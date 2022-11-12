Tavern 101

38. Epic Brewing - Son of a Baptist

$5.00

Son of a Baptist is an 8% ABV imperial stout. It is not barrel aged like its father, Big Bad Baptist; instead its flavor profile was designed to highlight the complex and often unique flavors of small batch coffees. Instead of sourcing a coffee that would play well in a beer we sought out creative and innovative roasters, then asked them which beans they’re passionate about. Each resulting release of Son of a Baptist is widely different depending on the coffee selected. Some are fruity and sweet with notes of jam and chocolate, others are rich and earthy with a big roasted finish. Each limited release is numbered and stamped. The corresponding details and tasting notes can be found on our website. Each release will return to the Roaster’s home market where the beer and the coffee can be sampled side by side. 12 oz Glass ABV: 8.0%