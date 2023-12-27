Tavola 488 9th Ave
488 9th Ave
New York, NY 10018
Food Menu
SALADS/APPS
- INSALATA MISTA$11.75
Field greens, fresh herbs, tomato & cucumbers. Vinaigrette Dressing.
- ARTICHOKE SALAD$14.75
Arugula Salad with fresh garlic marinated Artichokes, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon vinaigrette dressing.
- CAESAR SALAD$12.75
Romaine lettuce, parmigiano, caesar dressing, semolina croutons.
- MED SALAD$14.75
Barrel aged feta, Persian cucumbers, vine tomatoes.
- BURRATA$17.75
WOOD FIRED RED PEPPERS, CHERRY TOMATO BASIL SALAD. IMPORTED FROM PAGLIA.
- MEATBALLS$16.75
Wild Boar/Veal Meatballs made with Pecorino Sardo cheese, pine nuts served with tomato sauce (Chicken Meatballs option available).
- CHICKEN MEATBALLS$16.75
- SALUMI$19.95
Prosciutto di Parma, Capocollo, Soppressata, Castelvetrano olives.
- CHEESE PLATE$18.95
Regional cow, goat & sheep cheese selections, olives.
- PIATTO MISTO$19.95
Selected Italian imported cold cuts and cheeses. Salami, prosciutto, capocollo meat, cow, sheep, goat cheese, and marinated Castelvetrano green olives.
- CAPONATA$14.75
Sliced toasted bread topped with diced eggplant, celery, sweet peppers, Castelvetrano olives in a vinaigrette sauce and dried ricotta salata cheese.
- OLIVES$7.75
- OLIVE OIL$17.95
- PANETONNE FIASSCONARO$48.00
- PANETONNE CALUCCIO$45.00
PIZZA
- MARINARA PIZZA$14.75
San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, Castelvetrano olive oil. (No Cheese). (Gluten free Pizza is served in a 10 inch Square pan) Warning: arrives room temperature.
- MARGHERITA$16.75
Pomodoro, basil, mozzarella, Reggiano. (Gluten free Pizza served 10 inch Square pan) Arrives room temperature.
- PUTTANESCA$17.50
Gaeta olives, capers, anchovies, Pomodoro sauce, sharp provolone. (Gluten free Pizza served 10 inch Square pan) Warning: arrives room temperature
- VENDETTA$18.75
Wild boar sausage, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, plum tomato sauce. (Gluten free Pizza served 10 inch Square pan)
- MEDINA$18.95
Turkish figs, aged balsamic, gorgonzola dolce, toasted sesame seeds. (Gluten free Pizza served 10 inch Square pan) Warning: arrives room temperature
- FORMAGGI GOLOSI$16.75
Fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, provolone, green peppercorns. (Gluten free Pizza served 10 inch Square pan) Warning: arrives room temperature.
- VIDDANA$19.50
Fire roasted artichokes, red peppers, wild mushrooms, plum tomato, basil, mozzarella. (Gluten free Pizza served 10 inch Square pan) Warning: arrives room temperature
- GRECA$19.75
Barrel aged feta, spinach, Gaeta olives, Sicilian pesto basil, mozzarella. (Gluten free Pizza served 10 inch Square pan). Pesto includes pine nuts. Warning: arrives room temperature
- CALABRESA$18.75
Esposito's Soppressata (cured pork), fresh ricotta, plum tomato sauce, basil. (Gluten Free Pizza served 10 inch Square pan) Warning: arrives room temperature
- BARESA$18.75
Fennel sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted breadcrumbs, mozzarella. (Gluten free Pizza served 10 inch Square pan) Warning: arrives room temperature
- PIZZA TRAPANESE$18.75
Roasted eggplant, Mozzarella, sheep's milk Ricotta, Trapanese pesto. (Gluten free Pizza served 10 inch Square pan) Warning: arrives room temperature
- CALZONE PIZZA$19.95
Open Faced calzone with sheep's milk ricotta, mozzarella, pancetta, basil. (Gluten free Pizza served 10 inch Square pan) Warning: arrives room temperature
- PARMA$24.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved parmigiano (topped after baked) (Gluten free Pizza served 10 inch Square pan) Warning: arrives room temperature
- CACIO PIZZA$19.95
Pizza with Pecorino Romano cheese, black peppercorns. extra virgin olive oil (Gluten free pizza served 10 inch square pan)
- VESUVIANA$19.95
Chicken meatballs, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato basil. (Gluten free Pizza served 10 inch Square pan) Warning: arrives room temperature
- DOC MOZZ$3.00
- VEGAN MOZZ$2.50
- SUB GLUTEN FREE$2.75
- ADD PROSCIUTTO$5.00
PASTA
- CASARECCE$22.95
Dry short twisted pasta sauteed with diced roasted Italian eggplant, Sicilian basil-almond pesto, touch of tomato sauce and cheese. (Sicilian Speciality from Trapani-Sicily).
- PAPPARDELLE$25.95
Homemade large ribbed pasta sautéed with veal ragout, mushrooms, tomato sauce and a touch of cream.
- LASAGNA$23.95
Homemade pasta layered with mozzarella, ricotta, veal meat sauce. No Gluten-Free substitutions!
- SPAGH VONGOLE$24.95
Spaghetti sauteed with Manila clams, roasted garlic. Italian parsley, peperoncino, olive oil in a white wine sauce.
- ORECCHIETTE$22.95
Dry earlobe-shaped pasta sautéed with Esposito pork sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, parmigiano, breadcrumbs. (note: sausage contains cheese)
- GNOCCHI$23.95
Handmade potato dumpling light as a cloud. (incl flour & dairy). Choice sauce: homemade gorgonzola cheese or basil-tomato sauce with a touch of cream or Sicilian pesto made of Basil, almond, touch of cappers, hints of anchovy and fennel leaf. Please indicate your choice of sauce.
- SPAGH/MEATBALLS$23.95
- SPAGH/CHIX MEATBALLS$23.95
Spaghetti with Free Range Chicken Meatballs Tomato, basil, Parmigiano cheese and a touch of cream.
- CACIO PASTA$19.95
Spaghetti sauteed with pecorino romano cheese and black pepper.
- SPAGH POMODORO$19.95
Fresh San Marzano Tomatoes
- SPAGHETTI WITH GARLIC & OIL$19.95
Fresh Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- WHEAT PENNE/SALMON$24.95
Whole wheat penne with salmon, cherry tomato, basil pesto, light cream.
- FRUTTI DI MARE$26.95
Spaghetti sauteed with head on prawns, clams, and calamari in a light white wine-tomato sauce (contains dairy).
- VEG/GLUTEN FREE LASAGNA$25.95
Gluten-free lasagna sheets layered with fresh basil-tomato sauce, impossible vegan meat, and vegan cheese mozzarella.
- SUB PAPPARDELLE$3.00
- SUB GNOCCHI$3.00
- SUB GLUTEN FREE$2.75
ENTREES
- CHICKEN ROMANA$26.75
Chicken breast in fresh artichokes, lemon, capers & summer herbs, and roasted potato. (contains flour)
- PETTO GALLETTO$23.75
Grilled chicken breast in marinated in a lemon-herb-garlic, served with a field greens & tomato.
- CHICKEN & PEPPERS$26.75
Chicken breast, sauteed with wood oven peppers, black olives, a touch of garlic in a splash of white wine sauce served with roasted potatoes.
- EGGPLANT PARM$26.75
Sliced Sicilian eggplant, layered with provolone, plum tomatoes, basil. and parmigiano. (contains flour)
- VEGAN PARM$26.75
Slices of eggplant dusted with flour, baked with fresh basil-tomato sauce and vegan cheese (NOT GLUTEN FREE). For more Vegan-Gluten Free Info please see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVQCFr7BCfc
- SALMONE$29.95
Wood oven-roasted salmon with a touch of pesto basil served with field green salad, artichokes hearts, pine nuts. (contains dairy and garlic).
- STRIP STEAK$34.95
14oz Strip Steak in a Tuscan red wine reduction, with broccoli rabe & roasted potatoes, mushrooms. Please indicate a preference for doneness.
DESSERTS
- CANNOLI$10.75Out of stock
Sicily imported biscuit shells filled with light sweet ricotta cheese, and chocolate chips, topped with crushed pistachio nuts and caramelized orange peel.
- TIRAMISU$10.75
Ladyfingers cookies marinated with sugar free espresso coffee and touch of liquor, layered in a mascarpone cheese topped with dried cocoa powder and fresh strawberries
- CHOC MOUSSE$10.75
Homemade espresso coffee-chocolate mousse topped with a fresh strawberry.
- PEACH CHEESE CAKE$10.75Out of stock
House-made cheesecake topped with Chef's daily sauce. Contains nuts praline.
- NUTELLA PIZZA$16.75
Italian hazelnut cream topped with strawberry. Warning: arrives room temperature.
BEVERAGES
CATERING/BULK MENU - PLEASE ALLOW 24 HOURS NOTICE
BULK APPETIZERS
- Half Tray Insalata Mista (8-10 ppl)$65.00
- Full Tray Insalata Mista (12-16 ppl)$98.00
- Half Tray Classic Caesar$65.00
- Full Tray Classic Caesar$101.00
- Half Tray Arugula Artichoke Salad w/Shaved Parmigiano$75.00
- Full Tray Arugula Artichoke Salad w/Shaved Parmigiano$105.00
- Half Tray Mediterranean Salad$75.00
- Full Tray Mediterranean Salad$110.00
- Half Tray Wild Boar & Veal Meatballs$90.00
- Full Tray Wild Boar & Veal Meatballs$145.00
- Half Tray Salumi$85.00
- Full Tray Salumi$170.00
- Half Tray Formaggi del Giorno$90.00
- Full Tray Formaggi del Giorno$170.00
- Half Tray Mozzarella & Tomato alla Caprese$90.00
- Full Tray Mozzarella & Tomato alla Caprese$150.00
- Sterno$2.50
- Tray Rack$2.50
- Plastic utensil Set ( for one person )$2.50
BULK PASTA - PLEASE ALLOW 24 HOURS NOTICE
- Half Tray Rigatoni Pomodoro OR Garlic/Olive Oil (8-10 ppl)$80.00
- Full Tray Rigatoni Pomodoro OR Garlic/Olive Oil (12-16 ppl)$130.00
- Half Tray Whole Wheat Penne Primavera$75.00
- Full Tray Whole Wheat Penne Primavera$140.00
- Half Tray Rigatoni Bolognese$85.00
- Full Tray Rigatoni Bolognese$150.00
- Half Tray Lasagna della Casa$95.00Out of stock
- Full Tray Lasagna della Casa$150.00Out of stock
- Half Tray Casarecce Trapanese (Roasted Eggplant, Basil Almond Pesto)$85.00
- Full Tray Casarecce Trapanese (Roasted Eggplant, Basil Almond Pesto)$145.00
- Half Tray Orechiette Esposito Sausage & Broccoli Rabe$85.00
- Full Tray Orechiette Esposito Sausage & Broccoli Rabe$150.00
- Half Tray Rigatoni w/Chicken Meatballs$95.00
- Full Tray Rigatoni w/Chicken Meatballs$155.00
- Sterno$2.50
- Tray Rack$2.50
- Plastic Utensil ( For one Person )$2.50
BULK ENTREES - PLEASE ALLOW 24 HOURS NOTICE
- Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana (8-10 ppl)$90.00
- Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana (12-16 ppl)$165.00
- Half Tray Grilled Organic Chicken Paillard$90.00
- Full Tray Grilled Organic Chicken Paillard$145.00
- Half Tray Chicken alla Romana (Artichokes, Lemon, Capers, Herbs)$95.00
- Full Tray Chicken alla Romana (Artichokes, Lemon, Capers, Herbs)$165.00
- Half Tray Wood Oven Roasted Salmon Salsa Verde$120.00
- Full Tray Wood Oven Roasted Salmon Salsa Verde$195.00
- Sterno$2.50
- Tray Rack$2.50
- Plastic Utensil ( For one Person )$2.50
BULK SIDES
GLUTEN FREE BULK MENU
- Half Tray Vegan Gluten Free Lasagna Made with Impossible Meat (8-10 ppl)$95.00
- Full Tray Vegan Gluten Free Lasagna Made with Impossible Meat (12-16 ppl)$185.00
- Half Tray Vegan Eggplant Parmigiana w/Vegan Mozzarella (not Gluten Free)$90.00
- Full Tray Vegan Eggplant Parmigiana w/Vegan Mozzarella (not Gluten Free)$165.00
- Half Tray Vegan Gluten Free Pizza Margherita (Square Pan)$60.00
- Full Tray Vegan Gluten Free Pizza Margherita (Square Pan)$120.00
- Sterno$2.50
- Tray Rack$2.50
- Plastic Utensil ( For One Person )$2.50
BULK DESSERTS
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
