A map showing the location of The Tavern Kitchen and Bar 67 Elbert LaneView gallery

The Tavern Kitchen and Bar 67 Elbert Lane

review star

No reviews yet

67 Elbert Lane

Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Tavern Kitchen + Bar

Appetizers

Chicken Wings - 6

$14.00

Chicken Wings - 12

$25.00

Zucchini Straws

$12.00

Nachos

$25.00

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$12.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$14.00

Trio Dip

$17.00

Truffle Fries Special

$9.00

Sandwiches

BLT w/ Guac

$14.00

Toasted bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and mayo. Side of chips and a pickle.

Turkey Club

$16.00

Toasted bread, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, mustard and mayo. Side of chips and a pickle.

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Grilled roast beef, grilled onions and peppers with provolone cheese on a hoagie bun. Side of chips and a pickle.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ pulled pork with pickles, coleslaw on a challah bun. Side of chips and a pickle.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ pulled chicken and coleslaw on a challah bun. Side of chips and a pickle.

SM Chopped Cheese

$16.00

Ground beef, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato and onion on a hoagie bun. Side of chips and a pickle.

Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Spicy Fried Chx Sand

$22.00

H+H Burger

$15.00

All beef burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$19.00

All beef burger, crispy bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.

Smokin' Snowmass

$19.00

All beef burger, guacamole, pepperjack cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.

Farmhouse Burger

$21.00

All beef burger, fried egg, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.

Dirty Aspen

$21.00

All beef burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Black bean burger, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion on a challah bun. Side of fries and a pickle.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion on a challah bun. Side of fries and a pickle.

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$26.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00Out of stock

Highlands Bowl

$16.00

New York Strip

Filet Mignon

Tomahawk for Two

Salads

Taco Salad

$18.00

Slopeside Salad

$18.00

House Salad

$16.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Plain Burger

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Sweet potato fries

$8.00

Onion rings

$8.00

House salad

$8.00

Crudité

$6.00

Kale slaw

$6.00

Chips

$6.00

Dessert

Dessert Flight

$12.00

Funnel Fries

$10.00

Rootbeer Float

$8.00

Decorate Your Own Cookie

$10.00

Seasonal Sorbet

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream w/Choc Sauce

$6.00

Beverages

NA Beverage

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Powerade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Beer

CO Native

$8.00

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Fat Tire

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

SN citrus wheat

$10.00

SN Hazy IPA

$10.00

Summer Shandy

$9.00

Twisted Tea

$8.00

Voodoo IPA

$10.00Out of stock

Cold crush

$6.00

Woodchuck cider

$8.00

Guinness

$10.00

BTL -Corona

$7.00

BTL -Modelo esp.

$7.00

CAN -Modelo esp.

$7.00

CAN -CO native peach

$8.00

BTL -lauganitas

$8.00

CAN -Runwild -NA

$8.00

CAN -Upside dawn -NA

$8.00

Big B’s cider

$10.00

Can-Coors Light

Can-coors Banquet

Red Wine

H- Ménage -tri blend

$10.00

Imagery -cab

$12.00

Unshackled -cab

$17.00

Banshee -noir

$15.00

White wine

H- Danzante -Grigio

$10.00

The Calling -chard

$15.00

Entourage -Rose

$18.00

Sav Blanc

$15.00

Champagne

Prosecco Monetto

$9.00

Cocktails

Cadillac Margarita

$20.00

Margarita

$14.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Old fashion

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Bloody Maria

$14.00

Moscow mule

$14.00

Aperol spritz

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Ranch water

$16.00

John Daly

$12.00

Vodka spritzer

$14.00

Rosé spritzer

$14.00

Tequila sunrise

$14.00

Whiskey highball

$16.00

Paloma

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Seltzer

White Claw

$8.00

Topo Chico

$8.00

Long Drink

$8.00

Liquor

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Woody Creek Whisk

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Crown Peach

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Clase Azul

$35.00+

Teramana Repo

$14.00+

Teremana Silver

$12.00

Lunazul

$10.00

Woody Creek Vodka

$12.00

Grey goose

$16.00

Bombay

$10.00

Beefeater

$12.00

W-Tequlia

$8.00

W-scotch

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

W-Vodka

$8.00

W-gin

$8.00

W-whiskey

$8.00

Shot Beer Special

$11.00

Pitchers

P-Coors light

$22.00

P-Coors banquet

$22.00

P-Twisted Tea

$28.00

P-SN hazy IPA

$35.00

P-fat tire

$28.00

P- Colorado native

$28.00

P-Modelo negra

$25.00

P-Pacifco

$30.00

P-Summer shandy

$35.00

P-Woodchuck cider

$28.00

P-Voodoo Ranger

$38.00Out of stock

P-SN Citrus Wheat

$35.00

Breakfast

Breakfast (Copy)

Chicken and Waffles

$18.00

Bread Basket

$12.00

Omelette

$12.00

Classic Breakfast

$14.00

Pancakes

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$26.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

67 Elbert Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Crepe Shack Snowmass
orange starNo Reviews
61 Wood Road Snowmass Base Village, CO 81615
View restaurantnext
Taster's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
16 Kearns Rd,Ste 116A Snowmass Village, CO 81615
View restaurantnext
Anderson Ranch Cafe - Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5263 Owl Creek Rd Snowmass Village, CO 81615
View restaurantnext
Big Hoss Grill - .45 Village Square #10
orange starNo Reviews
.45 Village Square #10 Snowmass Village, CO 81615
View restaurantnext
Home Team BBQ - Aspen
orange star4.4 • 732
38750 SH-82 E Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Mawa's Kitchen - Aspen
orange star4.6 • 172
305 Ste F AABC Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Snowmass Village
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston