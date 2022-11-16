Tavernpointe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Where SoCal meets Tavern Fare.
Location
1545 Peachtree St, Atlanta, GA 30309
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grounded Cafe - 1545 Peachtree Street Northeast
No Reviews
1545 Peachtree Street Northeast Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurant
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's - 991 Piedmont Ave. Ne
No Reviews
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurant
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
No Reviews
1140 Spring Street Suite 140 Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant