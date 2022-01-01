Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taverna Tony 23410 Civic Center Way

review star

No reviews yet

23410 Civic Center Way

Malibu, CA 90265

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Peasant
Basket of Grilled Pita Bread
Avgolemono

Starters (Meze)*

Taramosalata Dip

$11.50

Basket of Grilled Pita Bread

$4.50

Fried Calamari

$17.50

Grilled Eggplant

$15.95

Feta & Kalamata Olives

$14.95

Hummus Dip

$11.50

Meze Plate

$28.95

Grill Calamari

$17.50

Dolmathes

$16.50

Lamb & Veal Sausages

$18.95

Tzatziki Dip

$11.50

Saganaki Flaming Cheese

$16.95

Marithes

$16.95

Vegetarian Dolmathes

$14.50

Keftethes

$15.95

Melitzanosalata Dip

$11.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.95

Spanakopita

$15.95

Fries

$8.95

Tiropita

$15.95

Tabouli

$11.50

Octopus

$21.95

Vegetarian's Paradise

$32.95

Crudité

$8.95

Olives

$6.00

House Dip

$11.50

Horta

$11.95

Extra Bread

Soups & Salads*

Avgolemono

$11.50

Lentil

$11.50

Psarosoupa

$17.95

Greek Peasant

$22.95

Horiatiki

$22.95

Garithosalata

$27.95

California Salad

$20.95

Caesar Salad

$18.95

Pasta & Delicacies*

The Greek Angel

$18.95

Linguini Anixiatiko

$20.95

Fettuccini Salonika

$20.95

Moussaka

$27.95

Pastichio

$27.95

Taverna Combination Platter

$39.95

Seafood & Grill*

Grilled Whole Branzino

$52.95

Jumbo Prawns

$46.95

Chilean Seabass

$44.95

Grilled Wild Salmon

$41.95

Australian Lobster Tail

$53.95

Lamb Kleftiko

$45.95

Rack Of Lamb

$51.95

Braised Lamb Shank

$49.95

Lamb Souvlaki

$36.95

Chicken Breast Souvlaki

$31.95

Chicken Oreganato

$31.95

Grilled Quail

$36.95

Grilled Vegetable Platter

$27.95

18 Oz Bone-in Ribeye

$54.95

8 0z Filet Mignon

$46.95

1/2 Chicken 1/2 Lamb Souvlaki

$35.95

Lunch Specials*

Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Roasted Lamb Sandwich

$23.95

Grilled Vegetables, Avocado & Goat Cheese Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Burger

$16.95

Greek Feasts*

Greek Feast for 2

$119.85

Fish Feast for 2

$132.85

Sides*

Side Veggie

$7.00

Side Potatoes

$7.00

Side Rice

$7.00

All Sides

$12.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Side Chop Broccoli

$6.00

Side Feta

$4.00

Side Goat Cheese

$3.00

Side Jalapeno

$3.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Extra Loaf

$16.00

No Bread

Dog Food Chicken

$10.00

Dog Food Lamb

$15.00

Kids*

Chicken Strips

$12.95

Kid's Pasta

$8.95

Veggie Dolmathes

$9.95

Kids Crudite

$7.95

Kids Ice Cream

$3.95

Desserts*

Baklava

$10.95

Bougatsa

$10.95

Rice Pudding

$9.95

Sokolata

$13.95

Tiramisu

$9.95

Sweet Cream Ice Cream

$8.95

Banana Caramel Ice Cream

$8.95

Fresh Fruit

$9.95

Yogurt

$9.95

Watermelon

$8.95

Banana Caramel Ice Cream

$8.95

Banana Caramel Ice Cream

$8.95

NA Beverages*

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

ICE TEA

$3.95

LEMONADE

$3.95

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.95

SODA

$3.50

PELLIGRINO

$4.95

PANNA

$4.95

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.95

GINGERALE

$3.95

GINGER BEER

ORANGE JUICE

$5.95

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.95

TOMATO JUICE

$5.95

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$5.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.95

Beer*

Allagash White DFT

$9.00

Scuplin IPA DFT

$9.00

Amstel Light

$8.00

Buckler

$7.00

Fix

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Scrimshaw

$8.00

Bottle Red*

BTL 8 YEARS IN DESERT

$92.00

BTL ABSTRACT

$80.00

BTL CAYMUS

$140.00

BTL CHAMPS DE REVES

$66.00

BTL COURTEILLAC BORD

$52.00

BTL BOUSQUET MALBEC

$38.00

BTL DUCKHORN

$95.00

BTL GOLDENEYE

$98.00

BTL HEAVEN & EARTH

$100.00

BTL INSIGNIA

$385.00

BTL JUSTIN ISOCELES

$165.00

BTL KITH & KIN

$75.00

BTL MCKINLAY

$54.00

BTL NICKEL & NICKEL

$120.00

BTL OPUS ONE

$475.00

BTL PETITE PETIT

$45.00

BTL POST AND BEAM

$62.00

BTL PRISONER

$100.00

BTL ROMBAUER ZIN

$85.00

BTL ROSE ROCK

$75.00

BTL SEA SMOKE

$139.00

BTL SEXTANT

$54.00

BTL SHAFER ONE POINT FIVE

$154.00

BTL SILVER OAK

$150.00

BTL STAGS LEAP

$142.00

BTL WISDOM

$62.00

BTL CAVA

$82.00

BTL KARAPIDIS

$62.00

Bottle White*

BTL 34 ASSYRTICO

$65.00

BTL AMICI

$62.00

BTL ATMA ASSYRTICO

$62.00

BTL CAKEBREAD CELLARS

$89.00

BTL DOMAINE DENIZOT SANCERRE

$66.00

BTL FAR NIENTE

$129.00

BTL GHOST BLOCK

$62.00

BTL HELEXO RETSINA

$42.00

BTL I CASALI

$62.00

BTL KANAKARIS MOSCHOFILERO

$40.00

BTL KISTLER LES NOISETIERS

$110.00

BTL LONG STORY SHORT

$58.00

BTL MONTINORE ESTATE RIESLING

$56.00

BTL PULIGNY-MONTRACHET

$132.00

BTL ROMBAUER

$74.00

BTL VOURVOUKELIS MALAGOUSIA

$54.00

BTL COMMANDERIE ROSE

$52.00

Greek Rose

$58.00

BTL CAVA

$82.00

Ferrari Carano

$73.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Taverna Tony is a legendary Greek restaurant located in the heart of Malibu.

Location

23410 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Malibu Farm Restaurant at the Pier
orange starNo Reviews
23000 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Malibu Farm Pier Cafe - Malibu Farm Cafe
orange star4.5 • 201
23000 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Bui Sushi
orange star4.4 • 294
23733 Malibu Rd Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Nicolas Eatery - 22333 Pacific Coast Highway
orange starNo Reviews
22333 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Duke's Malibu
orange star4.4 • 9,184
21150 Pacific Coast hwy malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Ollo
orange star4.1 • 918
23750 Pacific Coast Hwy Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Malibu

Duke's Malibu
orange star4.4 • 9,184
21150 Pacific Coast hwy malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,488
29575 Pacific Coast Hwy Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Ollo
orange star4.1 • 918
23750 Pacific Coast Hwy Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
SunLife Organics - Cross Creek
orange star4.5 • 326
23823 Malibu Rd #527 Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Bui Sushi
orange star4.4 • 294
23733 Malibu Rd Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Malibu Farm Pier Cafe - Malibu Farm Cafe
orange star4.5 • 201
23000 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Malibu
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Tarzana
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston