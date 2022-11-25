Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tavern at Towne Lake

1003 Towne Lake Hill East

Woodstock, GA 30189

Starters

Cup House Made Soup

$3.95

Bowl House Made Soup

$6.95

Tavern Pork Rinds

$4.95

Freshly fried pork rinds with your choice of seasoning - Lemon pepper, Sweet heat, or Tavern dust

Crispy Chicken Tenders App

$9.95

Hand battered tenders, fries and honey mustard

Firecracker Shrimp

$8.95

Eight hand battered shrimp tossed in special Tavern sweet heat sauce

Hummus W/ Pita Bread

$8.95

Pretzel Bites W/ Beer Cheese

$8.95

Bite size pretzels with a warm beer cheese dipping sauce

Ying Yang Chips

$8.95

House made chips with sherry cayenne dipping sauce

Fried Mozzarella Triangles

$9.95

Breaded mozzarella triangles deep fried with homemade marinara sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip With Chips

$9.95

House made artichoke dip with tri-colored tortilla chips

The Italian

$9.95

Melted goat cheese surrounded by homemade marinara sauce served with warm garlic bread

Herb Chicken Salad Mini Sandwiches

$10.95

The Tavern's house made herb chicken salad, cranberry mayo on Hawaiian rolls (4 rolls)

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.95

Tomatoes, onion, cheese, mushrooms, peppers, with lettuce, sour cream, salsa

10 Crispy Wings

$12.95

Sriracha, buffalo, teriyaki, lemon pepper or Tavern signature BBQ sauce, hot honey. Served with ranch or blue cheese. All flats or All drums add an additional $2.00 0n order of (10) only

20 Crispy Wings

$23.95

Sriracha, buffalo, teriyaki, lemon pepper or Tavern signature BBQ sauce, hot honey. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

30 Crispy Wings

$33.95

Sriracha, buffalo, teriyaki, lemon pepper or Tavern signature BBQ sauce, hot honey. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

50 Crispy Wings

$55.95

Sriracha, buffalo, teriyaki, lemon pepper or Tavern signature BBQ sauce, hot honey. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Southern Style Nachos

$13.95

Smoked brisket, coleslaw, BBQ sauce and queso on tater tots

Tavern Nachos

$13.95

Tomatoes, jalapenos, queso, jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole (optional house made chips)

Half Order Tavern Nachos

$8.95

Tomatoes, jalapenos, queso, jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole (optional house made chips)

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Quart of Soup to go

$12.50

Burgers

Impossible Veggie Burger

$13.95

Tomatoes, jalapenos, queso, jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole (optional house made chips)

Melt

Melt

$14.95

8 ounce certified angus burger, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions on rye

Tavern Burger

$14.95

8 ounce certified angus beef, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese.

South Beach

$14.95

8 ounce certified angus burger, roasted portabella mushroom cap, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, creole ranch NO BUN

Cowboy

$15.95

8 ounce certified angus burger, topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion ring

Sandwich Or Wrap

Black & Blue Steak Wrap

$14.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese dressing and crumbles

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Grilled or Buffalo chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, sliced egg, Caesar dressing

Chilled Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Cranberry mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

Classic B.L.T.

$9.95

Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Classic Reuben

$12.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing

Fish Tacos

$13.95

Sautéed, crispy, or blackened, tavern cole slaw and creole ranch. Sub chicken or Buffalo chicken $2.00 Sub shrimp $4.00

Georgia French Dip

$12.95

Grilled Or Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion with sherry cayenne mayo

Hot Ham And Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled tomato, red onion, honey mustard

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

$13.95

Chicken breast dipped in a Buffalo honey sauce topped with coleslaw or lettuce and tomato

Southern Cuban

$13.95

Slow roasted beef brisket, smoked ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, mustard, toasted roll

Towne Club

$13.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese dressing and crumbles

Turkey Avocado

$13.95

Roast turkey, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Add bacon $2.00

Utlimate Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Salads

Pick Two

$10.95

House made cup of daily soup, a Tavern side salad or half classic Reuben, BLT, Herb Chicken salad, Hot Ham and Pimento, Grilled Cheese

Tavern Salad

$5.95+

Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, garlic croutons

B&B Salad

$6.95+

Mixed greens, smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cranberries, maple vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$5.95+

Romaine lettuce, sliced egg, parmesan crisp, croutons, Caesar dressing

Blue Cheese Wedge

$5.95+

Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, garlic croutons

Herb Chicken Salad

$6.95+

Chilled chicken salad over mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion

Caprese Salad

$6.95+

Heirloom grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, oregano, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction

Cobb Salad

$6.95+

Chopped romaine lettuce, turkey, ham, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, sliced eggs, and crispy bacon

Spinach Salad

$6.95+

Fresh spinach, sliced red onions, sliced eggs, mushrooms, and a warm bacon vinaigrette

Chilled Salad Trio

$7.95+

Herb chicken salad, tuna salad, egg salad over mixed greens with heirloom grape tomatoes, balsamic drizzle

Sides

Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

House Made Chips

$4.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Tater Tots

$4.95

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.95

Mac N Cheese

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.95

Sautéed Spinach

$4.95

Saffron Rice

$4.95

Tavern Cole Slaw

$4.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Caesar

$5.95

Truffle Fries

$5.95

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

$10 Lunch Special

$10 Lunch Special

$10.00

$11 Lunch Special

$11 Lunch Special

$11.00

$12 Lunch Special

$12 Lunch Special

$12.00

Rotary Lunch

Rotary Lunch

$11.11

Kid's

Deli Sandwich

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Penne Pasta

$4.00

butter or marinara

Hot Dogs

hot dog

$4.00

hot dog with toppings

$5.00

Snacks

Granola Bars

$2.00

Candy Bar

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Crackers

$1.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Beverage Cart

Beer

$4.00

Six Pack

$20.00

6 Beer

$6.00

Six Pack Import

$30.00

Fireball

$6.00

Liquor

$8.00

10 Liqour

$10.00

12 Double

$12.00

14 Double

$14.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Candy Bar

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Powerade

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Cigs and Cigars

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Powerade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Half Sweet/Half UnSweet

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Dessert

Big Ass Cookie

$7.95

Big Ass Brownie

$7.95

Dessert Dujoir

$9.00

Kids Dessert

Ice cream scoop

$3.00

self serve ice cream

$3.00

Popcicle

$0.50

Rocky Patel

Rocky Patel

$8.00

Monticristo

Monticristo

$8.00

Olivia

Olivia

$7.00

Diesel

Diesel

$8.00

Gran Habano

Gran Habano

$8.00

Victor Sinclair

Victor Sinclair

$8.00

Room Fee

Room Fee

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Tavern at Town Lake's signature service, upscale causal dining and unique atmosphere make it a perfect choice for locals in Woodstock. Open seven days a week, The Tavern at Towne Lake serves lunch and dinner Monday - Saturday, and Sunday Brunch/Lunch.

Website

Location

1003 Towne Lake Hill East, Woodstock, GA 30189

Directions

