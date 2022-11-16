Tavernpointe

Restaurant header imageView gallery

SMALL BITES

Tavern Fries

$7.00

fresh-cut fries, sea salt, parmesan, parsley, truffle aioli

Dip Trio

$12.00

fresh guacamole, queso, roasted roma tomato salsa, tortilla chips

Chips & Queso

$6.00

white queso

Chips & Guac

$6.00

fresh guacamole

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

roasted roma tomato salsa

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

turkey cracklin’

Hummus

$8.00

roasted garlic, sunflower drizzle, grilled flat bread, fresh vegetables

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

housemade blue cheese

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

lemon crema, local honey

Tostada Nachos

$12.00

carnitas -or- chicken tinga, white bean spread, tomatillo, guacamole, cabbage, pico de gallo, cojita, queso

Crispy Chicken Wings

$12.00

naked, buffalo, or sweet chili

Sweet Chili Calamari

$12.00

garlic, lime, sesame, scallions

TACOS

Chicken Tinga

$4.00

tomato stewed shredded chicken, cilantro, onion, lime wedge

Carnitas

$5.00

marinated, smoked and stewed traditional pork, avocado sauce, cojito

Baja Fish

$6.00

house ale-battered cod, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, jalapeño tartar

Crispy Shrimp

$6.00

buttermilk battered, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, jalapeño tartar

Boom Boom Shrimp

$6.00

tempura fried, sriracha aioli, kimchi, scallions, sesame seeds

Korean Steak

$6.00

kalbi-marinated, kimchi slaw, sriracha aioli, cilantro

SALADS

Garden

$8.00

spring mix, radish, frisee, radicchio, shaved carrots, cherry tomato, cucumber, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$11.00

tuscan kale, romaine, garlic ciabatta croutons, shaved parmesan reggiano, cherry tomato, atomic caesar

Avocado & Quinoa

$11.00

caramelized cauliflower, arugula, romaine, black beans, cilantro, red onion, salsa verde vinaigrette

Arugula & Goat Cheese

$10.00

roasted beets, butternut squash, roasted fennel, strawberry, toasted almonds, strawberry lemon vinaigrette

Cobb

$14.00

grilled chicken, field mix, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, boiled egg, cherry tomato, chickpeas, cucumber, buttermilk dressing

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Tavern Burger

$12.00

half pound black angus, lettuce, tomato, red onion, housemade bread and butter pickles, garlic aioli, challah bun

Balboa Burger

$14.00

half pound black angus, grilled portobello, caramelized onions, gruyere, applewood smoked bacon, house made bbq sauce, challah bun

Uptown Burger

$12.00

angus and chorizo, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato poblano jam, garlic aioli, challah bun

Veggie Villain

$14.00

southwestern style black bean patty, guac, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, challah bun

Smoked Turkey Dip

$12.00

house smoked turkey, caramelized onions, cheddar, onion au jus, philly roll

The Clucker

$13.00

smoky fried chicken, gruyere, tomato, brussel slaw, sweet bbq mustard, challah bun

So-Cal Chicken

$14.00

grilled chicken, hummus, shaved cucumber, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, avocado spread, muenster, grilled ciabatta

Fish Po'Boy

$12.00

house ale-battered cod, white remoulade, cole slaw, tomato, bread and butter pickles, philly roll

MAINS

Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

lobster cream, gulf shrimp, sweet corn succotash, red onion jam

Seared Icelandic Cod

$22.00

confit yukon gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, lemon and caper brown butter

Fish & Chips

$17.00

house-ale battered icelandic cod, sea salt fries, house slaw, jalapeño tartar

Sweet Heat Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

vanilla infused belgian waffle, smoky fried chicken, maple syrup, pineapple chutney

Skillet Chicken

$18.00

springer mountain chicken, yukon gold mashed potatoes, carrots, asparagus, chicken demi

Filet Mignon

$24.00

grilled shiitake mushrooms, red onions, yukon gold mashed potatoes, seared broccoli, fennel, demi glace

Malibu Portobello

$17.00

quinoa, caramelized cauliflower, black beans, cilantro, red onion, butternut squash, muenster, tomatillo sauce, roasted roma tomato salsa

SIDES

Sea Salt Fries

$4.00

House Slaw

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Quinoa

$6.00

Seared Broccoli

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Where SoCal meets Tavern Fare.

Website

Location

1545 Peachtree St, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

Gallery
Tavernpointe image
Tavernpointe image
Tavernpointe image

