Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza
89 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tavolino is the Italian word for “Small Table”. This idea of Small Table or Tavolino is the concept behind our Restaurant. It begins with the service you receive and carries on to the precise meal preparation that goes into every dish we create for you. Everything we do here at Tavolino is to ensure that your “Little Table” has the finest dining experience possible.
2315 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
