Tavern at Towne Lake
1003 Towne Lake Hill East
Woodstock, GA 30189
Starters
Cup House Made Soup
Bowl House Made Soup
Tavern Pork Rinds
Freshly fried pork rinds with your choice of seasoning - Lemon pepper, Sweet heat, or Tavern dust
Crispy Chicken Tenders App
Hand battered tenders, fries and honey mustard
Firecracker Shrimp
Eight hand battered shrimp tossed in special Tavern sweet heat sauce
Hummus W/ Pita Bread
Pretzel Bites W/ Beer Cheese
Bite size pretzels with a warm beer cheese dipping sauce
Ying Yang Chips
House made chips with sherry cayenne dipping sauce
Fried Mozzarella Triangles
Breaded mozzarella triangles deep fried with homemade marinara sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip With Chips
House made artichoke dip with tri-colored tortilla chips
The Italian
Melted goat cheese surrounded by homemade marinara sauce served with warm garlic bread
Herb Chicken Salad Mini Sandwiches
The Tavern's house made herb chicken salad, cranberry mayo on Hawaiian rolls (4 rolls)
Veggie Quesadilla
Tomatoes, onion, cheese, mushrooms, peppers, with lettuce, sour cream, salsa
10 Crispy Wings
Sriracha, buffalo, teriyaki, lemon pepper or Tavern signature BBQ sauce, hot honey. Served with ranch or blue cheese. All flats or All drums add an additional $2.00 0n order of (10) only
20 Crispy Wings
Sriracha, buffalo, teriyaki, lemon pepper or Tavern signature BBQ sauce, hot honey. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
30 Crispy Wings
Sriracha, buffalo, teriyaki, lemon pepper or Tavern signature BBQ sauce, hot honey. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
50 Crispy Wings
Sriracha, buffalo, teriyaki, lemon pepper or Tavern signature BBQ sauce, hot honey. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Southern Style Nachos
Smoked brisket, coleslaw, BBQ sauce and queso on tater tots
Tavern Nachos
Tomatoes, jalapenos, queso, jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole (optional house made chips)
Half Order Tavern Nachos
Tomatoes, jalapenos, queso, jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole (optional house made chips)
Chips and Salsa
Quart of Soup to go
Burgers
Impossible Veggie Burger
Tomatoes, jalapenos, queso, jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole (optional house made chips)
Melt
8 ounce certified angus burger, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions on rye
Tavern Burger
8 ounce certified angus beef, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese.
South Beach
8 ounce certified angus burger, roasted portabella mushroom cap, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, creole ranch NO BUN
Cowboy
8 ounce certified angus burger, topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion ring
Extra BBQ
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra Buffalo Sauce
Extra Creole Ranch
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra Horsey
Extra Hot Honey
Extra Ranch
Sandwich Or Wrap
Black & Blue Steak Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese dressing and crumbles
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or Buffalo chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, sliced egg, Caesar dressing
Chilled Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich
Cranberry mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
Classic B.L.T.
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Classic Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing
Fish Tacos
Sautéed, crispy, or blackened, tavern cole slaw and creole ranch. Sub chicken or Buffalo chicken $2.00 Sub shrimp $4.00
Georgia French Dip
Grilled Or Buffalo Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, onion with sherry cayenne mayo
Hot Ham And Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Grilled tomato, red onion, honey mustard
Hot Honey Fried Chicken
Chicken breast dipped in a Buffalo honey sauce topped with coleslaw or lettuce and tomato
Southern Cuban
Slow roasted beef brisket, smoked ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, mustard, toasted roll
Towne Club
Lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese dressing and crumbles
Turkey Avocado
Roast turkey, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Add bacon $2.00
Utlimate Grilled Cheese
Salads
Pick Two
House made cup of daily soup, a Tavern side salad or half classic Reuben, BLT, Herb Chicken salad, Hot Ham and Pimento, Grilled Cheese
Tavern Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, garlic croutons
B&B Salad
Mixed greens, smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cranberries, maple vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, sliced egg, parmesan crisp, croutons, Caesar dressing
Blue Cheese Wedge
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, garlic croutons
Herb Chicken Salad
Chilled chicken salad over mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion
Caprese Salad
Heirloom grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, oregano, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, turkey, ham, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, sliced eggs, and crispy bacon
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, sliced red onions, sliced eggs, mushrooms, and a warm bacon vinaigrette
Chilled Salad Trio
Herb chicken salad, tuna salad, egg salad over mixed greens with heirloom grape tomatoes, balsamic drizzle
Sides
Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
House Made Chips
Onion Rings
Tater Tots
Seasonal Vegetables
Mac N Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Mushrooms
Sautéed Spinach
Saffron Rice
Tavern Cole Slaw
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Truffle Fries
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
$10 Lunch Special
$11 Lunch Special
$12 Lunch Special
Rotary Lunch
Beverage Cart
Rocky Patel
Monticristo
Olivia
Diesel
Gran Habano
Victor Sinclair
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Tavern at Town Lake's signature service, upscale causal dining and unique atmosphere make it a perfect choice for locals in Woodstock. Open seven days a week, The Tavern at Towne Lake serves lunch and dinner Monday - Saturday, and Sunday Brunch/Lunch.
1003 Towne Lake Hill East, Woodstock, GA 30189