Tavern at the Falls 10201 Sun City Blvd

10201 Sun City Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Order Again

Breakfast

The Eagle

$12.95

The Birdie

$12.95

Par 3 Omlete

$12.95

Back 9 Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

On The Turn Sunrise Sandwich

$10.95

Steak and Eggs

$15.95

Ham & Eggs

$14.95

French Toast

$12.95

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.95

Short Stack

$8.95

Oatmeal

$8.95

Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Test

$10.00

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage Patty

$4.00

Croissant/Pastries

$4.95

Bagel

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Hash Browns

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Fruit cup

$3.00

Tater tots

$3.00

Sliced Tomatoe

$2.00

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Chicken Wings

$13.95

Chili Nachos

$13.95

Quesadilla

$12.95

Veggies/Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Fairway Sliders

$13.95

Cup Chili

$4.95

Bowl Chili

$7.95

Cup of the Day

$5.95

Bowl of the Day

$9.95

Burgers

Hawaiin Burger

$14.95

Jalapeno Jack Burger

$14.95

Southern Nevada Burger

$14.95

Chophouse Burger

$14.95

Drive in Burger

$13.95

Vegetarian Burger

$14.95

Patty Melt

$13.95

Hawaiin Burger (Copy)

$14.95

Sandwich

Tuna Melt

$13.95

Tavern Clubhouse

$13.95

Deli Sandwich

$12.95

Deli Wraps

$12.95

BLT

$11.95

Highland Half

$11.95

Pulled Pork

$13.95

French Dip

$13.95

Pepper Jack Chicken Club

$13.95

Ruben

$13.95

Hot Dog Plate

$8.95

Hot Dog

$6.95

Salad

Tavern Chopped Steak

$16.95

Harvest Chicken

$14.95

Salmon Salad

$17.95

Starbright Salad

$13.95

Caeser Salad

$11.95

House Salad

$9.95

Petite Salad

$5.95

Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$20.95

Steak Dinner

$20.95

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Mahi-Mahi Dinner

$20.95

Dessert

Ice Cream

$4.00

Dessert

$3.00

Lunch Sides

Side Sweet Potato

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10201 Sun City Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

