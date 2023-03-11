Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza

89 Reviews

$$

2315 N Murray Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Appetizer

Pane Fatto in Casa

$6.00

Housemade Bread + Daily Spread + Olive Oil

Olive Marinate

$6.00

Cerignola/Castelvetrano Olive + House Marinade

Burrata

$17.00

Gooseberry/Fennel Jam + Blood Orange + Toasted Walnut + Fennel Frond + Blood Orange/Honey Vinaigrette

Polpette

$15.00

Beef Meatball + Marinara + Ricotta + Parmigiano Three (3) Per Order

Calamari

$16.00

Black Rice-Stuff ed Grilled Calamari + White Bean + Pomodoro

Polenta ai Funghi

$14.00

Roasted Mushroom + Polenta + Green Onion + Egg Yolk + Pecorino

Bruschetta

$12.00

Wild Wonder Tomato + Roasted Zucchini + Ricotta/Stracciatella/Caper/Anchovy Spread + Balsamic Reduction + Crostini

Bombette

$16.00

Balsamic Marinated Sirloin Skewer + Fried Prosciutto + Fresh Herb + Sweet Paprika Aioli

Salad + Soup

Brussels Sprout

$14.00

Shredded Brussel Sprout/Tuscan Kale + Granny Smith Apple + Walnut + Pecorino + Pancetta + Brown Butter/Mustard Vinaigrette

Delicata Squash

$15.00

Frisée + Roasted Delicata Squash + Spiced Goat Cheese/Sour Cream + Pecan + Dried Cranberry + Dried Chickpea + Maple/Cumin Vinaigrette

Caeser

$12.00

Gem Lettuce + Focaccia Breadcrumb + Grana Padano + Anchovy Vinaigrette

Zuppa Quotidiana

$7.00

Daily Soup, Chef Choice

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed green + Wild Wonder Cherry Tomato + Sliced Red Onion + Sliced Cucumber + Goat Cheese Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Small House Salad

$7.00

Mixed green + Wild Wonder Cherry Tomato + Sliced Red Onion + Sliced Cucumber + Goat Cheese Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Pasta

Culurgione

$18.00

Potato/Cheese-Filled Black Garlic Pasta + Potato Broth + Chive + Fried Shallot + Cured Egg Yolk

Ravioli

$21.00

Braised Mortadella + Fresh Herb + Grana Padano + Marinara

Salsiccia

$19.00

Italian Sausage + Broccoli Rabe Pesto + Jalapeno + Mint + EVOO + Pecorino + Spinach Garganelli

Gnocchi

$20.00

Ricotta Gnocchi + ‘Nduja + Red Bell Pepper Purée + Pecorino + Parmigiano + Breadcrumb

Ragu alla Bolognese

$24.00

Minced Beef + Italian Sausage + Pancetta + Marinara + Parmigiano + Pappardelle

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

Pecorino + Parmigiano + Garlic Confit + Black Pepper + Butter + Spaghetti

Classico

$17.00

Marinara + Parmigiano + Spaghetti

Bambino

$6.00

Gamberetto Diavolo

$22.00Out of stock

Entree

Milanese di Melanzana

$28.00

Eggplant Milanese + Mushroom + Parmigiano + Breadcrumb + Tomato Compote + Winter Green Salad + Parsley + Grana Padano

Pesce Fritto

$22.00Out of stock

Deep-Fried Halibut Filet + Housemade Latke + Housemade Remoulade + Housemade Cole Slaw + Housemade Focaccia

Pizza

BYO Pizza 12"

$12.00

Build Your Own Pizza Each Additional Topping is $3 for the Whole + $2 for Half

12" Tavolino Piccante

$21.00

Pepperoni + Giardiniera + Pineapple + Cream Cheese + Calabrian Chili Oil

12" Palermo

$19.00

Sausage + Pepperoni + Mushroom + Onion

12" Dean's Supreme

$23.00

Sausage + Pepperoni + Mushroom + Onion + Black Olive + Green Pepper

12" Salsiccia e Rapini

$19.00

Italian Sausage + Rapini + Mozzarella + Parmigiano + Olive Oil + Chili Flake

12" Formaggio

$18.00

Mozzarella/Stracciatella/Gorgonzola Cheese + Basil + Aglio e Olio

12" Funghi

$19.00

Roasted Cremini/Button/Oyster Mushroom + Pecorino Romano + Stracciatella + Aglio e Olio

12" Margherita

$17.00

Tomato + Fresh Mozzarella + Basil

Dessert

Torta al Cioccolato

$13.00

Lemon Meringue Puff

$2.00

Birthday

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tavolino is the Italian word for “Small Table”. This idea of Small Table or Tavolino is the concept behind our Restaurant. It begins with the service you receive and carries on to the precise meal preparation that goes into every dish we create for you. Everything we do here at Tavolino is to ensure that your “Little Table” has the finest dining experience possible.

Website

Location

2315 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

