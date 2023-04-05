Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Tavern on Central McNallys North Tavern on Central

review star

No reviews yet

3 Central Street

Ashburnham, MA 01430

Dinner Specials

Pot Roast

Crab Rangoons

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Haddock Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Whole Belly Clams

$19.00

Demi Steak Special

$23.00

Steak Tip Caesar

$19.00

Chicken Florentine

$22.00

Flatbread Special

$13.00

KIDS

KID SLIDERS WITH CHEESE

$8.00

KID SLIDER NO CHEESE

$8.00

KID MAC CHEESE

$8.00

KID HOT DOG

$6.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KID PASTA WITH BUTTER

$7.00

KID PASTA SAUCE

$7.00

KID FISH-N-CHIP

$9.00

KID CHICKEN TENDER

$8.00

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Choc Milk Adult

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Orange Soda

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Pitcher Of Soda

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

Tomato

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Adult Milk

$3.50

Flavored Iced Tea

$4.00

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Glass Wine

House Cab

$6.50

House Chard

$6.50

House Merlot

$6.50

House Pinot Gri

$6.50

Apothic Red Blend

$8.50

Kendall Chard

$9.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Moscato

$8.50

Pinot Noir

$8.50

Prosecco

$8.00

Rodney Strong Cab

$10.50

Sangria-White

$8.00

Sangria-Red

$8.00

Oyster Bay

$8.00

Coppola Pinot Noir

$10.50

Kono Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Dark Horse Rosè

$7.50

Brut Rose

$7.50

1.5 Pinot Grigio

$9.50

1.5 House Cab

$9.50

1.5 House Merlot

$9.50

1.5 Rodney Strong Cab

$13.50

1.5 House Chard

$9.50

1.5 K Jackson Chard

$12.50

1.5 Sauv Blanc

$10.50

1.5 Rose

$10.50

1.5 Apothic Red

$11.50

1.5 Coppola Pinot Noir

$13.50

1.5 Moscato

$11.50

Riesling

$6.50

1.5 Riesling

$9.50

Meiomi Cab

$10.50

Meoimi 1.5

$13.50

Draft Beer

16 Bud Light

$5.00

20 Bud Light

$6.25

16 BBC Steel

$7.00

20 BBC Steel

$8.25

16 PBR

$4.50Out of stock

20 PBR

$5.50Out of stock

16 Be Hoppy

$7.25

20 Be Hoppy

$8.50

16 Blueberry

$7.00

20 Blueberry

$8.25

16 Country

$7.00

20 Country

$8.25

16 Massive Haze

$7.50

20 Massive Haze

$9.00

16 Coors Light

$5.00

20 Coors Light

$6.25

16 DD White Rabbit

$9.50

20 DD White Rabbit

$11.25

16 Guinness

$7.50

20 Guinness

$9.50

16 Blood Orange

$7.25

20 Blood Orange

$8.75

16 Fiddlehead IPA

$7.50

20 Fiddlehead IPA

$9.00

16 WALLY

$7.50

20 WALLY

$9.00

16 Hopyard

$7.75

20 HopYard

$10.25

16 Dbl Down Winter Ale

$9.50

20 Dbl Down Winter Ale

$11.25

16 Miller

$5.00

20 Miller

$6.25

16 Downeast

$7.75Out of stock

20 Downeast

$8.50Out of stock

16 Blizzard 78

$7.00

20 Blizzard 78

$8.25

16 Apple Knocker

$7.00

20 Apple Knocker

$8.50

16 Voodoo Ranger

$6.75Out of stock

20 Voodoo Ranger

$7.75Out of stock

16 Angus

$7.75

20 Angus

$10.25

Wormtown Seltzer 16

$5.00

Miller Pitch

$10.00

Coors Pitcher

$10.00

16 Coffeehouse

$7.00

20 Coffeehouse

$8.25

16 Quinns

$7.00

20 Quinns

$8.25

Standard Bottle

Amstel Light

$5.00

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$6.00

Heineken 00

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Sam Lager

$6.00

Stella

$6.00Out of stock

Twisted Tea Half And Half

$5.00

Yuengling Light

$5.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Premier

$5.00Out of stock

PBR Btl

$4.00

Bud Lt str

$5.50Out of stock

Bud Lt Lemonade

$5.50Out of stock

Bud Lt peach

$5.50Out of stock

St. Pauli Girl

$4.00Out of stock

Twisted Tea Original

$5.00

Heineken

$5.50

Craft Bottle/Cans

Collective Arts Pog Fruit Fresh

$9.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50Out of stock

Blue Moon

$5.00

Brig Mocha Stout

$7.50

Hign Noon Mango

$5.50

High Noon Watermelon

$5.50

Greater Good Pulp Daddy

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.50

High Noon Lime

$5.50

High Noon Passion Fruit

$5.50

Sugar Free Long Drink

$6.00

Ginger Libation

$5.00

Abc Run Wild N\A

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$5.50

Truly Lem Cherry

$5.00Out of stock

Truly Watermelom

$5.00Out of stock

Pink Gin Collective Arts

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Truly Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Magic Hat #9

$4.50Out of stock

Downeast Cider

$7.00

Golden Monkey

$9.00Out of stock

Downeast Pumpkin

$6.00Out of stock

Nutrl Watermelon

$5.50Out of stock

Nutrl Raspberry

$5.50Out of stock

Nutrl Pineapple

$5.50Out of stock

Jack's Abby

$6.50Out of stock

Country Blueberry

$5.00Out of stock

Country Raspberry

$5.00Out of stock

Country Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Athletic Lite

$7.00

Sam Adams Gold Rush

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Meet Your Maker

$11.00

White Huckleberry Cosmo

$11.00

Simple Margarita

$11.00

Screen Door

$11.00

Haz Coffee Martini

$12.00

Weekly Special

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Haz Coffee Martini

$11.00

Siesta

$11.00

Blackberry G&T

$11.00

Brown Sugar Mule

$11.00

BYO Mojito

$10.00

BYO Mule

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Batch

$9.00

Gingerbread Martini

$9.00

Jack Honey Smash

$8.50

Mint Julip

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$9.00

Rosey Orange

$9.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Blue Gin Lemonade

$11.00

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

B-52 Coffee

$9.00

Standard Drinks

Alabama Slam

$9.75

B52

$10.00

Baybreeze

$8.50

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cape Codder

$8.50

Collins

$8.50

Fuzzy Navel

$7.50

Gibson

$9.50

Gimlet

$9.00

Grateful Dead

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.50

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$9.50

Kamaziki

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Liquid Mary Jane

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Madrass

$8.50

Mai-Tai

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashion

$9.50

Pearl Harbor

$8.50

Rum Runner

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$9.50

Seabreeze

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Toasted Almond

$9.00

Wash Apple

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Spirits

3 Olive Espresso

$9.00

3 Olive Grape

$9.00Out of stock

3 Olive Pomegranate

$9.00Out of stock

3 Olive Vanilla

$9.00

Absolut

$9.50

Absolut Lime

$9.50Out of stock

Absolute Citron

$9.50

Absolute Mandarin

$9.50

Absolute Pepper

$9.50

Absolute Ruby Red

$9.50Out of stock

Chopin

$10.50

Kettle 1

$10.50

Smirnoff Caramel

$7.50Out of stock

Grey Goose

$11.00

Huck Vodka

$10.00

3 Olives Blueberry

$10.25

New Amsterdam Peach

$9.00Out of stock

Sky Blood Orange

$9.50Out of stock

Skky Blood Orange

$9.00Out of stock

3 Olives Razberry

$9.25Out of stock

Tito's Vodka

$9.50

Triple Eight Blueberry

$10.00Out of stock

Ketel 1 Cucumber Mint

$10.00Out of stock

Ketel 1 Oranje

$10.00Out of stock

Stoli Raz

$9.00

Van Gogh Pom

$9.00

Stoli Blue

$9.00

New Amsterdam Pink Lemonade

$9.00

Huckleberry. Vodka

$10.00

Pearl Cucumber

$9.00

Smirnoff Grapefruit

$8.50Out of stock

Green Mountain Cranberry

$9.75Out of stock

Smirnoff Blueberry

$8.50Out of stock

3 Olives Cucumber

$9.00Out of stock

3 Olive Citrus

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.50

Bombay Saphire

$10.50

Hendricks

$10.50

Monkey 47

$11.00

Nolets

$10.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray 10

$10.50

Malfy

$11.00

Bacardi

$9.50

Bar Tequila

$9.00

Cachaca

$9.75

Camarena

$9.00

Capt Morgan Private Stock

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.50

Corrajelo Anejo

$9.50

Corrajelo White

$9.00

Deleon

$9.50

Diplomatic Rum

$9.50

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

DonJulio Anego

$11.00

DonJulio Reposado

$11.00

DonQ

$9.00

Espolon Teq

$9.50

Flor De Cana

$9.50

Herradura

$11.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Milagro

$10.50

Myers Dark

$10.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Silver Patrón

$11.50

XO Patrón

$10.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

Dobel

$10.50

1800 Cristalino

$12.00

Arberlour

$10.00

Balvenie

$15.00

Bar Whiskey

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$15.50

Buchanans

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.50

Bushmills Black

$12.50

CC

$8.00

Contradiction

$12.00

Courvoisier

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dewars

$11.00

Flag Hill

$15.50Out of stock

Flagg Hill

$12.00Out of stock

Four Roses

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.50Out of stock

Glenfiddich 15

$27.50Out of stock

Glenlivit

$11.50

Honey Jack

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson Caskmate

$10.50Out of stock

Jameson

$10.50

Jim Beam

$10.00

JW Black

$12.50

Knob Creek

$13.50

Laphroaig

$16.50

Makers Mark

$10.25

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Old Scout

$14.00Out of stock

Powers

$10.00

Proper 12

$9.50

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Seagram 7

$9.00

SKrewball

$9.00

Small Batch 1792

$10.50

Southern Comfort

$9.50

Tin Cup

$8.50

Tullamore Dew

$9.50

Whistling Pig

$14.50Out of stock

Woodford

$12.00

Mortach

$10.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$9.00

Jefferson

$11.50Out of stock

Amaretto

$7.00

Apple pucker

$7.00

Baileys

$9.00

Baileys Caramel

$8.50

Buttershots

$7.50

Car Bomb

$9.00

Chambord

$8.75

Disaronno

$8.75

Domaine Canton

$10.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Fernet

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.75

Godiva

$8.50

Godiva White

$8.50

Grand Marnier

$10.50

Green Tea

$7.00

Hennessey

$10.25

Jack Fire

$8.50

Jager

$8.00

Kahlua

$9.50

Limenchello

$8.75

McGillucudy

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Rhumchata

$8.50

Sambuca

$8.25

St. Germaine

$9.00

Liquor 43

$9.00

Mcgillicuddys

Holiday Drinks

Coconut Marg

$10.00

Spicy Jal Marg

$10.00

Darlin Celentine

$10.00

Irish Mule

$11.00

Irish Maid

$11.00

Leprechaun Juice

$11.00

Shamrock Shooter

$9.00

Pink Gimlet

$11.00

Flirtini

$10.00

Choc Crush Martini

$10.00

Swert Tartini

$10.00

Bottle Wines

Bottle KJ Chard

$34.00

Bottle Sauv Blanc

$26.00

Bottle Malbec

$30.00

Bottle Mark West

$30.00

Bottle Moscato

$26.00

Bottle Apothic Red

$32.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$26.00

MCNALLY EVENT TICKETS/MERCH

EVENT TICKETS

Womens V-Neck

$20.00

Mens Crewneck

$20.00

DESSERT

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cup Of Ice Cream

$2.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Cheesecake W\ Berries

$9.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Choc Lava

$7.00

Pb Pie

$8.00

A La Mode

$1.00

Red Velet

$7.00

Raspberry Lemon Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Keylime Pie

$8.00

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Cheesecake Special

$14.00

Banana Foster

$14.00
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
