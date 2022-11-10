Taylor Brooke Brewery - Woodstock

- Home
818 rt 171
Woodstock, CT 06281
Cans/Bottles
Bigelow Hollow
Oatmeal Stout with vanilla 5.3% abv Harken back to a time that was enjoyed slowly and be transported to the calmness that is ever present at the namesake CT state park. Bigelow Hollow is made with flaked oats that provide a pillowy cloud-like mouthfeel, with sun-kissed chocolate malt, and a wisp of vanilla on the nose. Relax and enjoy all that is Bigelow Hollow.
Rabbit Slipper
6% abv Strawberry IPA- Brewed with lactose, strawberry puree and dry hopped with 3# per barrel of Strata hops this 6% IPA has wonderful flavors of strawberry, passion fruit, and ruby red grapefruit.
Height Of Luxury (six pack)
American Light Lager- 100% Connecticut grown malt and flaked corn. 4.2% ABV 9 IBU
Beer As A Second Language
Czech Pale Lager- pilsner and vienna malts. Saaz hops 5.8% ABV 31 IBU
Woodstock Veraison 750ml (to go)
Our mixed fermentation farmhouse ale was made with wine yeast, kveik yeast and brettanomyces. In separate fermentations, our malt base was co-fermented with apple juice from woodstock orchards, petite sirah must, frontenac must and cayuga must. Blended and inoculated with brettanomyces to give this ale complexity it was then aged in stainless to give a slight farmhouse funk with notes of delicate plum and a bright dry finish.
You Bet Your Bippy
You Bet Your Bippy New England India Pale Ale- Xtra pale malt with flaked oats. El Dorado and Motueka hops. 6% ABV 24 IBU
Bulrush
BELGIAN WITBIER -pilsner and wheat malts. Grains of paradise bitter orange peel and lemongrass. 5.5% ABV 17 IBU
Royal Coachman
NEW ENGLAND IPA-pale ale malt with flaked oats, Sabro hops 6.5% ABV 13 IBU
Artful Dodger
DOUBLE INDIA PALE ALE - pilsner malt with flaked oats. Cascade and Amarillo in the whirlpool and double dry hopped with Citra, Motueka and El Dorado hops 7.5% ABV 21.7 IBU
Old Connecticut Path
Kolsch Style Ale - local pilsner malts. Saaz hops. 5.1% ABV 26 IBU
No Room To Swing a Cat
INDIA PALE ALE - Citra hops with xtra pale Viking malt and flaked oats. 7% ABV, 25 IBU
Rip Rap
Imperial Stout- Available in growlers
Shantay You Stay
Peach-Sourdough Sour- estate yeast/lacto blend was made like a traditional sourdough starter and used to sour the kettle. This time with peach juice. 6% ABV
Sashay Away
Blackberry-Sourdough Sour- estate yeast/lacto blend was made like a traditional sourdough starter and used to sour the kettle. This time with blackberry juice. 6% ABV
Helicopter Cat Dad
DDH Double IPA - double dry hopped double IPA version of No Room To Swing a Cat utilizes twice the amount of dry hops. Galaxy, Citra, Sequoia and Centennial hops give the interpretation of juicy tropical fruits like mango, pineapple, guava and passionfruit. 8.5% 22 IBU
Last Green Vienna Lager
Last Green Vienna Lager 5.5% abv Brewed with Vienna malt from Thrall Family Malt, this “fire in the glass” amber lager has a crisp-clean fermentation and with enough hop bite to balance out the rich maltiness.
Growler (32oz bottle fee waived)
No Room To Swing A Cat Growler
INDIA PALE ALE - Citra and Amarillo hops with pale ale malt and flaked oats. 7% ABV, 25 IBU
You Bet Your Bippy Growler
NEW ENGLAND INDIA PALE ALE - xtra pale malt with flaked oats and Motueka hops. 6% ABV 24 IBU
Rip Rap Growler
IMPERIAL STOUT - Cascade and Centennial hops w/ Wheat, Chocolate, and Pale Ale malt. 8% ABV 36.1 IBU
Helicopter Cat Dad Growler
DDH Double IPA - double dry hopped double IPA version of No Room To Swing a Cat utilizes twice the amount of dry hops. Galaxy, Citra, Sequoia and Centennial hops give the interpretation of juicy tropical fruits like mango, pineapple, guava and passionfruit. 8.5% 22 IBU
LGV Lager Growler
Last Green Vienna Lager 5.5% abv Brewed with Vienna malt from Thrall Family Malt, this “fire in the glass” amber lager has a crisp-clean fermentation and with enough hop bite to balance out the rich maltiness.
Artful Dodger Growler
DOUBLE INDIA PALE ALE - xtra pale and wheat malts, flaked oats. El Dorado in the whirlpool and double dry hopped with Wai-iti and El Dorado hops 7.5% ABV 21.7 IBU
Berliner Corot Growler
Corot Noir Berliner Weisse- 50% flaked spelt 50% pilsner malt from Thrall Family Malt. Fermented on estate Corot Noir 4.7% ABV 7 IBU
Height Of Luxury Growler
American Light Lager- 100% Connecticut grown malt and flaked corn. 4.2% abv
Sashay Away Growler
Blackberry-Sourdough Sour- estate yeast/lacto blend was made like a traditional sourdough starter and used to sour the kettle. This time with blackberry juice. 6%ABV 16 IBU
Experimental IPA SBS
Belgian IPA with Lactose- non-phenolic yeast strain producing ripe banana flavors and Sabro hops producing coconut flavors.
Wine (TO GO)
Hop Harvest White (to go)
This delightful marriage of the wine world and the beer world is brought to you by our brewer and winemaker team here at Taylor Brooke. She grew the grapes, fermented and aged the wine, and her husband added Citra hops and bubbles. This unique joiurney starts right away with a dual nose of tangerine, grapefruit and honey from the grapes as well as classic notes of Citra hops in the form of guava, mango and passionfruit. Appealing to both wine and beer drinkers, this fizzy wine is fruity, dry layered and complex
Petite Veraison (To Go)
Petite Veraison - Veraison, the term means that harvest is near! Made from apples from Woodstock Orchard (wine), fermented on grape skins and then carbonated, this "cider" is dry with notes of tart apple, blueberry and plum.
Woodstock Wassail(To Go)
Our sparkling apple cider will leave you feeling nostalgic for golden hour on a perfect fall day. A blend of fresh apples from Woodstock Orchards were hand selected, crushed and fermented into a highly aromatic cider sure to become your go to sipper. Like apple pie in a glass, you can almost smell the tart apple peels sitting on the cutting board while cinnamon, clove and citrus zest are mixed into the apples. On the palette caramel and vanilla come through with just the right amount of sweetness. Enjoy this craft beverage on its own, or pair it with a turkey dinner, a cheese plate or an apple crisp with brown sugar crumble.
Sparkling Frontenac Bottle (to go)
Frontenac Gris is a white hybrid grape grown here in our vineyard. On the nose are aromas of pineapple, guava and bright citrus. This is a bright expression of Frontenac Gris, with bubbles delivering bursts of tropical fruit, and a dry, crisp finish. If you like Prosecco, chances are you will love our Sparkling Frontenac Gris. Enjoy a glass during a celebratory toast or pair with your favorite appetizer such as chicken wings, nachos or fondue. Or try using in your favorite champagne cocktail such as a Kir Royale or Aperol Spritz.
Bubbly Brooke (To Go)
Bubbly Brooke -750ml bottle This is Bubbly Brooke’s first time making it into the bottle. The previous vintage of Bubbly Brooke was canned as an experiment and it came out so good that we decided to make it again and put it in the bottle. This version is a crisp and fruity Sauvignon Blanc. It has notes of pineapple, grapefruit and peaches. It is refreshing and delightful just on its own, or pair with pasta pesto, caprese salad or shrimp scampi.
Bubbly Brooke Can (to go)
Sparkling Rosé (To Go)
Our Sparkling Rose is a blend of free run juice collected from all our red wine crushes. Each rose was fermented separately and then blended into one robust, juicy wine. This wine has notes of strawberry, kiwi and grapefruit. The natural fruitiness of these grapes gives this wine a hint of sweetness balanced by a crisp, fizzy finish. Our Sparkling Rose is going to be your favorite summer porch pounder. Enjoy on its own while floating in the pool and pair with a burger coming off the grill and strawberry shortcake dessert.
Reserve Traminette Bottle (to go)
This wine smells like you are walking through an English garden eating a peach. The enchanting nose gives way to a well-rounded clean, dry white, flavors of pineapple and grapefruit with a strong backbone that would pair well with creamy chicken alfredo or a nice cheese plate.
Winding Brooke White Bottle (to go)
100% Vidal Blanc. This small batch hybrid white is juicy and fruit forward with a crisp finish. Ideally paired with seafood or creamy pasta dishes.
Cayuga White Bottle (to go)
This fruit forward wine is dry with notes of crisp apple and white peach. Medium bodied with smooth round tannins, similar to an unoaked Chardonnay.
Riesling Bottle (to go)
Our Riesling juice comes from the Finger Lakes and is vinified on site to create this dry, crisp, clean wine with notes of apricot and peach, and a touch of honeycomb.
Woodstock Hill White Bottle (to go)
Estate grown Vignole grape is blended with a small amount of our Cayuga White. Woodstock Hill White starts with a kiss of sweetness which immediately gives way to notes of pineapple, orange blossoms, and flowers. It has a rounded acidity and a slight minerality.
Wine Dog 1 Bottle (to go)
This Fruity wine is made from 100% estate grown Cayuga White. The wine dog has an intoxicating nose, a mixture of tangerine, pineapple and peaches with a sweetness that is balanced by the natural acidity common to New England grapes. For every Bottle sold we donate $1 to the Worcester Animal Rescue League in Zima's memory.
Traminette Bottle (to go)
The color of golden hay, Traminette is a highly aromatic estate grown grape related to Gewurztraminer. This grape produces a fruity, medium weight wine with flavors of pineapple and grapefruit and a hint of spice.
Lazy Day Rose (to go)
Dry, crisp, with notes of peach, strawberry and hint of cocoa
St. Croix Rosé Bottle (To Go)
This wine has elegant aromas of peaches, and crisp tart cherries. Light & dry, this French style rose' is a red lover's summer sipper.
Cranberry Riesling bottle (to go)
This seasonal favorite is a blend of Cranberry and Riesling wine that's tart and sweet in all the right places! A must have for your holiday meals!
Autumn Raspberry Bottle (to go)
100% Cayuga wine is the base for this fan favorite, which has an all natural raspberry essence added to it. Autumn Raspberry hits you with sweetness up front which recedes to reveal a deep raspberry flavor and some light acidity on the end.
Sunny Sangria Bottle (to go)
Our very popular Sunny Sangria is a blend of 100% estate grown Frontenac Gris and St. Croix grapes. This wine is brimming with citrus notes, bold blood orange and a hint of ginger.
Summer Peach Bottle (to go)
100% Cayuga white, a grape characterized in part by its stone fruit flavors, is a natural companion to the Peach essence we add to it. The peach flavor in this wine is balanced by notes of citrus and the natural acidity in the Cayuga White grape. Our most popular wine is truly Summer in a glass!
Winter Pomegranate Bottle (to go)
Come in out of the cold of winter and escape into a Mediterranean fantasy with this Pomegranate essence infused Riesling. Pomegranate seeds are naturally high in acidity and this essence imparts a crispness which nicely balances the sweetness of the Riesling.
Corot Noir Bottle (to go)
This hybrid grape from Cornell University has all the characteristics of a fine Pinot Noir. Cherry on the nose, this wine is light and fruit forward with notes of cherries, plum, and vanilla from the oak.
Noiret Bottle (to go)
This year's Noiret is highly aromatic with notes of grapefruit peel, apricot nectar, baking spices and cocoa. Lightweight and juicy; perfect for the Pinot lover.
Roseland Red Bottle (to go)
This is a blend of estate St. Croix, Foch, and Marquette. Aged on Hungarian oak for two years, this wine is dry, smooth and medium weight. It starts out fruity up front with notes of plum, un-ripe pear and cherry.
Woodstock Valley Red Bottle (to go)
We have blended our 2018 Frontenac and St. Croix into a slightly sweet, fruit forward, jammy red, medium bodied with notes of currants and dried fruit. It is low in tannins resulting in a very smooth well rounded wine that will delight most red wine lovers.
Late Harvest Traminette Bottle (to go)
100% Estate grown Taminette left on the vine after harvest and picked after juices have concentrated in the fruit, yields a dessert wine worth the wait. Notes of dried fruit are present as well as detectable acidity which adds balance and complexity to this wine.
Raspberry Rendezvous Bottle (to go)
Intensely aromatic, this 100% Raspberry port-style dessert wine explodes with flavor. Red and black raspberries are fermented into a raspberry wine which is then fortified into a port resulting in a deep and concentrated raspberry treat.
Chocolate Essence Bottle (to go)
Chocolate infused merlot port. The strong chocolate on the nose, the fruity complexity of raspberries and cherries from the merlot port and a long, chocolate finish creates the perfect dessert in a glass.
The Spirit of Woodstock (to go)
SERIES 5 - LIMITED EDITION ESTATE GROWN BRANDY, 375 ML BOTTLE - Series 5 is a blend of red wine locally distilled and aged on a Solera system in oak barrels for up to 5 years
Sparkling Rosé Can (to go)
Estate grown hybrid grapes that are briefly cold soaked and pressed. Full of ripe summer fruit flavors, a slight burst of sweetness as well as subtle earthy undertones.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
We are open for outdoor seating and takeout. See our website for hours and visiting information.
818 rt 171, Woodstock, CT 06281