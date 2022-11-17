Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taylor Sam's

review star

No reviews yet

1643 Rt 88

Brick, NJ 08724

Order Again

Popular Items

ORIGINAL TAYLOR
LETS BOWL
TAYLOR CHOP

Food Specials

Pumpkin Donut Latte

$7.99

Homemade Apple Chai Latte

$5.99

Cranberry Craze Juice

$6.99

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$9.99

Sams Breakfast Burrito

$15.89Out of stock

Zuke Suit Riot

$11.99

Steakhouse Benny

$17.89

The Happy Sam

$10.99

Muscles From Brussels Salad

$13.29

Woodford French Toast

$16.79Out of stock

Burger

$16.99Out of stock

Toast Choice

$14.39Out of stock

Carnegie Griller

$13.79

Egg Choice

$16.29Out of stock

TAYLOR CHOICE

VISCOUS BISCUIT

VISCOUS BISCUIT

$13.49

Homemade Cheddar Jalapeño Biscuit, Creamy Pimento Cheese, Crispy Buttermilk Fried Cauliflower Doused in Hot Honey Glaze, Choice of Eggs, Over Home Fried Potatoes

COWBOY BOOTS

COWBOY BOOTS

$16.49

Grilled 10 oz. sirloin with 2 eggs, choice of toast and side of homefries

PACOS BREAKFAST

PACOS BREAKFAST

$13.59

CRISPY EMPANADAS STUFFED WITH SEASONED GROUND BEEF, FARM FRESH EGGS, TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCOS, CORN & BLACK BEANS SERVED OVER HOMEFRIES AND FRESH SALSA

GREATFUL BREAD PUDDING

GREATFUL BREAD PUDDING

$14.99

Sweet Challah Bread Soaked 24 Hours Griddled Golden Brown, Topped w Fresh Banana and Blueberries, Strawberry Coulis, Homemade Pumpkin Seed Granola, Vanilla Icing, Side Warm Syrup

TAYLORS BENEDICT

TAYLORS BENEDICT

$13.19

EGG SPECIALS AND FAVORITES

2+2=4

2+2=4

$14.99

2 eggs any style, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage patties and 2 buttermilk pancakes served with homefries on the side.

SIMPLE SAM

SIMPLE SAM

$11.89

2 farm fresh eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat, toast and side of homefries.

TAYLOR CAKES SHORT STACK

TAYLOR CAKES SHORT STACK

$9.39

2 FRESH BUTTERMILK PANCAKES SERVED WITH WHIPPED BUTTER AND SYRUP

TAYLOR CAKES FULL STACK

TAYLOR CAKES FULL STACK

$11.99

4 FRESH BUTTERMILK PANCAKES SERVED WITH WHIPPED BUTTER AND SYRUP

DENVER LINE OMELETTE

DENVER LINE OMELETTE

$11.99

Three eggs stuffed with diced ham, fresh bell peppers and sweet onions. Served with your choice of toast and side of homefries.

TAYLORS OMELETTE

TAYLORS OMELETTE

$12.09

Three eggs mixed with diced pork roll and american cheese. Served with your choice of toast and homefries.

OLD FASHIONED OMELETTE

OLD FASHIONED OMELETTE

$9.89

Three eggs stuffed with cheddar cheese, served with your choice of toast and homefries.

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$15.39

Artisan wheat toast layered with creamy avocado, crispy bacon, ripe tomato, baby arugula and 2 sunny side eggs. Side of homefries.

FRENCH CONNECTION

FRENCH CONNECTION

$12.09

Five slices of fresh challah bread french toast served with whipped butter, powdered sugar and a side of warm syrup.

# HASHTAG DELICIOUS

# HASHTAG DELICIOUS

$13.69

Shredded house braised corned beef, caramelized onions and sweet peppers mixed in our fresh homefries. Topped with 2 sunny side eggs and side of rye toast.

SAM-TATTA

SAM-TATTA

$14.89

Egg White Fritatta with a Crispy Potato, Diced Tomato, Fresh Broccoli Topped with Feta Cheese and Radish Served with Fresh Fruit Cup and a Side of House Salsa (gf)

THE BEANSIE TOSTADA

THE BEANSIE TOSTADA

$12.99

A New Spin On Our Classic, crispy corn tostada refried black beans, topped w scrambled eggs tossed w sautéed organic spinach, portobello mushrooms, melted queso fresco over home fries side house roasted salsa (gf)

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

ORIGINAL TAYLOR

ORIGINAL TAYLOR

$5.99

Pork roll, fried eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll.

SIZZLER

SIZZLER

$5.99

Sausage, Egg and Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

POTBELLY

POTBELLY

$5.99

Bacon, Egg and Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

RAY RAY MUFFIN

RAY RAY MUFFIN

$6.29

Fried Egg, Domestic Ham, American Cheese on a Toasted English Muffin

FAT SAM

FAT SAM

$10.89

Pork Roll, American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, and homefries on a Sub Roll

SLIM SAM

SLIM SAM

$7.89

Egg Whites and American Cheese on Artisan Wheat Toast

SOUPS AND SALADS

CUP CHICKEN SOUP

$5.39

BOWL CHICKEN SOUP

$8.39

CUP OF THE MOMENT

$3.99

BOWL OF THE MOMENT

$4.99
BLACK AND BLEU

BLACK AND BLEU

$11.89

Blackened Sirloin, Red Onion, Tomatoes & Gorgonzola over Romaine & Arugula with Red Wine Vinaigrette

TAYLOR CHOP

TAYLOR CHOP

$12.19

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Olives, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, over Romaine lettuce with choice of dressing

ROMAN EMPIRE

ROMAN EMPIRE

$9.99

Traditional Caesar Salad with Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons and Housemade Caesar Dressing

RIO RANCHO

RIO RANCHO

$12.29

Salsa Chicken, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Avocado, and Queso Fresco over Romaine Lettuce sprinkled with crispy tortilla strips with Roasted Tomato & Chipotle Vinaigrette

VALLEY GIRL

VALLEY GIRL

$12.39

thai glazed shrimp skewers, edamame, shredded cabbage, carrots & toasted almonds over fresh romaine side of creamy dill ranch dressing

WHATS THE SCOOP

WHATS THE SCOOP

$11.59

Choice of Tuna or Chicken Salad Garnished with Deviled Eggs, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers over Romaine Lettuce with Dressing Choice

THE SPIN 2.0

THE SPIN 2.0

$10.69

Organic Baby Spinach, Toasted Pecans, Fresh Strawberries, Granny Smith Apples, Feta Cheese, Honey Dijon Vinaigrette

BOWLS

LETS BOWL

LETS BOWL

$13.69

Blackened Chicken Breast, Fried Brown Rice, Edamame, Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Queso Fresco & Chipotle Sauce (Substitute Grilled Steak or Shrimp $3)

O'DANNY BOWL

O'DANNY BOWL

$13.79

Tender Sirloin, Fried Brown Rice, Sautéed Broccoli, Roasted Peppers, Shredded Cabbage, Crispy Wontons, Sriracha Aioli

KALE YEAH

KALE YEAH

$12.29

Fried Brown Rice, Edamame, Garlic Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Creamy Avocado, Fresh Radish Doused with Thai Chili Glaze (v gf)

MATTY RICE

MATTY RICE

$13.49

Diced Pork Roll, Carmelized Onions, Bell Peppers, Fried Brown Rice, American Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Sriracha Aioli

SANDWICHES

THE PRIME

THE PRIME

$11.99

Sliced Angus Beef topped with Sharp Cheddar, Brown Gravy & Onion Rings on a Ciabatta Roll with Hand Cut Fries

THE TORTA

THE TORTA

$11.89

Blackened Grilled Chicken, Queso Fresco, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce pressed to perfection on Ciabatta served with Hand Cut Fries

CAPTAIN DAN REUBEN

CAPTAIN DAN REUBEN

$11.89

House Cooked Corned Beef Brisket, Swiss, House Made Kraut and Special Sauce on pressed Rye with Hand Cut Fries

THE BELLA

THE BELLA

$12.89

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Pepper, Serrano Ham & Balsamic Glaze on pressed Ciabatta Bread with Hand Cut Fries

THE ACOSTA

THE ACOSTA

$12.49

House Braised Pork, Serrano Ham, Swiss, Dill Pickles, Mustard and Chipotle Sauce pressed on Cuban Bread with Hand Cut Fries

HONEY B. CHICKEN

HONEY B. CHICKEN

$12.39

Grilled Chicken smothered with Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Sweet Honey Mustard served with Hand Cut Fries

TONY C PARM

TONY C PARM

$12.49

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Parmesan Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie with a Side Caesar Salad

CALI-ABBA

CALI-ABBA

$11.69

Crispy Buttermilk Fried Cauliflower, Doused with Buffalo Sauce, Cool Dill Ranch, Pickle Flats, Baby Arugula on Toasted Brioche, Hand Cut Fries

THE BIG CHEESE

THE BIG CHEESE

$10.99

Grilled Cheese with American & Cheddar on Sourdough Bread with Hand Cut Fries

I LOVE THANKSGIVING

I LOVE THANKSGIVING

$12.19

House Roasted Sliced Turkey, Cranberry Relish, Hellman's Mayo, Stuffing on Sourdough with Hand Cut Fries & Side of Brown Gravy

BLT

BLT

$11.69

Crispy Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Ripe Tomato & Hellman’s Mayo on Sourdough Toast with Hand Cut Fries

TS COUNTRY CLUB

TS COUNTRY CLUB

$12.19

House Roasted Turkey, Ham, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, & Hellman’s Mayo Piled high on Artisan Wheat Toast with Hand Cut Fries

Burgers and Tacos

NUMBER 1 BURGER

NUMBER 1 BURGER

$12.39

Handcrafted Angus Ground BEEF on a Toasted Bun with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles. Served with Hand Cut Fries

THE BRUISER

$13.99

Dry Rubbed Charbroiled Burger topped with Creamy Gorgonzola, Arugula and Tomato on Toasted Bun with Hand Cut Fries

MONSTER SAM

MONSTER SAM

$13.99

Our Burger topped with Taylor Ham, Fried Egg, American Cheese on Toasted Bun with Hand Cut Fries

MOM'S BURGER

MOM'S BURGER

$13.69

Cheryl’s Favorite Handcrafted Burger topped with Mushroom, Onion & Swiss on a toasted bun with Hand Cut Fries

LEXI'S LOW CONTRY

LEXI'S LOW CONTRY

$14.39

Crafted Angus Ground Beef topped with Sharp Cheddar, Creamy Pimiento Cheese Spread, Crisp Bacon, Shredded Lettuce on a Toasted Brioche Hand Cut Fries

MISS PIGGY TACOS

MISS PIGGY TACOS

$8.99

BBQ Braised Pork Tacos with Santa Fe Slaw, Apples, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Sauce with Crispy or Soft Shell with Black Bean & Corn Salsa

DOUBLE K TACOS

DOUBLE K TACOS

$10.19

Grilled marinated Shrimp, Santa Fe Slaw, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Sauce with Choice of 2 Crispy or Soft Tacos with side of Black Bean & Corn Salsa

MOLLY TACOS

MOLLY TACOS

$9.99

Carne Asada Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, Chipotle Sauce stuffed in 2 Tacos choice of Crispy or Soft with Black Bean & Corn Salsa

SAMMI SOSA TACOS

SAMMI SOSA TACOS

$8.99

Braised Salsa Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Sauce stuffed in your choice of 2 Crispy or Soft Tacos with side of Black Bean & Corn Salsa

LUNCH SNACKS

VEGGIE PATCH QUESADILLA

VEGGIE PATCH QUESADILLA

$11.69

Roasted Cauliflower, Baby Spinach, Portobello Mushrooms, Monterey Jack & Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Side House Roast Salsa & Sour Cream

JERSEY ROLLS

JERSEY ROLLS

$9.99

Crisp Eggrolls, Stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese, Diced Taylor Ham Served with Chipotle Ketchup on Side

TORPEDOS

TORPEDOS

$9.99

Homemade Taquitos filled with braised chicken and mixed cheeses served with our own pepper jelly & Chipotle Sauce

Pastries

MUFFIN

$3.49

BLONDIE

$3.99Out of stock
BUNDT

BUNDT

$4.25Out of stock

WHOOPIE PIE

$4.89Out of stock

Cupcakes

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake

$3.19

Funfetti Cupcake

$3.19

Smores Cupcake

$3.19Out of stock

Vanilla Oreo Cupcake

$3.19Out of stock

Pink Princess Cupcake

$3.19Out of stock

Side Dishes

Side Bacon

$4.89

Side Sausage

$4.89

Side Eggs

$3.99

Side Pork Roll

$4.89

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.89

Toast

$2.89

English Muffin

$1.69
Pumpkin Granola Cereal

Pumpkin Granola Cereal

$5.29
Fresh Seasonal Fruit Cup

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Cup

$5.49

Homefries

$4.29
French Fries

French Fries

$3.50

Side Coleslaw

$2.29

House Side Salad

$5.50

Caesar Side Salad

$5.50

Side Deli Ham

$4.89

Side of Corn Beef Hash

$6.99

Side Guac

$2.69

Side Rice

$3.99

Side Avocado

$2.29

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Deviled Eggs

$2.99

Side of Grilled Shrimp

$5.99

Side Brown Gravy

$0.79

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Blk Bean Corn Salsa

$2.00

Side Large Dressing

$0.69

Side Veggies

$5.99

Side Large Sauce

$0.69

Bagel W/Butter

$3.19

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$3.59

Beverages

Bottled water

Bottled water

$3.19

Bottled Mountain Dew

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Sierra Mist

$2.99

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Bottled Pepsi

$2.99

HALF & HALF Pure Leaf

$2.99Out of stock

SWEET TEA Pure Leaf

$2.99

LEMON Pure Leaf

$2.99

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$2.69+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Mocha latte

$4.00

FLAVA Arnold Palmer

$3.69Out of stock
Urban Train

Urban Train

$4.69

Spiced chai and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

London Underground

London Underground

$4.69

Vanilla chai and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Path Train

Path Train

$4.69

HAZELNUT, ESPRESSO, STEAMED MILK, TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM AND CARAMEL DRIZZLE

LA Metro

LA Metro

$4.69

White chocolate, espresso, steamed milk topped with whipped cream and white chocolate drizzle.

NJ Transit

NJ Transit

$4.69

Hot chocolate, espresso, frothed milk topped with cinnamon and chocolate drizzle

Hot Chocolate

$3.89

Americano

$3.89

Shot of espresso topped with steamed water

LARGE COFFEE/TEA

$3.09

Iced Coffee

$3.49

FLAVOR Coffee/ FLAVOR Tea

$3.19

Dessert

MEXICAN CHEESECAKE

Out of stock

Mexican Cheese Cake

$7.99

Full Cake

$50.00

Pistachio

$7.99Out of stock

Ring Ding

$7.99

Lemon Cake

$7.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.99
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1643 Rt 88, Brick, NJ 08724

Directions

