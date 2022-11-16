- Home
- /
- Lebanon
- /
- Dessert & Ice Cream
- /
- Taylor's Dairy Joy - 1205 E, U.S. Rte 66
Taylor's Dairy Joy 1205 E, U.S. Rte 66
1205 E, U.S. Rte 66
Lebanon, MO 65536
DRINKS
COMBO MEALS
COMBO #1-Double Cheese Burger
Burger Dressed with: One Slice Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Pickle Combo Comes with: Small Side, and Large Drink
COMBO #2-2 Coneys
Coney's dressed with: Chili, Cheese, and Onion Combo comes with: Small Side and Large Drink
COMBO #3-Triple Cheeseburger
Sandwich Dressed with: Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato Combo comes with: Small Side and Large Drink
COMBO #4-Chicken Sandwich
Sandwich comes Grilled or Crispy Dressed with: Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato Combo comes with: Small Side and Large Drink
COMBO #5-BLT Burger
Burger dressed with: Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Crispy Bacon Combo comes with: Small Side and Large Drink
COMBO #6-Frito Pie
Pie Dressed with: Onions and Cheese Combo comes with: Small Side and Large Drink
COMBO #8--KIDS MEAL
Kids Meal Choices: Cheeseburger or Hamburger (Ketchup Mustard Onion, and Pickle), Hot Dog (Plain), Coney (Chili Cheese and Onion) Corn Dog, or 4 Piece Popcorn Chicken Kids Combo comes with: Small Side and Small Drink and Bag of Animal Cookies
COMBO #10-Taylor's Titanic
Combo includes Titanic 1/2lb burger, Med Fry or Tot and Large Drink choice Regular shakes can but substituted for an upcharge. Titanic Burger comes with ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, lettuce and tomato. Shake of the month may not be substituted.
BURGERS
HAMBURGER
Dressed with: Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Pickle
DOUBLE HAMBURGER
Dressed with: Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Pickle
TRIPLE HAMBURGER
Dressed with: Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Pickle
CHEESEBURGER
Dressed with: One Slice Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Pickle
DBL CHEESEBURGER
Dressed with: One Slice Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Pickle
TPL CHEESEBURGER
Dressed with: One Slice Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Pickle
BLT BURGER
Dressed with: Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
PIZZA BURGER
Beef Patty breaded in an Italian Seasoned Breading with Mozzarella Cheese and Fried. Dressed with Pickles and a side of Marinara dipping sauce.
HAMBURGER PATTY
COWBOY BURGER
Double Burger. Dressed with: One slice Cheese, BBQ Sauce, 2 Fried Onion Rings and a Crispy Piece of Bacon
TITANIC BURGER
8oz Burger Patty. Dressed with: Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, and Tomato
HOT DOGS, CONEYS
SIDES
FRY (SM)
FRY (MED)
FRY (LG)
TOTS (SM) 12
TOTS (MED) 16
TOTS (LG) 20
CURLY FRIES (SM) 4 OZ
CURLY FRIES (MED) 5 OZ
CURLY FRIES (LG) 9 OZ
CHEESE FRY (SM)
CHEESE FRY (MED)
CHEESE FRY (LG)
CHEESE TOT (SM)
CHEESE TOT (MED)
CHEESE TOT (LG)
CHEESE CURLY FRIES (SM)
CHEESE CURLY FRIES (MED)
CHEESE CURLY FRIES (LG)
Chili Cheese CURLY FRY SM
Chili Cheese CURLY FRY MED
Chili Cheese CURLY FRY LG
Chili Cheese FRY (SM)
Chili Cheese FRY (MED)
Chili Cheese FRY (LG)
Chili Cheese TOT (SM)
Chili Cheese TOT(MED)
Chili Cheese TOT (LG)
CHEDDAR CRISP (SM) 3oz
CHEDDAR CRISP (MED) 5oz
CHEDDAR CRISP (LG) 7oz
FRIED DILL PICKLES (LG 32)
FRIED DILL PICKLES (MED 24)
FRIED DILL PICKLES (SM 16)
MOZZ STICKS (4PC)
MOZZ STICKS (6PC)
MOZZ STICKS (8PC)
MUSHROOMS (LG 20)
MUSHROOMS (MED 16)
MUSHROOMS (SM 12)
OKRA (LG) 8oz
OKRA (MED) 6oz
OKRA (SM) 4oz
ONION RING (SM) 5oz
ONION RINGS (MED) 7oz
ONION RINGS (LG) 9oz
EXTRA DIP CUPS
SNACKS, PIES AND CHILI
FRITO PIE
Comes with Chili, Cheese and Onion
LARGE FRITO PIE
Double order of Regular Frito Pie Comes with Chili, Cheese, and Onion
DELUXE FRITO PIE
Fritos, Chili, Cheese and Onion, Lettuce, Tomato. Comes with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
TACO SALAD
Tortilla Chips, Taco Seasoned Beef, Dressed with Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Onions, and Diced Tomatoes, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side
NACHOS (reg)
Tortilla Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce
NACHOS (Lg)
Tortilla Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce
NACHOS (Jumbo)
Tortilla Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce
BBQ NACHO (reg)
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese, BBQ Shredded Beef
BBQ NACHO (Lg)
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese Sauce, BBQ Shredded Beef
BURRITO
BURRITO w/chili and cheese
DELUXE BURRITO
Chili, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Diced Tomato, and sides of Salsa and Sour Cream
POPCORN CHICKEN (10PC)
POPCORN CHICKEN (15PC)
POPCORN CHICKEN (20PC)
CHICKEN STRIP 1PC
CHICKEN STRIP 3 PC
BOWL OF CHILI
HOT ROLL
SANDWICHES
BLT SANDWICH
2 Pieces of Crispy Bacon on Toast, Dressed with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
TENDERLOIN SANDWICH
Dressed with: Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK SANDWICH
Dressed with: Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
TOASTED CHEESE SANDWICH
2 Slices of Melted Cheese on Toast
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Dressed with: Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Dressed with: Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
BBQ BEEF SANDWICH
Shredded BBQ Beef
BASKETS
CHICKEN STRIP BASKET
3 Fried Chicken Strips, Large Side and Large Drink, Served with a Warm Roll and Butter
POPCORN CHICKEN BASKET (30PCS)
15 Fried Popcorn Chicken Pieces with a Large Side and Large Drink Served with a Warm Roll and Butter
SMALL CHICKEN STRIP BASKET(2PC)
2 Fried Chicken Strips with a Medium Side and Large Drink served with a Warm Roll and Butter
SMALL POPCORN CHICKEN BASKET (15PCS)
10 Fried Popcorn Chicken Pieces with a Medium Side and Large Drink Served with a Warm Roll and Butter
CONES & CUPS
SUNDAES
WAFFLE CONE SUNDAE
1 TOPPING, WHIPPED CREAM, NUTS AND CHERRY
SUNDAE SM 1 TOPPING
1 TOPPING, WHIPPED CREAM, PEANUTS AND CHERRY
SUNDAE LG 1 TOPPING
1 TOPPING, WHIPPED CREAM, PEANUTS, CHERRY
CHOC COVERED CHERRY
Vanilla Ice Cream, Real fruit Cherry topping, Chocolate Hard shell topping, cherry syrup, Whipped cream and maraschino cherry.
OZARK CHOC MOUNT.
Chocolate Soft Serve, Hot fudge, Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream, Chocolate sprinkles
LUCKY TURTLE
Vanilla Soft Serve, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Pecans, Whipped cream, 1 Maraschino cherry.
ISLAND PARADISE
Vanilla Soft Serve, Strawberry Fruit topping, Pineapple fruit topping, Coconut, Peanuts, whipped cream, 1 maraschino cherry
GERMAN CHOC
Chocolate Soft Serve, Caramel topping, Coconut, Pecans, Whipped cream, 1 maraschino cherry
BANANA SPLIT
Vanilla Soft Serve, Strawberry fruit topping, Pineapple fruit topping, Chocolate syrup, Banana, whipped topping, peanuts
NIGHT & DAY SUNDAE
SHAKES, MALTS, FLOATS
SHAKE BABY 8OZ
SHAKE SM 12OZ
SHAKE MED 16OZ
SHAKE LG 24OZ
MALT BABY 8OZ
MALT SM 12OZ
MALT MED 16OZ
MALT LG 24OZ
SHAKE OF THE MONTH (SM)
SHAKE OF THE MONTH (MED)
SHAKE OF THE MONTH (LG)
FLOAT BABY 8OZ
FLOAT SM 12OZ
FLOAT MED 16OZ
FLOAT LG 24OZ
BANANA SPLIT SHAKE (LG)
BANANA SPLIT SHAKE (MED)
BANANA SPLIT SHAKE (SM)
BANANA SPLIT SHAKE (BABY)
SMORE SHAKE BABY
SMORE SHAKE (SM)
SMORE SHAKE (MED)
SMORE SHAKE (LG)
ICE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Spreading Joy since 1957!
1205 E, U.S. Rte 66, Lebanon, MO 65536