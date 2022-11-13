Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Chinese

Tavernakaya | Umami

2,268 Reviews

$$

27 E Main St

Madison, WI 53703

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Order from Tavernakaya and Umami menus here! If your order is ready, it will be on a shelf labeled Toast with your name on it. Ask a staff member for pickup assistance.

27 E Main St, Madison, WI 53703

