Tavern in the Forest imageView gallery

Tavern in the Forest 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8

review star

No reviews yet

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8

Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Build your Own 16" Pizza
Boneless Wings

STARTERS

Almost Bruschetta

$8.80

Boneless Wings

$10.87

Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.83

Cream cheese blended with mild buffalo sauce, parmesan cheese, and pulled chicken topped with a blend of cheeses and served with freshly fried tortilla chips

Chicken Finger Appetizer

$10.87

Hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard

Duck Wontons

$11.90

Crispy fried wontons filled with duck bacon and cream cheese, served with sweet thai chili sauce

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.83

Panko crusted, crispy fried, extra cheesy mac & cheese served with ranch

Onion Straws

$6.73

Crispy fried onion straws served with Tavern Sauce

Potato Skins

$8.80

Seasoned potato skins topped with cheese, bacon, scallions, served with ranch

Tavern Nachos

$15.01

Freshly fried tortilla chips, melted cheddar jack cheese, beer cheese, chili, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream topped with a blistered, fresh jalapeno

Wings

$12.37

Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce

1/2 Tavern Nacho

$10.50

Giant Pretzel

$8.80

SOUPS/SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.01

Artisan blend of greens, fried buffalo chicken, carrots, cherry tomatoes, chunky bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles

Caesar Salad

$9.83

Traditional Caesar salad with hearts of romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, and Caesar dressing

Chopped Wedge

$12.94

Traditional house salad with artisan blend of greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, sliced almonds, garlic croutons, house dressing

Family Style Tavern Salad

$29.00

Family Style Tavern Salad w/chicken

$45.00

Fiesta Crunch Cobb Salad

$13.97

Artisan blend of greens, grilled chicken, fire roasted corn and red peppers, pico de gallo, avocado, bacon, shredded cheddar jack, crispy tortilla strips, avocado ranch dressing

French Onion Soup

$6.73

Traditional french onion soup topped with melted provolone and crostini

Harvest Salad

$12.94

Artisan blend of greens, fresh spinach, oven roasted sweet potatoes, fire roasted corn, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, bleu cheese crumbles, served with housemade citrus vinaigrette

Seared Ahi Wonton Salad

$17.08

Artisan blend of greens, seared Ahi tuna, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, carrots, sliced almonds, tuxedo sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips, asian vinaigrette

Chili

$6.50

Seasonal

Tavern Salad

$9.83

Traditional house salad with artisan blend of greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, sliced almonds, garlic croutons, house dressing

BURGERS

Tavern Burger

$13.97

Hand-formed 10oz craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.97

Hand-formed craft burger blend, cheddar, onion straws, homemade BBQ sauce, Tavern Sauce

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.97

Hand-formed craft burger blend, bleu cheese crumbles, peppercorn encrusted bacon, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing

Fiesta Crunch Burger

$13.97

Hand-formed craft burger blend, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chili garlic aioli, crispy tortilla strips

Hangover Burger

$13.97

Hand-formed craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion straws, Tavern Sauce, topped with a fried egg cooked over medium

Hibachi Burger

$12.94

Hand-formed craft burger blend, teriyaki glaze, zucchini slaw, white sauce

Mac & Cheese Burger

$15.01

Hand-formed craft burger blend, extra cheesy mac & cheese, lettuce, and Tavern Sauce served with a side of beer cheese

Pimento Cheese Burger

$15.01

Hand-formed craft burger blend, pimento cheese, crispy fried pickles, lettuce, tomato, ranch

Carolina Burger

$13.97

Hand-formed 10oz craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.97

Hand-formed 10oz craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce

PBJ Burger

$13.97

Hand-formed craft burger blend, creamy peanut butter, strawberry preserves, bacon

SANDWICHES

BLT+A

$10.87

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sliced avocado served on grilled marbled rye bread

Brisket Sandwich

$13.97

Thinly shaved, hand-trimmed smoked brisket, cheddar, BBQ aioli, on a hoagie roll

Buffalo Chicken

$11.90

Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, on a brioche bun

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.97

Fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun

Chicken Parm

$11.90

Breaded chicken cutlet, housemade marinara, mozzarella cheese, on a hoagie roll

Chicken Philly

$10.87

Choice of steak or chicken, provolone cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, on a hoagie roll

Club Sandwich

$11.90

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce, on your choice of thick sliced brioche or a wrap

French Dip

$11.90

Tender roast beef slow roasted in house, melted provolone cheese, on a hoagie roll with side of au jus

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.87

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce served on a brioche bun

Italian Sub

$11.90

Genoa salami, cotto salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, italian spices, oil and vinegar, on a hoagie roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.94

Choice of steak or chicken, provolone cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, on a hoagie roll

Reuben

$15.01

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island, on grilled marbled rye

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.94

Eastern NC style pulled pork bbq served on a brioche bun

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$12.94

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tri-color tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze, parmesan, on a hoagie roll

Palmetto Chicken Sandwich

$13.97

Fried chicken breast, Pimento cheese , jalapeños, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey, on a brioche bun

ENTREES

Buffalo Chicken Pasta

$15.01

Penne pasta, housemade buffalo alfredo sauce, topped with grilled chicken and bleu cheese crumbles, served with garlic knot

Chicken Fingers

$13.97

Hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders served with fries and side of honey mustard

Chicken Margherita Pasta

$17.08

Penne pasta with tri-color tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze, topped with grilled chicken

Fish & Chips

$16.04

Crispy fried haddock served with fries and hushpuppies

Fresh Catch

$18.11

Mahi Mahi grilled over an open flame and served with baby baker potatoes and sauteed baby spinach

Fried Seafood Platter

$23.29

Crispy fried haddock served with fries and hushpuppies

Fried Shrimp

$17.08

Lightly breaded, chemical-free shrimp fried crispy and served with fries and hushpuppies

Penne Alla

$10.87

Penne pasta with house made marinara, topped with shredded asiago, served with garlic knot

Pork Porterhouse

$21.22

14oz charbroiled porterhouse cut pork served with baby baker potatoes and sauteed baby spinach

Smothered Chicken

$16.04

Sauteed chicken breasts, fire roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and green peppers, mushrooms, topped with melted provolone, served with garlic mashed potatoes

Chicken & Waffles

$13.97

Shrimp & Grits

$16.04

Tavern Meatloaf

$17.08

Homemade meatloaf served layered with garlic mashed potatoes and smothered in brown gravy

SIDES

Baby Bakers

$4.14

French Fries

$3.11

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.11

Mac & Cheese

$4.14

Pasta Salad

$3.11

Sauteed Spinach

$3.11

Side Caesar

$4.14

Side Salad

$4.14

Southern Coleslaw

$3.11

Extra Ranch

$0.25

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.25

Extra Celery

$1.00

Garlic Knots (6)

$5.00Out of stock

Ranch, Family Style

$2.95+

Add Chicken, Fried

$4.14

Sweet Potatoes, Oven Roasted

$4.14

Fire Roasted Corn & Tomatoes

$4.14

KIDS

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Kids Pasta

$7.25

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.25

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.25

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.25

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.25

Kids grilled PB&J

$7.25

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

12" Pizza

Build Your Own 12" Pizza

$10.87

12" House Special

$15.01

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions

12" Meat Lovers

$15.01

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham

12" Italian Special

$13.97

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, fire roasted red peppers

12" BBQ Chicken

$13.97

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce

12" Carolina Gold

$13.97

Grilled chicken, Carolina Gold sauce, ranch drizzle

12" Hawaiian

$12.94

Ham and pineapple

12" Margherita

$13.97

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, red sauce

12" White Pie

$12.94

Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, olive oil

12" Veggie

$13.97

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives

12" Fiesta Chicken

$13.97

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce

12" Closed on Sundays

$15.01

Grilled chicken, Carolina Gold sauce, ranch drizzle

12" Everything Bagel

$13.97

16" Pizza

Build your Own 16" Pizza

$15.01

16" House Special

$22.25

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions

16" Meat Lovers

$22.25

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham

16" Italian Special

$21.25

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, fire roasted red peppers

16" BBQ Chicken

$21.25

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce

16" Carolina Gold

$21.25

Grilled chicken, Carolina Gold sauce, ranch drizzle

16" Hawaiian

$18.11

Ham and pineapple

16" Margherita

$20.18

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, red sauce

16" White Pie

$18.11

Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, olive oil

16" Veggie

$21.22

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives

16" Fiesta Chicken

$21.22

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce

16" Closed on Sundays

$22.25

Grilled chicken, Carolina Gold sauce, ranch drizzle

16" Everything Bagel

$20.18

Cauliflower Pizza

Build Your Own Cauli Pizza

$10.82

Cauli House Special

$14.94

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions

Cauli Meat Lovers

$14.94

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham

Cauli Italian Special

$13.91

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, fire roasted red peppers

Cauli BBQ Chicken

$13.91

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce

Cauli Carolina Gold

$13.91

Grilled chicken, Carolina Gold sauce, ranch drizzle

Cauli Hawaiian

$12.88

Ham and pineapple

Cauli Margherita

$13.91

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, red sauce

Cauli White Pie

$12.88

Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, olive oil

Cauli Veggie

$13.91

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives

Cauli Fiesta Chicken

$13.91

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce

Cauli Closed on Sundays

$14.94

Grilled chicken, Carolina Gold sauce, ranch drizzle

Cauli Everything Bagel

$13.91

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.50

Daily Slice

$3.50

T-Shirts

T-Shirt #29579LOCAL Unisex

$19.00+

T-Shirt #29579LOCAL Ladies

$19.00+

T-Shirt #29579LOCAL Tank

$19.00+

Hoodies & Accessories

Hoodie, Black

$35.00+

Tavern Logo Hat, Black

$25.00+

Tavern Gaiter, Black

$19.00

Gift Certificate

$10.00+

Coffee Mug, Black

$15.00

Negotiated Pricing

Homestead 16" Cheese

$10.50

Homestead 16" Pepperoni

$11.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Where friends meet!

Location

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

Directions

Gallery
Tavern in the Forest image

Similar restaurants in your area

Indulge Italian Eatery - 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd, Ste 4
orange starNo Reviews
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd, Ste 4 Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
View restaurantnext
Cypress Grille Myrtle Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4210 River Oaks Dr. Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
View restaurantnext
Croissants Bistro & Bakery - 3751 Robert Grissom Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
3751 Robert Grissom Parkway Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Señor Frogs Myrtle Beach - Myrtle Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1304 Celebrity Circle Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Earth Cafe - Myrtle Beach - 3811 North Kings Highway
orange starNo Reviews
3811 North Kings Highway Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Carolina Roadhouse - Myrtle Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4617 North Kings Highway Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Myrtle Beach

The Melting Pot - Myrtle Beach SC
orange star4.9 • 4,152
5001 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Fire and Smoke Gastropub
orange star4.5 • 1,971
411 79th Ave N Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Myrtle Beach
orange star4.6 • 1,899
1289 38th Avenue N Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - MB Market Commons
orange star4.6 • 1,899
3630 Walton Dr. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Jimmyz Original Hibachi House - Pine Island road Myrtle beach
orange star4.1 • 1,541
1780 Pine Island Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Bar-B-Que House-Surfside - 1205 Highway 17 N
orange star4.4 • 948
1205 Highway 17 N Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Myrtle Beach
Murrells Inlet
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston