The Italian Taxi
225 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Spri, PA 17065
Popular Items
2 Large pizza special
Large Pizza
Large Pizza
Classic Thin Crust New York Style Pizza! Make It Your Way!
Large Appalachian Trail Buster
Crispy onion rings, juicy steak, mozzarella cheese, and a delicious BBQ sauce!
Large Bbq Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese!
Large Buffalo Chicken
Bleu Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, and Hot Sauce!
Large Cheesesteak
Grilled Steak, Sautéed Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese!
Large Chicken Ranchero
Crispy Crust, Our Special Ranchero Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, Topped with Lettuce and Tomatoes!
Large Holly Special
Crispy Crust, Pizza Sauce, Hamburger, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese!
Large Macaroni & Cheese
Cream Sauce, Macaroni, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese!
Large Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Bacon, Hamburger, and Meatball with a little Extra Cheese on top!
Large Ranch Pizza
Fresh Garlic, Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella Cheese!
Large Special
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, Ham, and Black Olives! Add some Anchovies if you like!
Large Spicy Hawaiian
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese! Topped with Hot Sauce!
Large Taco Pizza
Crispy Crust, Homemade Enchilada Sauce, Taco Meat, and Cheddar Cheese! Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions!
Large Tomato Basil
Basil Pesto Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese!
Large Triple Cheese
Mozzarella, American, and Provolone Cheeses!
Large Vegetarian Primavera
Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Broccoli!
Large White Pizza
Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Ham and Onions!
Le'nonna - Pizza of the Week
Tons of Mozzarella Cheese and our Special Grandma Sauce, on a Pan Style Thin Crust!
Sicilian
Thick Crust Sicilian Style Pizza, Made Your Way!
Sicilian Special
Thick Crust Sicilian Style Pizza with all the Special Toppings! Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Ham, and Black Olives! Add Anchovies if you like!
Sicilian Meat Lovers
Thick Crust Sicilian Style Pizza with all the MeatLover’s toppings!
Large Chicken Fajita
Fajita Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, Smothered in Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses!
Taxi Favorites
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Covered in Hot Sauce on a Blanket of Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Provolone Cheese. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla!
Cuban
Seasoned Cuban Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss Cheese with Mayo and Jalapeño Mustard. Toasted to Perfection on Our Homemade Baguette Rolls!
French Dip
Grilled Steak, Swiss Cheese, with Mayo. Toasted on our Homemade Baguette Rolls. Served with a Cup of Aujus.
Taxi Torpedo
Spicy Italian Sauage, Sautéed Onions, Swiss Cheese, with Mayo, Mustard and Marinara. Toasted on Our Homemade Baguette Roll!
Chicken Bistro Wrap
Chicken Cheesesteak, Bistro Sauce, American Cheese on a Blanket of Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla!
Chicken Ranch Italarito
Burrito’s Italian Taxi Style! Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing on a Bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onion. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, Topped with More Cheese, Ranch, and Black Olives. Sour Cream Served on The Side.
Beef Italarito
Seasoned Beef, Cheddar Cheese, and Fajita Sauce on a Bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Topped with More Cheese, Fajita, and Black Olives. Served with Sour Cream on The Side.
Chicken Fajita Italarito
Seasoned Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Green Peppers, Fajita Sauce, and Cheddar Cheese! Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Topped with More Cheese, Fajita Sauce and Black Olives. Served with Sour Cream on The Side.
Subs
Cheeseburger Sub
Two Angus Beef Patties, with American Cheese. Always Well Done and Especially Well Made Just For You!
California Burger
A Single Patty Made Cali Style! Try it our way or make it yours!
Pizzaburger Sub
Two Angus Beef Patties Topped with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese!
Cheese Steak Sub
Grilled Steak with American Cheese on Our Fresh Homemade Sub Rolls!
Cheese Steak Special
Grilled Steak with American Cheese, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Marinara Sauce!
Super Steak
Everything Cheesesteak Special Then Topped with Lettuce and Tomatoes!
Pizza Steak
Grilled Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, and Pizza Sauce Toasted to Perfection!
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
Grilled Chicken Steak and American Cheese in Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Meatball & Cheese
A Classic! Meatballs, Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese Toasted Just the Way You Like It!
Sausage & Cheese
Sweet Italian Sausage, Sautéed Onions And Green Peppers, Marinara and Melted Mozzarella Cheese!
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Chicken Fajita
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Fajita Sauce, Sautéed Onions and Green Peppers! Try This One In a Wrap It’s Delicious!
Chicken Finger Sub
Crispy Chicken and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Spicy Chicken Sub
Crispy Chicken Covered in Hot Sauce and Provolone Cheese, on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Chicken Parm Sub
Our Secret Recipe Chicken Parmigiana! With Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Toasted and Beyond Delicious!
Eggplant Parm
Hand Sliced and Breaded, with Our Secret Recipe, This One Will Bring You Back For More! Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Toasted Just For Your Tastebuds!
Veal Parm
Two Breaded Veal Patties with Marinara And Mozzarella Cheese! Toasted on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Fried Haddock Sub
Three Pieces of Haddock on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Grilled Veggie Sub
Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Pickles, Mushrooms, and Broccoli Covered in Melted Provolone Cheese. Topped with Lettuce on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
B.L.T
A timeless classic! Crispy bacon on our homemade sub roll, shredded lettuce and fresh sliced tomato!
Ham
Ham and Provolone Cheese, on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Italian
Ham, Salami, Capicolla and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Turkey
Turkey and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Taxi Club
Turkey, Ham, Bacon and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Turkey & Ham
Turkey, Ham and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Roast Beef
Roast Beef and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Tuna Sub
Tuna Salad and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Chicken Salad
Homemade Chicken Salad and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Provolone And American
The Cheese Sub! Provolone and American Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Italian Dinners
Alfredo Dinner
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Your Choice of Meat, and Pasta. Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!
Pesto Alfredo Dinner
Homemade Pesto Alfredo Sauce. Your Choice of Meat and Pasta! Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!
Chicken Parm with Spaghetti
The Chicken is Hand Breaded in House, Topped with Marinara and Covered in Mozzarella Cheese. On Top of Spaghetti and Baked to Perfection! Served with Homemade Garlic Bread.
Eggplant Parm with Spaghetti
Fresh Cut and Hand Breaded In-House. This Eggplant is Smothered in Marinara, Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Baked to Perfection! Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!
Spaghetti W/ Marinara
Classic Spaghetti Dinner! Add to it and make it your own, or just have it plain! Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!
Stuffed Shell
Four Pasta Shells Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese, Topped with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese. Baked to Perfection and Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!
Lasagna
Homemade Lasagna! Covered in Marinara and Mozzarella. Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!
Ravioli
Ravioli Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese, Covered in Marinara and Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!
Veal Parm Spaghetti
Breaded Veal, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese Over Spaghetti, Baked to Perfection. Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!
Munchies
Bacon Cheese Fries
Boneless Wings (6)
Bread Stix (4)
Breaded Mushrooms
Broccoli Cheese Bites W/Bacon
Cheese Fries
Cheese Stix (6)
Chicken Fingers (5)
CKN Fries (15 Pieces)
Ckn Parm Cheese Fries (15)
Deep Fried Pickles (10)
French Fries
Funnel Cake Fries
Garlic Bread
Jalapeño Poppers (5)
Jumbo Wings (10)
Jumbo Wings (20)
Mac & Cheese Bites (6 Pieces)
Onion Rings
Pizza Fries
Potato Skins
Pretzel knots with Beer Cheese
Pretzel knots with Cinnamon Sugar
Cookie
Corn Fritters
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Fresh Iceburg Lettuce and Mixed Greens, Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese. Tomatoes, Onions, Hot Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Pickles, and Mushrooms. Your Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Cheese Steak Salad
Grilled Steak, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Pickles, and Mozzarella Cheese on a Bed of Fresh Iceburg Lettuce and Mixed Greens. Your Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, and Provolone Cheese. Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, and a Hard Boiled Egg on top of Fresh Iceburg Lettuce and Mixed Greens. Your Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken and Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers, and Pickles on a Bed of Fresh Iceburg Lettuce and Mixed Greens. Your Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers, and Pickles on a Bed of Fresh Iceburg Lettuce and Mixed Greens. Your Choice of Dressing on the Side.
House Salad
Ham and Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers, and Pickles on a Bed of Fresh Iceburg Lettuce and Mixed Greens. Your Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad and Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, and a Hard Boiled Egg on a Bed of Fresh Iceburg Lettuce and Mixed Greens. Your Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Small Pizza
Small Pizza
Small Ranch Pizza
Small Macaroni & Cheese
Small Tomato Basil
Small Bbq Chicken
Small Spicy Hawaiian
Small Appalachian Trail Buster
Small Buffalo Chicken
Small Triple Cheese
Small Vegetarian Primavera
Small Meat Lovers
Small White Pizza
Small Special
Small Chicken Fajita
Small Pizza of the Week
Mexican Pizza W/ Beef
Mexican Pizza W/ CKN
Small Cheesesteak
GLUTEN FREE
Medium Pizza
Medium Pizza
Medium Ranch Pizza
Medium Macaroni & Cheese
Medium Tomato Basil
Medium Bbq Chicken
Medium Spicy Hawaiian
Medium Holly Special
Medium Appalachian Trail Buster
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Medium Triple Cheese
Medium Taco Pizza
Medium Vegetarian Primavera
Medium Meat Lovers
Medium White Pizza
Medium The Special
Medium Chicken Ranchero
Medium Chicken Fajita
Medium Chs Steak Pizza
Small Strombolis
Medium Strombolis
Large Strombolis
Frozen Pizza
Sauces
225 North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Spri, PA 17065