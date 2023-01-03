Restaurant header imageView gallery

T54 Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

54 North Franklin Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

Order Again

Dessert

T54 Tiramisu

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Affogato

$9.00

Affogato al Whisky

$16.00

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Bottle & Cans

Invertase Pale Ale

$8.00

Invertase New England IPA

$8.00

Invertase Bourbon Barrel Aged

$14.00

Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

Dogfish 60 Minute IPA

$6.00

New Belgium Imperial IPA

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Sam Adams Holiday white out

$6.00

Bell's Kalamazoo Stout

$6.00

Ithaca Flower Power IPA

$8.00

Unibroe La Fin Du Monde

$8.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$6.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Poter

$6.00

Vault Winter Hug Stout

$8.00

N/A Clausthaler

$6.00

N/A SamAdams IPA

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

We build this Restaurant to give an authentic Italian food experience. Buon Appetito

Location

54 North Franklin Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530

Directions

