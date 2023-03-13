Main picView gallery

Tavern on the Lake 200 Main Street

No reviews yet

200 Main Street

Hobart, IN 46342

Food

Munchies

Avocado Tostada

$14.00

crispy corn tortilla • guac • grilled tomato • fresh avocado • pico • goat cheese

Tavern Spicy Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

crispy pickles • house-made spice mix • cajun remoulade

Tavern Bone-in Wings (6)

$10.00

house made dry rub • flash fried • choice of house-made buffalo • bbq sauce • honey mustard or plain

Tavern Bone-in Wings (12)

$18.00

house made dry rub • flash fried • choice of house-made buffalo • bbq sauce • honey mustard or plain

Tavern Bone-in Wings (18)

$27.00

house made dry rub • flash fried • choice of house-made buffalo • bbq sauce • honey mustard or plain

Bang Bang Chicken

$12.00

crispy buttermilk chicken • house-made buffalo sauce • asian sweet chili sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00

crispy marinated shrimp • house-made buffalo sauce • asian sweet chili sauce

Tavern Original Crispy Cauliflower

$11.00

crispy cauliflower - house-made buffalo sauce • sweety drop peppers • green onion • ranch sauce

Candied Bacon

$15.00

sweet and spicy rub • thick-cut bacon • spicy pickles • cherry/jalapeño/bacon jam

Brisket Poutine

$16.00

brisket • two fried eggs • cheddar • fries • house-made red wine/fresh herb gravy

Giant Pretzel

$16.00

served with choice of greatest beer cheese ever • honey mustard - buffalo sauce

Handy’s

The Dude Abides

$16.00

crispy buttermilk chicken strips • cheddar • house-made bacon syrup • raspberry aioli • brioche

Oliver's Twist

$14.00

roasted sweet corn/black bean salsa • edamame bean/grilled asparagus slaw • fresh avocado • tomato focaccia bun

Chloe's Star

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef * • bacon • house-made bbq - guac • spicy pickles cheddar • crispy onion straws • brioche

The Book of Eli

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef* • brisket • candied bacon • crispy onion straws . house-made bbq sauce • cheddar • brioche

T & T

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef ® • cajun spiced •candied bacon • stout caramelized onions • spicy pickles • bleu cheese •brioche

McLovin - The Sexy Cheeseburger

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef ® • swiss • stout caramelized onions • bacon • fried egg • chipotle aioli • brioche

Walter Peyton - The Sweetness

$17.00

Certified Angus Beef* , candied bacon - cherry/jalapeño/bacon jam • manse whiskey glaze • powdered sugar • donut bun

Elvis

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef* • peanut butter • banana • bacon - fried egg • brioche

Hey Guy SmashBurger

$19.00

two 4-ounce wagyu beef patties • lettuce • tomato • red onion • pickle • cheddar • brioche

The Babe

$15.00

grilled or blackened chicken • pepper jack • guacamole • bacon • red onion • fresh avocado • chipotle aioli - tomato focaccia bun

Tommy's Two-Tones Grilled Cheese

$16.00

swiss • cheddar • mozzarella • candied bacon • grilled tomato • cherry/jalapeño/bacon jam • chipotle aioli • telera bread

Build Your Own Handy

Certified Angus Beef Handy

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Handy

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Handy

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Handy

$14.00

Sides

Cheddar/Chipotle Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Creme Brûlée Sweet Corn

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

House-Made Chips

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Sprouts

$5.00

Candied Sprouts

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Salads & Soups

Tavern House

$12.00

mixed greens • baby spinach • tomato • onion • black beans - corn • carrot • cucumber • choice of dressing

Asian Crunch

$12.00

mixed greens • shredded cabbage • grilled asparagus • red onion • radish • crispy wonton •sweety drop peppers • fresh cilantro • sesame seeds • cashew • teriyaki/soy vinaigrette

Spinach

$15.00

baby spinach • red onion • portobello shrooms - tomato . candied pecans • goat cheese • teriyaki/soy vinaigrette

Chopped

$13.00

mixed greens • cucumber • tomato • onion • sweety drop peppers • carrots • asparagus • fresh avocado • italian vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Flatbreads

Tequila Shrimp Flatbread

$18.00

tequila ranch sauce • jumbo shrimp • red onion • avocado • tomato • fresh cilantro • lime wedges

Fresh Cauliflower Flatbread

$14.00

roasted garlic oil • goat cheese • red peppers • stout caramelized onion • sweety drop peppers • lime wedges • house-made buffalo sauce

Brisket Flatbread

$17.00

house-made bbq sauce - stout caramelized onions • red onions • spicy pickles • cheddar - mozzarella • spicy aioli

Margarita Flatbread

$14.00

roasted garlic oil - grilled tomato - buffalo mozzarella - basil • balsamic reduction

Bowls

Baja Chicken Bowl

$15.00

grilled chicken - quinoa • black beans - roasted sweet corn - pico • fresh avocado • red onion • goat cheese • crispy tortilla strips • cajun remoulade

Peppercorn Tuna Bowl

$17.00

peppercorn ahi tuna • shredded cabbage • quinoa -edamame beans • portobello shrooms • radish - fresh avocado • cucumber • red onion • mandarin orange • grilled asparagus • sesame/jalapeño soy

Edamame Bowl

$16.00

edamame beans • quinoa - shredded cabbage • carrots • fresh avocado • sweety drop peppers - cucumber • red onion • mandarin oranges • roasted sweet corn • pico de gallo • cashews • lime wedges • sesame seeds • green onion • teriyaki/soy vinaigrette

Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$22.00

fresh ahi tuna - ginger/cilantro slaw - spicy ginger aioli - roasted sweet corn salsa • grilled pineapple

Brisket Tacos

$19.00

jalapeños • pico • cheddar • green onion • fresh crema

Chicken Street Tacos

$16.00

fresh avocado • roasted sweet corn/black bean salsa • guac • crispy tortilla strips

Brisket Street Tacos

$19.00

fresh avocado • roasted sweet corn/black bean salsa • guac • crispy tortilla strips

Tuna Street Tacos

$21.00

fresh avocado • roasted sweet corn/black bean salsa • guac • crispy tortilla strips

Mains

Tavern Original Chicken and Waffles

$20.00

cajun buttermilk crispy chicken breast • sugar waffles • house-made syrup

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$18.00

cajun-spiced chicken breast - penne • cajun cream/portobello shrooms sauce

Not Yo' Mama's Meatloaf

$20.00

wagyu beef • Certified Angus Beef * • onions • peppers • pepper jack • roasted tomato/cumin glaze

Glazed Citrus Tuna

$20.00

sesame seed crust • grilled pineapple • mandarin orange • edamame/grilled asparagus slaw - fresh avocado - ginger vinaigrette

18-ounce New York Strip

$45.00

bone-in Certified Angus Beef * • broiled to temp

Tavern Original Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

smoked cheddar stone grit cake • cajun shrimp • garlic herb butter • portobello shrooms

Num Nums

Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza

$9.00

Tavern Cupcakes

$8.00

Extra Indulgent Gluten-Free Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Tavern Donuts

$5.00

Miscellaneous

Extra Ranch

$2.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$2.00

Extra Buffalo

$2.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$2.00

Extra Chicken Breast

$6.00

Extra Burger Patty

$7.00

Extra Avocado

$2.00

Extra Egg

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$2.00

Extra Brisket

$7.00

Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Weekly Specials

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mug Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Starry

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Soda Water

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$25.00

XXL - XXXL T-Shirt

$35.00

Hoodie

$45.00

XXL - XXXL Hoodie

$55.00

Lent Specials

Lent menu (Copy)

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Fresh Mahi Mahi

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 Main Street, Hobart, IN 46342

Directions

