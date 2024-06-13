Restaurant info

At Tavern on Main, we’re committed to serving high-quality, unique, and creative food and drink in an eclectic yet welcoming atmosphere. We see ourselves as a gathering place where both the adventurous and not-so-adventurous patron can discover the perfect dish to satisfy their individual cravings. From cutting-edge cuisine to comfort classics, there’s something on the menu for everyone. And this includes our drink menu, which boasts 18 craft brews on tap plus specialty cocktails. Here, we’re captivated by a simple mantra: embrace the best of both worlds.