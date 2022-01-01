Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tavern 5

2,297 Reviews

$$

710 Newark Pompton Tpke

Pompton Plains, NJ 07444

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$12.00

Ice Cream One Scoop

$2.00

Ice Cream Three Scoops

$6.00

Ice Cream Two Scoops

$4.00

Kids Ice Cream Two Scoops

Nutty Ice Cream

$7.00

Cake Fee

$1.50

Dessert Special

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$10.00

SHIRTS

T-Shirt

$15.00

STAFF PRICED SHIRTS

$20.00

JACKETS

STAFF PRICE LONG SLEEVE ZIPUP JACKET

$15.00

LONG SLEEVE ZIPUP JACKET

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

710 Newark Pompton Tpke, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444

Directions

