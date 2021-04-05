Main picView gallery

75 North Baldwin Street Pizza & Libations

review star

No reviews yet

75 North Baldwin Street

Bargersville, IN 46106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

SHARED PLATES

FRITTO MISTO

$19.00

SCALLOPS GRATINATE

$23.00

OCTOPUS

$19.00

ANTIPASTI BOARD

$29.00

MEATBALLS

$19.00

BEEF CARPACCIO

$23.00

BURRATA

$16.00

BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

FOCACCIA

$15.00

ENTREES

PACIFIC STRIPED BASS

$31.00

SALMON PESTO

$29.00

SCALLOP LINGUINE

$32.00

PAPPARDELLE & MEATBALLS

$24.00

CARBONARA

$22.00

BOLOGNESE

$23.00

RISOTTO

$19.00

GNOCCHI

$21.00

LASAGNE

$23.00

PIZZAS

THATS MY JAM

$19.00

P+L T

$18.00

NAPOLITANA

$19.00

LIGHT EM UP

$21.00

MARGHERITA

$16.00

BIANCA

$18.00

HEN OF THE WOODS

$20.00

FALL HARVEST

$18.00

BBQ CHICKEN RANCH

$19.00

CUBAN

$19.00

HAWAIIAN

$19.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$19.00

BUILD YOUR OWN

$13.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.00

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$16.00

SALADS

CHOP SALAD

$11.00

BEET & GOAT CHEESE SALAD

$11.00

ARUGULA SALAD

$11.00

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

HARVEST SALAD

$11.00

DESSERTS

SGL SCOOP GELATO

$6.00

DBL SCOOP GELATO

$9.00

LEMON CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$9.00

BUTTERSCOTCH BUDINO

$9.00

PANNA COTTA

$9.00

CHOCOLATE TORTE

$9.00

EXTRAS

MARINARA

$1.00

RANCH

$1.00

BUFFALO

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

CAESER DRESSING

$1.00

SHAVED PARM

$1.00

EXTRA FOCACCIA

$5.00

EXTRA SOUR DOUGH

$1.00

BALSAMIC VIN

$1.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tinker Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Wine

BINDI SERGARDI BTG

$11.00+Out of stock

ELLENA GIUSEPPE BTG

$12.00+Out of stock

G.D. VAJRA RED ROSSO BTG

$12.00+

SCARPETTA CAB FRANC BTG

$11.00+Out of stock

TENUTA GUGI VALPOLICELLA BTG

$12.00+Out of stock

BINDI SERGARDI BOTTLE

$38.00Out of stock

ELLENA GIUSEPPE BOTTLE

$42.00Out of stock

G.D. VAJRA ROSSO BOTTLE

$42.00

SCARPETTA CAB FRANC BOTTLE

$38.00Out of stock

TENUTA GUGI VALPOLICELLA BOTTLE

$42.00Out of stock

G.D. VAJARA BARBERA BOTTLE

$48.00

ISOLE E OLENA BOTTLE

$48.00

GAJA PROMIS BOTTLE

$65.00

GAJA MORESCO BOTTLE

$70.00Out of stock

BRUNA GRIMALDI BOTTLE

$55.00

MASSOLINO BAROLO BOTTLE

$72.00

FANTI BOTTLE

$65.00

ALTESINO BOTTLE

$89.00

TENUTA GUJI AMARONE BOTTLE

$55.00

SCARPETTA PINOT GRIGIO BTG

$10.00+Out of stock

GIORDANO LOMBARDO BTG

$11.00+

DONNAFUGATA BTG

$11.00+

JASCI BTG

$10.00+

SCARPETTA PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$32.00Out of stock

GIORDANO LOMBARDO BOTTLE

$38.00

DONNAFUGATA BOTTLE

$38.00

JASCI BOTTLE

$32.00

GILLES NOBLET BOTTLE

$38.00

ANTINORI BOTTLE

$46.00

MATEUS ROSÉ BTG

$10.00+

RIUNITE MOVENDO BTG

$9.00+

MOLETTO PROSECCO BTG

$9.00+

SCARPETTA PROSECCO BTG

$10.00+

MATEUS ROSÉ BOTTLE

$32.00

RIUNITE MOVENDO BOTTLE

$28.00

MOLETTO PROSECCO BOTTLE

$28.00

SCARPETTA PROSECCO BOTTLE

$32.00

CAMILLE BRAUN BRUT ROSÉ BOTTLE

$42.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT BRUT BOTTLE

$70.00

Cocktails, Spritz & Digestifs

HI LO

$12.00

FIG'GET ABOUT IT

$12.00

LEANING TOWER OF PISCO

$12.00

FIOR DI LATTE

$13.00

WHEN IN ROME

$14.00

JULIANA'S LAST WORD

$12.00

NONINO SPRITZ

$11.00

COCCHI AMERICANO SPRITZ

$12.00Out of stock

BONAL SPRITZ

$14.00

MONTENEGRO SPRITZ

$12.00

AMALFI SPRITZ

$11.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$14.00

COCO CORLEONE

$14.00

REPO ESPRESSO

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Margarita

$10.00

Negroni

$13.00

Martini

$12.00

French 75

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Mule

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Liquor

HOTEL TANGO BOURBON

$6.00+

HOTEL TANGO RYE

$8.00+

REDEMPTION BOURBON

$7.00+

REDEMPTION RYE

$7.00+

1205 BOURBON

$8.00+

BULLEIT BOURBON

$7.00+

FOUR ROSES BOURBON

$8.00+

RUSSEL'S 6YR RYE

$8.00+

WOODFORD

$11.00+

WOODFORD DOUBLE OAKED

$12.00+

MICHTER'S BOURBON

$11.00+

MICHTER'S RYE

$11.00+

ANGEL'S ENVY BOURBON

$11.00+

ANGEL'S ENVY CARIBBEAN CASK RYE

$15.00+

WHISTLEPIG PIGGYBACK

$12.00+

WHISTLEPIG RYE 10YR

$15.00+

FIGHTING 69TH

$7.00+

DEWAR'S SCOTCH

$7.00+

GLENLIVET 12

$9.00+

MACALLAN 12

$14.00+

LAPHROAIG

$15.00+

GLENMORANGIE

$9.00+

BASIL HAYDEN DARK RYE

$10.00+

BASIL HAYDEN

$11.00+

BACKBONE X-RAY

$11.00+

TEMPLETON THE GOOD STUFF

$11.00+

WILDERNESS TRAIL BOURBON

$11.00+

COMPASS BOX ARTIST BLEND

$11.00+

COMPASS BOX THE PEAT MONSTER

$14.00+

ROWAN'S CREEK BOURBON

$11.00+

WILLETT POT STILL RESERVE

$12.00+

WOODY CREEK BOURBON

$12.00+

WOODY CREEK RYE

$12.00+

RABBIT HOLE BOXERGRAIL

$12.00+

HARD TRUTH RYE SWEET MASH

$14.00+

OLD ELK RYE

$15.00+

JEFFERSON'S OCEAN

$15.00+

HOTEL TANGO VODKA

$6.00+

1205 VODKA

$8.00+

PEARL BLUEBERRY

$7.00+

TITO'S

$7.00+

STOLI VANILLA

$7.00+

STOLI ELIT

$14.00+

KETEL ONE

$8.00+

BELVEDERE

$8.00+

8TH DAY GIN

$6.00+

HOTEL TANGO GIN

$6.00+

AVIATION

$7.00+

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$8.00+

EMPRESS GIN

$11.00+

HENDRICK'S GIN

$11.00+

CARDINAL SPICED RUM

$6.00+

8TH DAY CANE RUM

$6.00+

OLMECA ALTOS PLATA

$6.00+

OLMECA ALTOS REPOSADO

$6.00+

1800 BLANCO

$7.00+

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$9.00+

21 SEEDS CUC & JALA

$9.00+

DON JULIO BLANCO

$10.00+

TRES GENERACIONES PLATA

$10.00+

TRES GENERACIONES ANEJO

$11.00+

1205 RHUBARB

$8.00+

HARD TRUTH COCONUT RUM

$9.00+

BONAL

$6.00+

COCCHI AMERICANO

$6.00+

CAPEL PISCO

$6.00+

BORGHETTI ESPRESSO

$6.00+

CAROLAN'S IRISH CREAM

$6.00+

TRADER VIC'S CHOCOLATE

$7.00+

LAZZARONI AMARETTO

$7.00+

LAZZARONI MARASCHINO

$7.00+

LAZZARAONI LIMONCELLO

$7.00+

GENEPY

$7.00+

CAMPARI

$7.00+

APEROL

$7.00+

LICOR 43

$8.00+

FERNET BRANCA

$8.00+

BRANCA MENTA

$8.00+

FRANGELICO

$8.00+

AMARO DI ANGOSTURA

$8.00+

ST. GERMAIN

$9.00+

L'APERITIVO NONINO

$9.00+

AMARO NONINO

$12.00+

Beer

1040EZ

$2.50+

GOLD STANDARD

$2.50+

WIT-HELD

$2.50+

EXEMPTION

$2.50+

SESSION EXEMPTION

$2.50+

CHAI-VERSIFIED

$2.50+

FLOWER BOND

$2.50+

LA MAISON

$2.50+

HOP COLLECTOR

$2.50+

COLD PROGRESSION

$2.50+

HOP AUDIT: CASHMERE

$2.50+

DEDUCTION

$2.50+

QUALIFIED

$2.50+

OKTOBERFEST

$2.50+

DEFALLT

$2.50+

BEAN COUNTER

$2.50+

CHERRY PICKER

$2.50+

BEAR HUG

$2.50+

BB QUALIFIED

$3.00+

CACHE FLOW: PEACH

$3.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

75 North Baldwin Street, Bargersville, IN 46106

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

13 South Baldwin Street - Taxman Bargersville
orange starNo Reviews
13 South Baldwin Street Bargersville, IN 46106
View restaurantnext
Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin
orange starNo Reviews
1071 West Jefferson Street Franklin, IN 46131
View restaurantnext
Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews - 3113 w. Smith Valley Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
3113 w. Smith Valley Rd. Greenwood, IN 46143
View restaurantnext
Don Cuervo - Greenwood - 4800 West Smith Valley Road
orange starNo Reviews
4800 West Smith Valley Road Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
Main & Madison Market Cafe - Downtown Franklin
orange star4.5 • 21
100 North Main St Franklin, IN 46131
View restaurantnext
Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out
orange starNo Reviews
640 S Madison Avenue Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Bargersville
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston