Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean

Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen

1,384 Reviews

$$

2420 S Woodlands Village Blvd

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Pita
Grilled Chicken Pita
Greek Salad

Snacks

Bacon Dates

$13.00

bacon-wrapped dates, goat cheese, green apple, dill, thyme

Dolmades

$15.00

Ground beef and rice, stuffed grape leaves, pita, house tzatziki sauce, shaata.

Fried Cauliflower

$14.00

tahini labneh, shaata, cilantro.

Hummus

$11.00

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, paprika.

Saganaki

$13.00

baked kefalotyri cheese, lemon, pita.

Spanakopita

$14.00

baked phyllo, spinach and feta stuffing.

Tavern Fries

$14.00

feta cheese, dijon cream sauce.

Zucchini Cakes

$13.00

Herb aioli, feta cheese, heirloom tomato.

Moroccan Wings

$15.00

crispy boneless chicken, moroccan spice, served naked or with buffalo, with cucumber and house ranch

Salads

Side Greek

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Kale

$7.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Mesculen greens, bell pepper, cucumber, heirloom tomato, peperoncinis, kalamata olive, feta cheese, oregano vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Organic romaine, crouton, parmesan cheese, lemon, house dressing.

Kale Salad

$14.00

Asian pear, pecorino, charred grapes, candied walnuts, pancetta, gorgonzola vinaigrette.

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$21.00

Falafel Bowl

$19.00

Gyro Bowl

$23.00

Salmon Bowl

$32.00

Pita & More

Gyro Pita

$17.00

Hand stacked beef and lamb, lettuce, onion, tomato, feta, house tzatziki sauce.

Grilled Chicken Pita

$17.00

lettuce, onion, tomato, feta, tzatziki, pita.

Falafel Pita

$16.00

Crispy chickpea fritter, lettuce, onion, tomato, feta, house tzatziki sauce.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Crispy fried chicken, spicy fennel slaw, house pickle, granny smith apple.

Taverna Burger

$18.00

Crescenza, fried prosciutto, roasted mush- rooms, charred tomato, arugula, roasted garlic aioli.

Big Plates

Chicken Santorini

$23.00

Lemon risotto, spinach, red pepper, feta cheese, Santorini cream sauce.

Grilled Lamb

$37.00

One half rack of tender New Zealand lamb, pita, lemon roasted potatoes, house tzatziki sauce, broccolini.

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Lemon risotto, harissa, cherry tomatoes, olives, pesto, capers.

Souvlaki

$24.00

Choice of chicken, beef or both, lemon roasted potatoes, pita, tzatziki, greek salad.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Tomato, mozzarella, basil, extra virgin oil.

Three Little Pigs Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, and two types of sausage: calabrese & housemade.

Mediterranean Pizza

$17.00

artichoke, roma tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, mozzarella and feta, garlic, extra virgin olive oil

Spicy Meatball Pizza

$17.00

BYO Pizza

$14.00

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Crushed tomato, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan garganelli.

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$21.00

Campanelle pasta, landyn’s pesto sauce, pecorino cheese, pine nuts.

Baked Fusilloni

$22.00

spiral pasta, hot Italian sausage, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, house bolognese sauce

Mushroom Ravioli

$23.00

rigatoni pasta, wild mushrooms, braised kale, parmesan cream sauce, basil gremolata

Spicy Penne

$19.00

pennoni pasta, spicy parmesan cream sauce, cherry tomato, feta cheese, Chile threads

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kid’s Caesar Salad

$7.00

Kid’s Greek Salad

$7.00

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Kid's Gyro Plate

$7.00

Dessert

Baklava

$9.00

Housemade with buttery phyllo dough, honey, sugar, pistachios, walnuts.

Cheesecake

$11.00

A decadent blend of house baklava and rich New York-style cheesecake.

Chocolate Torte

$11.00

Almond chocolate torte, vanilla gelato.

Gelato

$7.00

Sorbetto

$7.00

Dessert Fee

$4.00

Sides

Salmon

$10.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Beef Skewer

$8.00

Chicken Skewer

$5.00

Veggie Patty

$3.00

1 Meatball

$3.00

Falafel Ball

$2.00

Side Italian Sausage

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side of Gyro

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Extra Pita

$1.00

Side of Cucumbers & Carrots

$3.00

Side of Bread

$3.00

Side Hummus

$1.50

side Feta

$1.50

Side Fries

$3.00

side Garlic Aioli

$1.50

side Harissa

$1.50

side Herb Aioli

$1.50

Side of Dijon Sauce

$1.50

Side of Lemon Potatoes

$4.00

side Olives

$1.00

side pesto

$3.50

side Shatta

$1.50

side Tahini Labneh

$1.50

Side Tzatziki

$1.50

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side Red Sauce

$3.00

Side White Sauce

$3.00

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Side Ceaser Dressing

$1.50

Fountain

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Rootbeer

$3.49

Fanta Orange

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Coke

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Snacks (To-Go)

Bacon Dates

$14.00

bacon-wrapped dates, goat cheese, green apple, dill, thyme

Calamari

$18.00

With arugula, lemon & harissa.

Dolmades

$16.00

Ground beef and rice, stuffed grape leaves, pita, house tzatziki sauce, shaata.

Fried Cauliflower

$15.00

tahini labneh, shaata, cilantro.

Hummus

$12.00

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, paprika.

Saganaki

$14.00

baked kefalotyri cheese, lemon, pita.

Spanakopita

$15.00

baked phyllo, spinach and feta stuffing.

Tavern Fries

$15.00

feta cheese, dijon cream sauce.

Zucchini Cakes

$14.00

Herb aioli, feta cheese, heirloom tomato.

Moroccan Wings

$16.00

crispy boneless chicken, moroccan spice, served naked or with buffalo, with cucumber and house ranch

Delivery Upcharge

$1.00

Pita & More (To-Go)

Gyro

$18.00

Hand stacked beef and lamb, lettuce, onion, tomato, feta, house tzatziki sauce.

Grilled Chicken Pita

$18.00

lettuce, onion, tomato, feta, tzatziki, pita.

Falafel

$17.00

Crispy chickpea fritter, lettuce, onion, tomato, feta, house tzatziki sauce.

Crispy Chicken

$18.00

Crispy fried chicken, spicy fennel slaw, house pickle, granny smith apple.

Taverna Burger

$19.00

Crescenza, fried prosciutto, roasted mush- rooms, charred tomato, arugula, roasted garlic aioli.

Big Plates (To-Go)

Chicken Santorini

$24.00

Lemon risotto, spinach, red pepper, feta cheese, Santorini cream sauce.

Grilled Lamb

$38.00

One half rack of tender New Zealand lamb, pita, lemon roasted potatoes, house tzatziki sauce, broccolini.

Grilled Salmon

$33.00

Lemon risotto, harissa, cherry tomatoes, olives, pesto, capers.

Souvlaki

$25.00

Choice of chicken, beef or both, lemon roasted potatoes, pita, tzatziki, greek salad.

Pizza (To-Go)

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Tomato, mozzarella, basil, extra virgin oil.

Spicy Meatball

$18.00

House fennel sausage, mushrooms, red onion, mozzarella.

Three Little Pigs Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, and two types of sausage: calabrese & housemade.

Mediterranean

$18.00

artichoke, roma tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, mozzarella and feta, garlic, extra virgin olive oil

Pasta (To-Go)

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Crushed tomato, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan garganelli.

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$22.00

Campanelle pasta, landyn’s pesto sauce, pecorino cheese, pine nuts.

Baked Fusilloni

$23.00

spiral pasta, hot Italian sausage, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, house bolognese sauce

Mushroom Ravioli

$24.00

rigatoni pasta, wild mushrooms, braised kale, parmesan cream sauce, basil gremolata

Spicy Penne

$20.00

pennoni pasta, spicy parmesan cream sauce, cherry tomato, feta cheese, Chile threads

Spaghetti & Meatball

$22.00

Dessert (To-Go)

Baklava

$10.00

Housemade with buttery phyllo dough, honey, sugar, pistachios, walnuts.

Cheesecake

$12.00

A decadent blend of house baklava and rich New York-style cheesecake.

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Almond chocolate torte, vanilla gelato.

Salads/ Bowls(To-Go)

Side Greek

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Greek

$15.00

Mesculen greens, bell pepper, cucumber, heirloom tomato, peperoncinis, kalamata olive, feta cheese, oregano vinaigrette.

Kale

$15.00

Asian pear, pecorino, charred grapes, candied walnuts, pancetta, gorgonzola vinaigrette.

Caesar

$15.00

Organic romaine, crouton, parmesan cheese, lemon, house dressing.

Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Falafel Bowl

$20.00

Gyro Bowl

$24.00

Salmon Bowl

$33.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2420 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

Gallery
Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pisa Lisa Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,110
2245 W STATE ROUTE 89A SEDONA, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Dahl and Diluca
orange starNo Reviews
2321 AZ-89A SEDONA, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Pisa Lisa
orange starNo Reviews
2245 W Hwy 89A Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Flagstaff

Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66
orange star4.6 • 3,005
2308 East Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Beaver Street Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,496
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 012 Flagstaff
orange star4.7 • 2,141
530 E. Piccadilly Drive Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
orange star4.4 • 1,878
2220 E route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Tourist Home Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,638
52 S San Francisco St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flagstaff
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston