Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Tavern at the Beach

1,265 Reviews

$$

1200 Garnet Av

San Diego, CA 92109

RETAIL

T SHIRT

$15.00

HAT

$25.00

BEANIE

$16.00

HOODIE

$38.00

MUG

$10.00

Baseball Tee

$20.00

BREAST CANCER TEE

$20.00

STAFF BC SHIRT

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Tavern at the Beach is a well known locals spot. We thrive off of good food and strong drinks. Our signature Tavern Burger is a house favorite but decide for yourself!

Website

Location

1200 Garnet Av, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

