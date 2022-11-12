Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Asian Fusion

Taverna Costera / Dragons Alley Coffee Co.

8 Reviews

1031 S. Main Street

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry Fields Salad
Oyster Ribeye Steak
Pork Belly Fried Rice

N/A Beverage

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer N/A

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Flavored

$4.50

Red Bull 8.4oz

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free 8.4oz

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow Tropical 8.4oz

$5.00

Tapas

Hibachi Steak Frites

$15.00

Furikake Fries

$8.00

Arancini

$11.00

Tapas Platter

$20.00

Kalua Pig Nachos

$14.00

Tropical Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Calamari Steak Strips

$12.00

Street Corn

$6.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Fried BBQ Ribs

$13.00

Shrimp Rangoon Skewers

$16.00

Spam Musubi (3)

$11.00Out of stock

Ahi Tartare Bruschetta

Out of stock

Steak Fried Rice

$16.00

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$13.00

Shrimp Kimchi Fried Rice

$16.00

Salads

Beet Arugula Salad

Out of stock

Strawberry Fields Salad

$13.00

Seared Ahi Salad

$15.00

Caesar salad

$12.00

Handhelds

Taverna Burger

$12.00

Paniolo Burger

$15.00

BBG Jackfruit Arugula Pita

$14.00

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lamb Gyro

$14.00

Hawaiian Steak Pita

$13.00

Sausage Pita

$13.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

Out of stock

Kalua Pig Tacos

Out of stock

Pizza

Pesto Caprese Pizza

$17.00

Funked Up VEGANLICOUS Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

Kalua Pig & Pineapple Pizza

$20.00

Bowls

Mediterranean Chicken Orzo

$13.00

Cauliflower Fried Rice

$8.00

Jackfruit Fajita Couscous

$13.00

Teppanyaki (add your protein)

$12.00

Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Loco Moco

$16.00

Kanakattack Breakfast Plate

$12.00

Loco Moco

$13.00

Teppanyaki Veggie

$10.00

Kabayaki Steak

$15.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.00

Vegan Katsu

$12.00

Chicken Katsu

$12.00

Teppanyaki Shrimp

$15.00

Vegan Katsu

$14.00Out of stock

Entrees

Rojo Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Grilled Mediterranean Chicken

$17.00

Italian Ribeye Steak

$35.00

Oyster Ribeye Steak

$35.00

Zucchini Arrabiata

$18.00

Mediterranean Chicken Pesto Pasta

$25.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Basque Cheesecake Cup

$9.00

Deep Fried Butter Mochi / Ube

$9.00

Vegan Coconut Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Ube Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

Pita

$2.00

Fries

$5.00

Side salad

$5.00

Rice 1 scoop

$3.00

Mac salad

$2.00

Coffee - Espresso

Latte

$4.00+

House Coffee

$3.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.00+

Decaf

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Tea - Lemonade

Green Tea

$3.00+

Black Tea

$3.00+

Seasonal Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Matcha Tea

$3.00+

Chai

$3.00+

Thai

$3.00+

Brown Sugar

$3.00+

Taro

$3.00+

Can - Bottles

Konbini

$3.00+

Bottled Water

$2.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Flavored

$4.50

Red Bull 8.4oz

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free 8.4oz

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow Tropical 8.4oz

$5.00

Energy

$4.00

Grab & Go

Spam Musubi

$4.00

Spam & Egg Musubi

$5.00

Croissants

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Pastry

$3.00

Spam Musubi MAKE

$4.00

Spam & Egg Musubi MAKE

$5.00

Butter Mochi (1)

$3.00

Haupia

$4.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located at 1031 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Location

1031 S. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Directions

Gallery
Taverna Costera // Dragon's Alley Coffee Co. image
Taverna Costera // Dragon's Alley Coffee Co. image

Map
