Tavern 62 9250 US 62
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9250 US-62, Orient, OH 43146
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Columbus Cheesecake Cafe - 1185 Columbus Street, Orient, Ohio 43146
No Reviews
1185 Columbus Street Orient, OH 43146
View restaurant
Pick'em Up Coffee Joe Brick & Motar
No Reviews
5 Main St Commercial Point, OH 43146 Commercial Point, OH 43116
View restaurant
Blu-Willy's - Located in the Heart of Grove City
4.7 • 249
3985 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurant