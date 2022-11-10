Taylor Brooke Brewery - Woodstock

Woodstock Wassail(To Go)

$17.75

Our sparkling apple cider will leave you feeling nostalgic for golden hour on a perfect fall day. A blend of fresh apples from Woodstock Orchards were hand selected, crushed and fermented into a highly aromatic cider sure to become your go to sipper. Like apple pie in a glass, you can almost smell the tart apple peels sitting on the cutting board while cinnamon, clove and citrus zest are mixed into the apples. On the palette caramel and vanilla come through with just the right amount of sweetness. Enjoy this craft beverage on its own, or pair it with a turkey dinner, a cheese plate or an apple crisp with brown sugar crumble.