Steakhouses
Seafood
American
Tavern On Lagrange Countryside, IL
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info
Great Food, Good Drinks & Live Entertainment
Location
5403 S Lagrange, Countryside, IL 60525
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Countryside
More near Countryside