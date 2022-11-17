Tavern & Grocery imageView gallery

Tavern and Grocery

1,008 Reviews

$$

333 W Main St

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Baby Carrots

$15.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Bread

$5.00

Brussels sprouts

$13.00

Fries

$6.00

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Roman Artichoke

$16.00

Spring Rolls

$15.00

Bisque

$16.00

Clams

$18.00

Avocado Carpaccio

$14.00

Vegan Miso Soup

$14.00

Calimari

$16.00

Crab Croquette

$15.00Out of stock

Scallop Crudo

$17.00

Entrées

Bison Steak

$39.00

charred salsify & sunflower seed pesto, parmigiano-reggiano

Burger

$15.00

Tuna

$30.00

Duck Breast

$34.00

aged cheddar, pickled onions, lettuce, garlic aïoli

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Risotto

$24.00

Short Rib

$35.00

Flounder

$28.00

Chefs Choice

Add Truffle

$20.00

Quail

$28.00

Poached Yellow Fin

$24.00

John Dory

$32.00

Wahoo

$27.00

Foie Gras Special

$34.00

Chicken FIngers

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Butter Noodles

$9.00

Dessert

Chocolate Torte

$11.00Out of stock

Honey & Thyme Creme

$11.00

Valrhona Chocolate Tart

$11.00

Financier Cake

$11.00
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

333 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Tavern & Grocery image

