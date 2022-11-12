A map showing the location of Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora 1546 E. 86th StreetView gallery

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora 1546 E. 86th Street

1546 E. 86th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46260

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers
Taylor's Tenderloin
Chicken Ranch Wrap

APPETIZERS

Nachos

$11.99

Creamy White Queso, tomatoes, onions, black olives, lettuce, jalapenos, Choice of beef, chicken or vegetarian

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Bacon, scallion, house specialty cheese blend, cavatappi pasta and pulled pork

Chori-Queso Dip

$8.99

Our homemade white queso blend mixed with spicy chorizo sausage and served with plenty of tortilla chips

Veggie Rolls

$7.99

Classic hummus, carrots, diced cabbage, cucumbers and tzatziki sauce rolled in a jalapeno tortilla and cut ito bite sized wheels

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$9.99

Butterfly hand-breaded shrimpdrizzled with our sweet & spicy sauce

Potato Skins

$9.99

Four crispy potato boats loaded with cheese and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream

Veggie Potato Skins

$9.99

A mound of cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and sour cream on the side.

Hummus & Pita

$8.99

Plenty of classic hummus surrounded by fresh-grilled pita pieces and thick sliced cucumber

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.99

Chicken and fiesta corn served with mango habbanero sauce on the side

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast served with your choice of ranch, chunky bleu cheese, honey mustard or BBQ. Try them tossed in one of our signature sauces

Chips & Dip

$6.99

A heap of tortilla chips served with your choice of two - Nacho Cheese, White Queso or homemeade salsa. Sub Guacamole - 2.00

Traditional Sliders

$9.99

3 Mini burgers!

Angry Sliders

$10.99

Grilled onion, fresh jalapeno, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepper jack cheese

BBQ Sliders

$10.99

Stuffed with bacon and topped with our Old Grand Dad BBQ

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.99

Smoked and pulled pork tossed in our homemeade Old Grand Dad BBQ

Tenderloin Squares

$9.99

Bite-sized, hand breaded tenderloin nuggets and your choice of ranch or chipotle ranch for dipping

Agave Bacon

$10.99

5 Thick-cut slices of Applewood cold-smoked baked in sriracha agave glaze

Breadsticks

$8.99

Our famous breadsticks are seasoned and baked golden brown. Choose between our classic nacho cheese, white queso, marinara or ranch for dipping.

Wings

$14.99

Jumbo chicken wings fried and tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese and carrots & celery

Hand-Breaded Mozzarella Bites

$8.99

Mozzarella cheese chunks, breaded with seasoned bread crumbs, deep fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce

Carnitas Nachos

$11.99

Pulled Pork, melted mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle ranch.

Pretzel Breadsticks

$9.99

Four soft pretzel sticks lightly sprinkled with salt and paired with our house blended white queso

BURGERS, WRAPS & SANDWICHES

B.Y.O Burger

$12.99

Certified Angus Beef hamburger. Do with it as you please!

B.Y.O Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled or breaded chicken breast dressed the way you like it

Taylor Made Burger

$13.99

Our Signature Certified Angus Beef Burger! Bacon, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese.

Taylor Made Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled or breaded chicken breast, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese.

Angry Burger

$13.99

Grilled onions, fresh jalapeno, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepper jack cheese on Certified Angus Beef.

Angry Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled or breaded chicken breast, grilled onions, fresh jalapeno, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepperjack cheese.

Chori Burger

$13.99

Certified Angus Beef topped with chorizo sausage and grilled mozzarella cheese

Taylor's Tenderloin

$13.99

Fresh pork tenderloin hand breaded or grilled and topped just the way you like it.

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, Swiss and American cheese layered betweeen three pieces of your choice of honey white or whole wheat bread. * Also available as a wrap.

Parmesan Crusted Pot Roast Sandwich

$13.99

Certified Angus Beef Pot Roast, sauteed onions, and pepperjack cheese on parmesan crusted bread of your choice.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Our homemade Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad on your choice of bread. Also, available as a wrap.

Cuban

$12.99

Pulled Pork, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, onions mayo and yellow mustard on grilled Cuban bread.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled pork tossed in homemade BBQ on a hawaiian buncoleslaw on the side.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.99

A Taylor's favorite! Breaded chicken with your choice of signature wing sauce wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes shredded cheese and tossed in ranch dressing.

Reuben

$12.99

Thick cut corned beef, homemade saurkraut, 1000 Island dressing and melted Swiss on marble rye. Also, available as a wrap.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, mixed cheese, fiesta corn mix, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

SALADS (OO)

House Salad

$5.99

Bacon, tomato, parmesan cheese, lettuce blend, cucumber and red onion

Chopped Salad

$10.99

Diced lettuce, bacon, avocado, red onions, candied pecans and dried cranberries tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.

Taco Salad

$12.99

Giant tortilla wedges topped with our fresh lettuce mix, seasoned taco meat, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and black olives served with a side of sour cream and our homemade salsa.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Turkey, ham, egg, tomatoes, black olives, bacon and cheese.

Dinner Salad

$10.99

Fresh Greens, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumber, shredded cheese, and a hard boiled egg.

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, fresh greens, corn fiesta mix, fresh pico de gallo, and shredded cheese served in a fried tortilla bowl with our house BBQ ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and onions tossed in ranch dressing.

Cold Combo Salad

$11.99

One scoop of chicken salad, one scoop of tuna salad and one scoop of cottage cheese on a bed of fresh greens.

TAYLOR'S SPECIALTIES (OO)

Diablo Quesadilla

$14.99

Chorizo, chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, fresh jalapeno and melted wixed cheese. Served with sour cream, salsa verde and pico de gallo.

Diavolo Pasta

$15.99

Penne pasta tossed in our homemade diavolo sauce. Your choice of jumbo shrimp or grilled chicken.

Fiesta Wet Burrito

$15.99

Grilled shrimp and chicken rolled in a flour tortilla ,mixed with rice, black beans and corn smothered in a creamy white queso sauce. Served with tortilla chips and fresh pico. Also available as a bowl.

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Grilled Atlantic Cod, shredded cabbage, fresh cilantrotomatoes and onions drizzled with our own chiptotle ranch sauce. Served with chips and salsa.

Quesadilla

$12.99

Mushrooms, onions and cheese grilled ina flour tortilla. Served with fresh pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, and our homemade salsa on the side. Your choice of chicken, chorizo, steak, shrimp bacon or veggie.

Railsplitter Fish & Chips

$14.99

Two pieces of Atlantic Cod hand-dipped in our homemade Railsplitter beer batter. Served with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Steak Street Tacos

$12.99

3 Corn tortillas with grilled steak topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips, salsa verde, guacamole and fresh pico de gallo.

Fiesta Burrito Bowl

$15.99

PIZZAS (OO)

12" BYO Pizza

$14.99

Any way youwant it. Choose three toppings.

12" Meaty Pie

$16.99

A carnivore's dream. Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and ham.

12" Supreme

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives.

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken and onions, topped with mizzarella cheese

12" Veggie Supreme

$14.99

Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, jalapenos,banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes and mozarella cheese.

9" BYO Pizza

$10.99

9" Meaty Pie

$10.99

9" Supreme

$10.99

9" BBQ Chicken

$10.99

9" Veggie Supreme

$9.99

SIDES (OO)

Baked Potato

$2.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.49

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Fresh Broccoli

$3.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Carots & Celery

$2.00

SOUP (OO)

Cup Soup Of The Day

$4.99

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$7.99

Taylor's Chili - Cup

$4.99

Taylor's Chili - Bowl

$7.99

NA Beverages (OO)

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Iced tea

$2.95

Soda Water

Water

Tonic

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.95

OJ

$2.95

Pineapple

$2.95

Grapefruit

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Virgin Bloody

$4.25

Virgin Marg

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260

