Dessert & Ice Cream
American

Taylor's Dairy Joy 1205 E, U.S. Rte 66

review star

No reviews yet

1205 E, U.S. Rte 66

Lebanon, MO 65536

Popular Items

DBL CHEESEBURGER
COMBO #1-Double Cheese Burger
COMBO #2-2 Coneys

DRINKS

LARGE DRINK

$1.75

JUMBO DRINK

$2.29

MEDIUM DRINK

$1.35

SMALL DRINK

$1.25

BABY DRINK

$1.05

WATER

MILK-8OZ

$1.05

MILK-SMALL 12 OZ

$2.85

MILK-LARGE 24OZ

$5.70

COMBO MEALS

COMBO #1-Double Cheese Burger

$6.95

Burger Dressed with: One Slice Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Pickle Combo Comes with: Small Side, and Large Drink

COMBO #2-2 Coneys

$8.35

Coney's dressed with: Chili, Cheese, and Onion Combo comes with: Small Side and Large Drink

COMBO #3-Triple Cheeseburger

$7.95

Sandwich Dressed with: Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato Combo comes with: Small Side and Large Drink

COMBO #4-Chicken Sandwich

$9.15

Sandwich comes Grilled or Crispy Dressed with: Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato Combo comes with: Small Side and Large Drink

COMBO #5-BLT Burger

$6.99

Burger dressed with: Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Crispy Bacon Combo comes with: Small Side and Large Drink

COMBO #6-Frito Pie

$6.25

Pie Dressed with: Onions and Cheese Combo comes with: Small Side and Large Drink

COMBO #8--KIDS MEAL

$5.99

Kids Meal Choices: Cheeseburger or Hamburger (Ketchup Mustard Onion, and Pickle), Hot Dog (Plain), Coney (Chili Cheese and Onion) Corn Dog, or 4 Piece Popcorn Chicken Kids Combo comes with: Small Side and Small Drink and Bag of Animal Cookies

COMBO #10-Taylor's Titanic

$9.99

Combo includes Titanic 1/2lb burger, Med Fry or Tot and Large Drink choice Regular shakes can but substituted for an upcharge. Titanic Burger comes with ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, lettuce and tomato. Shake of the month may not be substituted.

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$2.50

Dressed with: Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Pickle

DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$3.95

Dressed with: Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Pickle

TRIPLE HAMBURGER

$5.45

Dressed with: Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Pickle

CHEESEBURGER

$2.90

Dressed with: One Slice Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Pickle

DBL CHEESEBURGER

$4.35

Dressed with: One Slice Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Pickle

TPL CHEESEBURGER

$5.85

Dressed with: One Slice Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, and Pickle

BLT BURGER

$4.29

Dressed with: Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

PIZZA BURGER

$5.99

Beef Patty breaded in an Italian Seasoned Breading with Mozzarella Cheese and Fried. Dressed with Pickles and a side of Marinara dipping sauce.

HAMBURGER PATTY

$1.50

COWBOY BURGER

$6.95

Double Burger. Dressed with: One slice Cheese, BBQ Sauce, 2 Fried Onion Rings and a Crispy Piece of Bacon

TITANIC BURGER

$6.99

8oz Burger Patty. Dressed with: Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, and Tomato

HOT DOGS, CONEYS

HOT DOG

$1.99

Served Plain

HOT DOG-(no bun)

$1.75

Served Plain

CHEESE CONEY

$2.95

Dressed with: Chili, Cheese, and Onion

CORN DOG

$2.75

CHILI BUN

$2.50

Dressed with: Cheese and Onion

SIDES

FRY (SM)

$1.95

FRY (MED)

$3.10

FRY (LG)

$5.95

TOTS (SM) 12

$1.85

TOTS (MED) 16

$2.25

TOTS (LG) 20

$2.99

CURLY FRIES (SM) 4 OZ

$1.95

CURLY FRIES (MED) 5 OZ

$3.10

CURLY FRIES (LG) 9 OZ

$5.95

CHEESE FRY (SM)

$2.89

CHEESE FRY (MED)

$4.29

CHEESE FRY (LG)

$6.79

CHEESE TOT (SM)

$2.40

CHEESE TOT (MED)

$2.99

CHEESE TOT (LG)

$3.75

CHEESE CURLY FRIES (SM)

$2.89

CHEESE CURLY FRIES (MED)

$4.29

CHEESE CURLY FRIES (LG)

$6.79

Chili Cheese CURLY FRY SM

$3.99

Chili Cheese CURLY FRY MED

$5.99

Chili Cheese CURLY FRY LG

$8.79

Chili Cheese FRY (SM)

$3.99

Chili Cheese FRY (MED)

$5.99

Chili Cheese FRY (LG)

$8.79

Chili Cheese TOT (SM)

$3.49

Chili Cheese TOT(MED)

$3.99

Chili Cheese TOT (LG)

$4.49

CHEDDAR CRISP (SM) 3oz

$3.50

CHEDDAR CRISP (MED) 5oz

$5.15

CHEDDAR CRISP (LG) 7oz

$6.99

FRIED DILL PICKLES (LG 32)

$8.50

FRIED DILL PICKLES (MED 24)

$6.70

FRIED DILL PICKLES (SM 16)

$4.75

MOZZ STICKS (4PC)

$4.35

MOZZ STICKS (6PC)

$5.75

MOZZ STICKS (8PC)

$6.99

MUSHROOMS (LG 20)

$8.95

MUSHROOMS (MED 16)

$7.25

MUSHROOMS (SM 12)

$5.75

OKRA (LG) 8oz

$3.15

OKRA (MED) 6oz

$2.50

OKRA (SM) 4oz

$1.95

ONION RING (SM) 5oz

$3.99

ONION RINGS (MED) 7oz

$5.25

ONION RINGS (LG) 9oz

$6.50

EXTRA DIP CUPS

$0.75

SNACKS, PIES AND CHILI

FRITO PIE

$3.50

Comes with Chili, Cheese and Onion

LARGE FRITO PIE

$6.99

Double order of Regular Frito Pie Comes with Chili, Cheese, and Onion

DELUXE FRITO PIE

$5.25

Fritos, Chili, Cheese and Onion, Lettuce, Tomato. Comes with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.

TACO SALAD

$7.99

Tortilla Chips, Taco Seasoned Beef, Dressed with Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Onions, and Diced Tomatoes, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side

NACHOS (reg)

$1.99

Tortilla Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce

NACHOS (Lg)

$3.50

Tortilla Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce

NACHOS (Jumbo)

$5.99

Tortilla Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce

BBQ NACHO (reg)

$3.75

Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese, BBQ Shredded Beef

BBQ NACHO (Lg)

$6.99

Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese Sauce, BBQ Shredded Beef

BURRITO

$2.79

BURRITO w/chili and cheese

$3.99

DELUXE BURRITO

$4.50

Chili, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Diced Tomato, and sides of Salsa and Sour Cream

POPCORN CHICKEN (10PC)

$2.75

POPCORN CHICKEN (15PC)

$3.99

POPCORN CHICKEN (20PC)

$4.75

CHICKEN STRIP 1PC

$3.25

CHICKEN STRIP 3 PC

$7.99

BOWL OF CHILI

$5.99

HOT ROLL

$0.49

SANDWICHES

BLT SANDWICH

$4.25

2 Pieces of Crispy Bacon on Toast, Dressed with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato

TENDERLOIN SANDWICH

$3.95Out of stock

Dressed with: Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK SANDWICH

$4.99

Dressed with: Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato

TOASTED CHEESE SANDWICH

$1.50

2 Slices of Melted Cheese on Toast

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.99

Dressed with: Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.99

Dressed with: Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato

BBQ BEEF SANDWICH

$3.99

Shredded BBQ Beef

BASKETS

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$13.99

3 Fried Chicken Strips, Large Side and Large Drink, Served with a Warm Roll and Butter

POPCORN CHICKEN BASKET (30PCS)

$10.25

15 Fried Popcorn Chicken Pieces with a Large Side and Large Drink Served with a Warm Roll and Butter

SMALL CHICKEN STRIP BASKET(2PC)

$9.99

2 Fried Chicken Strips with a Medium Side and Large Drink served with a Warm Roll and Butter

SMALL POPCORN CHICKEN BASKET (15PCS)

$7.25

10 Fried Popcorn Chicken Pieces with a Medium Side and Large Drink Served with a Warm Roll and Butter

CONES & CUPS

BABY CONE

$1.25

SMALL CONE

$2.00

MEDIUM CONE

$2.75

LARGE CONE

$3.50

WAFFLE CONE

$2.50

DIPPED CONE (BABY)

$1.50

DIPPED CONE (SM)

$2.25

DIPPED CONE (MED)

$3.25

DIPPED CONE (LG)

$4.50

CUP BABY 8OZ

$1.75

CUP SM 12OZ

$2.50

CUP MED 16OZ

$3.99

CUP LG 24OZ

$4.99

CUP JUMBO 32OZ

$6.50

MONDAY NIGHT MED CONES

$0.50

SUNDAES

WAFFLE CONE SUNDAE

$4.50

1 TOPPING, WHIPPED CREAM, NUTS AND CHERRY

SUNDAE SM 1 TOPPING

$3.99

1 TOPPING, WHIPPED CREAM, PEANUTS AND CHERRY

SUNDAE LG 1 TOPPING

$4.99

1 TOPPING, WHIPPED CREAM, PEANUTS, CHERRY

CHOC COVERED CHERRY

$6.99

Vanilla Ice Cream, Real fruit Cherry topping, Chocolate Hard shell topping, cherry syrup, Whipped cream and maraschino cherry.

OZARK CHOC MOUNT.

$5.50

Chocolate Soft Serve, Hot fudge, Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream, Chocolate sprinkles

LUCKY TURTLE

$6.99

Vanilla Soft Serve, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Pecans, Whipped cream, 1 Maraschino cherry.

ISLAND PARADISE

$6.39

Vanilla Soft Serve, Strawberry Fruit topping, Pineapple fruit topping, Coconut, Peanuts, whipped cream, 1 maraschino cherry

GERMAN CHOC

$5.50

Chocolate Soft Serve, Caramel topping, Coconut, Pecans, Whipped cream, 1 maraschino cherry

BANANA SPLIT

$6.49

Vanilla Soft Serve, Strawberry fruit topping, Pineapple fruit topping, Chocolate syrup, Banana, whipped topping, peanuts

NIGHT & DAY SUNDAE

$5.79

SHAKES, MALTS, FLOATS

SHAKE BABY 8OZ

$2.29

SHAKE SM 12OZ

$3.79

SHAKE MED 16OZ

$4.99

SHAKE LG 24OZ

$6.99

MALT BABY 8OZ

$2.29

MALT SM 12OZ

$3.79

MALT MED 16OZ

$4.99

MALT LG 24OZ

$6.99

SHAKE OF THE MONTH (SM)

$4.99

SHAKE OF THE MONTH (MED)

$6.99

SHAKE OF THE MONTH (LG)

$8.99

FLOAT BABY 8OZ

$1.50

FLOAT SM 12OZ

$2.50

FLOAT MED 16OZ

$3.50

FLOAT LG 24OZ

$4.50

BANANA SPLIT SHAKE (LG)

$8.99

BANANA SPLIT SHAKE (MED)

$6.99

BANANA SPLIT SHAKE (SM)

$5.49

BANANA SPLIT SHAKE (BABY)

$3.49

SMORE SHAKE BABY

$3.29

SMORE SHAKE (SM)

$4.99

SMORE SHAKE (MED)

$5.99

SMORE SHAKE (LG)

$7.99

ICE

BABY CUP ICE

$0.30

SMALL CUP ICE

$0.40

MEDIUM CUP ICE

$0.50

LARGE CUP ICE

$0.60

JUMBO CUP ICE

$1.00

BAG ICE

$1.25

GIFT CERTIFICATES

$5 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$5.00

$10 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Spreading Joy since 1957!

Location

1205 E, U.S. Rte 66, Lebanon, MO 65536

Directions

Taylor's Dairy Joy image
Taylor's Dairy Joy image
Taylor's Dairy Joy image

