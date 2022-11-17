Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tavern On High

306 Reviews

18 HIGH STREET

North Andover, MA 01845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SPECIALS

BABY BACK RIBS

$18.00

APPS

Bangin' Cauliflower Bites
$10.00

Bangin' Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

Tossed in buffalo and topped with crumbled blue cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip
$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Chunks of marinated chicken breast in a creamy buffalo cheese sauce layered w/ blue cheese crumble and served w/ pita chips

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Chef's Choice assortment of cheeses and meats with seasonal accompaniments

Chicken Tenders
$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Freshly breaded tenders with choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan or Plain

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan or Plain

Fried Pickle Chips
$9.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Cajun dusted & served with ranch dipping sauce

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

Served with tri-colored tortilla chips

Pretzel Sticks
$8.00

Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

3 soft buttery pretzel sticks topped with salt, and served with warm queso cheese for dipping

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

House-made & served with pita chips

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
$13.00

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$13.00

House-made egg rolls stuffed steak & cheese, onions & peppers served with a side of spicy ranch

Street Taco

Street Taco

$5.00

Individual soft corn tortilla with braised pork roast, salsa verde, pickled red onion & cilantro.

Tavern Quesadilla
$12.00

Tavern Quesadilla

$12.00

Monterey jack cheese, sautéed onions & peppers, grilled chicken

Truffle Fries
$9.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

House fries tossed with shaved parmesan and truffle oil

FLATBREADS

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan & italian-herbed red sauce

House Flat On High
$15.00

House Flat On High

$15.00

Traditional flatbread crust w/ garlic & oil, topped with arugula, roasted tomatoes, prosciutto & creamy burrata, shaved parmesan & lightly drizzled with a honey fig sauce

Sweet & Spicy

$15.00

Red sauce base topped with soppresata, fresh mozzarella, pickled cherry peppers, sprinkled with shaved parmesan & drizzled with hot honey

SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan & croutons

Chophouse Salad
$13.00

Chophouse Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine & field greens, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, cucumber, carrot & red onion, tossed with blue cheese dressing

Fall Harvest Salad

$14.00

Baby spinach with roasted butternut squash, apples, dried cranberries, goat cheese & candied pecans w/ an apple cider vinaigrette

Lg Garden Salad

$10.00

SANDWICHES

Chicken Caesar Wrap
$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken with our Caesar salad in a white wrap

Chicken On High
$15.00

Chicken On High

$15.00

Fried chicken with your choice of Buffalo style or BBQ Blue, lettuce, tomato & cheese

Crispy Chicken Wrap
$14.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon & honey mustard in a white wrap

Mushroom Brie Burger

$16.00

Flame-grilled seasoned patty, with sauteed mushrooms, melted creamy brie cheese, & creamy black truffle spread

Old School Burger
$15.00

Old School Burger

$15.00

Flame-grilled, seasoned patty, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich
$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Slow roasted pulled pork w/ bbq sauce, topped with coleslaw, pickled red onion & onion strings

Signature Tavern Burger
$16.00

Signature Tavern Burger

$16.00

Flame-grilled seasoned patty with aged cheddar cheese, arugula, truffle garlic aioli, onion strings & bacon jam

Spicy Cali Chicken Sandwich
$16.00

Spicy Cali Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy cajun chicken, with guacamole, bacon, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle lime ranch

ENTREES

Baja Fish Tacos
$22.00

Baja Fish Tacos

$22.00

Lightly fried cod in 3 flour tortillas with slaw, mango salsa, pickled red onion & chipotle lime dressing (OPTION to substitute grilled shrimp for $4 add)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Fresh fried cod, served with fries & coleslaw

Korean Braised Short Rib
$26.00

Korean Braised Short Rib

$26.00

Slow braised beef, served with a thai chili asian slaw and steamed white rice

Pasta Bolognese

$24.00

Fresh rigatoni served with a house-simmered meat sauce made w/ beef, pork & veal & topped with ricotta

Roasted Half Chicken
$22.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$22.00

Crispy & juicy half-roast chicken topped with a maple bourbon jus, served with sauteed broccolini & mashed potatoes

Salmon Risotto
$24.00

Salmon Risotto

$24.00

Fresh grilled salmon over a creamy parmesan mushroom risotto with fresh corn, drizzled with an arugula pesto sauce

Smokehouse Mac & Cheese
$20.00

Smokehouse Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Fresh pasta tossed in a rich and creamy three cheese sauce with bacon and chicken. Topped with buttery crumbs, barbecue sauce and crispy onion rings.

Steak Chimichurri

$32.00

Seasoned steak, grilled to perfection & sliced, topped with a chimichurri sauce & served with loaded baked potato & broccolini

Tavern Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Creamy & rich twisted cavatappi tossed with grilled chicken & coated with a baked cracker crumb crust

Tavern Steak Tips
$26.00

Tavern Steak Tips

$26.00

Marinated & seasoned steak tips, grilled & served mashed & sautéed greens beans

SWEETS

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

NY cheesecake w/ a graham cracker crust topped with blueberry compote and whipped cream

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

KIDS

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

Classic smash burger with cheddar cheese. Served with fries

Kid Flatbread

$9.00

Flatbread with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella

Kid Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served with fries

Kid Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kid Mac & Chz

$9.00

Served with fries

Kid Pasta W/ Butter

$9.00

Kid Tenders

$9.00

Served with fries

SIDES

Side Apples

$2.50

Side Baked Plain

$3.00

Side Broccolini

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Side Loaded Baked

$5.00

Side Mashed Potato

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Bringing together the freshest ingredients with unique twists to make each dish a mouthwatering tasting experience! Enjoy the game at the bar with several local beers, or come for a date and have some creative seasonal cocktails.

Website

Location

18 HIGH STREET, North Andover, MA 01845

Directions

