Taylor's Bar & Table 8015 S. State Road 13
8015 S. State Road 13
Ingalls, IN 46064
Popular Items
APPETIZERS (OO)
Chori-Queso Dip
Our homemade white queso blend mixed with spicy chorizo sausage and served with plenty of tortilla chips
Seared Ahi Tuna
Seared to perfection. Served with our wasabi soy sauce.
Veggie Rolls
Classic hummus, carrots, diced cabbage, cucumbers and tzatziki sauce rolled in a jalapeno tortilla and cut ito bite sized wheels
Fried Pickles
Hearty sliced pickle chips, beer battered and fried. Served with homemade chipotle ranch.
Potato Skins
Four crispy potato boats loaded with cheese and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream
Veggie Potato Skins
A mound of cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and sour cream on the side.
Hummus & Pita
Plenty of classic hummus surrounded by fresh-grilled pita pieces and thick sliced cucumber
Homemade Cheese Curds
Real Wisconsin cheese curds, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with our homemade chipotle ranch.
Southwest Egg Rolls
Chicken and fiesta corn served with mango habbanero sauce on the side
Chips & Dip
A heap of tortilla chips served with your choice of two - Nacho Cheese, White Queso or homemeade salsa. Sub Guacamole - 2.00
Breadsticks
Our famous breadsticks are seasoned and baked golden brown. Choose between our classic nacho cheese, white queso, marinara or ranch for dipping.
Wings
Jumbo chicken wings fried and tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese and carrots & celery
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded Chicken in our spicy buffalo cream cheese sauce served with tortilla chips.
Carnitas Nachos
Pulled Pork, melted mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle ranch.
Pretzel Breadsticks
Four soft pretzel sticks lightly sprinkled with salt and paired with our house blended white queso
BURGERS, WRAPS & SANDWICHES (OO)
B.Y.O Burger
Certified Angus Beef hamburger. Do with it as you please!
B.Y.O Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast dressed the way you like it
Taylor Made Burger
Our Signature Certified Angus Beef Burger! Bacon, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese.
Taylor Made Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese.
Angry Burger
Grilled onions, fresh jalapeno, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepper jack cheese on Certified Angus Beef.
Angry Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, grilled onions, fresh jalapeno, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepperjack cheese.
Taylor's Tenderloin
Fresh pork tenderloin hand breaded or grilled and topped just the way you like it.
French Dip
Perfectly roasted, sliced thin and piled high. Topped with provolone cheese on telera bread. Served with au jus.
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Swiss and American cheese layered betweeen three pieces of your choice of honey white or whole wheat bread. * Also available as a wrap.
Dunked Cuban
Pulled Pork, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, onions mayo and yellow mustard on grilled telera bread. Served on a bed of roasted red pepper queso.
Parmesan Crusted Pot Roast Sandwich
Certified Angus Beef Pot Roast, sauteed onions, and pepperjack cheese on parmesan crusted bread of your choice.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork tossed in homemade BBQ on a hawaiian buncoleslaw on the side.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
A Taylor's favorite! Breaded chicken with your choice of signature wing sauce wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes shredded cheese and tossed in ranch dressing.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, mixed cheese, fiesta corn mix, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch.
Ingalls Hot Chicken
Hand-breaded chicken, Inferno sauce, agave bacon and homemade slaw.
Traditional Sliders
3 Mini burgers!
Angry Sliders
Grilled onion, fresh jalapeno, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepper jack cheese
BBQ Sliders
Stuffed with bacon and topped with our Old Grand Dad BBQ
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders
Smoked and pulled pork tossed in our homemeade Old Grand Dad BBQ
Agave Bacon BLT
Glazed, cold-smoked applewood bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.
SALADS (OO)
Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared Tuna, avocado, cucumber, red pepper, wonton strips and sesame ginger dressing.
House Salad
Bacon, tomato, parmesan cheese, lettuce blend, cucumber and red onion
Chopped Salad
Diced lettuce, bacon, avocado, red onions, candied pecans and dried cranberries tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.
April Salad
Spring mix, blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, sunflower seeds and candied pecans with cranberry poppyseed dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and onions tossed in ranch dressing.
Taco Salad
Giant tortilla wedges topped with our fresh lettuce mix, seasoned taco meat, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and black olives served with a side of sour cream and our homemade salsa.
Cobb Salad
Turkey, ham, egg, tomatoes, black olives, bacon and cheese.
Greek Salad
Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and Greek dressing.
Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, fresh greens, corn fiesta mix, fresh pico de gallo, and shredded cheese served in a fried tortilla bowl with our house BBQ ranch dressing.
TAYLOR'S SPECIALTIES (OO)
Diablo Quesadilla
Chorizo, chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, fresh jalapeno and melted wixed cheese. Served with sour cream, salsa verde and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla
Mushrooms, onions and cheese grilled ina flour tortilla. Served with fresh pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, and our homemade salsa on the side. Your choice of chicken, chorizo, steak, shrimp bacon or veggie.
Chicken Carbonara
Pancetta, crisp peas and grilled chicken in creamy linguine pasta.
Diavolo Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in our homemade diavolo sauce. Your choice of jumbo shrimp or grilled chicken.
Fiesta Wet Burrito
Grilled shrimp and chicken rolled in a flour tortilla ,mixed with rice, black beans and corn smothered in a creamy white queso sauce. Served with tortilla chips and fresh pico. Also available as a bowl.
Pork Chop
Grilled to perfection and served with our homemade mac 'n cheese and seasonal vegetables.
Lemon Chicken
Lightly breaded, pan fried and topped with a zesty cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and wilted garlic spinach.
Cowboy Ribeye
Certified Angus Beef 16oz bone-in ribeye, mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Railsplitter Fish & Chips
Two pieces of Atlantic Cod hand-dipped in our homemade Railsplitter beer batter. Served with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Tacos by Land
3 Corn tortillas with grilled steak or chicken topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips, salsa verde, guacamole and fresh pico de gallo.
Tacos By Sea
Grilled Atlantic Cod or shrimp, shredded cabbage, fresh cilantro, tomatoes and onions drizzled with our own chiptotle ranch sauce. Served with chips and salsa.
Fiesta Burrito Bowl
Grilled shrimp and chicken with fiesta corn & bean salsa in a bowl of rice smothered with our creamy white queso. Served with tortilla chips and fresh pico de gallo.
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Bacon, scallion, house specialty cheese blend, cavatappi pasta and pulled pork
Chicken Fingers Platter
Hand-breaded chicken breast served with your choice of ranch, chunky bleu cheese, honey mustard or BBQ. Try them tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with Fries and homemade cole slaw.
PIZZAS (OO)
Lg. BYO Pizza
Any way youwant it. Choose three toppings.
Lg. BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken and onions, topped with mizzarella cheese
Lg. Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple and red onion.
Lg. Macy Margherita
Tomato, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Lg. Max Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives.
Lg. Meaty Pie
A carnivore's dream. Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and ham.
Lg. Veggie Supreme
Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, jalapenos,banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes and mozarella cheese.
Md. BYO Pizza
Any way youwant it. Choose three toppings.
Md. BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken and onions, topped with mizzarella cheese
Md. Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple and red onion.
Md. Macy Margherita
Tomato, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Md. Max Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives.
Md. Meaty Pie
A carnivore's dream. Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and ham.
Md. Veggie Supreme
Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, jalapenos,banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes and mozarella cheese.
Sm. BYO Pizza
Sm. BBQ Chicken
Sm. Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple and red onion.
Sm. Max Supreme
Sm. Meaty Pie
Sm. Macy Margherita
Tomato, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Sm. Veggie Supreme
SIDES (OO)
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Mac & Cheese
Homemade Potato Chips
Onion Rings
French Fries
Tater Tots
Fresh Broccoli
Cilantro Lime Rice
Cottage Cheese
Cole Slaw
Pub Pretzels
Seasonal Veggie
Wilted Spinach
Fresh Fruit
Potato Salad
Brussel Sprouts
Sweet Potato Fries
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
SOUP (OO)
NA Beverages (OO)
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Iced tea
Soda Water
Water
Tonic
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Ginger Beer
Coffee
Decaf
Lemonade
OJ
Pineapple
Grapefruit
Cranberry
Virgin Bloody
Virgin Marg
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Milk
Tea
KIDS Beverages
Kid Arnold Palmer
Kid Cherry Coke
Kid Coke
Kid Cranberry
Kid Diet Coke
Kid Dr. Pepper
Kid Fanta Orange
Kid Ginger Ale
Kid Grapefruit
Kid Iced tea
Kid Lemonade
Kid Milk
Kid OJ
Kid Pineapple
Kid PowerAde
Kid Shirley Temple
Kid Sprite
Kid Tea
Kid Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
8015 S. State Road 13, Ingalls, IN 46064