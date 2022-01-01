Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Taylor'd Bar-B-Q Catering

31 Reviews

$$

2759 E COLLEGE AVE

Decatur, GA 30030

Popular Items

SMOKED TURKEY ONLY
TEA
SMOKED TURKEY + 2 SIDES

CATERING OFFSITE

CORNER CAP WED 11/30 11:30a DEL

$530.00

$88 - 4# Brisket $45 - 3# Chicken $30 - 1P Salad w/ dressings $85 - 1P Mac (Vegetarian, just dairy) $30 - 1/2P BBQ Beans (contain bacon) $15 - 1/2P Coleslaw $55 - 1P Banana Pudding $24 - 24 Buns $18 - 3G Tea $ 0 - 1pt OG/SW/SP, 1c H2, 1c GP $140 - Disposables, delivery, plates, cups, napkins, cutlery, ice $530 - Subtotal, + 8% Sales tax ($42.40) $572.40

CAT FRI 11/11 1130A DEL

$195.00

Cat Nicholson FRI 11/11 10:45A LEAVE 1155 Perimeter Center West Atlanta GA 30338 804-928-1644 Call upon arrival, she'll meet you in lobby $135 - 9LB Pork $ 30 - 1P Slaw $ 0 - 1qt OG, 1pt SW, 1pt SP $ 30 - Delivery $195 - Subtotal + 8% Sales tax ($15.60) $210.60 - Total

IUPATDC77 11/18 1130A DEL

$240.00

IUPATDC77 FRI 11/18 11A LEAVE 5403 DIVIDEND DR DECATUR GA 30035 OFELIA ARDILA 678-705-5668 EXT 204 $105 - 7LB CHICKEN $ 45 - 1/2P+ MAC $ 30 - 1/2P+ COLLARDS $ 20 - 20 BUNS $ 0 - 1pt EA ALL 3 SAUCES $ 40 - DELIVERY, DISPOSABLES, STERNOS $240 - SUBTOTAL + 8% SALES TAX ($19.20) $259.20 - TOTAL

CATERING PICKUP

BDCC THANKSGIVING

$500.00

BDCC FRI 11/18 1PM PICKUP EMILIA NICOSIA-VALIANTE 314-401-1557 / 404-696-0404 2 TURKEYS 2 MASHED 2 COLLARD 2 MAC 2 GREEN BEAN 2 DRESSING 4 QT GRAVY

SMOKED TURKEY ONLY

SMOKED TURKEY ONLY

$110.00

~18 lb Smoked Turkey with turkey gravy, no sides.

SMOKED TURKEY + SIDES

SMOKED TURKEY + 2 SIDES

$180.00

~18 lb Smoked Turkey with turkey gravy PLUS your choice of 2 half pan sides

SMOKED TURKEY + 5 SIDES

$275.00

~18 lb Smoked Turkey with turkey gravy PLUS all 5 half pan sides.

HALF PAN SIDES ONLY

MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

$40.00

HALF PAN OF MASHED POTATOES WITH WHITE GRAVY ON THE SIDE.

MAC & CHEESE

$40.00

HALF PAN OF CREAMY 5 CHEESE MAC & CHEESE. VEGETARIAN

COLLARD GREENS

$40.00

HALF PAN OF COLLARD GREENS (MEAT BASED STOCK)

GREEN BEANS

$40.00

HALF PAN OF GREEN BEANS, VEGETARIAN.

CORNBREAD DRESSING

$40.00

HALF PAN CORNBREAD DRESSING.

GALLON TEAS

TEA

$6.00

1 GALLON OF SWEET TEA

UNSWEET

$6.00

1 GALLON OF UNSWEET TEA

SPECIAL ORDERS

1# BRISKET

$22.00
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Catering sales for Taylor'd Bar-B-Q

Location

2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur, GA 30030

Directions

Taylor'd Bar-B-Q Catering image
Taylor'd Bar-B-Q Catering image

