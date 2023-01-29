Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood
American

Tavern On Lagrange Countryside, IL

No reviews yet

5403 S Lagrange

Countryside, IL 60525

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Marlon Brando Fettuccine Alfredo
Jerk Chicken and Shrimp Pasta
Chris Brown Crab Cakes & Shrimp

Starters / Small Plates

Dean Martin Lobster Oyster Rockefeller

$45.00

(8) Oysters on the half-shell topped with a rich garlic butter sauce, parsley, cheese, spinach and bread crumbs bake to perfection

Fried Calamari

$20.00+

Deep Fried Calamari served with side of Cocktail Sauce

J Grant Stuffed Shrimp

$26.00

Four (4) huge mouth watering shrimp stuffed with crab meat & lemon butter sauce served with spinach.

Kevin Hart Spinach Dip

$22.00

Three types of cheese baked with chopped spinach artichokes and sour cream served with tortilla chips

SPICY Damian Marley Platter (4) Jerk Wings, (2) Jerk Eggrolls

$24.00

(2) Two Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls, (2) Fried Jerk Wings (3) Jerk Shrimp served with arugula and carrots

Salads

Tavern Chopped Salad

$30.00+

Fresh Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, chicken, pasta, bell pepper, green olives, avocado and mozzarella cheese

Nicolas Cage Chicken Salad (Jerked, Buffalo (Fried) or Grecian Style)

$26.00+

Romaine lettuce, Chicken of your choice as stated above, tomatoes, carrots, green onions, green olives, and cheese served with ranch dressing

Nia Vardalos Caesar Salad

$25.00+

Pasta

Layers of pasta, parmesan, mozzarella, pecorino romana & our homemade meat sauce

Freddie Jackson Shrimp Linguine

$32.00+

Linguine pasta with sautéed plump shrimp and fresh broccoli served in Alfredo sauce

Greg's Spicy Pasta

$45.00

Spicy Seafood Pasta (Rigatoni) with 6oz Split Lobster Tail, Lobster meat, Shrimp, scallops, King Crab served with spicy brandy cream sauce

Marlon Brando Fettuccine Alfredo

$24.00+

Fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken and parmesan cheese

Stephanie Mills Blackened Chicken Pasta

$34.00

Rigatoni Pasta tossed in our brandy cream sauce with basil and tomatoes served with Blackened Chicken

Tiffany's (Boss Lady) Pasta

$34.00

Linguine Pasta served with pan fried chicken breasts served with giardiniera peppers in our garlic lemon butter sauce (Spicy)

Jerk Chicken and Shrimp Pasta

$36.00+

Jerk Chicken and Shrimp pasta in spicy jerk alfredo sauce with red/yellow peppers, carrots and onion

Salmon and Shrimp Pasta

$40.00

Chicken/Turkey

Fried Chicken Dinner 1/2 Naked Chicken Mac and Cheese, Collard Greens Sweet Potatoes and Jalapeno Cornbread

$29.00

Fried Jerk Chicken Platter whole fried chicken, rice and peas, sweet potatoes, and cabbage

$40.00

Whole Fried jerk chicken served with Rice and Peas, sweet potatoes and cabbage garnished with plantains

Mz Tiffany (Boss Lady) Wingz

$26.00

Spicy Baked Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce

$38.00

1/2 Spicy Baked Chicken and served with Mac and Cheese, Collard Greens and Sweet Potatoes

Stephanie and Courtney Wing Platter

$36.00

21 Wings served with Onion Rings Choose (3).. Barbeque, Lemon Pepper, Jerk, Garlic Parmesan or Buffalo w Jalapeno

Tavern Chicken (Boneless Chicken) A House Specialty!

$36.00

Tender Brick Oven Chicken seasoned with Tavern’s oregano-herb rub served with mixed vegetables & garlic mashed potatoes

Turkey Tips

$35.00

turkey tips with turkey hotlinks, fries, coleslaw

Sides A la Carte

(1) Crab Cake per

$15.00

10 oz Lobster Tail Fried

$55.00

10 oz Lobster Tail Grilled

$55.00

6 oz Lobster Tail Fried

$35.00

6 oz Lobster Tail Grilled

$35.00

8 oz Salmon

$20.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Catfish

$14.00

Chicken Breast (Price Per Chicken Breast)

$8.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Cornbread

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$6.00

Garlic Potato Wedges

$6.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Mixed Veggies

$6.00

Pasta Ollio

$6.00

Regular Fries

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Side Of Shrimp ($3.50 each)

$3.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Table Bread

$6.00

Tavern Fries

$6.00

Steaks/Chops

jerk lamb chops with rice and peas, cabbage, sweet potatoes, and mac & cheese

*Garlic Butter Prime Rib (Best in Chicago)

$34.00

14oz. Slow roasted prime rib in our Chef's special garlic butter sauce served with baked potato and spinach

*Liz Toussaint Filet Mignon

$56.00

8oz Char-grilled USDA Choice hand cut filet served baked potato and mixed vegetables

*Lollipop Lamb Chops

$40.00

Three (3) char grilled double bone lamb chops seasoned with olive oil and oregano served with mashed potatoes

*Rib Eye Steak

$60.00

16oz fresh & hand trimmed juicy and flavorful steak cut from the rib loin cooked to perfection. Served with a baked potato & mixed vegetables

B.B. King Barbeque Platter

$40.00+

1/2 St Louis Style Pork Ribs or 1/2 lb. Rib Tips served with 1/2 Chicken, Hot Links served with French fries and coleslaw

Jerk Lamb Chops

$45.00

Jerk Tavern Burger

$29.00

Tavern Ultimate Burger

$24.00+

Seafood

*Luther Vandross Grilled Salmon (Char Grilled)

$34.00

Fresh grilled 10oz North Atlantic Salmon filet, dressed with lemon butter sauce. served with garlic mashed potatoes & spinach

Anita B. Stuffed Shrimp & (1lb and 1/2) Snow Crab Legs

$60.00

Four (4) jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab meat & lemon butter sauce served with 1lb snow crab legs, baked potato and spinach

Blackened Honey Glazed Salmon

$40.00

blackened salmon served with grilled shrimp and garlic parmesan wedges

Chris Brown Crab Cakes & Shrimp

$37.00

2 Jumbo lump crab cakes and 4 grilled shrimp served with garlic aioli sauce on bed of arugula with crab meat served with asparagus and garlic wedges

Dirty South Red Snapper, (10oz) red snapper filet, grilled shrimp, crab meat, over dirty rice with asparagus served in our brandy cream sauce

$39.00

Fried Fish of the day

$40.00

Rihanna Lobster Lollipop & Shrimp

$45.00

4 lobster skewers with 6 fried shrimp and fries with coleslaw

Slap yo Mama Salmon served with Scallops, 2 Blackened Prawns w Dirty Rice and Spinach

$45.00

Blackened Salmon served with Scallops, (2) Blackened Prawns served over Dirty Rice in our Brandy Cream Sauce

Special Surf & Turf, bone in ribeye, lobster tail, snow crab, shrimp, served with baked potatoes, and mixed veggies

$80.00

Tavern Fried Shrimp (10) Fried Shrimp

$28.00+

Eight (8) Lightly breaded shrimp served with tarter or cocktail sauce served with fries

Dessert

Blueberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate cake

$12.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$10.00

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$14.00

Oreo Ice Cream Sundae

$14.00

Pineapple Cheesecake

$10.00

Plain Cheesecake

$10.00

Red Velvet Cake

$12.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.00

Walnut Tiramisu

$13.00

Split Plate Fee

Salad Shared plate

$7.00

Dinner Shared Plate

$10.00

Soups

Soup Of The Day

$12.00

2023 Dinner Specials

Bless Your Soul Tacos (Mahi Mahi served with Chips and Salsa)

$28.00

Chicken Parmesan in Alfredo Sauce

$32.00

Chilean Seabass over Fettuccini in Spicy Alfredo Sauce

$38.00

Dirty South Red Snapper, (10oz) red snapper filet, grilled shrimp, crab meat, over dirty rice with asparagus served in our brandy cream sauce

$39.00

Erykah Badu Cauliflower Flatbread

$18.00+

Our Famous Pesto Flatbread served with marinara, garlic, onions and cauliflower

Fried (8) Oysters & (8) Fried Shrimp

$45.00

Fried Tofu Dumplings

$24.00+

Our famous tofu dumplings fried served with marinara

GLADYS KNIGHT WHITE FISH FILLET

$39.00

Lake Superior White fish pan seared and white wine sauce stuffed with crab meat served with jumbo shrimp, grilled zucchini, grilled tomato and lemon butter sauce with baked potato.

Portobello Mushroom Rockefeller

$32.00

Portobello Mushroom stuffed with Crab Meat served with Spinach, Grilled Jalapenos, and Onions baked With Cheese and Marinara Served with Garlic Parmesan Wedges

Seafood Mac, Grilled Whole Lobster, (3) Grilled Shrimp, Crab Legs

$45.00

Smothered Porkchops w Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom, Onion and Bacon served with Spinach

$35.00

Tomahawk & Grilled Shrimp

$110.00

40OZ GARLIC BUTTER TOMAHAWK WITH JUMBO GRILLED PRAWNS, (2) BAKED POTATOES W TRUFFLE PARMESAN SERVED WITH SPINACH

Vegan Shrimp

$30.00

VEGAN FRIED SHRIMP, MADE FROM ROOT SERVED WITH FRIES AND COCKTAIL SAUCE

Beef Short Rib

$38.00

Surf And Turf Sliders

$36.00

Entrees

Kids Bagel Your Way

$8.00

Kids Buttery Noodles

$6.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$11.00

12 Inch Cheese Pizza served with sweet potato fries

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.75

Hamburger served with a side of fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.75

Crispy chicken fingers served with a side of fries

Kids Chicken Super Taco

$7.50

Kids Elvis Waffle

$8.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.50

Fettuccine tossed with chicken in our rich cream sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled cheese w Bacon

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

All beef hot dog served with side of fruit or fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Macaroni Noodles served with Cheese add: Bacon or Chicken

Kids Nachos

$6.75

Tortilla Chips w cheese, tomato, onions & Chicken

Kids PB & J

$5.25

Peanut Butter and Jelly served on Brioche Bread

Kids Pigs In Blanket

$6.75

Kids Spaghetti

$6.50

Spaghetti tossed in tomato sauce and topped with parmesan

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Great Food, Good Drinks & Live Entertainment

5403 S Lagrange, Countryside, IL 60525

