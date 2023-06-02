Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tavo's Mexican Grill

7626 Fry Road Suite 100

Cypress, TX 77433

Shrimp Quesadillas

Taco Salad

MAIN MENU

APPETIZERS

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$8.99+

Melted yellow cheese served with flour tortilla chips

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$8.99+

Medium white cheese served with flour tortilla chips

Guacamole Mexicano

Guacamole Mexicano

$13.99

topped with queso fresco, fresh jalapenos & chicharron

Chunky Guacamole

Chunky Guacamole

$12.99

Chopped fresh avocado mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapenos.

Queso Asado

Queso Asado

$11.99

grilled Panela cheese, served with avocado slices, roasted jalapeños,, lettuce, tomatoes & home-made flour tortillas

Queso Flameado

Queso Flameado

$13.99

melted Monterrey jack cheese, your choice of chorizo, veggies , shrimp, beef or chicken fajita, served with pico de gallo & home made flour tortillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.99+

grilled home made flour tortillas stuffed with melted Monterrey jack cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream

Veggie Quesadillas

Veggie Quesadillas

$11.99+

grilled home made flour tortillas stuffed with melted Monterrey jack cheese, sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers & onions, served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream

Fajita Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadillas

$12.99+

grilled home made flour tortillas stuffed with melted Monterrey jack cheese, your choice of beef or chicken fajita, served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream

Shrimp Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadillas

$13.99+

grilled home made flour tortillas stuffed with melted Monterrey jack cheese and gilled shrimp, served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream

Chicken & Spinach Quesadillas

Chicken & Spinach Quesadillas

$12.99+

grilled home made flour tortillas stuffed with melted Monterrey jack cheese, chicken and spinach, served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream

Bean & Cheese Nachos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.99+

thick corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted cheese, served with sour cream, tomatoes, jalapenos & guacamole

Ground Beef Nachos

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.99+

thick corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and ground beef, served with sour cream, tomatoes, jalapenos & guacamole

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$9.99+

thick corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and shredded ranchero chicken, served with sour cream, tomatoes, jalapenos & guacamole

Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$10.99+

thick corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and your choice of chicken, beef or mix fajita, served with sour cream, tomatoes, jalapenos & guacamole

Shrimp Nachos

$11.99+

thick corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and grilled shrimp, served with sour cream, tomatoes, jalapenos & guacamole

Stuffed Avocado

Stuffed Avocado

$10.99

fresh half avocado stuffed with melted Monterrey jack cheese, beef, chicken, or shrimp, slightly breaded and deep fried. Served with chipotle ranch

Stuffed Jalapenos (2)

Stuffed Jalapenos (2)

$10.99

2 shrimp & cheese stuffed jalapenos slightly breaded and deep fried, served with chipotle ranch