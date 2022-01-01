Barbeque
Taylor'd Bar-B-Q Catering
31 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Catering sales for Taylor'd Bar-B-Q
Location
2759 E COLLEGE AVE, Decatur, GA 30030
