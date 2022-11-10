Tavern Law imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Tavern Law 1406 12th Ave

1,511 Reviews

$$

1406 12th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Run Food!

Run Food!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Craft cocktails and classic comfort food

Location

1406 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Tavern Law image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marmite
orange star4.5 • 697
1424 11th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Seattle U
orange starNo Reviews
1305 East Jefferson Street Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe - 1505 10th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1505 10th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Capitol Hill
orange star4.3 • 2,356
703 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Redhook Brewlab
orange star4.3 • 881
714 E PIKE ST SEATTLE, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Life On Mars
orange star4.5 • 301
722 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Zaika - Capitol Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,662
1100 Pike St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Terra Plata
orange star4.4 • 4,570
1501 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.4 • 4,304
320 E Pine St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - Cap Hill
orange star4.5 • 3,385
1640 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Momiji
orange star4.4 • 2,985
1522 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Poquitos Seattle
orange star4.0 • 2,466
1000 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston