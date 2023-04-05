- Home
Tavern on Central - McNallys North Tavern on Central
Bars & Lounges
American
Tavern on Central McNallys North Tavern on Central
No reviews yet
3 Central Street
Ashburnham, MA 01430
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
$2.50
Bottled Water
$2.00
Choc Milk Adult
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Coffee
$2.50
Coke
$3.00
Cranberry
$2.50
Decaf Coffee
$2.50
Diet Coke
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Grapefruit
$2.50
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
Iced Coffee
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Milk
$2.50
OJ
$2.50
Orange Soda
$3.00
Pineapple
$3.00
Red Bull
$3.00
Rootbeer
$3.00
Pitcher Of Soda
$8.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Soda Water
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Tea
$2.50
Tomato
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Adult Milk
$3.50
Flavored Iced Tea
$4.00
Flavored Lemonade
$4.00
Glass Wine
House Cab
$6.50
House Chard
$6.50
House Merlot
$6.50
House Pinot Gri
$6.50
Apothic Red Blend
$8.50
Kendall Chard
$9.50
Mimosa
$8.50
Moscato
$8.50
Pinot Noir
$8.50
Prosecco
$8.00
Rodney Strong Cab
$10.50
Sangria-White
$8.00
Sangria-Red
$8.00
Oyster Bay
$8.00
Coppola Pinot Noir
$10.50
Kono Sauv Blanc
$8.00
Dark Horse Rosè
$7.50
Brut Rose
$7.50
1.5 Pinot Grigio
$9.50
1.5 House Cab
$9.50
1.5 House Merlot
$9.50
1.5 Rodney Strong Cab
$13.50
1.5 House Chard
$9.50
1.5 K Jackson Chard
$12.50
1.5 Sauv Blanc
$10.50
1.5 Rose
$10.50
1.5 Apothic Red
$11.50
1.5 Coppola Pinot Noir
$13.50
1.5 Moscato
$11.50
Riesling
$6.50
1.5 Riesling
$9.50
Meiomi Cab
$10.50
Meoimi 1.5
$13.50
Draft Beer
16 Bud Light
$5.00
20 Bud Light
$6.25
16 BBC Steel
$7.00
20 BBC Steel
$8.25
16 PBR
$4.50Out of stock
20 PBR
$5.50Out of stock
16 Be Hoppy
$7.25
20 Be Hoppy
$8.50
16 Blueberry
$7.00
20 Blueberry
$8.25
16 Country
$7.00
20 Country
$8.25
16 Massive Haze
$7.50
20 Massive Haze
$9.00
16 Coors Light
$5.00
20 Coors Light
$6.25
16 DD White Rabbit
$9.50
20 DD White Rabbit
$11.25
16 Guinness
$7.50
20 Guinness
$9.50
16 Blood Orange
$7.25
20 Blood Orange
$8.75
16 Fiddlehead IPA
$7.50
20 Fiddlehead IPA
$9.00
16 WALLY
$7.50
20 WALLY
$9.00
16 Hopyard
$7.75
20 HopYard
$10.25
16 Dbl Down Winter Ale
$9.50
20 Dbl Down Winter Ale
$11.25
16 Miller
$5.00
20 Miller
$6.25
16 Downeast
$7.75Out of stock
20 Downeast
$8.50Out of stock
16 Blizzard 78
$7.00
20 Blizzard 78
$8.25
16 Apple Knocker
$7.00
20 Apple Knocker
$8.50
16 Voodoo Ranger
$6.75Out of stock
20 Voodoo Ranger
$7.75Out of stock
16 Angus
$7.75
20 Angus
$10.25
Wormtown Seltzer 16
$5.00
Miller Pitch
$10.00
Coors Pitcher
$10.00
16 Coffeehouse
$7.00
20 Coffeehouse
$8.25
16 Quinns
$7.00
20 Quinns
$8.25
Standard Bottle
Amstel Light
$5.00
Bud
$4.50
Bud Light
$4.50
Coors Light
$4.50
Corona
$6.00
Heineken 00
$5.00
Mich Ultra
$5.50
Miller Lite
$4.50
Sam Lager
$6.00
Stella
$6.00Out of stock
Twisted Tea Half And Half
$5.00
Yuengling Light
$5.00
Shipyard Pumpkin
$5.00Out of stock
Corona Premier
$5.00Out of stock
PBR Btl
$4.00
Bud Lt str
$5.50Out of stock
Bud Lt Lemonade
$5.50Out of stock
Bud Lt peach
$5.50Out of stock
St. Pauli Girl
$4.00Out of stock
Twisted Tea Original
$5.00
Heineken
$5.50
Craft Bottle/Cans
Collective Arts Pog Fruit Fresh
$9.50
Angry Orchard
$5.50Out of stock
Blue Moon
$5.00
Brig Mocha Stout
$7.50
Hign Noon Mango
$5.50
High Noon Watermelon
$5.50
Greater Good Pulp Daddy
$8.00
High Noon Pineapple
$5.50
High Noon Lime
$5.50
High Noon Passion Fruit
$5.50
Sugar Free Long Drink
$6.00
Ginger Libation
$5.00
Abc Run Wild N\A
$7.00
High Noon Peach
$5.50
Truly Lem Cherry
$5.00Out of stock
Truly Watermelom
$5.00Out of stock
Pink Gin Collective Arts
$7.00
White Claw Black Cherry
$6.00
Truly Lemonade
$5.00Out of stock
Magic Hat #9
$4.50Out of stock
Downeast Cider
$7.00
Golden Monkey
$9.00Out of stock
Downeast Pumpkin
$6.00Out of stock
Nutrl Watermelon
$5.50Out of stock
Nutrl Raspberry
$5.50Out of stock
Nutrl Pineapple
$5.50Out of stock
Jack's Abby
$6.50Out of stock
Country Blueberry
$5.00Out of stock
Country Raspberry
$5.00Out of stock
Country Lime
$5.00Out of stock
Athletic Lite
$7.00
Sam Adams Gold Rush
$7.00
Specialty Cocktails
Meet Your Maker
$11.00
White Huckleberry Cosmo
$11.00
Simple Margarita
$11.00
Screen Door
$11.00
Haz Coffee Martini
$12.00
Weekly Special
$9.00
Negroni
$10.00
Haz Coffee Martini
$11.00
Siesta
$11.00
Blackberry G&T
$11.00
Brown Sugar Mule
$11.00
BYO Mojito
$10.00
BYO Mule
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$9.00
Batch
$9.00
Gingerbread Martini
$9.00
Jack Honey Smash
$8.50
Mint Julip
$9.00
Mojito
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Pumpkin Spice Martini
$9.00
Rosey Orange
$9.00
Salted Caramel Martini
$9.00
Irish Coffee
$9.00
Blue Gin Lemonade
$11.00
Peach Bellini
$8.00
Mimosa
$8.00
B-52 Coffee
$9.00
Standard Drinks
Alabama Slam
$9.75
B52
$10.00
Baybreeze
$8.50
Black Russian
$8.50
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Cape Codder
$8.50
Collins
$8.50
Fuzzy Navel
$7.50
Gibson
$9.50
Gimlet
$9.00
Grateful Dead
$10.00
Green Tea Shot
$8.50
Irish Car Bomb
$10.00
Jager Bomb
$9.50
Kamaziki
$8.50
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Liquid Mary Jane
$10.00
Long Island
$10.00
Madrass
$8.50
Mai-Tai
$10.00
Margarita
$9.00
Mudslide
$10.00
Old Fashion
$9.50
Pearl Harbor
$8.50
Rum Runner
$10.00
Rusty Nail
$9.50
Seabreeze
$8.50
Sex on the Beach
$9.00
Toasted Almond
$9.00
Wash Apple
$10.00
White Russian
$9.00
Spirits
3 Olive Espresso
$9.00
3 Olive Grape
$9.00Out of stock
3 Olive Pomegranate
$9.00Out of stock
3 Olive Vanilla
$9.00
Absolut
$9.50
Absolut Lime
$9.50Out of stock
Absolute Citron
$9.50
Absolute Mandarin
$9.50
Absolute Pepper
$9.50
Absolute Ruby Red
$9.50Out of stock
Chopin
$10.50
Kettle 1
$10.50
Smirnoff Caramel
$7.50Out of stock
Grey Goose
$11.00
Huck Vodka
$10.00
3 Olives Blueberry
$10.25
New Amsterdam Peach
$9.00Out of stock
Sky Blood Orange
$9.50Out of stock
Skky Blood Orange
$9.00Out of stock
3 Olives Razberry
$9.25Out of stock
Tito's Vodka
$9.50
Triple Eight Blueberry
$10.00Out of stock
Ketel 1 Cucumber Mint
$10.00Out of stock
Ketel 1 Oranje
$10.00Out of stock
Stoli Raz
$9.00
Van Gogh Pom
$9.00
Stoli Blue
$9.00
New Amsterdam Pink Lemonade
$9.00
Huckleberry. Vodka
$10.00
Pearl Cucumber
$9.00
Smirnoff Grapefruit
$8.50Out of stock
Green Mountain Cranberry
$9.75Out of stock
Smirnoff Blueberry
$8.50Out of stock
3 Olives Cucumber
$9.00Out of stock
3 Olive Citrus
$9.00
Beefeater
$9.50
Bombay Saphire
$10.50
Hendricks
$10.50
Monkey 47
$11.00
Nolets
$10.00Out of stock
Tanqueray
$10.00
Tanqueray 10
$10.50
Malfy
$11.00
Bacardi
$9.50
Bar Tequila
$9.00
Cachaca
$9.75
Camarena
$9.00
Capt Morgan Private Stock
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$9.50
Corrajelo Anejo
$9.50
Corrajelo White
$9.00
Deleon
$9.50
Diplomatic Rum
$9.50
Don Julio Blanco
$11.00
DonJulio Anego
$11.00
DonJulio Reposado
$11.00
DonQ
$9.00
Espolon Teq
$9.50
Flor De Cana
$9.50
Herradura
$11.00
Jose Cuervo
$9.00
Malibu
$9.00
Milagro
$10.50
Myers Dark
$10.00
Casamigos
$9.00
Silver Patrón
$11.50
XO Patrón
$10.00
1800 Coconut
$10.00
Dobel
$10.50
1800 Cristalino
$12.00
Arberlour
$10.00
Balvenie
$15.00
Bar Whiskey
$7.00
Basil Hayden
$15.50
Buchanans
$13.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$10.50
Bushmills Black
$12.50
CC
$8.00
Contradiction
$12.00
Courvoisier
$11.00
Crown Apple
$11.00
Crown Royal
$11.00
Dewars
$11.00
Flag Hill
$15.50Out of stock
Flagg Hill
$12.00Out of stock
Four Roses
$11.00
Glenfiddich 12
$13.50Out of stock
Glenfiddich 15
$27.50Out of stock
Glenlivit
$11.50
Honey Jack
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jameson Caskmate
$10.50Out of stock
Jameson
$10.50
Jim Beam
$10.00
JW Black
$12.50
Knob Creek
$13.50
Laphroaig
$16.50
Makers Mark
$10.25
Monkey Shoulder
$12.00
Old Scout
$14.00Out of stock
Powers
$10.00
Proper 12
$9.50
Rittenhouse
$10.00
Seagram 7
$9.00
SKrewball
$9.00
Small Batch 1792
$10.50
Southern Comfort
$9.50
Tin Cup
$8.50
Tullamore Dew
$9.50
Whistling Pig
$14.50Out of stock
Woodford
$12.00
Mortach
$10.00
Brown Sugar Bourbon
$9.00
Jefferson
$11.50Out of stock
Amaretto
$7.00
Apple pucker
$7.00
Baileys
$9.00
Baileys Caramel
$8.50
Buttershots
$7.50
Car Bomb
$9.00
Chambord
$8.75
Disaronno
$8.75
Domaine Canton
$10.00
Drambuie
$8.00
Fernet
$9.00
Fireball
$8.00
Frangelico
$8.75
Godiva
$8.50
Godiva White
$8.50
Grand Marnier
$10.50
Green Tea
$7.00
Hennessey
$10.25
Jack Fire
$8.50
Jager
$8.00
Kahlua
$9.50
Limenchello
$8.75
McGillucudy
$8.00
Midori
$8.00
Rhumchata
$8.50
Sambuca
$8.25
St. Germaine
$9.00
Liquor 43
$9.00
Mcgillicuddys
Bottle Wines
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
3 Central Street, Ashburnham, MA 01430
