Peruvian corn and grilled potatoes.

Causa de pollo

$10.00

Whipped yellow potato cakes flavored with Peruvian yellow pepper and served with Peruvian style chicken salad

Chicharron de cerdo

$13.00

Boneless pork meat cooked in its own juices to a perfect golden & crispy texture. Served with yucca and our signature creole salsa.

Papa a la huancaina

$9.00

Thick slices of steamed potatoes topped with Huancaina sauce made with fresh and Peruvian aji peppers garnished with eggs and olives.

Salchipapas

$8.50

This true Peruvian "Street food" consists of thinly sliced,pan fried,all beef hot dogs tossed with french fries. Served with ketchup,mayonnaise, and mustard.

Taty's wings

$13.00

Wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Buffalo,Lemon pepper,Mambo,Old bay.

Yuka frita

$9.00

Pieces of boiled yucca,fried to perfection served with Huacaina sauce.

Weekend

Aji de gallina

$19.00

Weekend

Jalea mixta

$24.00

Weekend

Seco de cabrito

$23.00

Weekend

Tamal de chancho

$9.00

Mashed corn wrapped in plantain leaf, filled with strips of pork

Tamal de pollo

$9.00

Weekend

Salads

Caesar salad

$11.00

Fresh romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons served with house made creamy cesar dressing

House salad

$8.00

Fresh romaine,cucumber,beets,carrots,red onions, served with our signature house dressing.

Quinoa salad

$13.00

This quinoa salad is refreshing, crisp and delicious. Its made simply with fresh cucumber,tomatoes,feta cheese,red onions,beets,and our signature quince dressing.

Handhelds

Taty's chicken sandwich

$11.00

Crispy chicken, cole slaw, fried banana peppers, secret sauce.

Hamburguesa Royal

$12.00

Our Peruvian style burger made with ham,bacon,cheese, and a fried egg

Butifarra Sandwich

$12.00

An essential Peruvian sandwich, a butifarra is filled with slices of savory jamon del pais ,Peruvian country style seasoned ham, with onions, and creole sauce.

Pan con chicharron

$14.00

Pan con Chicharron is a Peruvian style pork belly sandwich. this sandwich has a creole salsa fried sweet potatoes and pork belly on it.

Main

Arroz chaufa

$12.00

Asian-inspired chicken fried rice dishes made from a variety of fresh aromatic ingredients and Asian spices.

Churrasco a lo pobre

$19.00

skirt steak, egg, rice, sweet plantain and fries.

Lomo saltado

$22.00

Tender slices of deeply seared beef, blistery onions, juicy tomatoes, and crispy French fried potatoes.

Tacu tacu

$18.00

juicy tender steak topped with fried egg served with fried plantains, and a large fried quenelle cake made with rice and canary beans.

Tallarin saltado

$18.00

Peruvian stir fry chicken and noodle dish that uses local south american ingredients combined with Asian influences. Add beef or shrimp + 2$

Tallarines a la huancaina con lomo

$19.00

Fettuccine in a creamy Huancaina sauce, made with Peruvian yellow pepper and fresh cheese. served with lomo saltado on top

Tallarines verdes con bistek

$19.00

Peruvian style linguini al dente coated with a warm pesto sauce topped with breaded tender steak.

Chicken

Whole chicken

$26.00

Daily

Half chicken

$15.00

Daily

Quarter chicken

$11.00

Daily

Sides

Beans

$3.50

Daily

Coleslaw

$3.50

Daily

French fries

$3.50

Daily

Fried rice

$3.50

Daily

House salad

$3.50

Daily

Mixed vegetables

$3.50

Daily

Plantains

$3.50

Daily

White rice

$3.50

Daily

Yuca

$3.50

Daily

Dessert

Arroz con leche

$7.00

Daily

Brownie

$7.00

Daily

Crema volteada

$10.00

Daily

Picarones

$11.00

weekend

Tres leches

$9.00

Daily

Walnut cake

$9.00

Daily

Drinks

Bottle sodas

$2.75

Daily

Can sodas

$2.00

Daily

Chicha morada

$4.00

Daily

Horchata

$4.00

Daily

Maracuya

$4.00

Daily

Soft drink fountain

$2.75

Daily

Sauce

Green sauce

$0.35

Daily

Red sauce

$0.35

Daily

Yellow sauce

$0.35

Daily

Seafood

Arroz con mariscos

$24.00

Peruvian style paella. a creamy yellow pepper sauce mixed with shrimp, calamari mussles, pepper and aromatic cilantro.

Ceviche de pescado

$19.00

Fresh fish marinated in lime juice, Peruvian spices, and herbs served with glazed sweet potatoes, corn on the cop, and dried crunchy corn kernels.

Chicharon de pescado

$14.00

Deep-fried fish chunks served with onion salad and fried yuca.

Chupe de camarones

$15.00

Fresh shrimp cooked in a creamy broth with rice, potatoes, peas, corn, cheese, and milk and topped with a perfect poached egg and herbs.

Duo marino

$22.00

seafood rice and ceviche accompanied with corn, sweet potato and tartar sauce.

Leche de tigre

$12.00

Lime juice, sliced onion,chilis, salt, and pepper with a bit of fish and shrimp juice served in a glass.

Parihuela

$18.00

The most traditional coastal from Peru. This dish is the perfect combination of the freshest seafood and Peruvian spices and herbs, resulting in a delicious fish consomme served with crab legs, mussels, squid , clams and shrimp.

Pescado a lo macho

$22.00

Fried fresh fillets topped with a juicy blend of seafood and our special sauce, served with rice and crispy potatoes.

Sudado de pescado

$21.00

steamed fish cooked in fish stock base, onions, aji amarillo, panca peppers. Served with a side of white rice.

Ceviche de lenguado

$30.00

Fresh halibut fish marinated in lime juice, Peruvian spices, and herbs served with glazed sweet potatoes, corn on the cop, and dried crunchy corn kernels.