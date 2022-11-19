Tavern 36 101 2nd Street NW

Fall Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Ingredients Iced Tea Ingredients: 1 oz Triple Sec 1 oz Spiced Rum 1 oz Gin 1 oz Apple Vodka 4 oz Cran Apple juice 2 oz Lemon-Lime soda Instructions Iced Tea Instructions: Add triple sec, rum, gin, vodka, and cran apple juice to shaker. Shake for 20-30 seconds to combine. Strain equally into 2 glasses filled with ice. Top each with 1 oz sierra mist. Garnish with cherries or mint.