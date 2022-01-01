Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tavolino 10181 W Sample Rd

review star

No reviews yet

10181 W Sample Rd

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Order Again

Dinner Antipasto

Pear Pasta

$22.00

Walnut Blanc Fromage Cream Sauce & Roasted Pears

Antipasto for 2 (GF)

$24.00

Genoa Salami, Prosciutto San Daniele, Hot Capicola, Soppressata, Roasted Red Peppers, Reggiano, Fresh Mozzarella & Kalamata Olives

Antipasto for 4 (GF)

$40.00

Genoa Salami, Prosciutto San Daniele, Hot Capicola, Soppressata, Roasted Red Peppers, Reggiano, Fresh Mozzarella & Kalamata Olives

Carppaccio Di Manzo

$27.00

Peppercorn Crusted Filet Mignon, Caper Relish, Baby Arugula, Drizzled with Lemon & Truffle Aioli, Shaved Grana Padano, Garlic Crostini

Nonna's Meatballs

$24.00

Homemade Brisket Meatballs, Mixed Baby Greens, Fresh Ricotta Cheese

ENT Pear Pasta

$40.00

Walnut Blanc Fromage Cream Sauce & Roasted Pears.

Shrimp Cocktail

$30.00

Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon

Sauteed Calamari

$22.00

Calamari, Choice of red, or pinot white wine sauce, basil.

Prosciutto Wrapped Brie

$24.00

Creamy Brie Cheese Wrapped with Aged Prosciutto di Parma, Apple Chutney, Black Cherry Vinaigrette, Baby Arugula, Honeycomb & Crostini

Ahi Tonno Torre

$30.00

Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Pickled Ginger, Toasted Sesame, Wasabi Crema, Soy Caramel, Crispy Wonton

Calamari Fritti

$22.00

Seasoned, Flash Fried & Served with Basil Marinara & Cherry Pepper Aioli

Calamari Tavolino

$23.00

Seasoned, Flash Fried ,tossed with Hot Cherry Peppers & Garlic Butter with Basil Marinara & Orange Marmalade

Mussels Positano

$22.00

PEI Sautéed with Garlic, Roma Tomatoes, Lemon Basil Butter, Bread Crumbs

Clams Casino

$19.00

Clams Stuffed with Bacon, Onion, Tri-Colored Red Pepper, & Seasoned Breadcrumbs in a Light Scampi Butter Sauce

Mussels App

$20.00

Mussels sauteed, in either a red, or pinot white wine sauce.

Clams App

$24.00

Clams sauteed in either a red, or pinot white wine sauce

Zuppa E Insalate

Cup Lental Soup (GF)

$8.00

Green Lentils, Fennel Sausage, Natural Chicken Broth, with Pecorino Romano Cheese & Crispy Onions

Bowl Lental Soup (GF)

$16.00

Green Lentils, Fennel Sausage, Natural Chicken Broth, with Pecorino Romano Cheese & Crispy Onions

Insalata Di Amore (GF)

$19.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese & Strawberries in an Aged Balsamic Vinaigrette

Burrata & Tomato Salad (GF)

$22.00

Local Burrata Cheese, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Baby Arugula, Aged Balsamic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Insalata Di Pera (GF)

$19.00

Baby Arugula, Toasted Pine Nuts, Italian Gorgonzola, Poached Pear, Aged Balsamic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Crispy Prosciutto Crumble

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons & Shaved Parmesan Cheese in Our Home Made Caesar Dressing

Caprese Salad (GF)

$21.00

Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Fiori Di Latte Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & 20 Year Old Balsamic Vinegar

Insalata Positano (GF)

$18.00

Baby Arugula, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sicilian Lemon Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan Reggiano

Knife & Fork Wedge (GF)

$19.00

Hydro Bibb Lettuce, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Crispy Bacon, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Bermuda Onions, Peppercorn Buttermilk Dressing

House Salad (GF)

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, carrots, onions, tomato, tossed in our house made balsamic dressing.

Tavolino Classics

Eggplant Parmigiano

$24.00

Breaded & Pan Fried, Topped with Basil Marinara Sauce & Melted Mozzarella, Served with Choice of Pasta

Pollo Madeira

$36.00

Sautéed Chicken Breast with Baby Portobello Mushroom Demi Glace, Shallots, Baby Spinach & Madeira Wine Sauce Over Hand Crafted Asiago Gnocchi

Pollo Caprese

$35.00

Pan Fried Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Garlic Marinated Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella with Aged Balsamic, Tomato Sauce, Basil

Pollo Scarpariello

$32.00

Chicken Breast Sautéed with Pepperoncini, Sausage, Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Italian Herbs, Red Wine Vinegar Jus

Pollo Della Nonna (GF)

$35.00

Chicken Breast Sautéed with Sun Dried Tomato, Mushrooms, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Melted Mozzarella, Lemon White Wine Sauce over Gluten Free Penne Pasta

Vitello Asiago (GF)

$38.00

Veal Scaloppini sautéed with Shallots, Artichoke Hearts, Wild Mushrooms, Brandy Cream Sauce, Melted Asiago Cheese

Vitello Saltimboca

$38.00

Veal Scaloppini with Prosciutto, Sage, & Mozzarella over Spinach in a Roasted San Marzano Tomato & Veal Demi Glaze

Chicken Riggies

$30.00

Boneless Breast of Chicken w/Mushrooms, Onions, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Bacon, Basil Marinara over Rigatoni

Prime Cuts

Filet Mignon (GF)

$65.00

10oz Center Cut Filet Mignon Served with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Sautéed Asparagus

Grilled Veal Chop (GF)

$65.00

Center Cut Bone-In Veal Chop, Served with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Sautéed Asparagus

NY Strip Steak (GF)

$65.00

16 oz Center Cut Prime NY Strip, Served with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Sautéed Asparagus

Veal Chop Parmigiana

$58.00

16 oz Hand-Pounded Breaded Veal Chop with San Marzano Tomato Gravy with Melted Mozzarella Served with Rigatoni

Veal Chop Milanese

$58.00

16 oz Hand-Pounded Breaded Veal Chop with Baby Arugula, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Aged Balsamic Vinaigrette

Veal Chop Alla Bruno

$58.00

16 oz Hand-Pounded Breaded Veal Chop topped with Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Red Peppers, Italian Crumbled Sausage, Melted Aged Provolone

Ribeye

$70.00Out of stock

16 oz Ribeye Grilled, Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Pollo/Vitello

Chicken Parmigiana

$34.00

Breaded & topped with San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella, served with a choice of pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$34.00

Sautéed with Mushrooms, Onions & Marsala Wine Demi-Glace, served with a choice of pasta

Chicken Francese

$34.00

Egg Battered Sautéed in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce, served with a choice of pasta

Chicken Piccata

$34.00

Sautéed with Capers in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce, served with a pasta of choice

Veal Parmigiana

$37.00

Breaded & topped with San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella, served with a choice of pasta.

Veal Marsala

$37.00

Sautéed with Mushrooms, Onions & Marsala Wine Demi-Glace, served with a choice of pasta

Veal Francese

$37.00

Egg Battered Sautéed in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce, served with a choice of pasta

Veal Piccata

$37.00

Sautéed with Capers in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce, served with a pasta of choice

Veal Pizzaiola

$37.00

Sauteed San Marzano Tomato Gravy with Oregano & Garlic

Pesci

Zuppa Di Pesce

$58.00

Grouper, Scallops, Clams, Mussels, Calamari & Shrimp, Sautéed with Marinara Sauce or Roasted Garlic White Wine over Linguine

Shrimp Scampi

$45.00

Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed with Fresh Garlic, Lemon, Butter & White Wine over Linguine *Available as Shrimp Fra Diavolo served with Spicy San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Shrimp Florentina

$45.00

Egg Battered Jumbo Shrimp, Baby Spinach, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Lemon Basil Butter Sauce over Angel Hair

Snapper Francese

$44.00

Egg Battered Yellowtail Snapper in Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce Served over Spinach & Linguine

Candy Ocean Snapper (GF)

$48.00

Local Snapper Sautéed with Colossal Crab Meat, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Shallots, & Capers over Lemon Risotto & Baby Spinach

Blue Crab Crusted Snapper

$46.00

Yellowtail Snapper crusted with Maryland Blue Crab, Creamy Imperial Sauce with House Vegetable Mix & Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Linguini Alla Vongole

$36.00

Clams sauteed with your choice of Red, White, or Marechiara Sauce

Roasted Garlic Crusted Salmon

$38.00

Scottish Salmon with a Roasted Garlic Crust & Lemon Jus over a Bed of Spinach with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Salmon Piccata Alla Tavolino (GF)

$38.00

Scottish Salmon Sautéed with Capers, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Shallots in a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce Served with House Vegetables & Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Scallops Positano

$48.00

Italian Breadcrumb Crusted Diver Scallops sautéed in Scampi Sauce with Baby Spinach, Heirloom Tomatoes & Linguini

Grouper Vesuvio

$42.00

Pan Roasted Gulf Grouper with Artichoke Hearts, Capers, Fire Roasted Peppers, Baby Spinach, Roasted Garlic White Wine Sauce over Linguine

Grouper Livornese

$42.00

Shrimp Parm

$38.00

Shrimp Oreganata

$42.00

Snapper Oreganata

$42.00

Shrimp Franchese

$42.00

Snapper Fiorentina

$40.00

Snapper Vesuvio

$40.00

Pasta Della Nonna

Nonna's Sunday Gravy

$30.00

Meatball, Sweet Italian Sausage, Braised Pork & San Marzano Tomato Gravy Served over Rigatoni with Ricotta Cheese

Orecchiette Alla Bruno

$28.00

Orecchiette Pasta, House Made Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$28.00

Roasted Butternut Squash & Mascarpone Cheese Stuffed Ravioli, Brown Butter Sage, Toasted Pine Nuts, Aged Balsamic Drizzle, Grana Padano

Farfalle Alla Zia Glaucia

$30.00

Bowtie Pasta, Oven Roasted Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Asparagus, Wild Mushrooms, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce, Chives

Ravioli Al Formaggio

$27.00

Hand Crafted Four Cheese Ravioli in a San Marzano Tomato Sauce with a Touch of Cream

Penne Alla Vodka

$24.00

Shallots, Prosciutto & Vodka sautéed in a Creamy Pink Sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

$26.00

House Made Bolognese with Ground Brisket, Berkshire Pork, Dutch Veal, Vidalia Onions, Carrots, Celery, San Marzano Tomato Gravy, Grana Padano, Italian Herbs

Lobster Ravioli

$38.00

Striped Squid Ink Ravioli, Gulf Shrimp, Peas & Chives, in a Cognac Lobster Cream Sauce

Lasagna

$30.00

Homemade with Bolognese Sauce, Sweet Sausage, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese

Gnocchi Alla Tavolino

$28.00

Potato Dumplings served with Your Choice of Home Made Bolognese, Vodka Sauce, or Pesto Cream Sauce

Meatball Entree

$22.00

Build Pasta Dish

$20.00

Healthy Selections

Penne Alla Bosco (GF)

$26.00

Gluten Free Penne, Shoestring Vegetables, Peas, Shaved Garlic, Roasted Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, EVOO

Grilled Scottish Salmon (GF)

$38.00

Steamed Basmati Rice, Asparagus, Lemon & EVOO

Grilled Chicken (GF)

$27.00

Steamed Basmati Rice, Asparagus, Lemon & EVOO

Grilled Shrimp (GF)

$46.00

Steamed Baby Spinach & Lemon

Grilled Scallops (GF)

$48.00

Steamed Baby Spinach & Lemon, Available Blackened

Blackened Gulf Grouper (GF)

$42.00

Basmati Rice, Steamed Asparagus & Lemon

Sides

Spinach (GF)

$8.00

Steamed or Sauteed

Asparagus (GF)

$8.00

Steamed or Sauteed

Brussel Sprout (GF)

$8.00

Steamed or Sauteed

Broccoli (GF)

$8.00

Steamed or Sauteed

Broccoli Rabe (GF)

$8.00

Steamed or Sauteed

House Veggies (GF)

$8.00

Steamed or Sauteed

Roasted Potatoes (GF)

$8.00

Basmati Rice (GF)

$6.00

Side Pasta

$7.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Pot Fries

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Tater Tots

$6.00

Side Meatball (1)

$5.00

Side Meatballs (2)

$10.00

Side Sausage (1)

$4.00

Side Sausage (2)

$8.00

Side Bolo Sauce

$6.00

Side Alf Sauce

$5.00

Side Ricotta

$3.00

Side Mash Potatoes

$7.00

Risotto Sides

Quatro Formagio (GF)

$16.00

FOUR CHEESE RISOTTO

Truffle Wild Mushroom (GF)

$18.00

BLACK TRUFFLE & WILD MUSHROOM

Pancetta & Gorgonzola (GF)

$21.00

PANCETTA & CRUMBLED GORGONZOLA

Lemon & Burrata (GF)

$22.00

FRESH BURRATA & LEMON

Desserts

Cookies (4) (GF)

$10.00

Our signature Amaretto S cookies

Cookies (2) (GF)

$5.00

Our signature Amaretto S cookies

Cookies Dozen (GF)

$25.00

Our signature Amaretto S cookies

Choc Volc Cake

$12.00

In house made chocolate cake, with hot chocolate in the center, served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup on top

Chocolate Mousse (GF)

$12.00

Tavolinos famous chocolate mousse!

Apple Tart

$12.00

Cinnamon apple crust, granny smith apples in the center, served hot, ice cream caramel.

Canoli Tower

$12.00

Tavolino's style cannoli, stacked like a tower.

Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

In house made Tiramisu.

Ricotta Cheesecake

$12.00

Made in house ricotta cheesecake.

Nutella Zeppoli

$10.00Out of stock

Italian sugar powdered donuts filled with hot nutella, with a chocolate drizzle.

Carrot Cake

$15.00

Milky Way Cake

$12.00

Cannoli Roll (1)

$2.00

In house made cannoli's

Cannoli Roll (2)

$4.00

In house made cannoli's

4 Mini Cannoli's

$8.00

In house made cannoli's

Cannoli Cake 12Ppl

$60.00

(4) Mini Choc Mousse

$8.00

Nutella Alla Mode

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Tartufo

$12.00Out of stock

Affogato

$12.00

Spumoni

$12.00

Gelato Vanilla

$7.00

SM Dessert Sampler

$35.00

LG Dessert Sampler

$65.00

Sorbet

$10.00

Berries

$10.00

Bottled Water

Aquapana Big Flat Btl

$5.00

Aquapana Small Flat Btl

$2.50

Margherita Sparkling

$5.00

Kids Beverages

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Pasta choice, sauce choice.

Kids Spag & MB

$14.00

Pasta choice served with a meatball.

Kids Ravioli

$15.00

Ravioli served with your choice of sauce.

Kids Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Kids cheese flatbead.

Kids Filet

$25.00

Filet served with french fries or a choice of pasta

Kids Chicken Cutlet

$14.00

Breaded cutlet served with fries or pasta of choice

Kids Chicken Parm

$15.00

Chicken parm cutlet served with a pasta of choice.

Tapas Food

Bread & Dip

$3.00

Fresh bread, with Tomato pesto, Roasted garlic, Extra virgin olive oil, and butter.

White Truffle Popcorn

$10.00

Truffle Butter, Grana Padano, Chives

Marinated Italian Olives

$14.00

Warm, Marinated Italian Olives, Italian Herbs, Grana Padano

Nonna's Sicilian Style Rice Balls

$18.00

San Marzano Tomato Cream, Parmesan Reggiano Basil Infused Oil

Chicken Parmesan Sliders

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Gravy

Nonna's Meatball Sliders

$16.00

Herb Ricotta, Arugula, San Marzano Tomato

Pear Pasta

$21.00

Walnut Blanc Fromage, Roasted Pears

Bourbon Candied Neuske Bacon

$21.00

Allepo Pepper Maple Syrup

Brooklyn Style Loaded Fries

$15.00

Crispy French Fries, Provolone Fondue, Fresh Pepperoni, San Marzano Tomato Gravy

Calabrian Pizzetta

$18.00

Crispy Flat Bread, San Marzano Fra Diavlo Gravy, Aged Provolone, House Made Sausage, Fire Roasted Peppers, Calabrian Chili Oil

Della Notte Mussels

$22.00

PEI Mussels, San Marzano Broth or Roasted Garlic Pinot Grigio Sauce. Served with Baguette

Steak & Brie Sliders

$24.00

Filet Mignon Tips, Melted Brie, Carmelized Onions Horseradish Crema, Brioche Bun

Carpaccio Flatbread

$24.00

Crispy Flat Bread, Baby Arrugula, Capers, Aged Balsamic Reduction, Grana Padano

Thai Crackling Shrimp

$26.00

Slaw, Toasted Peanut Crumble, Ginger Toasted Sesame

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$26.00

Crispy Wonton, Wasabi Avocado Crema, Pickled Ginger Toasted Sesame, Soy Caramel

Shrimp Manchengo Pizz

$26.00

Gulf Shrimp, Fire Roasted Red Pepper Manchego Cheese, Chives, Poblano Aioli

Car Show 25$

Car Show Buffet 25$

$25.00

Course options

Course options

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10181 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Tavolino image

