Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora 1546 E. 86th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall
No Reviews
8702 Keystone Crossing Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
Cafe Patachou - Cafe Patachou River Crossing
4.1 • 368
8697 River Crossing Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
Public Greens - Public Greens Fashion Mall
No Reviews
8702 Keystone Crossing Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Indianapolis
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
More near Indianapolis