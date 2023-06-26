The Tavern Kitchen and Bar 67 Elbert Lane
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
67 Elbert Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Hoss Grill - .45 Village Square #10
No Reviews
.45 Village Square #10 Snowmass Village, CO 81615
View restaurant
More near Snowmass Village