Pizza

Tavola Pizza

1,140 Reviews

$$

1672 SE Port St Lucie Blvd

Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Starters

6 Garlic Knots

$5.50

Single Garlic Knot

$1.00

French Fries

$6.00+

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Mozzarela Sticks

$8.00

Meatballs (3)

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Wings

$14.00

Cheesy Bread Stix

$10.00

Sliders Sausage 3

$10.00

Sliders Meatball 3

$10.00

Sliders Caprese 3

$11.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Half Garden Salad

$6.00

Half Antipasto Salad

$7.50

Half Spinach Salad

$7.00

Half Greek Salad

$7.50

Half Caesar Salad

$7.00

Salad Pizza

$17.00

Calzone

Calzone

$10.00

Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.00

House Made Wraps

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy Shrimp Wrap

$13.50

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Veggie Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00

Marinated Portabello Wrap

$12.00

Salad Wrap

$12.00

Hot Grinders

Toasted Italian Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Grilled Chix Grinder

$11.00

Meatball Parm Grinder

$11.00

Chicken Parm Grinder

$11.00

Pizza Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Sausage Parm Grinder

$11.00

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$11.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Specialty Pizzas

10" Beach BBQ

$15.00

10"Blue Crush

$17.00

10"Buffalo Soldier

$15.00

10"Carnivore

$17.00

10"County Line

$15.00

10"Great White

$16.00

10"Green Room

$16.00

10"Margarita

$15.00

10"Mavericks

$17.00

10"Old Country

$17.00

10"Old School Supreme

$16.00

10"Pipeline

$15.00

10"Point Break

$15.00

10"The Epic

$17.00

10" Treehugger

$15.00

12" Beach BBQ

$17.00

12"Blue Crush

$19.00

12"Buffalo Soldier

$17.00

12"Carnivore

$19.00

12"County Line

$17.00

12"Great White

$18.00

12"Green Room

$18.00

12"Margarita

$17.00

12"Mavericks

$19.00

12"Old Country

$19.00

12"Old School Supreme

$18.00

12"Pipeline

$17.00

12"Point Break

$17.00

12"The Epic

$19.00

12"Tree Hugger

$17.00

16" Beach BBQ

$20.00

16"Blue Crush

$22.00

16"Buffalo Soldier

$20.00

16"Carnivore

$22.00

16"County Line

$20.00

16"Great White

$21.00

16"Green Room

$21.00

16"Margarita

$20.00

16"Mavericks

$22.00

16"Old Country

$21.00

16"Old School Supreme

$21.00

16"Pipeline

$20.00

16"Point Break

$20.00

16"The Epic

$22.00

16"Tree Hugger

$20.00

Gluten Free Beach BBQ

$19.00

Gluten Free Blue Crush

$21.00

Gluten Free Buffalo Soldier

$19.00

Gluten Free Carnivore

$21.00

Gluten Free County Line

$19.00

Gluten Free Great White

$20.00

Gluten Free Green Room

$20.00

Gluten Free Margarita

$19.00

Gluten Free Mavericks

$21.00

Gluten Free Old Country

$21.00

Gluten Free Old School Supreme

$20.00

Gluten Free Pipeline

$19.00

Gluten Free Point Break

$19.00

Gluten Free The Epic

$21.00

Gluten Free Tree Hugger

$19.00

Cauliflower Beach BBQ

$19.00

Cauliflower Blue Crush

$21.00

Cauliflower Buffalo Soldier

$19.00

Cauliflower County Line

$19.00

Cauliflower Green Room

$20.00

Cauliflower Margarita

$19.00

Cauliflower Mavericks

$21.00

Cauliflower Old Country

$21.00

Cauliflower Old School Supreme

$20.00

Cauliflower Pipeline

$19.00

Cauliflower Point Break

$19.00

Cauliflower The Epic

$21.00

Cauliflower Tree Hugger

$19.00

Cauliflower Great White

$20.00

Cauliflower Carnivore (Copy)

$21.00

New York Style Pizza

10"New York Style

$10.00

12"New York Style

$12.00

16"New York Style

$16.00

Gluten Free

$14.00

Cauliflower Crust

$14.00

Desserts

Zeppoli

$4.00

Cannoli

$3.50

2 Cannoli

$6.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1672 SE Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Directions

Gallery
Tavola Pizza image
Tavola Pizza image
Tavola Pizza image
Tavola Pizza image

