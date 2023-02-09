Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf
Plymouth, MA 02360
STARTERS
Bacon Loaded Tots
Crispy tavern tots with apple smoked bacon, scallions, jack cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Baked Stuffed Quahogs *
Made in house with linguica. CAN'T BE GLUTEN FREE
Buffalo Chicken Dip
A blend of cream cheese, sour cream, buffalo sauce and roasted chicken topped with jack cheddar cheese and served with crispy corn chips.
Chicken Tenders
Crispy tenders with choice of Mango Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili or Tavern Buffalo
Crab Cakes *
Pan seared lump crab cakes served with roasted corn pico de gallo, caper remoulade and crispy potatoes. CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Fried Calamari
Rings and tentacles, banana peppers, lemon aioli, and parmesan cheese, served on a bed of Pomodoro sauce
Fried Pickles
Golden brown fried pickles served with frickle sauce
Garlic Bread
Loaded Nachos
Crispy corn chips topped with jack cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, scallions, and shredded lettuce. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.
Mussels
Sauteed local mussels with tomatoes, garlic and scallions in a white wine butter broth, or fra diavolo (spicy tomato sauce) served with garlic bread
Pretzel Sticks *
Warm, soft pretzels served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce. CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Scallops in Bacon
Local fresh scallops wrapped in apple smoked bacon, drizzled in a sweet chili glaze and tequila aioli
Steak and Cheese Eggrolls *
Fried and stuffed with jack cheddar, shaved steak, roasted peppers and scallions. Served with spicy ketchup and chipotle mayo. CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Wings
Crispy wings served with Mango Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, or Tavern Buffalo
Dinner Roll Per
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Coconut Shrimp*
SOUPS & SALADS
House Salad
Mixed baby greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots and croutons.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing.
Ty Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, bacon and hard boiled eggs. Served with your choice of dressing.
Roasted Apple Goat Cheese
Baby arugula topped with flame roasted apples, herbed goat cheese, candied walnuts and crasins, served with a maple syrup vinaigrette.
Clam Chowder
Clam Chowder / Bread Bowl
Lobster & Corn Bisque
Lobster Bisque / Bread Bowl
Brussel Sprout Salad
Roasted Beet Salad
ENTREES
Baked New England Cod
Fresh Cod with a cracker crust, sauteed baby spinach, vegetable risotto and lemon butter sauce.
Filet Mignon
Pan roasted center cut filet mignon served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, sauteed garlic asparagus, gorgonzola cheese and a red wine demi glace.
From the Dock Casserole
Scallops, shrimp and cod baked in a skillet with a traditional lobster sauce topped with herbed bread crumbs. Served with roasted potato and Chef's vegetables.
Mexican Bowl
Cajun grilled chicken or sauteed steak, jasmine rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh sliced avocado, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese and sour cream.
Pan Roasted Salmon
Fresh farm raised salmon topped with pineapple mango salsa. Served with jasmine rice and sauteed baby spinach, topped with a lemon butter sauce
Pan Seared Scallops
Pan seared jumbo sea scallops with steamed jamsine rice, lobster bisque sauce and roasted asparagus.
Steak Tips
Open flame grilled bourbon tips cooked to your liking served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and asparagus.
Tavern Surf & Turf
Pan roasted 8oz Filet with crab stuffed lobster tail, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and asparagus. Served with a demi glace and lobster sauce. CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
Crispy Short Ribs
Crispy Half Chicken
Steak Diane
PASTAS
Chicken Parmesan
Crispy fried panko chicken breast with homemade pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese and finished with parmesan cheese. Served over linguine.
Mac & Cheese
A five cheese blend with cavatappi pasta and seasoned bread crumbs.
Seafood Risotto
Butternut Squash Ravioli*
Tagliatelle Ragu
BASKETS
SIDES
Asparagus
Side of Fingerling Potatoes
Broccoli
Chips
Guacamole
Jasmine Rice
Veg Of The Day
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Side Mashed Potato
Side of Cheddar Mac n Cheese
Side Of Chicken
Side of Cole Slaw
Side of Fries
Side Of Lobster Salad
Side Of Risotto
Side Of Salmon
Side Of Scallops
Side Of Shrimp
Side Of Steak Tips
SIDE Onion Rings
Side Parmesan Truffle Fries
Side Sliced avocado
SIDE Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Spinach
Side of Tater Tots
Side of Brussel Sprouts
Side of Pasta
Side of Corn Beef Hash
PIZZA
Backyard BBQ Pizza
A delicious creation of tangy barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions and BBQ chicken.
Cheese Pizza
Chicken and Bacon Ranch Pizza
Our signature crust with zesty ranch dressing, grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon and a three cheese blend.
Margherita Pizza
Our signature crust with tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, finished with basil and virgin olive oil.
Pepperoni Pizza
Scallop and Bacon Pizza
Our signature crust with garlic oil, cheddar, mozzarella, native scallops, apple smoked bacon, scallions, and maple brown sugar aioli.
Veggie Pizza
Big Kahuna Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
TACOS
Baja Taco
Cajun chicken, jack cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
Grilled Fish Taco with Cajun
Cajun Shrimp Taco
Cajun spice rubbed grilled shrimp with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and lime tequila aioli.
Fried Fish Taco
Fresh cod, lettuce, pico de gallo and lemon aioli.
Grilled Fish Tacos
Fresh cod, lettuce, pico de gallo and lemon aioli.
Lobster BLT Taco
Fresh Maine lobster, apple smoked bacon, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Steak and Cheese Taco
Sauteed bourbon marinated steak with jack cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and shredded lettuce.
Fried Fish Taco with Cajun
SANDWICHES
Adult Grilled Cheese
BLT
California Grilled Chicken
Open fire grilled chicken breast with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, apple smoked bacon and swiss cheese. Served on a grilled brioche roll.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Panko crusted chicken topped with homemade ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Crispy fried local cod with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with cole slaw and tartar sauce.
Lobster Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese filled with lobster salad, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, and apple smoked bacon, served on panini bread.
Lobster Roll
Fresh lobster meat tossed with mayonnaise on a grilled roll with lettuce. Also available hot and buttered.
Roasted Turkey Club
Roasted turkey with apple smoked bacon, tomato, and lettuce on a panini with mayonnaise.
Tavern BBQ Chicken Melt
Crispy panko crusted chicken breast with homemade barbecue sauce, apple smoked bacon, and melted cheddar cheese on a panini.
Tavern Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef with homemade sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye.
Cape Cod Reuben
French Dip
Carne Romonesco Boulle
KIDS MENU
Cucumbers And Carrots
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Kid's Cheeseburger With Fries
Kid's Chicken Tenders With Fries
Kid's Fish n Chips
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Grilled Chicken
Kid's Hot Dog With Fries
Kid's Mac n Cheese
Kid's Steak Tips With Fries
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Hamburger With Fries
Kids Linguini And Meatballs
Kids Pasta With Butter
BURGERS
Asian Salmon Burger
Pan roasted salmon patty with pickled ginger, scallions, marinated cucumbers and sweet chili sauce.
Bourbon Burger
Open fire grilled Angus beef patty with thick cut black pepper bacon, Vermont aged cheddar cheese, and a bourbon glaze.
Classic Cheeseburger
Open flame grilled Angus burger with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Mozzarella.
Cowboy Burger
Open flame grilled Angus burger with apple smoked bacon, crispy onion rings, tavern BBQ sauce, chipotle mayonnaise and cheddar cheese.
Vegeterian Burger
Pan roasted black bean patty with sauteed baby spinach and chipotle mayonnaise.
Smashed Burger
DESSERT
FRIED SEAFOOD SELECTION
Fish & Chips
Fresh deep fried local cod, served with crispy tavern fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.
Fried Scallop Plate
Deep fried local sea scallops served with crispy tavern fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.
Fried Seafood Platter
Deep fried local sea scallops, shrimp, cod, whole belly clams and calamari served with crispy tavern fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.
Fried Clams (bellies)
Deep fried local whole belly clams served with crispy tavern fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.
Fried Shrimp Plate
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth, MA 02360