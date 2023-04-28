Main picView gallery

Tavern on First - NEW

review star

No reviews yet

118 1st St Se

Little Falls, MN 56345

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DRINKS Bar 1

Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00+

Bud Light

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Clamato

$1.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Downeast Blackberry Cider

$5.00+

Fulton Blonde

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00+

Mango Cart

$5.00+

Michelob Golden Light

$3.50

Pistachio Cream Ale

$5.00+

Sam Adams Seasonal

$5.00

Starry Eye Lindy Hop

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

twisted tea

$4.00

Ultra

$3.50

War Pigs Foggy IPA

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Bud Light Next

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser Zero

$4.00

Busch Light Bottle

$4.00

Busch N/A

$4.00

Clamato

$0.50

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors edge

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Mich Ultra Pure Gold

$4.00

Michelob Golden Light Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Mike's Hard Black Cherry

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Odouls NA

$4.00

Premium

$4.00

Red Stripe

$4.50

Select 55

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Smirnoff Red White And Berry

$4.00

St Pauli NA

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Summit NA

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Voodoo Ranger

$4.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Chelada

$4.00

Surly

$4.00

Classic Cocktails

Black Russian

$4.50

Blood Orange Mule

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$14.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Colorado Dirty

$7.00

Electric Lemonade

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mojito

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Old fashioned

$6.00

Rum punch

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Skittles

$7.00

Skittles On X

$9.00

Spiked Peach Palmer

$7.00

Tequla Sunrise

$6.00

White Russian

$4.50

Liquor

Christian Brothers

$4.50

E&J

$4.50

Leroux Blackberry

$3.50

Hennessy

$8.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$3.25

Baileys Irish Cream

$3.25

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$3.25

Cherry Pucker

$3.25

Creme De Cacao

$3.25

Creme De Menthe

$3.25

Disaronno

$4.00

Dr. McG Cherry

$3.50

Dr. McG Lemon Drop

$3.50

Dr. McG Mentholmint

$3.50

Dr. McG Vanilla

$3.50

Frangelico

$4.00

Grape Pucker

$3.25

Ice Hole

$3.50

Jagermeister

$4.25

Kahlua

$3.25

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.25

Raspberry Pucker

$3.25

Raspberry Schnapps

$3.25

Rootbeer Schnapps

$3.25

Rum Chata

$4.50

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Watermelon Pucker

$3.25

Beefeater

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.50

Hendricks

$7.00

Sipsmith

$4.50

Sloe Gin

$3.25

tanqueray

$5.00

Bacardi

$4.50

Bacardi Black Razz

$4.50

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Bacardi Oakheart

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Captain Silver

$4.75

Kraken

$4.75

Malibu

$4.00

Malibu Lime

$4.00

Aberlour

$9.00

Auchentoshan

$16.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Cuddy Sark

$4.25

Dewar's

$7.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Johnnie walker black

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Jose Quervo

$4.50

Tequila Rose

$4.50

Don Julio

$8.00

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Absolut Lime

$5.00

Absolut Mandrin

$5.00

Absolut Rasberry

$5.00

Absolute Papar

$5.00

Absolute Vinilla

$5.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Grey Goose Cherry

$7.00

Grey Goose Citron

$7.00

Kettle one

$6.00

Kinky Blue

$4.50

Kinky Green

$4.50

Kinky Pink

$4.50

Kinky Red

$4.50

Phillips Lime

$5.00

Phillips Vodka

$4.50

Pink Whitney

$4.50

Stoli Bluberry

$5.50

Titos

$5.50

UV Blue

$5.00

2 Gingers

$4.50

Basil Hadey's

$7.00

Black Velvet

$4.50

Canadian Club

$4.50

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniel's

$5.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$4.75

Jameson

$5.50

Jim Beam

$4.50

Jim beam apple

$5.00

Jim Beam Devil's Cut

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.75

Knob Creek

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Mcmaster's

$4.50

Minnesota 14

$6.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Revelstoke

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Tennessee Fire

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Windsor

$4.50

Windsor Black Cherry

$5.00

NA Beverages

1919

$3.00+

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$2.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Orange Pop

$2.50

Pinnapple Juice

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Sour

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Virgin bloody

$3.00

Water

Selzers

Carbliss Cranberry

$6.00

Carbliss Lemon Lime

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$5.00

High Noon Passion Fruit

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$6.00

Rebel Coffee Drinks

$6.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Lemon

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Passion Fruit

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw Ruby

$5.00

White claw soda

$5.00

White Claw Tangerine

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

Shots

$5 Shot

$5.00

$6 Shot

$6.00

2$ specials

$2.00

F***n Awesome

$7.00

Irish Car bomb

$7.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Lipstick Lesbian

$6.00

Pancake Breakfast

$6.00

Slippery nipple

$3.00

Washinton Apple

$6.00

Water Moccasin

$6.00

THC beverages

Kuribl 5mg

$8.00

Foundry nation 5 mg

$8.00

Wine

Copa Cabernet

$4.50

Josh Cabernet

$7.00

Copa Chardonnay

$4.50

Sutter Home Chardonnay

$4.00

Copa Merlot

$4.50

Moscato

$4.00

Pinot Noir Boxed

$4.50

Copa Pinot Grigio

$4.50

Sutter Home White Zin

$4.00

Food 1.0

Apps

Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Boneless Wings

$13.99

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Chips & Queso

$7.99

French Fries

$5.99

Fried Green Beans

$9.99

Mushroom Fries

$10.99

Onion Rings

$10.99

PICKLED TAVERN bone in wings

$13.99

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.99

Spinach and Artichoke dip

$7.99

Tavern Bone-in Wings

$13.99

Tavern Corn Ribs

$7.99

Tavern Nachos

$12.99

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

Tavern Tacos

$13.00

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$11.99

Jacked Up Bourbon Burger

$15.00

Happy Jacks Burger

$15.00

Matts Hungry Hobo

$14.00

Patty Melt

$11.99

Tavern Burger

$15.00

Kid's Menu

Cheese Burger Sliders

$8.00

Crispy Chicken sliders

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Pizza

Build your own (cheese)

$13.00

Pepperoni

$15.00

Sausage

$15.00

Sausage and Pepperoni

$17.00

BBQ chicken

$17.00

Happy Hawaiian

$18.00

Salads/Wraps

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Chef

$13.99

Side Salad

$7.00

Tavern Salad

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Mandarin Orange Spring Salad

$10.99

Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

BLT

$10.99

Club sandwich

$12.00

Crispy Chicken

$15.50

Deep Fried Philly

$13.00

Joshs Bourbon Explosion

$14.00

Kathys Le Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$14.00

Prime Rib

$16.00

Turkey Bacon Melt

$12.00

Gift Certificates

$5 gift certificate

$5 gift certificate

$5.00

$10 gift certificate

$10 gift certificate

$10.00

$15 gift certificate

$15 gift certificate

$15.00

$20 gift certificate

$20 gift certificate

$20.00

$25 gift certificate

$25 gift certificate

$25.00

$30 gift certificate

$30 gift certificate

$30.00

$40 gift certificate

$40 gift certificate

$40.00

$50 gift certificate

$50 gift certificate

$50.00

$75 gift certificate

$75 gift certificate

$75.00

$100 gift certificate

$100 gift certificate

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

118 1st St Se, Little Falls, MN 56345

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tavern on First - 118 1st Street SE
orange starNo Reviews
118 1st Street SE Little Falls, MN 56345
View restaurantnext
Fisher’s Club
orange star4.5 • 342
425 Stratford St W Avon, MN 56310
View restaurantnext
Baxter Café and Catering - 7788 Fairview Rd, - Baxter MN 56425
orange starNo Reviews
Fairview Road Baxter, MN 56425
View restaurantnext
Krewe
orange starNo Reviews
24 College Ave N st joseph, MN 56374
View restaurantnext
Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Baxter
orange starNo Reviews
15159 Edgewood Drive North Baxter, MN 56425
View restaurantnext
Jimmy's Pour House
orange star4.7 • 527
22 2nd Ave N Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Little Falls

A.T. The Black & White - 116 1st St SE
orange star4.6 • 1,044
116 1st St SE Little Falls, MN 56345
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Little Falls
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
North Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston