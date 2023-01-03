T54 Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
We build this Restaurant to give an authentic Italian food experience. Buon Appetito
Location
54 North Franklin Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530
Gallery
