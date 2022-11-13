Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

TAVERN ON THE HILL

239 Reviews

$$

8636 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19118

Popular Items

TAVERN WINGS
ROASTED TURKEY, BRIE & CRANBERRY
HOT PULLED BEEF & CHEESE

SOUPS

CRAB BISQUE - BOWL

CRAB BISQUE - BOWL

$9.00

W/ SHERRY WINE, JUMBO CRABMEAT & TOUCH OF CREAM. GLUTEN FREE . (SERVED W/ CRAKERS)

CRAB BISQUE - QUART

$19.00

W/ SHERRY WINE, JUMBO CRABMEAT & TOUCH OF CREAM. GLUTEN FREE. (SERVED W/ CRAKERS)

BEEF CHILI - BOWL

BEEF CHILI - BOWL

$12.00

SERVED WITH FRESH TORTILLAS

BEEF CHILI- QUART

$22.00

SALADS

W/ MIXED GREENS, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE, & MAPLE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE ON SIDE
GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$9.00

W/FRESH VEGGIESW/ CHOICE OF DRESSINGS. ADD GRILLED CHICKEN OR TAVERN CRAB CAKE OPTIONAL

CLASSIC CAESAR

CLASSIC CAESAR

$9.00

(DRESSING ON SIDE) ADD CHICKEN OR CRAB CAKE OPTIONAL

GOAT CHEESE & ROASTED BEET SALAD

GOAT CHEESE & ROASTED BEET SALAD

$13.00

WITH CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, FRESH GREENS, & W/ RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE Dressing on the side.

SPINACH SALAD

SPINACH SALAD

$13.00

AW/ BACON, SLICED EGG, CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONION AND SWEET & SOUR VINAIGRETTE ADD GRILLED CHICKEN OR TAVERN CRAB CAKE OPTIONAL

CRANBERRY PECAN SALAD

CRANBERRY PECAN SALAD

$13.00

w/ MIXED GREENS, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE & BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE ON SIDE

SANDWICHES & SUCH

W/ WHIPPED TETA, LETTUCE & TOMATO ON TOASTED BRIOCHE W/ ROSEMARY LEEK FRIES
WHITE PIZZA

WHITE PIZZA

$15.00

W/ FRESH MOZZARELLA, PROSCIUTTO, ROASTED GARLIC 7 PINE NUTS

TAVERN WINGS

TAVERN WINGS

$16.00

JUMBO SIZE w/CARROTS, CELERY & BLEU CHZ' CHOICE OF 6 SEASONINGS

CRISPY CHEESE JALAPENO POPPERS

CRISPY CHEESE JALAPENO POPPERS

$15.00

WITH CILANTRO LIME DIPPING SAUCE

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

HAND-CUT W/ MAPLE BOURBON DIP

TAVERN BLT

TAVERN BLT

$11.00

CRISP BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO ON CHOICE OF TAOST. SERVED W/ HOME MADE POTATO CHIPS. AVOCADO AVAILABLE ADD-ON.

GRILLED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM SANDWICH

GRILLED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM SANDWICH

$12.50

W/ SAUTEED SPINACH, MOZZARELLA CHEESE & BASIL PESTO, ON TOASTED BRIOCHE.

HOT PULLED BEEF & CHEESE

HOT PULLED BEEF & CHEESE

$14.50

WITH HORSERADISH CREAM SAUCE & HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS

ROASTED TURKEY, BRIE & CRANBERRY

ROASTED TURKEY, BRIE & CRANBERRY

$14.00

WITH SWEET POTATO FRIES W/ MAPLE BOURBON DIP

CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH

CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH

$15.00

W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH

$13.00

W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS

COCONUT SHRIMP W/ SWEET & SOUR SAUCE

COCONUT SHRIMP W/ SWEET & SOUR SAUCE

$15.00

WITH SWEET & SOUR PINEAPPLE SAUCE

CAJUN GRILLED CHICKEN & CHEESE S'WICH

$12.00

W/ Lettuce, Tomato and Jalapeño Mayo. Served on Toasted Kaiser.

BBQ BACK RIBS DINNER

BBQ BACK RIBS DINNER

$22.00
SPINACH RAVIOLI W/ MARINARA SUACE

SPINACH RAVIOLI W/ MARINARA SUACE

$18.00Out of stock

W/ HOMEMADE MARINARA SUACE & GARLIC BREAD

DESSERTS

FUDGE BROWNIE

FUDGE BROWNIE

$3.00
STRAWBERRY DELIGHT

STRAWBERRY DELIGHT

$6.00

GIFT CARDS

$25 DENOMINATIONS
TWENTY-FIVE DOLLAR GIFT CARD/ REFILLABLE

TWENTY-FIVE DOLLAR GIFT CARD/ REFILLABLE

$25.00
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FOR THE BEST DARN COOKIN' AROUND, THE TAVERN FEATURES ITS SPECIAL "MEANWHILE" MENU FOR PICK-UP AND DELIVERY, DURING THESE "CHALLENGING TIMES"

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118

Tavern On The Hill image
Tavern On The Hill image
Tavern On The Hill image

