Tavern by the Sea

review star

No reviews yet

16 West Main Street

North Kingstown, RI 02852

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Bisque
Fish & Chips
Grilled Salmon

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$12.00

Grilled focaccia bread topped with tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese and drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil

Calamari Giovanni

$15.50

Fresh locally caught calamari lightly breaded and fried golden brown, tossed with banana peppers, roasted red peppers, scallions in a white wine garlic sauce

Clam Cakes

Clam Cakes

$8.00+

Local recipe yields a rich flavor from fresh clams, onions, potatoes and butter, finished with light cream from New England dairies.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Maryland Style crab cakes drizzled with an ancho chili aioli

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$11.00

Tempura batter, Aleppo pepper seasoned florets, creamy blue cheese

Hummus

Hummus

$13.50

Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and served with cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and grilled pita bread

Mussels Tavern

Mussels Tavern

$18.00

Fresh mussels sautéed and with your choice of a red tomato sauce or white wine sauce.

Oriental Calamari

Oriental Calamari

$16.00

Fresh locally caught with Chinese pea pods, mushrooms, scallions, tomato, hoisin plum sauce, and sesame seeds

Scallop Shells

Scallop Shells

$13.00

Bay scallops oven baked in the shell prepared in a rich and creamy white wine cheese sauce and topped with bacon

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$14.00

Sushi grade salmon and cucumber mango salsa

Stuffed Quahogs

Stuffed Quahogs

$13.00

Oversized shells stuffed with chopped clams in a bread stuffing with fresh herbs and seasoning

Soups

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$8.00+

Local recipe yields a rich flavor from fresh clams, onions, potatoes and butter, finished with light cream from New England dairies

Lobster Bisque

$9.50+

Fresh lobster simmered in a creamy seafood veloute with light cream

French Onion Soup Au Gratin

$9.00

Rich onion soup baked with homemade crouton and covered with bubbling provolone cheese

--------------------------

Salads

Baby Arugula

$13.00

Baby arugula tossed with lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil & sea salt topped with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Beet salad topped with goat cheese and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crispy romaine hearts tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing , multi- grain garlic croutons and topped with Parmigiano-Regiano cheese.

Cape Cod Salad

Cape Cod Salad

$14.50

Sun-dried cranberries, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, cucumbers and tomatoes over our spring mix medley and served with our house balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine, bacon, ham, gorgonzola cheese, cucumber, red onion, tomato, chopped egg and blue cheese dressing

Lobster Salad

Lobster Salad

$27.00

(100% Lobster Meat) Succulent, tender fresh lobster with just the right amount of chopped celery tossed in a light mayonnaise, served over our spring green medley.

Mediterranean Tuna Salad

$14.00

Tuscan style tuna with sliced green olives, roasted red peppers , scallions and capers mixed with extra virgin olive oil and served over spring mix medley

Sandwiches/Burgers

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$27.00

(100% Lobster Meat) Succulent, fresh lobster with just the right amount of chopped celery tossed in a light mayonaise

Tavern Burger

Tavern Burger

$17.00

1/2 lb proprietary blend of ground short rib and chuck with mushrooms, bacon and American cheese.

Cheddar Burger

$16.50

1/2 lb proprietary blend of ground short rib and chuck with Cheddar cheese

Brie Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb proprietary blend of ground short rib and chuck with caramelized onions, mushrooms, arugula

Lamb Burger

$18.00

1/2 pound ground lamb meat with baby spinach, feta and red onion with a side of tzatziki sauce

Mediterranean Tuna Sandwich

$15.00

Tuscan style tuna with sliced green olives, roasted red peppers, scallions and capers mixed with extra virgin olive oil and served on our homemade house foccacia bread with lettuce, tomato, and Bermuda onions

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Charbroiled and served on our house foccacia bread with roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$15.50

Grilled chicken on pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our homemade tzatziki sauce.

Grilled Gyro

Grilled Gyro

$15.50

Grilled Beef strips on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Served with lettuce, tomato and onions on white toasted bread

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$15.00

Sliced turkey breast with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Garden Burger

$15.50

Topped with grilled zucchini and baby spinach, drizzled with ancho chili aioli

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy fried cod on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw with a side of tartar

BLT

$12.50

Entrees

Baked Boston Scrod

Baked Boston Scrod

$20.00

Fresh Atlantic filet topped with Ritz cracker crumbs prepared in a white wine lemon butter sauce

Cajun Chicken & Penne Alfredo

$21.00

Tender chicken breast combined with sun-dried tomato and scallions, simmered in a creamy cajun Alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$19.50

A classic sauté of tender chicken breasts and sliced fresh mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$19.50

Topped with mozzarella cheese, our house tomato sauce and served with penne pasta

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.50

Sam Adams Beer battered scrod with fries and homemade coleslaw

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Served with a lemon dill hollandaise sauce

Lobster & Scallop Cardinal

$29.95

Lobster meat and sea scallops in a brandy tomato cream sauce with linguini pasta

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.00

Butter poached Lobster Mac and Cheese with penne pasta

Pappardelle Short Rib Ragu

$23.00

Fresh Pappardelle pasta tossed with a creamy short rib ragu and topped with shaved parmesan

Pork Tenderloin Portofino

$22.00

Grilled and sliced, finished with a port wine rosemary demi-glace

Scrod Newburg

Scrod Newburg

$23.00

Topped with our chef ’s special lobster sauce and Ritz cracker crumbs baked to perfection

Sesame Tuna

Sesame Tuna

$27.00

Sesame Encrusted seared tuna with parmesan risotto and lemon oil arugula

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Linguini tossed with sautéed shrimp, scallions, chopped Spanish olives in a lemon garlic butter wine sauce

Veal Parmesan

$20.50

Topped with mozzarella cheese, our house tomato sauce and served with penne pasta

Pizzas

Tavern Pizza

Tavern Pizza

$16.50

Mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, basil and oregano

Athens Pizza

Athens Pizza

$17.50

Kalamata olives, baby spinach, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella and feta cheese

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Mini Margharita Pizza

$9.50

Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Penne with Butter

$9.50

Penne with Marinara

$9.50

Penne with Vodka

$9.50

Desserts

Apple Blossom

$9.00

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$9.50

Chocolate Molten Cake

$9.50

Salted Caramel Vanilla Crunch Cake

$9.00

Kids Sundae

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50+

Chocolate banana bread pudding

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Cookie Cake

$10.00

Specials

Acorn Squash Risotto

$19.00

Fresh acorn squash stuffed with sweet Italian sausage, diced tomatoes and parmesan risotto finished with truffle oil

Tuna Cakes Appetizer

$13.00

Misc

Side Pita

$2.75

Side Slaw

$4.50

Side Pasta Salad

$5.00

Side Ceaser

$6.50

Focaccia Loaf

$8.00

Side Crab Cake

$7.00

Shrimp Skewer

$7.50

Side Mash Potato

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$7.50

Side Sweet Potato

$7.00

Side Vegetables

$4.50

Side Salad

$6.50

Side Arugula Salad

$6.50

Side French Fries

$5.50

BLT

$12.00

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Ginger BEER

$4.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

Del's Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling 250ml

$3.75

Saratoga Spring Water 1Ltr

$7.75

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Ice Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Milk

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Overlooking Wickford Harbor is the majestic Tavern by the Sea. This wonderful historical building is reminiscent of an old framed boathouse. Here you can sit on the deck and dine while watching white swans and ducks swimming in the cove with their little ones following close at hand. The water views are terrific, either dining inside or out. Relax and let your thoughts sail away with the sailboats in the harbor. The deck feels a bit rustic and is accented by beautiful umbrellas to shade you from the sun. The outdoor granite bar is relaxing with beautiful views of the water and offers refreshing summer cocktails and a full menu. The interior showcases a handsome and inviting exotic granite bar featuring great wines and cocktails. The dining areas are both casual and comfortable. Here you will find something delicious for everyone. If you love to be swept away by the sea, you will truly enjoy your dining experience at Tavern by the Sea.

Location

16 West Main Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852

Directions

