Taverna Tony 23410 Civic Center Way
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Taverna Tony is a legendary Greek restaurant located in the heart of Malibu.
Location
23410 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Malibu Farm Restaurant at the Pier
No Reviews
23000 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurant
Malibu Farm Pier Cafe - Malibu Farm Cafe
4.5 • 201
23000 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurant
Nicolas Eatery - 22333 Pacific Coast Highway
No Reviews
22333 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurant