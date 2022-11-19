Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tavern 36 101 2nd Street NW

No reviews yet

101 2nd Street NW

Mitchellville, IA 50169

Order Again

Burgers

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.49

Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, served on a grilled brioche bun

Rarebit

$11.99

A half pound burger, smothered with our beer cheese

Texas Burger

$12.49

Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, topped with our hand breaded onion rings served on a toasted brioche bun

Patty melt

$12.99

American cheese, and grilled onions served on grilled rye bread

Southwestern burger

$12.49

Pepper jack cheese, choice of jalapenos, or banana peppers, topped with southwest chipotle sauce, served with a grilled brioche bun

Portabella mushroom burger

$12.49

Grilled portabella mushroom served with onions, green peppers and your choice of cheese

BYOB

$8.99

Our 1/2 pound burger served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of cheddar American pepper jack or swiss. Choice of onions, tomato, lettuce, pickles.

Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

Two 1/2 pound patties, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle served on a toasted brioche bun

Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.99

Homemade alfredo sauce, served with focaccia bread. Option to choose chicken, shrimp or sausage.

Cavatelli

$12.99

Our hand made Cavatelli sauce with cavatelli shells and mozzarella cheese melted over the top served with or without Italian sausage

Spaghetti and meatballs

$13.99

Homemade spaghetti sauce and noodles served with or without meatballs

Cavatelli & Wine

Our home made cavatelli served with an Iowa local wine

Sandwiches

Monster BLT

$11.99

6 sliced of thick cut bacon piled high with lettuce tomato and mayo served on toasted white bread

Tavern 36 Grinder

$11.39

Our homemade grinder made with Graziano sausage and homemade sauce with mozzarella cheese served on a hoagie bun

Pulled pork sandwich

$11.99

Our own applewood rubbed slow smoked pulled pork with choice of side.

Cherry Coke braised pulled pork sliders

$11.99

Our own slow smoked pork served on slider buns topped with hand breaded onion rings Cherry Coke glaze and mayo.

Rueben

$11.99

Piled high corn beef with swiss cheese sauerkraut and Thousand island dressing served on toasted rye bread

Tavern 36 Frenchee

$9.99

Not your mom's grilled cheese. American cheese hand breaded Texas toast deep fried to golden brown with or without ham

Smoked ham & turkey club

$11.49

Deluxe grilled cheese

$6.99

Italian sausage sandwich

$11.49

Grazianos sausage patty served with jalepeno peppers, or banana peppers topped with our from scratch pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted hoagie bun

Fish sandwich

$10.99

Our hand breaded, and fried Alaska pollock served on a grilled hoagie bun and topped with lettuce and tomato with tartar sauce on the side

Meatball sub

$9.99

Our homemade meatballs topped with from scratch pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese served on a hoagie bun

Chili cheese dog

$6.99

Two quarter pound all beef hot dogs, served with our homemade chili and topped with colby jack cheese

French Dip

$11.99

Hot Dog Meal

$5.99

Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Sloppy Joe

$7.00

Steak sandwich

$12.99

Tavern 36 tenderloin

$11.39

Our 7 ounce tenderloin hand breaded served with lettuce tomato red onion and pickle on a toasted brioche bun

Grilled Tenderloin Special

$9.99

Our tenderized pork loin grilled, served with two slices of thick sliced bacon, and swiss cheese

Mini Tendie

$7.99

Pizza

Cheese

$12.49+

Our homemade pizza sauce, served with mozzarella cheese.

Single Topping Pizza

$13.49+

Our homemade pizza sauce, with choice of sausage, beef, pepperoni, or ham.

Meat Lovers

$16.99+

Our homemade pizza sauce, with sausage, beef, pepperoni, bacon, and ham

Supreme

$16.99+

Our homemade pizza sauce with sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, mushroom, and black olives.

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.99+

Ketchup and mustard base. Hamburger, bacon, pickle, cheddar jack, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza

$16.99+

Our own creamy alfredo sauce as a base. Grilled chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

Grinder Pizza

$16.99+

Our homemade pizza sauce, and homemade grinder meat, with mozzarella cheese.

Pulled Pork Pizza

$16.99+

Tangy barbecue sauce base, with our from scratch pulled pork, and chipotle cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

$16.99+

Ranch, and buffalo sauce base, with chicken, cheddar jack, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99+

Homemade ranch dressing as a base, fresh grilled chicken, and thick cut bacon topped with mozzarella cheese

Veggie Pizza

$12.99+

Our homemade pizza sauce, with black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, tomato, onion, and banana peppers

Appetizers

Pretzel sticks

$8.99

Bavarian pretzel bites, with a side of our beer cheese.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.19

Made from scratch, hand breaded mozzarella sticks, served with our from scratch pizza sauce

White Cheddar Nuggets

$8.19

Fried golden brown garlic breaded cheddar cheese nuggets.

Fried Pickles

$7.19

Our hand breaded pickles, fried to a golden brown.

Fried Portabella Mushrooms

$8.19

Fresh Portabella mushrooms hand breaded and fried to a golden brown.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.19

Breaded jalepeno peppers, loaded with cream cheese, and fried to a golden brown, served with ranch.

Onion Rings

$8.99+

Our hand sliced, hand breaded, fried onion rings.

Smothered French Fries

$10.99

Our delicious french fries, smothered with beer cheese, covered with our smoked pulled pork, and barbeque sauce.

Meatball Appetizer

$9.99

4 meatballs in marinara sauce. with a side of bread.

Fried cauliflower

$6.99

Breaded cauliflower fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Corn nuggets fried to a golden brown, and served with ranch dressing.

Grinder egg rolls

$9.99

Our home made grinder meat hand rolled in an oriental egg roll shell, and deep fat fried. Served with marinara sauce.

Appetizer sampler platter

$11.99

Pick 3 items from our appetizer menu. Pretzel bites, mozzarella sticks, cheddar nuggets, fried pickles, onion rings, or fried mushrooms, and your choice of sauces.

Queso & Chips

$5.99

Fresh tortilla chips served with queso sauce.

Nachos

$5.99

Fresh tortilla chips, served with cheese.

Super Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips, smothered with beef, black olives, onion, jalapeno peppers and choice of beer cheese or queso. Served with taco sauce, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Wings App

$9.99

Fried Gizzards

$6.99

Tendie bites

$7.99

Soups

Chili

$3.99+

Italian Sausage Soup

$3.99+

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$3.99+

Chicken and Rice Soup

$3.99+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.99+

Vegetable beef Soup

$3.99+

Mexican Chorizo and Corn Soup

$3.99+

Spicy Mexican soup, with chorizo, potatoes, peppers, and corn.

Breakfast

Tavern 36 Platter

$8.99

Biscuits & gravy platter

$7.99+

Steak & eggs

$14.99

Chicken fried steak and eggs

$14.59

Loaded hashbrowns

$8.99

Kid's breakfast

$5.99

Pancakes

$3.99+

French toast

$3.99+

Build your own Omelet

$6.99

Breakfast burrito

$10.99

Breakfast sandwich

$5.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

2 eggs (side)

$3.29

Sausage patties (2) (side)

$3.99

Bacon (3) (side)

$3.99

Toast (side)

$1.99

English muffin (side)

$1.99

Biscuit (side)

$1.99

Desserts

Cheesecake eggrolls

$7.99

Delicious hand rolled egg rolls stuffed with cheesecake, served whipped cream, and choice of strawberry, chocolate, or caramel sauce.

Apple pie eggrolls

$7.99

Delicious hand rolled egg rolls stuffed with apple pie filling, served whipped cream, and choice of strawberry, chocolate, or caramel sauce.

Brownie

$5.99

Chocolate brownie loaded with chocolate chips, served warm with, or without vanilla ice cream.

Cookies and cream pie

$6.29

CHOCOLATE COOKIE CHUNKS AND VANILLA LACED WHIPPING CREAM BLENDED IN A CRUNCHY CHOCOLATE COOKIE CRUST.

Apple tart

$6.99

Handcrafted tart loaded with the perfect balance of sweet and tangy apples baked in a soft 6-fold pastry crust. Topped with a dash of cinnamon and light sugar glaze for a slightly crunchy finish.

Root beer Float

$3.75

ICE CREAM, SMOKED MAPLE BOURBON PECAN PRALINE

$3.75

vanilla ice cream

$2.50

Churros

$4.35

3 of our authentic Mexican churro, rolled in cinnamon and sugar mixture

Salads & Wraps

Chef Salad

$11.49

Fresh, crisp lettuce topped with smoked ham, smoked turkey breast, bacon bits, tomato, red onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.49

Fresh, crisp lettuce, topped with warm grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon bits, tomato, red onion, and shredded cheddar jack cheese. served with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$3.99

Fresh, crisp lettuce, topped with diced tomato, shredded mozzarella, red onion and hour homemade croutons. served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Your choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken in a garden veggie wrap with lettuce, bacon bits, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing

Monster BLT Wrap

$11.99

Loaded with bacon on a garden veggie wrap with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Philly Wrap

$12.59

Tender steak topped with grilled peppers, and onions, and your choice of cheese.

36 Specials

Two Handed Tacos

$8.99

Giant taco with all the fixings. Add taco sauce or sour cream.

Taco Salad

$8.99

Our taco meat served with lettuce, tomato, and onions served in a fried taco shell.

Super Queso Chimichanga

$10.99

Beef chimichanga topped with queso sauce, and served with tortilla chips.

Super Queso Burrito

$10.99

Super Chili Chimichanga

$10.99

Super Chili Burrito

$10.99

Beef burrito smothered with our homemade chili.

Taco Pizza

$12.99+

12, or 16 inch pizza with a refried bean base, topped with taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, and doritos.

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, smothered in gravy, served with corn.

AYCE Fish & Chips

$13.99

All you can eat hand breaded Alaskan pollock, served with french fries, and a side of coleslaw.

Refill Fish

Hot Beef

$11.99

Slow cooked sliced roast beef, on white bread, with mashed potatoes, smothered in gravy.

Pizza by the Slice

$2.50

Baskets

Fish & Chips

$11.69

Hand breaded Alaskan pollock, served with french fries, and a side of coleslaw.

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Hand breaded and fried chicken strips, served with fries, and your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings Basket

$11.99

Shrimp Basket

$12.49

Jumbo breaded shrimp with cocktail sauce, served with a side of fries.

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Boom Boom

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Lite Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Creamy Parmesan

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Sides

Fries

$2.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49+

Onion Rings

$2.99

Our had cut, hand breaded, from scratch onion rings.

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Apple Sauce

$2.49

Coleslaw

$2.99

Little 36ers (Kid's Meals)

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids Hot Dog

$3.99

Kids Burger

$5.99

Heggie's Pizza

Six Pack Pizza

$13.99

Made with 4 meats and 2 cheeses. Loaded with sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage and Pepperoni

$13.00

Featuring sausage, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese

El Jefe

$13.99

The boss of Mexican pizzas. Mexican-spiced tomato sauce, chorizo, diced jalapenos, black olives, and green onions.

Deluxe Combination

$13.00

snacks

Gardettos

$2.00

chips

$1.25

nuts

$2.50

chex mix

$2.00

Jack Links Jerky Strips

$1.50

Whites

Canyon Road Moscato

$7.00

sweet but balanced with fresh fruit characters, especially white melon and pears, plus a hint of honeysuckle.

Luccio Peach Moscato

$7.75

delightfully fruit forward and enticingly sweet with just a hint of effervescence.

Sparkling

Barefoot Bubbly

$6.00

Yes Way Rose

$6.00

Iowa Wines

Pull the Shades Loverboy - Sweet Honeymoon Winery (dry red)

$6.00

To Peach Her Own - Sweet Honeymoon Winery (sweet)

$6.00

Living in Zin - Sweet Honeymoon Winery (blush)

$6.00

This is the Last Straw(berry) - Sweet Honeymoon Winery (sweet)

$6.00

Rustic River - Rockbottom Red

$6.00

Rustic River - Windmill Whisper

$6.00

Rustic River - Coyote Call

$7.00

La Vida Loca Apple

$6.00

Maytag Mead

$8.00

Brianna

$6.00

You Make Me So Happy, Chardonnay

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Corona

$4.25

Guiness

$4.25

Mickey’s

$3.50

Smirnoff

$4.25

Voodoo Ranger

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Dos XX

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

O’Fallon Vanilla Pumpkin

$4.50

N/A Heineken 0.0

$3.50

Can Beer

Bud Light Can

$4.00

Bud Can

$3.25

Busch Light Can

$3.25

Coors Light Can

$3.25

Miller Lite Can

$3.25

Ultra Can

$4.50

Whiteclaw Cherry

$4.50

Whiteclaw Mango

$4.50

PBR 12oz

$2.75

Hamms 12oz

$2.75

Miller High Life

$2.75

Busch N/A 12 oz

$3.00

Caught Red Handed IPA

$4.00

Mojito Mojo

$4.00

Bucket of Beer

$15.50

Blueberry Lager

$4.00

Octoberfest Mistress

$5.50

12oz Budweiser

$3.00

Twisted Tea Can

$5.00

Draft Beer

Peace Tree Blonde Fatale

Blue Moon Belgian White

Exile Ruthie

$5.50

Leinenkugel's Seasonal

$4.00

Mistress Brewing Citrus IPA

$6.50

Mistress Pumpkin on Tap

Vodka

Grey Goose

$6.75

Pearl Cucumber

$3.50

Swell

$2.50

Titos

$4.00

UV Grape

$3.75

UV Blue

$3.75

UV Cherry

$3.75

Well Vodka (Barton)

$3.25

Foundry Vodka

$3.50

Ruby Red Grapefruit

$2.00

Whiskey

Black Velvet

$3.50

Canadian Club 6 Year

$3.50

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$6.00

Dewars

$5.75

Fireball

$3.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Ole Smokey Cookie Dough

$4.75

Ole Smokey Caramel

$4.75

Ole Smokey Mango Habanero

$4.75

Ole Smokey Peach

$4.75

Ole Smokey Peanut Butter

$4.75

Ole Smokey Pecan

$4.75

Ole Smokey Watermelon

$4.75

Templeton

$5.75

Prairie Fire

$5.00

Revelton - Honey

$5.00

Seagram’s 7

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Wild Turkey

$4.00

Well Whiskey (Canadian LTD)

$3.25

Foundry - The Real Stuff

$4.00

Crown Royal Salted Caramel

$7.00

Crown Royal (Copy)

$6.00

Ballotin - Chocolate Toffee

$6.00

Ballotin - Caramel Turtle

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi

$3.50

Bacardi Limon

$3.50

Malibu

$3.75

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Captain Morgan Orange Vanilla Twist

$4.00

Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla

$4.00

Well Rum (Paramount)

$3.25

Rumchata

$5.00

Cruzan Guava Rum

$2.00

Smirnoff

Smirnoff Blueberry

$4.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$4.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$4.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$4.00

Smirnoff Green Apple

$4.00

Smirnoff Lime

$4.00

Smirnoff Orange

$4.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$4.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$4.00

Smirnoff Peach

$4.00

Smirnoff Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Smirnoff Red White & Berry

$4.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$4.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$4.00

Smirnoff Whipped

$4.00

Smirnoff Original

$4.00

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind

$4.00

Three Olives Grape

$4.00

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$5.50

1800 Silver

$5.50

Casamigos

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$4.25

Patron Silver

$6.75

Banhez Mezcal

$6.75

Well Tequila (Juarez Gold)

$3.25

Bourbon

Angel’s Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$6.75

Jim Beam

$4.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$5.00

Hendrick’s

$8.00

Well Gin (Paramount)

$3.25

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange

$5.00

Revelton - Mulberry

$5.00

Foundry Gin

$4.00

Cocktails A-Z

Apple Cider Mimosa

$8.00

Rim the Champagne flute with cinnamon & sugar. Fill glass 3/4 of champagne and top with apple cider.

Bahama Mama

$5.00

Berry Patriotic

$5.00

Black Russian

$6.50

Boozy Lavender

$6.00

Buttershots Drink

$10.00

3 shots Rumchatta, 1 shot buttershots

Caramel White Russian

$6.50

Cherry Blossom

$7.50

Fall Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Ingredients Iced Tea Ingredients: 1 oz Triple Sec 1 oz Spiced Rum 1 oz Gin 1 oz Apple Vodka 4 oz Cran Apple juice 2 oz Lemon-Lime soda Instructions Iced Tea Instructions: Add triple sec, rum, gin, vodka, and cran apple juice to shaker. Shake for 20-30 seconds to combine. Strain equally into 2 glasses filled with ice. Top each with 1 oz sierra mist. Garnish with cherries or mint.

Fuzzy Navel

$3.50

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$4.00

Kentucky Mulled Cider

$10.00

Shot of Maker's Mark & Hot Apple Cider

Killer Kool-Aid

$4.00

Lemon Meringue Martini

$7.50

Ingredients 2 oz. limoncello liqueur 1 oz. UV Whipped Vodka 1/2 oz. lemonade 1/2 oz. fat-free half and half

Long Island Ice Tea

$7.00

Martini - Grey Goose

$12.00

Martini - Swell or Foundry

$9.00

Martini - Tito's

$10.00

Martini - Well

$7.00

Name that Drink

$6.00

Old Fashion

$6.50

Painkiller

$7.00

2 ounces rum 4 ounces pineapple juice 1 ounce orange juice, freshly squeezed 1 ounce cream of coconut Stir

Peppermint Russian

$8.50

Pineapple Bellini

$7.50

Raspberry State Fair Lemonade

$5.00

Redbull Vodka

$5.25

Sangria

$5.50

Sex in the Driveway

$4.00

1 ounce peach schnapps 1 ounce blue curacao 2 ounces vodka (or white rum) Sprite

Sex On The Beach

$4.00

She Made It

$6.50

.5 oz peach smirnoff .5 oz pineapple smirnoff .5 oz peach pucker 1.5 oz pineapple juice Top with red bull