- Home
- /
- Mitchellville
- /
- Tavern 36 - 101 2nd Street NW
Tavern 36 101 2nd Street NW
No reviews yet
101 2nd Street NW
Mitchellville, IA 50169
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Burgers
Mushroom & Swiss
Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, served on a grilled brioche bun
Rarebit
A half pound burger, smothered with our beer cheese
Texas Burger
Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, topped with our hand breaded onion rings served on a toasted brioche bun
Patty melt
American cheese, and grilled onions served on grilled rye bread
Southwestern burger
Pepper jack cheese, choice of jalapenos, or banana peppers, topped with southwest chipotle sauce, served with a grilled brioche bun
Portabella mushroom burger
Grilled portabella mushroom served with onions, green peppers and your choice of cheese
BYOB
Our 1/2 pound burger served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of cheddar American pepper jack or swiss. Choice of onions, tomato, lettuce, pickles.
Double Cheeseburger
Two 1/2 pound patties, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle served on a toasted brioche bun
Pasta
Fettuccini Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce, served with focaccia bread. Option to choose chicken, shrimp or sausage.
Cavatelli
Our hand made Cavatelli sauce with cavatelli shells and mozzarella cheese melted over the top served with or without Italian sausage
Spaghetti and meatballs
Homemade spaghetti sauce and noodles served with or without meatballs
Cavatelli & Wine
Our home made cavatelli served with an Iowa local wine
Sandwiches
Monster BLT
6 sliced of thick cut bacon piled high with lettuce tomato and mayo served on toasted white bread
Tavern 36 Grinder
Our homemade grinder made with Graziano sausage and homemade sauce with mozzarella cheese served on a hoagie bun
Pulled pork sandwich
Our own applewood rubbed slow smoked pulled pork with choice of side.
Cherry Coke braised pulled pork sliders
Our own slow smoked pork served on slider buns topped with hand breaded onion rings Cherry Coke glaze and mayo.
Rueben
Piled high corn beef with swiss cheese sauerkraut and Thousand island dressing served on toasted rye bread
Tavern 36 Frenchee
Not your mom's grilled cheese. American cheese hand breaded Texas toast deep fried to golden brown with or without ham
Smoked ham & turkey club
Deluxe grilled cheese
Italian sausage sandwich
Grazianos sausage patty served with jalepeno peppers, or banana peppers topped with our from scratch pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted hoagie bun
Fish sandwich
Our hand breaded, and fried Alaska pollock served on a grilled hoagie bun and topped with lettuce and tomato with tartar sauce on the side
Meatball sub
Our homemade meatballs topped with from scratch pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese served on a hoagie bun
Chili cheese dog
Two quarter pound all beef hot dogs, served with our homemade chili and topped with colby jack cheese
French Dip
Hot Dog Meal
Philly Sandwich
Rarebit
Sloppy Joe
Steak sandwich
Tavern 36 tenderloin
Our 7 ounce tenderloin hand breaded served with lettuce tomato red onion and pickle on a toasted brioche bun
Grilled Tenderloin Special
Our tenderized pork loin grilled, served with two slices of thick sliced bacon, and swiss cheese
Mini Tendie
Pizza
Cheese
Our homemade pizza sauce, served with mozzarella cheese.
Single Topping Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce, with choice of sausage, beef, pepperoni, or ham.
Meat Lovers
Our homemade pizza sauce, with sausage, beef, pepperoni, bacon, and ham
Supreme
Our homemade pizza sauce with sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, mushroom, and black olives.
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Ketchup and mustard base. Hamburger, bacon, pickle, cheddar jack, and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza
Our own creamy alfredo sauce as a base. Grilled chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
Grinder Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce, and homemade grinder meat, with mozzarella cheese.
Pulled Pork Pizza
Tangy barbecue sauce base, with our from scratch pulled pork, and chipotle cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, and buffalo sauce base, with chicken, cheddar jack, and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade ranch dressing as a base, fresh grilled chicken, and thick cut bacon topped with mozzarella cheese
Veggie Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce, with black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, tomato, onion, and banana peppers
Appetizers
Pretzel sticks
Bavarian pretzel bites, with a side of our beer cheese.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Made from scratch, hand breaded mozzarella sticks, served with our from scratch pizza sauce
White Cheddar Nuggets
Fried golden brown garlic breaded cheddar cheese nuggets.
Fried Pickles
Our hand breaded pickles, fried to a golden brown.
Fried Portabella Mushrooms
Fresh Portabella mushrooms hand breaded and fried to a golden brown.
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded jalepeno peppers, loaded with cream cheese, and fried to a golden brown, served with ranch.
Onion Rings
Our hand sliced, hand breaded, fried onion rings.
Smothered French Fries
Our delicious french fries, smothered with beer cheese, covered with our smoked pulled pork, and barbeque sauce.
Meatball Appetizer
4 meatballs in marinara sauce. with a side of bread.
Fried cauliflower
Breaded cauliflower fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
Corn Nuggets
Corn nuggets fried to a golden brown, and served with ranch dressing.
Grinder egg rolls
Our home made grinder meat hand rolled in an oriental egg roll shell, and deep fat fried. Served with marinara sauce.
Appetizer sampler platter
Pick 3 items from our appetizer menu. Pretzel bites, mozzarella sticks, cheddar nuggets, fried pickles, onion rings, or fried mushrooms, and your choice of sauces.
Queso & Chips
Fresh tortilla chips served with queso sauce.
Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips, served with cheese.
Super Nachos
Tortilla chips, smothered with beef, black olives, onion, jalapeno peppers and choice of beer cheese or queso. Served with taco sauce, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Wings App
Fried Gizzards
Tendie bites
Soups
Breakfast
Tavern 36 Platter
Biscuits & gravy platter
Steak & eggs
Chicken fried steak and eggs
Loaded hashbrowns
Kid's breakfast
Pancakes
French toast
Build your own Omelet
Breakfast burrito
Breakfast sandwich
Hashbrowns
2 eggs (side)
Sausage patties (2) (side)
Bacon (3) (side)
Toast (side)
English muffin (side)
Biscuit (side)
Desserts
Cheesecake eggrolls
Delicious hand rolled egg rolls stuffed with cheesecake, served whipped cream, and choice of strawberry, chocolate, or caramel sauce.
Apple pie eggrolls
Delicious hand rolled egg rolls stuffed with apple pie filling, served whipped cream, and choice of strawberry, chocolate, or caramel sauce.
Brownie
Chocolate brownie loaded with chocolate chips, served warm with, or without vanilla ice cream.
Cookies and cream pie
CHOCOLATE COOKIE CHUNKS AND VANILLA LACED WHIPPING CREAM BLENDED IN A CRUNCHY CHOCOLATE COOKIE CRUST.
Apple tart
Handcrafted tart loaded with the perfect balance of sweet and tangy apples baked in a soft 6-fold pastry crust. Topped with a dash of cinnamon and light sugar glaze for a slightly crunchy finish.
Root beer Float
ICE CREAM, SMOKED MAPLE BOURBON PECAN PRALINE
vanilla ice cream
Churros
3 of our authentic Mexican churro, rolled in cinnamon and sugar mixture
Salads & Wraps
Chef Salad
Fresh, crisp lettuce topped with smoked ham, smoked turkey breast, bacon bits, tomato, red onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh, crisp lettuce, topped with warm grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon bits, tomato, red onion, and shredded cheddar jack cheese. served with your choice of dressing.
Side Salad
Fresh, crisp lettuce, topped with diced tomato, shredded mozzarella, red onion and hour homemade croutons. served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Your choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken in a garden veggie wrap with lettuce, bacon bits, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing
Monster BLT Wrap
Loaded with bacon on a garden veggie wrap with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Philly Wrap
Tender steak topped with grilled peppers, and onions, and your choice of cheese.
36 Specials
Two Handed Tacos
Giant taco with all the fixings. Add taco sauce or sour cream.
Taco Salad
Our taco meat served with lettuce, tomato, and onions served in a fried taco shell.
Super Queso Chimichanga
Beef chimichanga topped with queso sauce, and served with tortilla chips.
Super Queso Burrito
Super Chili Chimichanga
Super Chili Burrito
Beef burrito smothered with our homemade chili.
Super Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with our taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, and jalapeno, smothered with queso sauce.
Taco Pizza
12, or 16 inch pizza with a refried bean base, topped with taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, and doritos.
Queso & Chips
Tortilla chips topped with our queso sauce.
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, smothered in gravy, served with corn.
AYCE Fish & Chips
All you can eat hand breaded Alaskan pollock, served with french fries, and a side of coleslaw.
Refill Fish
Hot Beef
Slow cooked sliced roast beef, on white bread, with mashed potatoes, smothered in gravy.
Pizza by the Slice
Baskets
Fish & Chips
Hand breaded Alaskan pollock, served with french fries, and a side of coleslaw.
Chicken Strips
Hand breaded and fried chicken strips, served with fries, and your choice of sauce
Chicken Wings Basket
Shrimp Basket
Jumbo breaded shrimp with cocktail sauce, served with a side of fries.
Sauces
Sides
Little 36ers (Kid's Meals)
Heggie's Pizza
Six Pack Pizza
Made with 4 meats and 2 cheeses. Loaded with sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Sausage and Pepperoni
Featuring sausage, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
El Jefe
The boss of Mexican pizzas. Mexican-spiced tomato sauce, chorizo, diced jalapenos, black olives, and green onions.
Deluxe Combination
Whites
Iowa Wines
Pull the Shades Loverboy - Sweet Honeymoon Winery (dry red)
To Peach Her Own - Sweet Honeymoon Winery (sweet)
Living in Zin - Sweet Honeymoon Winery (blush)
This is the Last Straw(berry) - Sweet Honeymoon Winery (sweet)
Rustic River - Rockbottom Red
Rustic River - Windmill Whisper
Rustic River - Coyote Call
La Vida Loca Apple
Maytag Mead
Brianna
You Make Me So Happy, Chardonnay
Bottled Beer
Can Beer
Bud Light Can
Bud Can
Busch Light Can
Coors Light Can
Miller Lite Can
Ultra Can
Whiteclaw Cherry
Whiteclaw Mango
PBR 12oz
Hamms 12oz
Miller High Life
Busch N/A 12 oz
Caught Red Handed IPA
Mojito Mojo
Bucket of Beer
Blueberry Lager
Octoberfest Mistress
12oz Budweiser
Twisted Tea Can
Draft Beer
Vodka
Whiskey
Black Velvet
Canadian Club 6 Year
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Royal Vanilla
Dewars
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Ole Smokey Cookie Dough
Ole Smokey Caramel
Ole Smokey Mango Habanero
Ole Smokey Peach
Ole Smokey Peanut Butter
Ole Smokey Pecan
Ole Smokey Watermelon
Templeton
Prairie Fire
Revelton - Honey
Seagram’s 7
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Well Whiskey (Canadian LTD)
Foundry - The Real Stuff
Crown Royal Salted Caramel
Crown Royal (Copy)
Ballotin - Chocolate Toffee
Ballotin - Caramel Turtle
Rum
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Caramel
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Green Apple
Smirnoff Lime
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Strawberry
Smirnoff Peach
Smirnoff Peach Lemonade
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
Smirnoff Red White & Berry
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Watermelon
Smirnoff Whipped
Smirnoff Original
Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind
Three Olives Grape
Tequila
Gin
Cocktails A-Z
Apple Cider Mimosa
Rim the Champagne flute with cinnamon & sugar. Fill glass 3/4 of champagne and top with apple cider.
Bahama Mama
Berry Patriotic
Black Russian
TEST TEST TEST
Boozy Lavender
Buttershots Drink
3 shots Rumchatta, 1 shot buttershots
Caramel White Russian
Cherry Blossom
Fall Long Island Iced Tea
Ingredients Iced Tea Ingredients: 1 oz Triple Sec 1 oz Spiced Rum 1 oz Gin 1 oz Apple Vodka 4 oz Cran Apple juice 2 oz Lemon-Lime soda Instructions Iced Tea Instructions: Add triple sec, rum, gin, vodka, and cran apple juice to shaker. Shake for 20-30 seconds to combine. Strain equally into 2 glasses filled with ice. Top each with 1 oz sierra mist. Garnish with cherries or mint.
Fuzzy Navel
Hot Toddy
Jolly Rancher
Kentucky Mulled Cider
Shot of Maker's Mark & Hot Apple Cider
Killer Kool-Aid
Lemon Meringue Martini
Ingredients 2 oz. limoncello liqueur 1 oz. UV Whipped Vodka 1/2 oz. lemonade 1/2 oz. fat-free half and half
Long Island Ice Tea
Martini - Grey Goose
Martini - Swell or Foundry
Martini - Tito's
Martini - Well
Name that Drink
Old Fashion
Painkiller
2 ounces rum 4 ounces pineapple juice 1 ounce orange juice, freshly squeezed 1 ounce cream of coconut Stir
Peppermint Russian
Pineapple Bellini
Raspberry State Fair Lemonade
Redbull Vodka
Sangria
Sex in the Driveway
1 ounce peach schnapps 1 ounce blue curacao 2 ounces vodka (or white rum) Sprite
Sex On The Beach
She Made It
.5 oz peach smirnoff .5 oz pineapple smirnoff .5 oz peach pucker 1.5 oz pineapple juice Top with red bull