Tavern on the Wharf

3,400 Reviews

$$

6 Town Wharf

Plymouth, MA 02360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Mac & Cheese
California Grilled Chicken

STARTERS

Bacon Loaded Tots

$10.00

Crispy tavern tots with apple smoked bacon, scallions, jack cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Baked Stuffed Quahogs *

$7.00

Made in house with linguica. CAN'T BE GLUTEN FREE

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

A blend of cream cheese, sour cream, buffalo sauce and roasted chicken topped with jack cheddar cheese and served with crispy corn chips.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Crispy tenders with choice of Mango Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili or Tavern Buffalo

Crab Cakes *

$17.00

Pan seared lump crab cakes served with roasted corn pico de gallo, caper remoulade and crispy potatoes. CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Rings and tentacles, banana peppers, lemon aioli, and parmesan cheese, served on a bed of Pomodoro sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Golden brown fried pickles served with frickle sauce

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Crispy corn chips topped with jack cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, scallions, and shredded lettuce. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.

Mussels

$15.00

Sauteed local mussels with tomatoes, garlic and scallions in a white wine butter broth, or fra diavolo (spicy tomato sauce) served with garlic bread

Pretzel Sticks *

$10.00

Warm, soft pretzels served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce. CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE

Scallops in Bacon

$15.00

Local fresh scallops wrapped in apple smoked bacon, drizzled in a sweet chili glaze and tequila aioli

Steak and Cheese Eggrolls *

$14.00

Fried and stuffed with jack cheddar, shaved steak, roasted peppers and scallions. Served with spicy ketchup and chipotle mayo. CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE

Wings

$12.00

Crispy wings served with Mango Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, or Tavern Buffalo

Dinner Roll Per

$0.50

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp*

$16.00

SOUPS & SALADS

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed baby greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing.

Ty Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, bacon and hard boiled eggs. Served with your choice of dressing.

Roasted Apple Goat Cheese

$14.00

Baby arugula topped with flame roasted apples, herbed goat cheese, candied walnuts and crasins, served with a maple syrup vinaigrette.

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Clam Chowder / Bread Bowl

$9.00

Lobster & Corn Bisque

$9.00

Lobster Bisque / Bread Bowl

$11.00

Brussel Sprout Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00Out of stock

ENTREES

Baked New England Cod

$22.00

Fresh Cod with a cracker crust, sauteed baby spinach, vegetable risotto and lemon butter sauce.

Filet Mignon

$33.00

Pan roasted center cut filet mignon served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, sauteed garlic asparagus, gorgonzola cheese and a red wine demi glace.

From the Dock Casserole

$26.00

Scallops, shrimp and cod baked in a skillet with a traditional lobster sauce topped with herbed bread crumbs. Served with roasted potato and Chef's vegetables.

Mexican Bowl

$17.00+

Cajun grilled chicken or sauteed steak, jasmine rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh sliced avocado, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese and sour cream.

Pan Roasted Salmon

$24.00

Fresh farm raised salmon topped with pineapple mango salsa. Served with jasmine rice and sauteed baby spinach, topped with a lemon butter sauce

Pan Seared Scallops

$32.00

Pan seared jumbo sea scallops with steamed jamsine rice, lobster bisque sauce and roasted asparagus.

Steak Tips

$27.00

Open flame grilled bourbon tips cooked to your liking served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Tavern Surf & Turf

$40.00

Pan roasted 8oz Filet with crab stuffed lobster tail, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and asparagus. Served with a demi glace and lobster sauce. CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$22.00

Crispy Short Ribs

$25.00

Crispy Half Chicken

$24.00

Steak Diane

$29.00

PASTAS

CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Crispy fried panko chicken breast with homemade pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese and finished with parmesan cheese. Served over linguine.

Mac & Cheese

$14.00+

A five cheese blend with cavatappi pasta and seasoned bread crumbs.

Seafood Risotto

$29.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli*

$22.00

Tagliatelle Ragu

$19.00Out of stock

BASKETS

Chips, Salsa, Guacamole

$8.00

French Fries Basket

$6.00

Onion Rings Basket

$7.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries Basket

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$6.00

Tater Tot Basket

$6.00

Basket of Chips

$6.00

SIDES

Asparagus

$4.00

Side of Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Veg Of The Day

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Mashed Potato

$4.00

Side of Cheddar Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Side Of Chicken

$6.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Of Lobster Salad

$14.00

Side Of Risotto

$4.00

Side Of Salmon

$10.00

Side Of Scallops

$13.00

Side Of Shrimp

$8.00

Side Of Steak Tips

$11.00

SIDE Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side Sliced avocado

$3.00

SIDE Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side of Spinach

$4.00

Side of Tater Tots

$4.00

Side of Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Side of Pasta

$4.00

Side of Corn Beef Hash

$4.00

PIZZA

Backyard BBQ Pizza

$13.00+

A delicious creation of tangy barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions and BBQ chicken.

Cheese Pizza

$10.00+

Chicken and Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.00+

Our signature crust with zesty ranch dressing, grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon and a three cheese blend.

Margherita Pizza

$13.00+

Our signature crust with tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, finished with basil and virgin olive oil.

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00+

Scallop and Bacon Pizza

$15.00+

Our signature crust with garlic oil, cheddar, mozzarella, native scallops, apple smoked bacon, scallions, and maple brown sugar aioli.

Veggie Pizza

$12.00+

Big Kahuna Chicken

$14.00+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

TACOS

Baja Taco

$14.00

Cajun chicken, jack cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.

Grilled Fish Taco with Cajun

$13.00

Cajun Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Cajun spice rubbed grilled shrimp with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and lime tequila aioli.

Fried Fish Taco

$14.00

Fresh cod, lettuce, pico de gallo and lemon aioli.

Grilled Fish Tacos

$14.00

Fresh cod, lettuce, pico de gallo and lemon aioli.

Lobster BLT Taco

$21.00

Fresh Maine lobster, apple smoked bacon, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Steak and Cheese Taco

$15.00

Sauteed bourbon marinated steak with jack cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and shredded lettuce.

Fried Fish Taco with Cajun

$13.00

SANDWICHES

Adult Grilled Cheese

$11.00

BLT

$13.00

California Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Open fire grilled chicken breast with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, apple smoked bacon and swiss cheese. Served on a grilled brioche roll.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

Panko crusted chicken topped with homemade ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy fried local cod with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with cole slaw and tartar sauce.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$30.00

Grilled cheese filled with lobster salad, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, and apple smoked bacon, served on panini bread.

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Fresh lobster meat tossed with mayonnaise on a grilled roll with lettuce. Also available hot and buttered.

Roasted Turkey Club

$13.00

Roasted turkey with apple smoked bacon, tomato, and lettuce on a panini with mayonnaise.

Tavern BBQ Chicken Melt

$13.00

Crispy panko crusted chicken breast with homemade barbecue sauce, apple smoked bacon, and melted cheddar cheese on a panini.

Tavern Reuben

$15.00

Thinly sliced corned beef with homemade sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye.

Cape Cod Reuben

$15.00

French Dip

$15.00

Carne Romonesco Boulle

$15.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

Cucumbers And Carrots

$2.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger With Fries

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders With Fries

$8.00

Kid's Fish n Chips

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kid's Hot Dog With Fries

$8.00

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Steak Tips With Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Hamburger With Fries

$8.00

Kids Linguini And Meatballs

$8.00

Kids Pasta With Butter

$8.00

BURGERS

Asian Salmon Burger

$14.00

Pan roasted salmon patty with pickled ginger, scallions, marinated cucumbers and sweet chili sauce.

Bourbon Burger

$15.00

Open fire grilled Angus beef patty with thick cut black pepper bacon, Vermont aged cheddar cheese, and a bourbon glaze.

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

Open flame grilled Angus burger with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Mozzarella.

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Open flame grilled Angus burger with apple smoked bacon, crispy onion rings, tavern BBQ sauce, chipotle mayonnaise and cheddar cheese.

Vegeterian Burger

$13.00

Pan roasted black bean patty with sauteed baby spinach and chipotle mayonnaise.

Smashed Burger

$14.00

DESSERT

Brownie Sundae

$8.00+

Cookie Pizza For 2

$12.00

Gluten Free Lava Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Tiramisu *

$8.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

White & Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

FRIED SEAFOOD SELECTION

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Fresh deep fried local cod, served with crispy tavern fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.

Fried Scallop Plate

$31.00

Deep fried local sea scallops served with crispy tavern fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.

Fried Seafood Platter

$30.00

Deep fried local sea scallops, shrimp, cod, whole belly clams and calamari served with crispy tavern fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.

Fried Clams (bellies)

$28.00+

Deep fried local whole belly clams served with crispy tavern fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.

Fried Shrimp Plate

$26.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages TOGO

Pepsi TOGO

$3.50

Diet Pepsi TOGO

$3.50

Ginger Ale TOGO

$3.50

Sierra Mist TOGO

$3.50

Mountain Dew TOGO

$3.50

Ice Tea TOGO

$3.50Out of stock

Tavern Hat

Tavern Hat

$25.00

Tavern Tiedye Cup

Tavern Cup

$15.00

2 Cups

$25.00

Tavern Water Bottle

Tavern Water Bottle

$20.00

Tavern Blanket

Tavern Blanket

$20.00

Navy Short Sleeve

S

$25.00Out of stock

M

$25.00Out of stock

L

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

Dark Gray Short Sleeve

XL

Out of stock

M

Out of stock

L

Out of stock

XL

Out of stock

XXL

XXXL

Out of stock

XXXL

Blue Short Sleeve

S

$25.00Out of stock

M

$25.00Out of stock

L

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00Out of stock

XXL

$25.00

XXXL

$25.00Out of stock

Light Gray Short Sleeve

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

XXXL

$25.00Out of stock

Gray Short Sleeve

S

$25.00Out of stock

M

$25.00Out of stock

L

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00Out of stock

XXL

$25.00

XXXL

$25.00

XXXXL

Blue Long Sleeve

S

$25.00Out of stock

M

$25.00Out of stock

L

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00Out of stock

XXL

$25.00Out of stock

XXXL

$25.00Out of stock

Baby Blue Long Sleeve

S

$25.00Out of stock

M

$25.00Out of stock

L

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00Out of stock

XXL

$25.00Out of stock

XXXL

$25.00Out of stock

Light Gray Long Sleeve

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00Out of stock

XXXL

$25.00

Onesie

12-18 months

$20.00Out of stock

18-24 months

$20.00Out of stock

Mauve Short Sleeve

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

Terry Cloth WOMENS

Small

$30.00Out of stock

Medium

$30.00Out of stock

Large

$30.00Out of stock

XL

$30.00Out of stock

XXL

$30.00Out of stock

Terry Cloth MENS

Small

$30.00Out of stock

Medium

$30.00Out of stock

Large

$30.00Out of stock

XL

$30.00Out of stock

XXL

$30.00Out of stock

Newport Short Sleeve (GREEN)

S

$25.00Out of stock

M

$25.00

L

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Yellow Long Sleeve

S

$25.00Out of stock

M

$25.00Out of stock

L

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Aqua Long Sleeve

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Cumin Long Sleeve

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Blue Crew Neck Sweat

Small

$30.00Out of stock

Medium

$30.00Out of stock

Large

$30.00Out of stock

XL

$30.00Out of stock

XXL

$30.00Out of stock

Grey Crew Neck Sweat

Small

$30.00Out of stock

Medium

$30.00Out of stock

Large

$30.00Out of stock

XL

$30.00Out of stock

XXL

$30.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tavern on the Wharf

Website

Location

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

Gallery
Tavern on the Wharf image
Tavern on the Wharf image

