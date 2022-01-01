Main picView gallery

Victor Tavern - Downtown

1201 2nd Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Snacks

Smoked Nuts

Smoked Nuts

$6.00

d'espelette chili, applewood smoked cashews and pistachios, fried marcona almonds

Spicy Calamari

Spicy Calamari

$16.00

jalapenos, chili aioli, basil

Smoky Tavern Wings

Smoky Tavern Wings

$16.00

hot sauce, carrot, celery, blue cheese dip

Salt & Pepper French Fries

Salt & Pepper French Fries

$9.00

malt vinegar aioli

Polenta Fries

Polenta Fries

$12.00

parmesan, anchovy aioli

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

smoked maple syrup, sherry vinegar, nutmeg

Soups, Salads, Etc

Tavern Chop

Tavern Chop

$18.00

rotisserie chicken, applewood bacon, blue cheese, tomato, soft egg, avocado, taggiasca olive, chickpea, torn crouton, victor ranch

Wedge

Wedge

$16.00

iceberg lettuce, applewood bacon, tomato, soft egg, blue cheese dressing, chive

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

torn crouton, anchovy dressing, parmesan (add chicken + 6)

Nicoise

Nicoise

$24.00

rare albacore tuna, green beans, soft egg, nicoise olive, potato, heirloom tomato, herb dressing

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$25.00

seared tere major, marinated fennel, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato, herb dressing

Fish 'n Chips

Fish 'n Chips

$23.00

true cod, creamy pepper slaw, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon

Steak & Brisket Chili

$15.00

corn nuts, sour cream, onions, chives, shredded cheese

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

Tavern Burgers and Signature Sandwiches

Victory Burger

Victory Burger

$21.00

all-beef patty, lettuce, onion, sweet pickle, american cheese, secret sauce, brioche bun

Intense Trip

Intense Trip

$21.00

beef patty, pepper jack, roasted jalapeño, spicy aioli, applewood bacon, brioche bun

Veg Head

Veg Head

$21.00

beyond burger patty, avocado, mama lil's peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, aged cheddar, brioche bun

Truffle Smash

Truffle Smash

$21.00

beef patty, truffles, mushrooms , gruyere, truffle aioli, brioche bun

Cowboy Up

Cowboy Up

$21.00

beef patty, crispy onion, bbq sauce, aged cheddar, applewood bacon, brioche bun

Blue Burger

Blue Burger

$21.00

all-beef patty, smokey blue cheese, applewood bacon, secret sauce, brioche bun

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

smoked maple syrup, pickles, gruyere, aioli, lettuce

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$26.00

shaved rib eye, griddled onion, horseradish mayo, sourdough roll, au jus for dipping

Rueben-esque

$22.00

Sauces

Side Anchovy Aioli

Side Anchovy Aioli

Side Au Jus

Side Au Jus

Side BBQ

Side BBQ

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Chili Aioli

Side Chili Aioli

Side Creole Mustard

Side Creole Mustard

Side Horseradish Mayo

Side Horseradish Mayo

Side Hot Sauce

Side Hot Sauce

Side Ketchup

Side Ketchup

Side Malt Aioli

Side Malt Aioli

Side Mayo

Side Mayo

Side Ranch

Side Ranch

Side Secret Sauce

Side Secret Sauce

Side Wing Sauce

Side Wing Sauce

Side Remoulade

Side Stout Cheese Sauce

Side Truffle Aioli

Dessert

S'mores Sundae

S'mores Sundae

$11.00

fudge brownie, chocolate ice cream, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker crumble

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$10.00

vanilla bean ice cream, craft root beer

Seaonal Sorbet

Seaonal Sorbet

$8.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The Victor Tavern is a modern urban tavern from Chef Ethan Stowell and is the perfect spot for a burger and a beer after work or for cocktails and dinner with friends while out on the town. Located in the center courtyard of the 2+U office tower.

Location

1201 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

Main pic

