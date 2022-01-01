Tavolino 10181 W Sample Rd

- Home
Dinner Antipasto
Pear Pasta
Walnut Blanc Fromage Cream Sauce & Roasted Pears
Antipasto for 2 (GF)
Genoa Salami, Prosciutto San Daniele, Hot Capicola, Soppressata, Roasted Red Peppers, Reggiano, Fresh Mozzarella & Kalamata Olives
Antipasto for 4 (GF)
Genoa Salami, Prosciutto San Daniele, Hot Capicola, Soppressata, Roasted Red Peppers, Reggiano, Fresh Mozzarella & Kalamata Olives
Carppaccio Di Manzo
Peppercorn Crusted Filet Mignon, Caper Relish, Baby Arugula, Drizzled with Lemon & Truffle Aioli, Shaved Grana Padano, Garlic Crostini
Nonna's Meatballs
Homemade Brisket Meatballs, Mixed Baby Greens, Fresh Ricotta Cheese
ENT Pear Pasta
Walnut Blanc Fromage Cream Sauce & Roasted Pears.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon
Sauteed Calamari
Calamari, Choice of red, or pinot white wine sauce, basil.
Prosciutto Wrapped Brie
Creamy Brie Cheese Wrapped with Aged Prosciutto di Parma, Apple Chutney, Black Cherry Vinaigrette, Baby Arugula, Honeycomb & Crostini
Ahi Tonno Torre
Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Pickled Ginger, Toasted Sesame, Wasabi Crema, Soy Caramel, Crispy Wonton
Calamari Fritti
Seasoned, Flash Fried & Served with Basil Marinara & Cherry Pepper Aioli
Calamari Tavolino
Seasoned, Flash Fried ,tossed with Hot Cherry Peppers & Garlic Butter with Basil Marinara & Orange Marmalade
Mussels Positano
PEI Sautéed with Garlic, Roma Tomatoes, Lemon Basil Butter, Bread Crumbs
Clams Casino
Clams Stuffed with Bacon, Onion, Tri-Colored Red Pepper, & Seasoned Breadcrumbs in a Light Scampi Butter Sauce
Mussels App
Mussels sauteed, in either a red, or pinot white wine sauce.
Clams App
Clams sauteed in either a red, or pinot white wine sauce
Zuppa E Insalate
Cup Lental Soup (GF)
Green Lentils, Fennel Sausage, Natural Chicken Broth, with Pecorino Romano Cheese & Crispy Onions
Bowl Lental Soup (GF)
Green Lentils, Fennel Sausage, Natural Chicken Broth, with Pecorino Romano Cheese & Crispy Onions
Insalata Di Amore (GF)
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese & Strawberries in an Aged Balsamic Vinaigrette
Burrata & Tomato Salad (GF)
Local Burrata Cheese, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Baby Arugula, Aged Balsamic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Insalata Di Pera (GF)
Baby Arugula, Toasted Pine Nuts, Italian Gorgonzola, Poached Pear, Aged Balsamic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Crispy Prosciutto Crumble
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons & Shaved Parmesan Cheese in Our Home Made Caesar Dressing
Caprese Salad (GF)
Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Fiori Di Latte Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & 20 Year Old Balsamic Vinegar
Insalata Positano (GF)
Baby Arugula, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sicilian Lemon Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan Reggiano
Knife & Fork Wedge (GF)
Hydro Bibb Lettuce, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Crispy Bacon, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Bermuda Onions, Peppercorn Buttermilk Dressing
House Salad (GF)
Romaine lettuce, carrots, onions, tomato, tossed in our house made balsamic dressing.
Tavolino Classics
Eggplant Parmigiano
Breaded & Pan Fried, Topped with Basil Marinara Sauce & Melted Mozzarella, Served with Choice of Pasta
Pollo Madeira
Sautéed Chicken Breast with Baby Portobello Mushroom Demi Glace, Shallots, Baby Spinach & Madeira Wine Sauce Over Hand Crafted Asiago Gnocchi
Pollo Caprese
Pan Fried Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Garlic Marinated Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella with Aged Balsamic, Tomato Sauce, Basil
Pollo Scarpariello
Chicken Breast Sautéed with Pepperoncini, Sausage, Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Italian Herbs, Red Wine Vinegar Jus
Pollo Della Nonna (GF)
Chicken Breast Sautéed with Sun Dried Tomato, Mushrooms, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Melted Mozzarella, Lemon White Wine Sauce over Gluten Free Penne Pasta
Vitello Asiago (GF)
Veal Scaloppini sautéed with Shallots, Artichoke Hearts, Wild Mushrooms, Brandy Cream Sauce, Melted Asiago Cheese
Vitello Saltimboca
Veal Scaloppini with Prosciutto, Sage, & Mozzarella over Spinach in a Roasted San Marzano Tomato & Veal Demi Glaze
Chicken Riggies
Boneless Breast of Chicken w/Mushrooms, Onions, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Bacon, Basil Marinara over Rigatoni
Prime Cuts
Filet Mignon (GF)
10oz Center Cut Filet Mignon Served with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Sautéed Asparagus
Grilled Veal Chop (GF)
Center Cut Bone-In Veal Chop, Served with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Sautéed Asparagus
NY Strip Steak (GF)
16 oz Center Cut Prime NY Strip, Served with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Sautéed Asparagus
Veal Chop Parmigiana
16 oz Hand-Pounded Breaded Veal Chop with San Marzano Tomato Gravy with Melted Mozzarella Served with Rigatoni
Veal Chop Milanese
16 oz Hand-Pounded Breaded Veal Chop with Baby Arugula, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Aged Balsamic Vinaigrette
Veal Chop Alla Bruno
16 oz Hand-Pounded Breaded Veal Chop topped with Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Red Peppers, Italian Crumbled Sausage, Melted Aged Provolone
Ribeye
16 oz Ribeye Grilled, Served with a choice of 2 sides.
Pollo/Vitello
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded & topped with San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella, served with a choice of pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed with Mushrooms, Onions & Marsala Wine Demi-Glace, served with a choice of pasta
Chicken Francese
Egg Battered Sautéed in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce, served with a choice of pasta
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed with Capers in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce, served with a pasta of choice
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded & topped with San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella, served with a choice of pasta.
Veal Marsala
Sautéed with Mushrooms, Onions & Marsala Wine Demi-Glace, served with a choice of pasta
Veal Francese
Egg Battered Sautéed in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce, served with a choice of pasta
Veal Piccata
Sautéed with Capers in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce, served with a pasta of choice
Veal Pizzaiola
Sauteed San Marzano Tomato Gravy with Oregano & Garlic
Pesci
Zuppa Di Pesce
Grouper, Scallops, Clams, Mussels, Calamari & Shrimp, Sautéed with Marinara Sauce or Roasted Garlic White Wine over Linguine
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed with Fresh Garlic, Lemon, Butter & White Wine over Linguine *Available as Shrimp Fra Diavolo served with Spicy San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Shrimp Florentina
Egg Battered Jumbo Shrimp, Baby Spinach, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Lemon Basil Butter Sauce over Angel Hair
Snapper Francese
Egg Battered Yellowtail Snapper in Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce Served over Spinach & Linguine
Candy Ocean Snapper (GF)
Local Snapper Sautéed with Colossal Crab Meat, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Shallots, & Capers over Lemon Risotto & Baby Spinach
Blue Crab Crusted Snapper
Yellowtail Snapper crusted with Maryland Blue Crab, Creamy Imperial Sauce with House Vegetable Mix & Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Linguini Alla Vongole
Clams sauteed with your choice of Red, White, or Marechiara Sauce
Roasted Garlic Crusted Salmon
Scottish Salmon with a Roasted Garlic Crust & Lemon Jus over a Bed of Spinach with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Salmon Piccata Alla Tavolino (GF)
Scottish Salmon Sautéed with Capers, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Shallots in a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce Served with House Vegetables & Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Scallops Positano
Italian Breadcrumb Crusted Diver Scallops sautéed in Scampi Sauce with Baby Spinach, Heirloom Tomatoes & Linguini
Grouper Vesuvio
Pan Roasted Gulf Grouper with Artichoke Hearts, Capers, Fire Roasted Peppers, Baby Spinach, Roasted Garlic White Wine Sauce over Linguine
Grouper Livornese
Shrimp Parm
Shrimp Oreganata
Snapper Oreganata
Shrimp Franchese
Snapper Fiorentina
Snapper Vesuvio
Pasta Della Nonna
Nonna's Sunday Gravy
Meatball, Sweet Italian Sausage, Braised Pork & San Marzano Tomato Gravy Served over Rigatoni with Ricotta Cheese
Orecchiette Alla Bruno
Orecchiette Pasta, House Made Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Roasted Butternut Squash & Mascarpone Cheese Stuffed Ravioli, Brown Butter Sage, Toasted Pine Nuts, Aged Balsamic Drizzle, Grana Padano
Farfalle Alla Zia Glaucia
Bowtie Pasta, Oven Roasted Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Asparagus, Wild Mushrooms, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce, Chives
Ravioli Al Formaggio
Hand Crafted Four Cheese Ravioli in a San Marzano Tomato Sauce with a Touch of Cream
Penne Alla Vodka
Shallots, Prosciutto & Vodka sautéed in a Creamy Pink Sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese
House Made Bolognese with Ground Brisket, Berkshire Pork, Dutch Veal, Vidalia Onions, Carrots, Celery, San Marzano Tomato Gravy, Grana Padano, Italian Herbs
Lobster Ravioli
Striped Squid Ink Ravioli, Gulf Shrimp, Peas & Chives, in a Cognac Lobster Cream Sauce
Lasagna
Homemade with Bolognese Sauce, Sweet Sausage, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese
Gnocchi Alla Tavolino
Potato Dumplings served with Your Choice of Home Made Bolognese, Vodka Sauce, or Pesto Cream Sauce
Meatball Entree
Build Pasta Dish
Healthy Selections
Penne Alla Bosco (GF)
Gluten Free Penne, Shoestring Vegetables, Peas, Shaved Garlic, Roasted Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, EVOO
Grilled Scottish Salmon (GF)
Steamed Basmati Rice, Asparagus, Lemon & EVOO
Grilled Chicken (GF)
Steamed Basmati Rice, Asparagus, Lemon & EVOO
Grilled Shrimp (GF)
Steamed Baby Spinach & Lemon
Grilled Scallops (GF)
Steamed Baby Spinach & Lemon, Available Blackened
Blackened Gulf Grouper (GF)
Basmati Rice, Steamed Asparagus & Lemon
Sides
Spinach (GF)
Steamed or Sauteed
Asparagus (GF)
Steamed or Sauteed
Brussel Sprout (GF)
Steamed or Sauteed
Broccoli (GF)
Steamed or Sauteed
Broccoli Rabe (GF)
Steamed or Sauteed
House Veggies (GF)
Steamed or Sauteed
Roasted Potatoes (GF)
Basmati Rice (GF)
Side Pasta
Side Fries
Side Sweet Pot Fries
Side Truffle Fries
Side Tater Tots
Side Meatball (1)
Side Meatballs (2)
Side Sausage (1)
Side Sausage (2)
Side Bolo Sauce
Side Alf Sauce
Side Ricotta
Side Mash Potatoes
Risotto Sides
Promo
Desserts
Cookies (4) (GF)
Our signature Amaretto S cookies
Cookies (2) (GF)
Our signature Amaretto S cookies
Cookies Dozen (GF)
Our signature Amaretto S cookies
Choc Volc Cake
In house made chocolate cake, with hot chocolate in the center, served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup on top
Chocolate Mousse (GF)
Tavolinos famous chocolate mousse!
Apple Tart
Cinnamon apple crust, granny smith apples in the center, served hot, ice cream caramel.
Canoli Tower
Tavolino's style cannoli, stacked like a tower.
Tiramisu
In house made Tiramisu.
Ricotta Cheesecake
Made in house ricotta cheesecake.
Nutella Zeppoli
Italian sugar powdered donuts filled with hot nutella, with a chocolate drizzle.
Carrot Cake
Milky Way Cake
Cannoli Roll (1)
In house made cannoli's
Cannoli Roll (2)
In house made cannoli's
4 Mini Cannoli's
In house made cannoli's
Cannoli Cake 12Ppl
(4) Mini Choc Mousse
Nutella Alla Mode
Key Lime Pie
Tartufo
Affogato
Spumoni
Gelato Vanilla
SM Dessert Sampler
LG Dessert Sampler
Sorbet
Berries
Kids Menu
Kids Pasta
Pasta choice, sauce choice.
Kids Spag & MB
Pasta choice served with a meatball.
Kids Ravioli
Ravioli served with your choice of sauce.
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids cheese flatbead.
Kids Filet
Filet served with french fries or a choice of pasta
Kids Chicken Cutlet
Breaded cutlet served with fries or pasta of choice
Kids Chicken Parm
Chicken parm cutlet served with a pasta of choice.
Tapas Food
Bread & Dip
Fresh bread, with Tomato pesto, Roasted garlic, Extra virgin olive oil, and butter.
White Truffle Popcorn
Truffle Butter, Grana Padano, Chives
Marinated Italian Olives
Warm, Marinated Italian Olives, Italian Herbs, Grana Padano
Nonna's Sicilian Style Rice Balls
San Marzano Tomato Cream, Parmesan Reggiano Basil Infused Oil
Chicken Parmesan Sliders
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Gravy
Nonna's Meatball Sliders
Herb Ricotta, Arugula, San Marzano Tomato
Pear Pasta
Walnut Blanc Fromage, Roasted Pears
Bourbon Candied Neuske Bacon
Allepo Pepper Maple Syrup
Brooklyn Style Loaded Fries
Crispy French Fries, Provolone Fondue, Fresh Pepperoni, San Marzano Tomato Gravy
Calabrian Pizzetta
Crispy Flat Bread, San Marzano Fra Diavlo Gravy, Aged Provolone, House Made Sausage, Fire Roasted Peppers, Calabrian Chili Oil
Della Notte Mussels
PEI Mussels, San Marzano Broth or Roasted Garlic Pinot Grigio Sauce. Served with Baguette
Steak & Brie Sliders
Filet Mignon Tips, Melted Brie, Carmelized Onions Horseradish Crema, Brioche Bun
Carpaccio Flatbread
Crispy Flat Bread, Baby Arrugula, Capers, Aged Balsamic Reduction, Grana Padano
Thai Crackling Shrimp
Slaw, Toasted Peanut Crumble, Ginger Toasted Sesame
Ahi Tuna Tostadas
Crispy Wonton, Wasabi Avocado Crema, Pickled Ginger Toasted Sesame, Soy Caramel
Shrimp Manchengo Pizz
Gulf Shrimp, Fire Roasted Red Pepper Manchego Cheese, Chives, Poblano Aioli
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
10181 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065