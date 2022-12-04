Main picView gallery

Taylor's Bar & Table 8015 S. State Road 13

8015 S. State Road 13

Ingalls, IN 46064

Popular Items

Popular Items

Breadsticks
Wings
Lg. BYO Pizza

APPETIZERS (OO)

Chori-Queso Dip

$9.99

Our homemade white queso blend mixed with spicy chorizo sausage and served with plenty of tortilla chips

Seared Ahi Tuna

$10.99

Seared to perfection. Served with our wasabi soy sauce.

Veggie Rolls

$8.99

Classic hummus, carrots, diced cabbage, cucumbers and tzatziki sauce rolled in a jalapeno tortilla and cut ito bite sized wheels

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Hearty sliced pickle chips, beer battered and fried. Served with homemade chipotle ranch.

Potato Skins

$10.99

Four crispy potato boats loaded with cheese and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream

Veggie Potato Skins

$10.99

A mound of cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and sour cream on the side.

Hummus & Pita

$9.99

Plenty of classic hummus surrounded by fresh-grilled pita pieces and thick sliced cucumber

Homemade Cheese Curds

$10.99

Real Wisconsin cheese curds, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with our homemade chipotle ranch.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.99

Chicken and fiesta corn served with mango habbanero sauce on the side

Chips & Dip

$7.99

A heap of tortilla chips served with your choice of two - Nacho Cheese, White Queso or homemeade salsa. Sub Guacamole - 2.00

Breadsticks

$9.99

Our famous breadsticks are seasoned and baked golden brown. Choose between our classic nacho cheese, white queso, marinara or ranch for dipping.

Wings

$14.99

Jumbo chicken wings fried and tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese and carrots & celery

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Shredded Chicken in our spicy buffalo cream cheese sauce served with tortilla chips.

Carnitas Nachos

$12.99

Pulled Pork, melted mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle ranch.

Pretzel Breadsticks

$10.99

Four soft pretzel sticks lightly sprinkled with salt and paired with our house blended white queso

BURGERS, WRAPS & SANDWICHES (OO)

B.Y.O Burger

$12.99

Certified Angus Beef hamburger. Do with it as you please!

B.Y.O Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled or breaded chicken breast dressed the way you like it

Taylor Made Burger

$13.99

Our Signature Certified Angus Beef Burger! Bacon, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese.

Taylor Made Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled or breaded chicken breast, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese.

Angry Burger

$14.99

Grilled onions, fresh jalapeno, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepper jack cheese on Certified Angus Beef.

Angry Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled or breaded chicken breast, grilled onions, fresh jalapeno, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepperjack cheese.

Taylor's Tenderloin

$14.99

Fresh pork tenderloin hand breaded or grilled and topped just the way you like it.

French Dip

$15.99

Perfectly roasted, sliced thin and piled high. Topped with provolone cheese on telera bread. Served with au jus.

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Swiss and American cheese layered betweeen three pieces of your choice of honey white or whole wheat bread. * Also available as a wrap.

Dunked Cuban

$14.99

Pulled Pork, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, onions mayo and yellow mustard on grilled telera bread. Served on a bed of roasted red pepper queso.

Parmesan Crusted Pot Roast Sandwich

$14.99

Certified Angus Beef Pot Roast, sauteed onions, and pepperjack cheese on parmesan crusted bread of your choice.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled pork tossed in homemade BBQ on a hawaiian buncoleslaw on the side.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.99

A Taylor's favorite! Breaded chicken with your choice of signature wing sauce wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes shredded cheese and tossed in ranch dressing.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, mixed cheese, fiesta corn mix, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch.

Ingalls Hot Chicken

$15.99

Hand-breaded chicken, Inferno sauce, agave bacon and homemade slaw.

Traditional Sliders

$10.99

3 Mini burgers!

Angry Sliders

$11.99

Grilled onion, fresh jalapeno, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepper jack cheese

BBQ Sliders

$11.99

Stuffed with bacon and topped with our Old Grand Dad BBQ

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.99

Smoked and pulled pork tossed in our homemeade Old Grand Dad BBQ

Agave Bacon BLT

$13.99

Glazed, cold-smoked applewood bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.

SALADS (OO)

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.99

Seared Tuna, avocado, cucumber, red pepper, wonton strips and sesame ginger dressing.

House Salad

$7.99

Bacon, tomato, parmesan cheese, lettuce blend, cucumber and red onion

Chopped Salad

$11.99

Diced lettuce, bacon, avocado, red onions, candied pecans and dried cranberries tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.

April Salad

$13.99

Spring mix, blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, sunflower seeds and candied pecans with cranberry poppyseed dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and onions tossed in ranch dressing.

Taco Salad

$14.99

Giant tortilla wedges topped with our fresh lettuce mix, seasoned taco meat, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and black olives served with a side of sour cream and our homemade salsa.

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Turkey, ham, egg, tomatoes, black olives, bacon and cheese.

Greek Salad

$12.99

Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and Greek dressing.

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, fresh greens, corn fiesta mix, fresh pico de gallo, and shredded cheese served in a fried tortilla bowl with our house BBQ ranch dressing.

TAYLOR'S SPECIALTIES (OO)

Diablo Quesadilla

$15.99

Chorizo, chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, fresh jalapeno and melted wixed cheese. Served with sour cream, salsa verde and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla

$13.99

Mushrooms, onions and cheese grilled ina flour tortilla. Served with fresh pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, and our homemade salsa on the side. Your choice of chicken, chorizo, steak, shrimp bacon or veggie.

Chicken Carbonara

$16.99

Pancetta, crisp peas and grilled chicken in creamy linguine pasta.

Diavolo Pasta

$16.99

Penne pasta tossed in our homemade diavolo sauce. Your choice of jumbo shrimp or grilled chicken.

Fiesta Wet Burrito

$16.99

Grilled shrimp and chicken rolled in a flour tortilla ,mixed with rice, black beans and corn smothered in a creamy white queso sauce. Served with tortilla chips and fresh pico. Also available as a bowl.

Pork Chop

$19.99

Grilled to perfection and served with our homemade mac 'n cheese and seasonal vegetables.

Lemon Chicken

$17.99

Lightly breaded, pan fried and topped with a zesty cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and wilted garlic spinach.

Cowboy Ribeye

$34.99

Certified Angus Beef 16oz bone-in ribeye, mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Railsplitter Fish & Chips

$15.99

Two pieces of Atlantic Cod hand-dipped in our homemade Railsplitter beer batter. Served with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Tacos by Land

$13.99

3 Corn tortillas with grilled steak or chicken topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips, salsa verde, guacamole and fresh pico de gallo.

Tacos By Sea

$13.99

Grilled Atlantic Cod or shrimp, shredded cabbage, fresh cilantro, tomatoes and onions drizzled with our own chiptotle ranch sauce. Served with chips and salsa.

Fiesta Burrito Bowl

$16.99

Grilled shrimp and chicken with fiesta corn & bean salsa in a bowl of rice smothered with our creamy white queso. Served with tortilla chips and fresh pico de gallo.

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Bacon, scallion, house specialty cheese blend, cavatappi pasta and pulled pork

Chicken Fingers Platter

$14.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast served with your choice of ranch, chunky bleu cheese, honey mustard or BBQ. Try them tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with Fries and homemade cole slaw.

PIZZAS (OO)

Lg. BYO Pizza

$14.99

Any way youwant it. Choose three toppings.

Lg. BBQ Chicken

$25.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken and onions, topped with mizzarella cheese

Lg. Hawaiian

$22.99

Ham, pineapple and red onion.

Lg. Macy Margherita

$22.99

Tomato, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Lg. Max Supreme

$25.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives.

Lg. Meaty Pie

$24.99

A carnivore's dream. Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and ham.

Lg. Veggie Supreme

$22.99

Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, jalapenos,banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes and mozarella cheese.

Md. BYO Pizza

$10.99

Any way youwant it. Choose three toppings.

Md. BBQ Chicken

$19.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken and onions, topped with mizzarella cheese

Md. Hawaiian

$16.99

Ham, pineapple and red onion.

Md. Macy Margherita

$16.99

Tomato, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Md. Max Supreme

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives.

Md. Meaty Pie

$18.99

A carnivore's dream. Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and ham.

Md. Veggie Supreme

$16.99

Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, jalapenos,banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes and mozarella cheese.

Sm. BYO Pizza

$7.99

Sm. BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Sm. Hawaiian

$11.99

Ham, pineapple and red onion.

Sm. Max Supreme

$12.99

Sm. Meaty Pie

$11.99

Sm. Macy Margherita

$11.99

Tomato, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Sm. Veggie Supreme

$11.99

SIDES (OO)

Baked Potato

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

French Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Fresh Broccoli

$3.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Pub Pretzels

$3.00

Seasonal Veggie

$3.00

Wilted Spinach

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

SOUP (OO)

Cup Soup Of The Day

$5.99

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$8.99

Taylor's Chili - Cup

$5.99

Taylor's Chili - Bowl

$8.99

French Onion - Cup

$5.99

French Onion - Bowl

$8.99

NA Beverages (OO)

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Iced tea

$2.95

Soda Water

Water

Tonic

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.95

OJ

$2.95

Pineapple

$2.95

Grapefruit

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Virgin Bloody

$4.25

Virgin Marg

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Bottle Water

$2.95

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

8015 S. State Road 13, Ingalls, IN 46064

