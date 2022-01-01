The Taurus

Restaurant header imageView gallery


ARIETE DINNER

Pool Stick

Pool Balls

ARIETE BRUNCH

Biscuits

$9.00

Bacon

$13.00

Frita Benedict

$19.00

Classic Burger

$16.00

Eggs Anyway

$15.00

Chug Burger

$19.00Out of stock

NAVE DINNER

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

White Bbq Wings

$15.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

ADD Smoked Chicken

$5.00

Savage Fries

$13.00

Side Of Bread

$4.00

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$19.00

Animal Burger

$18.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Sausage N Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

White Bbq Pizza

$17.00

Handcut Fries

$8.00

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Xtra Sd Blu Chs

$1.00

Sd Buffalo

$1.00

Tres Tacos

$12.00

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.60

Xtra Side Ceasar Dressin

$1.00

You Can Ring My Bell

Meatball Monday

$10.00

Side White Bbq

$1.00

Beef Stroganoff

$24.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Nave Brunch

Nave Baked Eggs

$18.00

Crab Benedict

$22.00

Banoffi Pancakes

$16.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$21.00

Butter Burger

$20.00

Tuna Frita

$18.00

Crispy Snapper Sandwich

$19.00

NAVE ROCKEFELLER

$21.00

PICKLED SHRIMP

$18.00

Shibumi

$4.00

The Slamwich

$19.00

Cinamon Roll Pancakes

$14.00

Cornflake French Toast

$14.00

Duck Hash Brown

$24.00

Add Foie Gras

$20.00

Add Summer Truffles

$16.00

Fried Chicken N Pancakes

$26.00

Charred Cabbage

$21.00

Brandade Croquettes

$12.00

Soft Scramble

$22.00

Black Grouper

$32.00

East Oysters

$3.50

Croquettas

$12.00

Foccacia

$12.00

CARBONARA

$23.00

SUNDAY GRAVY

$26.00

SNAPPER MILANESE

$40.00

NAVE Desserts

Fluffernutter Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Directions

