Italian
Pizza

The Italian Taxi

review star

No reviews yet

225 North Baltimore Avenue

Mount Holly Spri, PA 17065

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
French Fries
Cheeseburger Sub

2 Large pizza special

2 Large New York Style Thin Crust Pizzas! Made Just The Way You Want Them!

2 Lg Cheese Pizzas

$22.99

Two New York Style Thin Crust Pizzas! Made Just The Way You Want!

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.75

Classic Thin Crust New York Style Pizza! Make It Your Way!

Large Appalachian Trail Buster

$19.25

Crispy onion rings, juicy steak, mozzarella cheese, and a delicious BBQ sauce!

Large Bbq Chicken

$16.25

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese!

Large Buffalo Chicken

$16.25

Bleu Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, and Hot Sauce!

Large Cheesesteak

$17.50

Grilled Steak, Sautéed Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese!

Large Chicken Ranchero

$19.25

Crispy Crust, Our Special Ranchero Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, Topped with Lettuce and Tomatoes!

Large Holly Special

$19.25

Crispy Crust, Pizza Sauce, Hamburger, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese!

Large Macaroni & Cheese

$16.25

Cream Sauce, Macaroni, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese!

Large Meat Lovers

$19.75

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Bacon, Hamburger, and Meatball with a little Extra Cheese on top!

Large Ranch Pizza

$15.75

Fresh Garlic, Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella Cheese!

Large Special

$17.99

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, Ham, and Black Olives! Add some Anchovies if you like!

Large Spicy Hawaiian

$19.25

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese! Topped with Hot Sauce!

Large Taco Pizza

$17.75

Crispy Crust, Homemade Enchilada Sauce, Taco Meat, and Cheddar Cheese! Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions!

Large Tomato Basil

$15.75

Basil Pesto Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese!

Large Triple Cheese

$16.25

Mozzarella, American, and Provolone Cheeses!

Large Vegetarian Primavera

$19.25

Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Broccoli!

Large White Pizza

$15.75

Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Ham and Onions!

Le'nonna - Pizza of the Week

$16.75

Tons of Mozzarella Cheese and our Special Grandma Sauce, on a Pan Style Thin Crust!

Sicilian

$16.99

Thick Crust Sicilian Style Pizza, Made Your Way!

Sicilian Special

$22.50

Thick Crust Sicilian Style Pizza with all the Special Toppings! Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Ham, and Black Olives! Add Anchovies if you like!

Sicilian Meat Lovers

$22.75

Thick Crust Sicilian Style Pizza with all the MeatLover’s toppings!

Large Chicken Fajita

$19.25

Fajita Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, Smothered in Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses!

Taxi Favorites

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Crispy Chicken, Covered in Hot Sauce on a Blanket of Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Provolone Cheese. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla!

Cuban

$9.25

Seasoned Cuban Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss Cheese with Mayo and Jalapeño Mustard. Toasted to Perfection on Our Homemade Baguette Rolls!

French Dip

$9.25

Grilled Steak, Swiss Cheese, with Mayo. Toasted on our Homemade Baguette Rolls. Served with a Cup of Aujus.

Taxi Torpedo

$9.25

Spicy Italian Sauage, Sautéed Onions, Swiss Cheese, with Mayo, Mustard and Marinara. Toasted on Our Homemade Baguette Roll!

Chicken Bistro Wrap

$9.25

Chicken Cheesesteak, Bistro Sauce, American Cheese on a Blanket of Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla!

Chicken Ranch Italarito

$9.25

Burrito’s Italian Taxi Style! Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing on a Bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onion. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, Topped with More Cheese, Ranch, and Black Olives. Sour Cream Served on The Side.

Beef Italarito

$9.25

Seasoned Beef, Cheddar Cheese, and Fajita Sauce on a Bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Topped with More Cheese, Fajita, and Black Olives. Served with Sour Cream on The Side.

Chicken Fajita Italarito

$9.25

Seasoned Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Green Peppers, Fajita Sauce, and Cheddar Cheese! Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Topped with More Cheese, Fajita Sauce and Black Olives. Served with Sour Cream on The Side.

Subs

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.75

Two Angus Beef Patties, with American Cheese. Always Well Done and Especially Well Made Just For You!

California Burger

$5.25

A Single Patty Made Cali Style! Try it our way or make it yours!

Pizzaburger Sub

$8.75

Two Angus Beef Patties Topped with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese!

Cheese Steak Sub

$8.50

Grilled Steak with American Cheese on Our Fresh Homemade Sub Rolls!

Cheese Steak Special

$9.25

Grilled Steak with American Cheese, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Marinara Sauce!

Super Steak

$9.75

Everything Cheesesteak Special Then Topped with Lettuce and Tomatoes!

Pizza Steak

$8.50

Grilled Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, and Pizza Sauce Toasted to Perfection!

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Steak and American Cheese in Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Meatball & Cheese

$8.75

A Classic! Meatballs, Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese Toasted Just the Way You Like It!

Sausage & Cheese

$8.75

Sweet Italian Sausage, Sautéed Onions And Green Peppers, Marinara and Melted Mozzarella Cheese!

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.75

Grilled Chicken and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Chicken Fajita

$8.75

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Fajita Sauce, Sautéed Onions and Green Peppers! Try This One In a Wrap It’s Delicious!

Chicken Finger Sub

$8.75

Crispy Chicken and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Spicy Chicken Sub

$8.75

Crispy Chicken Covered in Hot Sauce and Provolone Cheese, on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.25

Our Secret Recipe Chicken Parmigiana! With Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Toasted and Beyond Delicious!

Eggplant Parm

$9.25

Hand Sliced and Breaded, with Our Secret Recipe, This One Will Bring You Back For More! Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Toasted Just For Your Tastebuds!

Veal Parm

$9.25Out of stock

Two Breaded Veal Patties with Marinara And Mozzarella Cheese! Toasted on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Fried Haddock Sub

$8.75

Three Pieces of Haddock on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Grilled Veggie Sub

$8.25

Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Pickles, Mushrooms, and Broccoli Covered in Melted Provolone Cheese. Topped with Lettuce on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

B.L.T

$8.50

A timeless classic! Crispy bacon on our homemade sub roll, shredded lettuce and fresh sliced tomato!

Ham

$8.45

Ham and Provolone Cheese, on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Italian

$8.45

Ham, Salami, Capicolla and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Turkey

$8.45

Turkey and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Taxi Club

$9.25

Turkey, Ham, Bacon and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Turkey & Ham

$8.45

Turkey, Ham and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Roast Beef

$8.75

Roast Beef and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Tuna Sub

$8.45

Tuna Salad and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Chicken Salad

$8.45

Homemade Chicken Salad and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Provolone And American

$8.45

The Cheese Sub! Provolone and American Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!

Italian Dinners

Alfredo Dinner

$13.50

Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Your Choice of Meat, and Pasta. Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!

Pesto Alfredo Dinner

$13.50

Homemade Pesto Alfredo Sauce. Your Choice of Meat and Pasta! Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!

Chicken Parm with Spaghetti

$14.50

The Chicken is Hand Breaded in House, Topped with Marinara and Covered in Mozzarella Cheese. On Top of Spaghetti and Baked to Perfection! Served with Homemade Garlic Bread.

Eggplant Parm with Spaghetti

$13.50

Fresh Cut and Hand Breaded In-House. This Eggplant is Smothered in Marinara, Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Baked to Perfection! Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!

Spaghetti W/ Marinara

$11.25

Classic Spaghetti Dinner! Add to it and make it your own, or just have it plain! Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!

Stuffed Shell

$12.50

Four Pasta Shells Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese, Topped with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese. Baked to Perfection and Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!

Lasagna

$13.25

Homemade Lasagna! Covered in Marinara and Mozzarella. Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!

Ravioli

$12.25

Ravioli Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese, Covered in Marinara and Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!

Veal Parm Spaghetti

$13.50Out of stock

Breaded Veal, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese Over Spaghetti, Baked to Perfection. Served with Homemade Garlic Bread!

Munchies

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.96

Boneless Wings (6)

$6.25

Bread Stix (4)

$2.75

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.50

Broccoli Cheese Bites W/Bacon

$6.50

Cheese Fries

$5.25

Cheese Stix (6)

$6.95

Chicken Fingers (5)

$6.95

CKN Fries (15 Pieces)

$5.25Out of stock

Ckn Parm Cheese Fries (15)

$6.50Out of stock

Deep Fried Pickles (10)

$5.40

French Fries

$3.95

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.75

Garlic Bread

$3.75

Jalapeño Poppers (5)

$6.50

Jumbo Wings (10)

$11.50

Jumbo Wings (20)

$22.50

Mac & Cheese Bites (6 Pieces)

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.95

Pizza Fries

$5.75

Potato Skins

$8.25

Pretzel knots with Beer Cheese

$6.50

Pretzel knots with Cinnamon Sugar

$4.95

Cookie

$3.50

Corn Fritters

$3.25

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$10.25

Fresh Iceburg Lettuce and Mixed Greens, Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese. Tomatoes, Onions, Hot Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Pickles, and Mushrooms. Your Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Cheese Steak Salad

$9.50

Grilled Steak, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Pickles, and Mozzarella Cheese on a Bed of Fresh Iceburg Lettuce and Mixed Greens. Your Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Chef Salad

$9.50

Ham, Turkey, and Provolone Cheese. Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, and a Hard Boiled Egg on top of Fresh Iceburg Lettuce and Mixed Greens. Your Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.50

Crispy Chicken and Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers, and Pickles on a Bed of Fresh Iceburg Lettuce and Mixed Greens. Your Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers, and Pickles on a Bed of Fresh Iceburg Lettuce and Mixed Greens. Your Choice of Dressing on the Side.

House Salad

$7.50

Ham and Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers, and Pickles on a Bed of Fresh Iceburg Lettuce and Mixed Greens. Your Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Tuna Salad

$9.50

Tuna Salad and Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, and a Hard Boiled Egg on a Bed of Fresh Iceburg Lettuce and Mixed Greens. Your Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$9.75

Small Ranch Pizza

$11.25

Small Macaroni & Cheese

$13.75

Small Tomato Basil

$11.25

Small Bbq Chicken

$13.75

Small Spicy Hawaiian

$14.50

Small Appalachian Trail Buster

$14.50

Small Buffalo Chicken

$13.75

Small Triple Cheese

$13.75

Small Vegetarian Primavera

$14.50

Small Meat Lovers

$15.75

Small White Pizza

$11.25

Small Special

$14.50

Small Chicken Fajita

$14.50

Small Pizza of the Week

$9.99

Mexican Pizza W/ Beef

$11.95

Mexican Pizza W/ CKN

$12.95

Small Cheesesteak

$12.50

GLUTEN FREE

$15.75

Medium Pizza

Medium Pizza

$10.75

Medium Ranch Pizza

$13.50

Medium Macaroni & Cheese

$15.50

Medium Tomato Basil

$13.50

Medium Bbq Chicken

$15.50

Medium Spicy Hawaiian

$16.75

Medium Holly Special

$16.75

Medium Appalachian Trail Buster

$16.75

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$15.50

Medium Triple Cheese

$15.50

Medium Taco Pizza

$16.50

Medium Vegetarian Primavera

$16.75

Medium Meat Lovers

$17.75

Medium White Pizza

$13.50

Medium The Special

$16.75

Medium Chicken Ranchero

$16.75

Medium Chicken Fajita

$16.75

Medium Chs Steak Pizza

$14.95

Small Strombolis

Small Stromboli

$10.25

Small Steak Boli

$10.25

Small Calzone

$10.25

Small Panzarotti

$10.25

Small Chicken Boli

$10.25

Small Sausage Boli

$10.25

Small Vegetable Boli

$10.25

Medium Strombolis

Medium Stromboli

$14.75

Medium Steak Boli

$14.75

Medium Calzone

$14.75

Medium Panzarotti

$14.75

Medium Chicken Boli

$14.75

Medium Sausage Boli

$14.75

Medium Vegetable Boli

$14.75

Large Strombolis

Large Stromboli

$16.75

Large Steak Boli

$16.75

Large Calzone

$16.75

Large Panzarotti

$16.75

Large Chicken Boli

$16.75

Large Sausage Boli

$16.75

Large Vegetable Boli

$16.75

Frozen Pizza

Frozen Chs

$5.50

Frozen Sicilian

$7.00

Frozen Pepperoni

$6.00

Frozen Garlic

$5.50

Frozen Special

$9.00

Frozen Mac

$7.00

Frozen Sausage

$6.50

Pepperoni Rolls

$6.00Out of stock

Frozen Gluten Free

$9.00

Slices

Cheese Slice

$2.25

Sicilian Slice

$2.75

French Bread

$4.50

Sauces

1000 Island

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$1.50

Bistro

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Creamy Italian

$0.75

Fench

$0.75

Gold Rush

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot Pepper Relish

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

House Italian

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Drinks/Chips

Fountain Soda

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

2 Liter

$2.25

20 oz

$1.75

Chips

$2.29+
