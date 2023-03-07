Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tay'sful Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

607 Redwater Rd

Wake Village, TX 75501

Appetizers

Egg rolls

$8.00

Boom boom shrimp

$10.00

Fried pickles

$5.00

Mains

The fisherman

$17.00
The fisherman's wife

$16.00
The catch

$18.00
The tackle box

$16.00
The shrimp regain Cajun

$14.00
The Jamaican

$14.00
The fix

$18.00
The crab crawl

$30.00

The salmon regain Cajun

$14.00

Entree 2 sides

$17.00

Bacon cheese burger

$13.99
Honey garlic lamb chops

$26.89

Honey pepper Mac

$14.00
Oxtail dinner

$32.00

3 meat loaded potato

$16.00

Crawfish shirly catfish

$16.00

Somthing lite

Double crunch wings 1 side

$15.00

Chef salad

$13.00Out of stock

Sides

Cajun rice

$4.00

Candied yams

$3.59

Dirty rice

$3.59

Mac n cheese

$4.00

Garlic broccoli

$3.00

Street corn

$3.00

Elote corn

$4.50

Loaded fries

$4.50

Seasoned fries

$3.29

Yellow rice

$2.00

greens

$3.59

side salad

$3.59

Garlic mash

$2.89

Add ons

6 grilled shrimp

$8.00

6 fried shrimp

$8.00

1 salmon filet

$8.00

1 fried fish

$7.00

Eggs

$1.00

Corn

$2.00

Potatoes

$0.50

Sausage

$0.75

1 shrimp

$1.50

chicken breast

$4.29

cheese eggs

$3.29

1 lamb chop

$4.89

Kids

Cheese burger 1/ side

$8.00

1 fried fish and side

$8.00

2 pc chicken

$8.00

Bowl of rice (1 meat)

$10.00

Drinks

Lemonade

$2.00

Blueberry mango punch

$2.89

Sweet tea

$2.00

Unsweet tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.89

Dr.pepper

$2.89

Water

$2.00

Strawberry mango

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.89

Fanta

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Taysful punch

$3.00

Desserts

Banana pudding

$5.00

German chocolate brownie

$5.00

Strawberry chez ck cupcakes

$2.50

Sauces

Tay’sful butter

$1.00

Tay’sful cream sauce

$1.00

BBQ

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Down home southern cooking with a creole twist

Location

607 Redwater Rd, Wake Village, TX 75501

Directions

