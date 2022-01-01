Seafood
Bars & Lounges
American
Taylor Shellfish Farms Queen Anne
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
124 Republican Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ba Bar - South Lake Union - 500 Terry Ave N
4.2 • 1,590
500 Terry Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Seattle
Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne - 815 5th Ave N
4.3 • 1,415
815 5th Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurant