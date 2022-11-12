Tavern 101
101 Center Ave
Bay City, MI 48708
Beer 1-25
1. Odd Side - Nitro Barrel Aged Sweet Potato Souffle Rye
This strong ale was brewed with sweet potato and lactose and aged in rye whiskey barrels with cinnamon and nutmeg. Flavors of caramel, brown sugar, and sweet potato blend with spice and malt giving way to a lingering, warm finish. 12 oz Glass ABV 11.0%
2. Founders - Nitro Rubaeus
Our tart and refreshing homage to raspberries, Rubaeus, is softened up and rounded out with the infusion of nitrogen. 12 oz Glass ABV 5.7%
3. Guinness
Nitrogenized Guinness is a dark stout beer that is brewed with Irish barley, brewers yeast, hops and water. The water used to brew Guinness comes from Lady’s well, a source of natural spring water in the Wicklow mountains. ABV 4.2%
4. Kuhnhenn - CRIPA
Cold Rice IPA 16oz Glass 6.5% ABV
5. Brew Detroit - Campin' Beer
Beer for folks goin' campin'. Bright, clean, light American Blonde Ale. 16 oz Glass ABV 5.0%
6. Duclaw - 31 Pumpkin Spiced Lager
This medium-bodied, amber German-style lager combines frighteningly smooth malt flavor with a haunting, spicy finish of cinnamon and nutmeg, for a scary good brew that is definitely... All Treat, No Trick 16 oz Glass 5.7% ABV
7. Grand Armory - Pumpkin Slappucino
"This Pumpkin Ale Slaps" Deep flavors of espresso and pumpkin spice with a creamy sweet lactose finish. 16 oz Glass ABV 6.5%
8. Dogfish Head - Punkin Ale
A full-bodied brown ale with smooth hints of pumpkin and brown sugar. We brew our Punkin Ale with pumpkin meat, brown sugar and spices. As the season cools, this is the perfect beer to warm up with. 16 oz Glass ABV 7.0%
9. Bells - Two Hearted
Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit. Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell’s house yeast, this beer is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere. ABV 7%
10. Tri-City - Mon Tresor
Mon Tresor is a Belgian Tripel offering a marriage of spicy, fruity and alcohol flavor notes balanced with a soft, grainy-sweet malt impression. 12 oz glass ABV 10.6%
11. Evil Genius - Trick or Treat
A Chocolate Pumpkin Porter that melds together rich chocolate decadence with fall spices. Notes of cinnamon, clove and nutmeg collide with a delicious chocolate flavor to create a whirlwind of flavor in a glass. 16 oz Glass ABV 7.8%
12. Witch's Hat - That Woman
Michigan IPA brewed with lavender and honey in honor of That Woman from Michigan. 16 oz Glass ABV: 5.5%
13. Off Color - Beer For Tacos
You know what we love as much as beer? Margaritas… and tacos. But we make beer, so we decided to add lime juice to our Gose beer, lending a bright, citric acid character to the existing lactic acid, creating a beer with complex tartness. The wheat body is accented by a hefty dose of pink Himalayan salt to pair perfectly with tequila... and tacos. 16oz Glass ABV 4.8%
14. Jolly Pumpkin - La Parcela
Packed with real pumpkins, hints of spice and a gentle kiss of cacao to lighten the soul. An everyday easy way to fill your squashy quotient. Only available for a few short months. Not to be missed. 12 oz glass ABV 5.9%
15. Untitled Art - Pineapple Mango Florida Seltzer
Hard seltzer with real mango and pineapple fruit 12 oz Glass ABV 5%
16. Mikkeller - Træblod
Imperial Stout Brewed w/ Maple Syrup & Coffee. The annual release of TRÆBLOD, our coveted Imperial Stout w/ Maple & Coffee, is back again! Inspired by early mornings drinking diner coffee and enjoying a comforting pile of syrup covered waffles. Big and bold, expect deep layers of baker's chocolate, toasted bread, and rich maple sugar balanced by freshly ground coffee beans: full-bodied and coating, a pure treat. 10 oz Glass ABV 12.0%
17. Tri-City Brewing - Bay Veteran's Light
Bay Veterans Light is an easy drinking ale with a light malt aroma and flavor. We Teamed up with Tri City Brewing and The Bay Veterans Foundation to do this special beer, $1 per pint goes to benefit the Bay Veterans Foundation. 16 oz Glass ABV 4.9%
18. PBR
Selected as America’s Best in 1893. Originally called “Select,” people asked for the “Blue Ribbon” beer when we began tying silk ribbons around the bottles in 1882 to commemorate its award-winning taste. The name was officially changed to Pabst Blue Ribbon in 1895. As a beer known today for its iconic can, it is fitting that PBR was first to introduce canned beer in 1935. While much has changed in the world since PBR was first brewed in 1844, our commitment to high quality without pretense remains steadfast. It’s not multi-million dollar advertising campaigns that make a good product; it’s the true value it brings to consumers. We want to be there when you’re having fun, which is why PBR believes in supporting the communities that support us. Our distinction as the fastest growing ABV 4.7%
19. Griffin Claw - Screamin' Pumpkin
Amber ale brewed with roasted pumpkin and spice with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice & ginger - lightly hopped with a spice background 16 oz Glass ABV 5.0%
20. Tri-City - Loons Summer Ale
Our Summer Ale is a smooth refreshing blonde ale perfect for sitting by the lake, at a cottage, or in the backyard. Tri-City Loons is the perfect complement to any summer day around the Great Lakes. 16 oz Glass ABV 4.9%
21. Leinenkugel - Sunset Wheat
Get ready to settle in for a sunset. Our award-winning Belgian-style witbier, Leinenkugel’s® Sunset Wheat has notes of orange and blueberry, and a tart, citrusy finish. Add an orange wheel to the rim of your glass for a little extra note in the aroma that really enhances the beer’s citrus side. Sunset Wheat’s fruity character really cuts through spicy dishes, so pair it with flavors like lemon pepper chicken or Southwestern scallops. 16 oz Glass ABV: 4.9%
22. Three Floyd's - Broo Doo
This beer is brewed during the hop harvest with a portion of unkilned or “wet” hops fresh off the vine. Apricot in color, Broo Doo’s nose has dominant orange, pine sap and floral notes, balanced by a glazed nut and toffee malt body. This celebration of the hop harvest has intense tropical fruit, citrus and spicy accents that showcase the complexity of the hops we all love. 16 oz Glass ABV 7.0%
23. Tri-City - Saginaw Joe Porter
Saginaw Joe Porter is a robust porter with more roasted malt flavor than a brown porter, but not quite as much as a stout. The caramel and malty sweetness is in perfect harmony with the bitterness of the black malt. 16 oz Glass ABV: 6.0%
24. Wolverine State - Massacre 2021
2021 Barrel Massacre Imperial Dark Lager is the beer that showcases everything we do at Wolverine. Pushing the envelop of what a lager can be, this Barrel-Aged beast is bursting with rich dark fruit and bourbon notes, and weighs in at a massive 14.5% ABV. *Excludes Solo Flight Pour* 9 oz Glass ABV: 14.5%
25. Odd Side - Strawberries & Cream Hard Seltzer
Hard Seltzer w Strawberries 16 oz Glass ABV 5.0%
Beer 26-54
26. Brewdog - Lightspeed
Lightspeed is a 4% hazy pale ale with just 95 calories per can. The all-star hop profile featuring Cascade, Centennial, Citra and Nelson Sauvin conjures flavours of apricot and peach, with hints of citrus fruits and light floral notes refracting off the delicate malt base. 16 oz Glass ABV: 4.0%
27. Greenbush - Distorter Porter
We live in confusing times, and Distorter offers up its own ball of confusion, robustly blurring the lines between porter and stout. 16 oz glass ABV 7.2%
28. BrewDog - Mallow Laser Quest
Marshmallow and pinapple hazy IPA 16 oz Glass ABV: 6.0%
29. Untitled Art - Red Velvet Cake Pastry Stout
Pastry stout with cocoa nibs, coconut, beet juice for color, natural & artificial flavors 12 oz glass ABV: 11.7%
30. Wolverine State - Massacre 2022
2022 Barrel Massacre Imperial Dark Lager is the beer that showcases everything we do at Wolverine. Pushing the envelop of what a lager can be, this Barrel-Aged beast is bursting with rich dark fruit and bourbon notes, and weighs in at a massive 14.5% ABV. *Excludes Solo Flight Pour* 9 oz Glass ABV: 14.5%
31. Old Nation - Boss Tweed
Weighing in at 9.3%, Boss Tweed is a double New England IPA with an aroma of peach, mango, tangerine. A nice pilsner malt backbone with a touch of Vienna provides balance and a lingering sweetness on the back end. 12 oz Glass ABV: 9.3%
32. Wolverine State - Hot Chocolate Massacre
Imperial dark lager aged in bourbon barrels, with cocoa and cayenne. *Excludes Solo Flight Pour* 9 oz Glass ABV: 14.5%
33. Hofbräu
Hofbräuhaus is a symbol of Munich’s hospitality and the Bavarian gift for creating a snug and cosy atmosphere. Beer-lovers from all over the world come here to enjoy its famous beers. More than any other, Hofbräu Original embodies the special atmosphere of the beer-making capital of Munich, and exports it to the four corners of the globe. Its refreshing, bitter flavour and alcoholic content of around 5.1% volume have made it famous worldwide. A Munich beer with character. 16 oz Glass ABV: 5.1%
34. Founder's - Snowbound Vanilla Porter
No fireplace? No problem. Let us bring the cozy cabin vibes to you with Snowbound Vanilla Porter. Brewed with both chocolate and Munich malts and a dash of vanilla extract; this winter warmer pairs perfectly with your favorite sweater and a pile of comfy blankets. With hints of caramelized sugar and coffee on the back end, being snowbound never tasted so good. 16 oz Glass ABV: 6.5%
35. Rhinegeist - Perceptual Passion
The wheel of cosmic process perpetually turns as our sour blonde ale awakes from oaken slumber to become itself again through a metamorphic encounter with passionfruit. Tropical fruit flavors are balanced with notes of vanilla, mild funk and gentle acidity. May your cup be ever filled with Perceptual Passion. 2018 FoBAB Gold Medal Winner. 9 oz. Glass ABV: 5.35%
36. Bell's - Hopslam
Starting with six different hop varietals added to the brew kettle & culminating with a massive dry-hop addition of Simcoe hops, Bell's Hopslam® Ale possesses the most complex hopping schedule in the Bell's repertoire. Selected specifically because of their aromatic qualities, these Pacific Northwest varieties contribute a pungent blend of grapefruit, stone fruit and floral notes. A generous malt bill and a solid dollop of honey provide just enough body to keep the balance in check, resulting in a remarkably drinkable rendition of the Double India Pale Ale style 12 oz glass ABV: 10.0%
37. Miller Lite
The Miller Lite recipe uses a unique blend of choice Saaz and Pacific Northwest hops and a significant amount of caramel malt. Continues to be purposefully brewed for more taste, aroma and golden color than other light beers, with just 96 calories. Miller Lite is the original light beer. Introduced in 1975, Miller Lite was brewed to be a great tasting beer that just happened to be light, not some lesser version of a full-calorie beer. While many other light beers have been developed over the years, Miller Lite remains the original, always upholding Miller’s commitment to “quality uncompromising and unchanging.” The Miller Lite recipe uses a unique blend of choice Saaz and Pacific Northwest hops and a significant amount of caramel malt. In addition, we are still proud to use the same strain of brewer’s yeast that Frederick Miller brought with him from Germany in the 1850’s. ABV: 4.1%
38. Epic Brewing - Son of a Baptist
Son of a Baptist is an 8% ABV imperial stout. It is not barrel aged like its father, Big Bad Baptist; instead its flavor profile was designed to highlight the complex and often unique flavors of small batch coffees. Instead of sourcing a coffee that would play well in a beer we sought out creative and innovative roasters, then asked them which beans they’re passionate about. Each resulting release of Son of a Baptist is widely different depending on the coffee selected. Some are fruity and sweet with notes of jam and chocolate, others are rich and earthy with a big roasted finish. Each limited release is numbered and stamped. The corresponding details and tasting notes can be found on our website. Each release will return to the Roaster’s home market where the beer and the coffee can be sampled side by side. 12 oz Glass ABV: 8.0%
39. Alaskan - Stratasphere
Limited Relaease out of Juneau, AK made with glacial water and Alaskan wheat and Strata hops. 16 oz Glass ABV: 6.0%
40. Wolverine State - Old Fashioned Massacre
Bourbon barrel aged Dark Lager brewed with cherry juice. *Excludes Solo Flight Pour* 9 oz Glass ABV 14.5%
41. Coors Light
First, aged (lagered) below freezing to give our beer its crisp taste. Then it’s filtered cold so that it gets that brilliant, bright appearance. 16 oz Glass 4.2% ABV
42. Mic Ultra
Low-carb light beer with taste smooth enough to carry the Michelob name. Michelob Ultra, the new low-carb light beer with taste smooth enough to carry the Michelob name. ABV: 4.2%
43. Bud Lite
Bud Light is brewed with a malt and hops ratio different from Budweiser for a distinctively crisp taste with fewer calories. Introduced nationally in 1982, Bud Light is brewed with a malt and hops ratio different from Budweiser for a distinctively crisp taste with fewer calories. ABV: 4.20%
44. Big Lake - Blackberry Haze
A juicy blackberry New England IPA brewed with loads of citra and mosaic hops. 16 oz. Glass ABV: 6.0%
45. Blue Moon Belgian White
Blue Moon Belgian White, Belgian-style wheat ale, is a refreshing, medium-bodied, unfiltered Belgian-style wheat ale spiced with fresh coriander and orange peel for a uniquely complex taste and an uncommonly smooth finish. 16 oz Glass ABV 5.4%
46. Pigeon Hill - Blood Orange Renny
Ever met a crushable Double IPA? Now you have. We took our Renny “session” DIPA, added grapefruit, and turned it up to 11. The addition of Blood Orange pairs perfectly with the citrus aroma and flavors that come from the use of Amarillo and Simcoe hops. Warning: It’s way too drinkable. 12 oz Glass ABV: 9.4%
47. Bell's - Quite Brite
As the sun sets, we look for a light that shines through the night. Refreshing and glistening with fruit notes, an Aurora Beer-ialis of sorts, Quite Brite is just right. 16 oz glass ABV: 5.0%
48. Transient - Bottomless
A Mimosa inspired Hard Seltzer made with Tangerine, Orange, and Sauvignon Blanc grapes. 12 oz glass 5.0% ABV
49. Short's - Local's Light
Local’s Light is a classic American Lager crafted by Joe Short in 2004 to be “beer in its simplest form”. 16oz Glass 5.2% ABV
50. Sam Adams Winter Lager
The cinnamon, ginger, and hint of citrus from the orange peel blend with the roasty sweetness of the malts to deliver a warming, spicy flavor. Bold and rich, with a touch of holiday spice. The first thing one notices about a Samuel Adams® Winter Lager is the deep ruby color. Then comes the magical aroma which promises something special on the tongue. On the palate Samuel Adams Winter Lager is rich and full bodied, robust and warming, a wonderful way to enjoy the cold evenings that come with the season. ABV: 5.6%
51. Pux - Blubarb
Blueberry/Rhubarb Hard Cider 12 oz Glass 4.0% ABV
52. B. Nektar - The Dude's Rug
Hard cider with black tea and chai spices (cardamom, clove, cinnamon, and ginger). 12 oz Glass ABV 5.9%
53. Sierra Rose - Apple Pie
Rediscover the taste of your Mom’s delicious cinnamon apple pie, but now in a can, and revisit wonderful holiday memories. Try it warm. 12 oz glass 6.5% ABV
54. Farmhaus - Brunch
A Brunch menu staple, but award winning and delicious anytime! Cinnamon with a hint of maple, just like grandma's apple pie. 12 oz. Glass 6.5% ABV
Specialty Cocktails
Apple Cider Bellini
Apple Cider, Triple Sec, and maple syrup shaken and strained into a flute, topped with champagne and garnished with a fresh sprig of rosemary.
Apple Pie Mule
Jacked apple Vodka, Fireball, ginger beer, and lime make up this delicious cocktail that will remind you of grandma's apple pie!
Barry White Sangria
This delicious sangria has Jacked Apple vodka, Moscato, champagne, and apple cider topped with sprite. Garnished with sliced apples coated in Cinnamon Toast Crunch powder.
Ben's Mixtape Vol.1
Vodka, Sour Mix, Agave syrup, Strawberry Mix, Lemonade, Sprite In honor of the late Benjamin Batzer <3
Bum-Boo Mule
Bumbu Rum, Cranberry, Trinity Bitters, Ginger Beer, Garnished with Cranberries, and lime
Maple Bourbon Old Fashion
Our twist on the classic Old Fashion. -Bourbon -Cocoa Bitters -Maple Syrup Stirred and strained into a rocks glass with a Toasted orange peel as garnish
Roasted Russian
Our version of a white russian with Shmallow marshmallow whiskey, Kahlua, topped with Soft Whip topping, and a roasted Marshmallow!
White Wine Glass
White Wine Bottle
B - Champagne
crisp, simple and slightly sweet. This sparkling wine is made from a blend of white grapes from California. It's refreshing and versatile with fruity notes of green apple, pear and sweet lemon.
B - Dark Horse - Chardonnay
California- Displaying rich flavors of baked apple and pear, layered with toasted oak, this Chardonnay exhibits notes of caramel and brown spice with a smooth, lingering finish.
B - Mirassou - Moscato
We bottled summer and stuck a cork in it! Our 2017 Moscato is a lively white you’ll want to keep around long after Labor Day. The wine opens with light floral and fresh fruit aromas before segueing into a palate of sweet peach, ripe pineapple, and refreshing citrus. It’s a backyard beauty that deserves a place at any table. Try our latest release.
B - Bowers Harbor - Pinot Grigio
The aromas in this wine reveal citrus and tropical fruits with subtle white flower nuances. A fresh and lively mouth feel gives way to a finish of grapefruit, pineapple and wet stone.
B - Darkhorse - Rose
Red Wine Bottle
B - Dark Horse - Cabernet
California- With bold flavors of blackberry and cherry supported by firm tannins, brown spice and a dark chocolate espresso finish, this Cabernet was carefully aged to develop dark fruit flavors and dark roast aromas.
B - Dark horse - Merlot
California- Showcasing robust flavors of jammy dark fruit layered with toasted oak, with carefully integrated molasses, brown spice and a long, plush finish. This Merlot wine was carefully aged to develop dark fruit flavors and mocha aromas.
B - Dark Horse - Pinot Noir
Dark Horse Pinot Noir Red Wine is a bright, smooth and luscious red wine. This California wine features fruit notes of cherry, strawberry and raspberry and floral notes of rose petal and lavender, balanced with light oak and a hint of spice. Perfect to enjoy on its own or with any food and wine pairing, this highly versatile, light bodied Pinot Noir wine offers a soft, velvety finish. Consume this red wine at room temperature or slightly chilled to your tasting preference. By using cutting-edge and innovative winemaking techniques, Dark Horse wine delivers exceptional quality at a reasonable price.
B- Dark Horse Red Blend
Bottle/Can Beer
Athletic - Lite ale N/A
Athletic Lite is a light brew, completely reimagined. It’s classically simple but expertly crafted with 25 calories, 5 carbs, and organic grains. We brewed it specifically for the sport of life and all the good times that come with it.
Bud Light Next
At zero carbs, 80 calories and 4% ABV, Bud Light NEXT is a super crisp light beer with the stats for those who have long desired a beer that breaks the barriers
Bud Light
Brewed the same way since 1982, Bud Light is a refreshing American-style light lager beer with a clean, crisp taste and fast finish.
Budweiser
Discover Budweiser Beer, a flavorful American-Style lager.
Busch Light
Busch Beer and Busch Light are made with a blend of premium hops, malt, select grains and crisp and clear water. Busch Light is brewed longer to create a lighter body and fewer calories, while always delivering that classic taste.
Coors Light
Coors is 4.2% ABV light beer that is always lagered, filtered, and packaged cold.
Heineken 0.0
Our master brewers started from zero and spent years exploring, brewing, and tasting before they finally created a recipe defined by its refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body - perfectly balanced. One that deserves the Heineken® mark. Of course, with the uncompromising Heineken characteristics since 1873: made with top ingredients and Heineken’s® unique A-Yeast. It wasn’t easy, but not impossible.
High Noon
High Noon Vodka Hard Seltzer is made with real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors. Peach, Kiwi, Guava, and Lime
High Noon Pool Pack Bucket
High Noons Pool Pack in a ice bucket! The Pack includes, Peach, Guava, Kiwi, and Lime flavors! 4.5% ABV Flavors may not be switched out.
Lagunitas - Hoppy Refresher N/A
Crisp, zingy, and hoppily refreshing. This sparkling beverage is made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops. Chock-full of Citra, Equinox, and Centennial hops, for a big splash of flavor that’s surprisingly fruity.
Long Drink Original
A refreshing citrus soda with a premium liquor kick. Unlike the seltzers made with fermented sugar, Long Drink is a true award-winning liquor that is smooth, refreshing and doesn't leave you with that full beer feeling. The last sip is as good as the first. Gin with natural flavors added 12 oz Can 5.5% ABV
Long Drink Cranberry
Long Drink Cranberry is a cranberry version of the Traditional Long Drink. Cranberry Soda with Real Liquor, 5.5% ABV, all natural & gluten free.Long Drinks are a top selling alcohol category in Finland, created for the 1952 Helsinki Olympics and finally available in the USA! 12 oz. Can 5.5% ABV
Long Drink Zero
Long Drink Zero is the same great taste but with zero sugar and zero carbs. Only 99 calories but still with 5.0% premium liquor 12 oz. Can ABV: 5.0%
Michelob Ultra
Enjoy the crisp, clean taste of Michelob ULTRA, the superior light beer with only 2.6 carbs and 95 calories per bottle.
Miller Lite
Miller Lite Beer is the original light beer. Smooth, light and refreshing, this American style pilsner beer has a 4.2% alcohol by volume. Brewed for more taste, this light beer has a light to medium body with a hop forward flavor, solid malt character and a clean finish.
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
$2.00 Beer Cans!
Bud Light Budweiser Coors Miller Lite North Peak Diabolical Goose Island 312 Shandy
Truly Real Vodka Seltzers
The new Truly Vodka Seltzer flavors include Blackberry & Lemon, Cherry & Lime, Peach & Tangerine, and Pineapple & Cranberry. The intriguing dual-flavor combination canned cocktails will be made with six-times distilled vodka and real fruit juice to go along with a 5% ABV and 110 calories per 12 ounce can.
Appetizers
Green Bean Fries
Light breaded green beans fried until crispy and served with house made ranch dressing.
Pretzel Sticks
Soft baked pretzel sticks served with spicy queso cheese and ranch upon request.
Boneless Wings
A half-pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of bbq, sweet chili, or buffalo.
TAVERN 101 POPCORN
Fresh popped and ready for Netflix.
Tavern Nachos
Choice of Beef or chicken, queso sauce, Black beans, diced tomatoes and fresh jalapeno, served on a bed of fresh tortilla chips
Chips and Queso
White queso and roasted Pico de gallo with fresh tortilla chips.
Cheddar Cheese Curds
Loaded Potato Soup
Chili
Fried Ravioli
Awesome deep fried raviolis served with our house-made marinara.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken mixed with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and buffalo sauce, baked and served with tortilla chips
Onion Rings
Pickle Fries
Sandwiches
Stacked Club
Ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, bacon layered on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Hot Italian Panini
Sliced ham, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese stacked with tomato, sliced pepperoncini, arugula, and Italian vinaigrette.
Chicken Sandwich
2 Crispy fried chicken strips with jalapeno aioli and red chile-soy slaw on a brioche roll.
Chicken Gyro
Oregano-garlic seasoned chicken breast on a warm pita with tzatziki sauce, cucumber, tomato, and red onion.
Monte Cristo
Ham, turkey and gruyere cheese on French toast served with a spicy raspberry sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
breaded chicken fried and topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie roll.
Roasted Mushroom Grilled Cheese
assorted roasted mushrooms with goat cheese and mozzarella
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast with candied bacon, pepperjack cheese, honey mustard, and spicy BBQ sauce.
Burgers
BYO Burger
A half-pound burger char-broiled to your desired temperature and served on a brioche roll with your choice of toppings.
Tavern Burger
Our char-broiled half pound burger topped with melted cheddar, onion straws, crispy bacon and bbq sauce.
Caramelized Onion Burger
Our half pound burger with garlic herb aioli, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, and Spinach.
Mushroom Swissd
House patty loaded with grilled mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, steak sauce, and mayonnaise.
Fat Elvis
1/2 lbs burger topped with peanut butter bacon and grilled banana.
Higher The Bun The Closer To Jesus Burger
½ lbs burger topped with mac and cheese, pulled pork, fried jalapenos, onion straws on a brioche bbq bun
Beast Burger
Venison, bison and boar grilled to perfection and topped with swiss cheese, bacon jam and Onion straws.
Pizza Burger
1/2 pound burger topped with Cheese curds, marinara, ham, and pepperoni.
Flatbreads
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ, roasted chicken, red onion, cilantro, and melted mozzarella-provolone blend.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Grilled chicken with hickory smoked bacon, mozzarella cheese blend, and ranch with a sprinkle of fresh herbs.
BYO Flatbread
Our four cheese flatbread with roasted tomato sauce. Toppings are $1.65 each. Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Blistered Tomato, Jalapeno, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, arugula (after bake).
Thai Chicken
Grilled chicken julienned red onions, carrots, bean sprouts, and mozzarella cheese drizzled with a Thai sauce.
Caramelized onion and Mushroom
Caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, with goat cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye meat, onions and peppers simmered in au jus topped with provolone cheese.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with shredded jack blend cheese.
Salads
Tavern Salad
Cucumber, tomato, onion, and cheddar shred on romaine lettuce.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with rich Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese with toasted croutons.
BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with dry rubbed BBQ chicken, diced tomato, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, cheddar-jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and corn tortilla strips with bbq ranch dressing .
Black and Blue Salad
Blackened steak, blue cheese, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion tossed with our spring mix lettuce topped with balsamic vinaigrette.
Tavern Favorites
Keystone Chicken Alfredo
Choice of steak or chicken in a parmesan cream sauce with garlic, roasted cherry tomatoes, and baby spinach. Topped with Balsamic glaze and Parmesan cheese
Baked Penne Marinara
Penne noodles tossed with marinara and italian sausage.Topped with Mozzarella blended cheese and baked. Served with Garlic Toast.
Tavern Mac and Cheese
House-made mac and cheese baked with cheddar Monterey jack cheese and topped with a grilled chicken breast.
Desserts
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are a full service restaurant. Our menu consists of appetizers, a la carte, salads and entrees featuring signature artisan flat breads and signature sandwiches. We have a full bar with 54 beers on tap including wine and spirits.
