TAVERN 125 LLC 125 E Main St

196 Reviews

$$

125 E Main St

Murfreesboro, NC 27855

Order Again

APPETIZERS

CRAB DIP

$14.50

OUR CREAMY SECRET RECIPE SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS

SAUSAGE DIP

$11.20

BATTER DIPPED ONION RINGS APP

$11.20

THICK SLICED AND QUICK FRIED

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$10.40

PREMIUM SHRIMP LIGHTLY COOKED SERVED W SPICY COCKTAIL SAUCE

NACHOS

$8.50+

MOZZERELLA STICKS

$10.50

LOADED CHEESE FRIES APP

$9.40

WINGS

$12.10

QUICK FRIED VEGGIES

$13.10

OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER

$15.20

1/2 ORDER LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$6.00

PICKLE FRIES APP

$10.00

FRIED GREEN BEANS APP

$10.00

DINNER FEATURES

RIBEYE STEAK

$29.30

NEW YORK STRIP

$26.40

SURF & TURF

$30.40

CRAB CAKES PLATTER

$29.20

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$26.90

FISH PLATTER

$19.50

SHRIMP PLATTER

$19.50

OYSTER PLATTER

$23.90

TAVERN SEAFOOD MEDLEY

$29.90

CRAB STUFFED SHRIMP

$29.60

GRECIAN CHICKEN

$24.90

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAT PLATTER

$19.20

GRILLED PORK RIBEYE

$21.10

SCALLOP PLATTER

$21.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB PLATTER

$25.00

DINNER SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$10.20

Fresh organic mixed greens with bell peppers, red onion, English cucumbers, and heirloom tomatoes served with your choice of dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$11.40

GREEK SALAD

$12.10

Fresh organic spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives & Feta cheese house Greek dressing

CHEF SALAD

$9.40+

Organic greens topped with vegetables, bacon, egg, sliced ham, turkey, Swiss & cheddar cheese

SPECIALITY SANDWICHES

TAVERN 125 BURGER

$14.50

REUBEN

$13.50

RACHEL

$13.50

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.90

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.90

FRENCH DIP

$13.90

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$14.50

CHILDREN’S MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.90

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.20

CHILDS SHRIMP BASKET

$12.20

SOUPS

CHILI

$7.20

APPETIZER

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$9.40

Crispy fries smothered with cheddar Cheese and Crispy chopped bacon

QUICK FRIED VEGGIES

$13.10

Hand breaded green beans and zucchini slices served with ranch dressing for dipping

CRAB DIP

$14.10

Our creamy secret recipe served hot with tortilla chips

SAUSAGE DIP

$11.20

Our creamy secret recipe served hot with tortilla chips

NACHOS

$8.50+

Tortilla Chips topped with melted cheese, fresh tomato, shredded lettuce sour cream, & jalapeño side choice of grilled chicken or house made chili

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.50

Crispy Fried Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$10.40

Premium shrimp lightly cooked served chilled with house made cocktail sauce. (6)

BATTER DIPPED ONION RINGS

$11.20

Thick sliced & served crispy

WINGS

$12.10

Crispy chicken wings served with ranch dressing for dipping (4)

LUNCH SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$10.20

Fresh organic mixed greens with bell peppers, red onion, English cucumbers, and heirloom tomatoes served with your choice of dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$11.40

GREEK SALAD

$12.10

Fresh organic spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives & Feta cheese house Greek dressing

CHEF SALAD

$9.40+

Organic greens topped with vegetables, bacon, egg, sliced ham, turkey, Swiss & cheddar cheese

LUNCH FEATURES

TAVERN 125 BURGER

$14.50

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$14.50

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.90

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.90

REUBEN

$13.50

RACHEL

$13.50

FRENCH DIP

$13.90

TAVERN CLUB

$13.50

FLAT BREAD WRAP

$12.50

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.50

PIMENTO CHEESE

$8.50

TAVERN’S BIG FISH SANDWICH

$13.90

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$12.50

SHRIMP PO’BOY

$13.50

OYSTER PO'BOY

$13.50

PICK TWO OUTTA THREE

$10.50

SOUP AND SANDWICH

$11.50

SOUPS

CHILI

$7.20

MARYLAND CRAB

$7.20

CHILDRENS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.90

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.20

SODA

COKE

$2.30

DIET COKE

$2.30

MR.PIBB

$2.30

MELLOW YELLOW

$2.30

SPRITE

$2.30

LEMONADE

$2.30

GINGER ALE

$2.30

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.30

WATER

TEA

SWEET TEA

$2.30

UNSWEET TEA

$2.30

HALF AND HALF TEA

$2.30

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.30

HOT BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50

SIDES

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

PASTA SALAD

$3.00

COLE SLAW

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

HOUSE CUT CHIPS

$3.00

OKRA

$3.00

Fried Okra

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.10

SIDE OF PICKLE FRIES

$4.10

SIDE OF ONION RINGS

$4.10

SIDE OF FRIED GREENBEANS

$4.10

SIDE SALAD

$4.10

HUSH PUPPIES

$3.00

LAVA CAKE

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$7.99

ICE CREAM

1 SCOOP

$1.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

2 SCOOPS

$2.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
A Unique Dining Experience in Historic Murfreesboro, NC

125 E Main St, Murfreesboro, NC 27855

Directions

