Seafood

Taylor Shellfish Farms Melrose (Capitol Hill)

1,137 Reviews

$$$

1521 Melrose Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Original location offering take out and delivery, retail live shellfish, and simple preparation at-home meals.

1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

