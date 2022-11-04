Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tawan Thai Restaurant 1644 S Randall Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1644 S Randall Rd

Algonquin, IL 60102

Appetizers

Eggroll

$5.50

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Potsticker

$7.50

Fried Wonton

$6.00

Fried Fish Cake

$7.50

Satay

$9.00

Meekrob

$9.50

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Shrimp in the Blanket

$9.00

Shumai

$6.50

Fried Tofu

$7.50

Fresh Roll Tofu

$6.50

Fresh Roll Shrimp

$8.50

Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Seaweed Soup

$6.00

Tom Yum Soup

$6.00

Tom Kha

$6.00

Veggie Soup

$6.00

Salad

Papaya Salad

$8.95

Larb

$12.00

Namtok

$12.00

Beef Salad

$12.00

Thai Salad

$12.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.95

Tofu Salad

$8.95

Curry

Green Curry

$13.95

Red Curry

$13.95

Yellow Curry

$13.95

Panang Curry

$13.95

Massaman Curry

$13.95

Noodle

Pad Thai

$13.95

Pad Se Ew

$13.95

Pad Kee Mao

$13.95

Pad Woon Sen

$13.95

Lo Mein

$13.95

Bun

$13.95

Rad Nar

$13.95

Tom Yum Noodle

$13.95

Pho

$13.95

Udon

$13.95

Kao Soi

$14.50

Stir Fried

Pad Ped

$13.95

Pad Kraprow

$13.95

Pad Khing

$13.95

Pad Pak

$13.95

Pad Cashew Nut

$13.95

Pad Priew Wan

$13.95

Pad Prick Pao

$13.95

Pad Prick Khing

$13.95

Pad Broccoli

$13.95

Lemongrass Stir Fried

$15.95

Special

Cracker Chicken

$16.95

Pad Kee Mao with Duck Basil

$20.95

Duck Basil

$24.95

Duck Ginger

$24.95

Duck Chuchee

$24.95

Duck Red Curry

$24.95

Honey Duck

$24.95

Salmon Ginger

$19.95

Salmon Chuchee

$19.95

Garlic Salmon

$19.95

Tilapia Ginger

$18.95

Tilapia Samrod

$18.95

Shrimp Mango Stir Fried

$18.95

Shrimp Mango Curry

$18.95

Garlic Shrimp

$25.95

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$18.95

Soft Shell Crab Salad

$15.95

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Crispy Red Snappers

$26.95

Spicy Seafood

$24.95

Pad Ma Khua

$17.95

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$6.50

Sticky Rice with Thai Custard

$6.50

Fried Ice cream

$6.50

Fried Banana Ice cream

$6.50

Scoop Ice cream

$4.00

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Prick Pao Fried Rice

$13.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.95

Side Dish

Thin Noodle

$5.00

Flat Noodle

$5.00

Egg Noodle

$5.00

Jasmin Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Extra Seasoning

$0.25

Steam Veggies

$5.00

Pho noodle

$5.00

Soft Drink

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Thai Ice Tea

$4.50

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.50

Mango Juice

$4.00

Roasted Coconut Juice

$4.00

Mango Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Soda

$2.50

Beer

Sapporo

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Chang

$6.00

Wine

Chardoney

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Bottle

$27.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy authentic Thai Cuisine

Location

1644 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102

