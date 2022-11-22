Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tavola - Downtown Allentown Market

review star

No reviews yet

27 North 7th Street

Allentown, PA 18101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese - Slice
Pepperoni - Slice
Creamy Pesto - Regular

Pizza Whole Sheet

Cheese - Whole Sheet

Cheese - Whole Sheet

$28.00

House made san marzano tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella Full sheet - 8 pieces

Pepperoni - Whole Sheet

Pepperoni - Whole Sheet

$32.00

House made san marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, and shredded mozzarella Full sheet - 8 pieces

Sausage & Mushroom

$36.00

Sausage, mushroom, garlic cream sauce. Full sheet, 8 pieces

Margherita - Whole Sheet

Margherita - Whole Sheet

$28.00

House made san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo Full sheet, 8 pieces

Winter Garden - Whole Sheet

Winter Garden - Whole Sheet

$30.00

Roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella, ricotta Full sheet, 8 pieces

Buffalo Chicken - Whole Sheet

Buffalo Chicken - Whole Sheet

$32.00

Buffalo blue cheese sauce, chicken, shredded mozzarella, blue cheese, scallions Full sheet, 8 pieces

Meatball & Ricotta - Whole Sheet

$36.00

Formaggio - Whole Sheet

$30.00

Pizza Half Sheet

Cheese - Half Sheet

Cheese - Half Sheet

$14.00

House made san marzano tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella Half sheet, 4 pieces

Pepperoni - Half Sheet

Pepperoni - Half Sheet

$16.00

House made san marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella Half sheet, 4 pieces

Winter Garden - Half Sheet

$15.00

Squash, sauteed spinach, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper sauce. Half sheet, 4 pieces

Margherita - Half Sheet

Margherita - Half Sheet

$14.00

House made san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo Half sheet, 4 pieces

Formaggio - Half Sheet

Formaggio - Half Sheet

$15.00

Roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella, ricotta Half sheet, 4 pieces

Buffalo Chicken - Half Sheet

Buffalo Chicken - Half Sheet

$16.00

Buffalo blue cheese sauce, chicken, shredded mozzarella, blue cheese, scallions Half sheet, 4 pieces

Sausage & Mushroom - Half Sheet

$18.00

Sausage, mushroom, garlic cream sauce. 4 slices

Meatball & Ricotta - Half Sheet

$18.00

Pizza Slice

Cheese - Slice

Cheese - Slice

$4.00

House made san marzano tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella

Pepperoni - Slice

Pepperoni - Slice

$4.75

House made san marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella

Sausage & Mushroom - Slice

$5.00

Sausage, mushroom, garlic cream sauce.

Margherita - Slice

Margherita - Slice

$4.25

House made san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

Winter Garden - Slice

Winter Garden - Slice

$4.50

Corn, roasted garlic, red onion, cherry tomato, basil

Meatball & Ricotta - Slice

Meatball & Ricotta - Slice

$5.00

Roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella, ricotta

Buffalo Chicken - Slice

Buffalo Chicken - Slice

$4.75

Buffalo blue cheese sauce, chicken, shredded mozzarella, blue cheese, scallions

Long Sandwich

Italian Sandwich - Long

Italian Sandwich - Long

$10.50

Ham, salami, cappicola, arugula, provolone, roasted tomato, onion, vinaigrette

Primo Italian Sandwich - Long

$12.00

Pepperoni, genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, provolone, arugula, roasted tomato, onion, evoo, vinaigrette

Prosciutto and Burrata Sandwich - Long

Prosciutto and Burrata Sandwich - Long

$12.00

Prosciutto, burrata, pesto aioli, roasted tomato, balsamic glaze

Rosemary Chicken Salad Sandwich - Long

Rosemary Chicken Salad Sandwich - Long

$10.50

Chicken, dijon mustard, mayo, rosemary, arugula, tomato, red onion

Ham and Cheese Sandwich - Long

$9.00

Ham, provolone, mayo, arugula, roasted tomato, onion

Caprese Sandwich Sandwich - Long

Caprese Sandwich Sandwich - Long

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pesto mayo, balsamic glaze

Chicken Caprese Sandwich - Long

$10.50

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pesto mayo, balsamic glaze

Meatball Parm Sandwich - Long

Meatball Parm Sandwich - Long

$9.50

Meatball, parmesan, mozzarella

Roast Beef Sandwich - Long

$12.00Out of stock

Roast beef, provolone, caramelized onion, roasted tomato, horseradish mayo

Short Sandwich

Italian Sandwich - Small

$6.50

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, arugula, roasted tomato, onion, vinaigrette

Primo Italian Sandwich - Small

$7.00

Pepperoni, genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, provolone, arugula, roasted tomato, onion, evoo, vinaigrette

Prosciutto and Burrata Sandwich - Small

Prosciutto and Burrata Sandwich - Small

$7.00

Prosciutto, burrata, pesto aioli, roasted tomato, balsamic glaze

Rosemary Chicken Sandwich - Small

Rosemary Chicken Sandwich - Small

$6.50

Chicken, dijon mustard, mayo, rosemary, arugula, tomato, red onion

Ham and Cheese Sandwich - Small

$5.50

Ham, provolone, mayo, arugula, roasted tomato, onion

Caprese Sandwich - Small

$5.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pesto mayo, balsamic glaze

Chicken Caprese Sandwich - Small

$6.50

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pesto mayo, balsamic glaze

Meatball Parm Sandwich - Small

$5.50

Meatball, parmesan, mozzarella

Roast Beef Sandwich - Small

$7.00Out of stock

Roast beef, provolone, caramelized onion, roasted tomato, horseradish mayo

Regular Pasta

Creamy Pesto - Regular

Creamy Pesto - Regular

$9.50

Cavatappi, mushrooms, roasted tomato, pesto, cream, shaved parmesan

Rosa - Regular

Rosa - Regular

$9.50

Cavatappi, spinach, mushrooms, roasted tomato, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan

Sun-dried Tomato and Burrata - Regular

$12.00

Ziti, burrata, sun-dried tomato, roasted garlic, cream, red pepper flakes

Arabiatta - Regular

$9.50

Ziti, san marzano tomato, roasted garlic, crushed red peppers, shaved parm, evoo

Sausage & Mushroom - Regular

$11.50

Small Pasta

Creamy Pesto - Small

Creamy Pesto - Small

$7.50

Cavatappi, mushrooms, roasted tomato, pesto, cream, shaved parmesan

Rosa - Small

Rosa - Small

$7.50

Cavatappi, spinach, mushrooms, roasted tomato, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan

Sundried Tomato and Burrata - Small

$9.50

Ziti, burrata, sun-dried tomato, roasted garlic, cream, red pepper flakes

Arabiata - Small

$7.50

Ziti, san marzano tomato, roasted garlic, crushed red peppers, shaved parm, evoo

Sausage & Mushroom - Small

$9.00

Regular Mac

Mac ' n Cheese - Regular

Mac ' n Cheese - Regular

$8.00

Cavatappi, three cheese blend, cream

Buffalo Chicken Mac - Regular

$10.50

Cavatappi, three cheese blend, cream, buffalo sauce, chicken, ranch, scallion

Pepperoni Stinger - Regular

$10.50

Cavatappi, three cheese blend, cream, pepperoni, hot honey, crushed red pepper

Garden Mac - Regular

$10.00

Cavatappi, three cheese blend, cream, onion, mushroom, roasted tomato, spinach

Italian Mac - Regular

$11.00

Small Mac

Mac ' n Cheese - Small

Mac ' n Cheese - Small

$6.00

Cavatappi, three cheese blend, cream

Buffalo Chicken Mac - Small

$7.50

Cavatappi, buffalo sauce, chicken, ranch, three cheese blend, cream, scallion

Pepperoni Stinger - Small

$7.50

Cavatappi, three cheese blend, cream, pepperoni, hot honey, crushed red pepper

Garden Mac - Small

$7.00

Cavatappi, three cheese blend, cream, onion, mushroom, roasted tomato, spinach

Italian Mac - Small

$8.00

Regular Salad

Caesar Salad - Regular

$7.50

Romain, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad - Regular

$9.50

Romain, chicken, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Caprese Salad - Regular

Caprese Salad - Regular

$9.00

Spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto, balsamic glaze

House Salad - Regular

$7.50

Romain, crouton, tomato, cucumber, onion, vinaigrette dressing

Antipasto Salad - Regular

$12.00

Romain, pepperoni, salami, capicola, cherry tomato, provolone, onion, shaved parmesan, vinaigrette

Burrata and Prosciutto - Regular

$13.00

Spinach, burrata, peach, cherry tomato, basil, balsamic glaze

Catering: Caprese Platter

$165.00

Small Salad

Caesar Salad - Small

$5.00

Romain, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar - Small

$6.00

Romain, chicken, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Caprese Salad - Small

Caprese Salad - Small

$5.50

Spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto, balsamic glaze

House Salad - Small

$5.00

Romain, crouton, tomato, cucumber, onion, vinaigrette dressing

Antipasto Salad - Small

$7.00

Romain, pepperoni, salami, capicola, cherry tomato, provolone, onion, shaved parmesan, vinaigrette

Burrata and Prosciutto - Small

$8.00

Spinach, burrata, peach, cherry tomato, basil, balsamic glaze

Beverages

Water

$2.75

Soda

$2.79

Coke Products

Craft Soda

$3.00

Boylan Root Beer and Cream Soda

Tea

$3.00

Seltzer

$4.00

$3 BEER

$3.00

$4 BEER

$4.00

$5 BEER

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Italian

Location

27 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Americus Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
555 Hamilton st Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Pennsylvania Rye Company
orange starNo Reviews
536 Hamilton st Allentown, PA 18103
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Artswalk Diner - Downtown Allentown Market
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Wafa's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
515 W. HAMILTON ST Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
732 W Hamilton St Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Blended - 27 North 7th Street Suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Suite 130 Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Allentown

The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Grille 3501
orange star4.5 • 4,011
3501 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
New York Gyro - Allentown
orange star4.3 • 2,423
513 N 7th St Allentown, PA 18102
View restaurantnext
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,280
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
orange star4.7 • 972
1852 W Allen St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Allentown
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston