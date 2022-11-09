Restaurant info

Overlooking Wickford Harbor is the majestic Tavern by the Sea. This wonderful historical building is reminiscent of an old framed boathouse. Here you can sit on the deck and dine while watching white swans and ducks swimming in the cove with their little ones following close at hand. The water views are terrific, either dining inside or out. Relax and let your thoughts sail away with the sailboats in the harbor. The deck feels a bit rustic and is accented by beautiful umbrellas to shade you from the sun. The outdoor granite bar is relaxing with beautiful views of the water and offers refreshing summer cocktails and a full menu. The interior showcases a handsome and inviting exotic granite bar featuring great wines and cocktails. The dining areas are both casual and comfortable. Here you will find something delicious for everyone. If you love to be swept away by the sea, you will truly enjoy your dining experience at Tavern by the Sea.