Victor Tavern - Downtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
The Victor Tavern is a modern urban tavern from Chef Ethan Stowell and is the perfect spot for a burger and a beer after work or for cocktails and dinner with friends while out on the town. Located in the center courtyard of the 2+U office tower.
Location
1201 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Seattle - Seattle
No Reviews
1307 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurant